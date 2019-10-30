Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Anterix Inc.    ATEX

ANTERIX INC.

(ATEX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/30 04:00:09 pm
39.815 USD   +1.16%
06:23pANTERIX : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date
PR
09/12ANTERIX : Announces Completion of First Phase of NREL High-Impact Status Project
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anterix : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix, (NASDAQ: ATEX), will issue its fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:45 pm ET on the same day. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 405633. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations webpage which can be accessed at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)

About Anterix

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) is focused on empowering the modernization of critical infrastructure and enterprise business communications by enabling broadband connectivity. Our foundational spectrum provides the ability to transform our customers operations to meet new business complexities while achieving higher levels of performance and safety. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico.  Anterix is currently pursuing a regulatory proceeding at the Federal Communications Commission that seeks to modernize and realign the 900 MHz band by allowing it to be utilized for the deployment of broadband networks, technologies and solutions.  Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and innovative spectrum initiatives.   

Contacts
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2020-earnings-release-date-300948698.html

SOURCE Anterix


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANTERIX INC.
06:23pANTERIX : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date
PR
09/12ANTERIX : Announces Completion of First Phase of NREL High-Impact Status Project
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group