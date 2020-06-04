Antero Resources : Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DENVER, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) ("Antero" or the "Company") today announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") from in-person to virtual only, via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AR2020. The change is due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of Antero's stockholders, employees and their families. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8:30 A.M., Mountain Time.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

