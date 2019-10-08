Antero Resources : Appointments Vicky Sutil and Tom Tyree to the Board of Directors

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ('Antero Resources' or the 'Company') today announced that Vicky Sutil and Tom Tyree have been appointed to its board of directors (the 'Board'), as a Class III director and Class I director, respectively, effective as of October 7, 2019.

Ms. Sutil

Ms. Sutil has an extensive background in the oil and gas industry, previously with California Resources Corporation serving as Vice President of Commercial Analysis for CRC Marketing, Inc. from 2014 to 2016. Prior to that, Ms. Sutil worked in a variety of corporate and asset level capacities with Occidental Petroleum both upstream and midstream from 2000 to 2014. She began her career serving in a number of project management and commercial roles across both the upstream and downstream businesses at ARCO and Mobil Oil between 1988 and 2000. Ms. Sutil served as Occidental's representative on the boards of the general partners of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. until 2015, and currently serves on the board of Delek U.S. Holdings. Ms. Sutil is currently working with SK E&P Company focusing on strategic planning and has served in that role since 2017. Ms. Sutil received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a petroleum emphasis from the University of California at Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Pepperdine University School of Business and Management.

Paul M. Rady, Chairman and CEO of Antero Resources commented, 'We are thrilled to add Vicky to our Board of Directors. Vicky has substantial experience in the oil and gas industry, which includes her background in corporate development, commercial negotiations, corporate planning, mergers and acquisitions and project management. This, combined with her previous Board level experience, will serve as a valuable asset to Antero and our shareholders. Adding another independent director to the Board further strengthens our commitment to good corporate governance at Antero.'

Ms. Sutil stated, 'I am excited to join the Antero Resources Board of Directors at this phase in its corporate history. With a highly integrated asset base in one of the largest oil and gas plays in the world, there is a lot of opportunity to be impactful. I look forward to representing all shareholders and working closely with the Board to maximize shareholder value as the Company moves forward.'

Mr. Tyree

Mr. Tyree has broad expertise in the oil and gas industry both in a leadership role at a number of successful upstream companies and as a financial advisor to oil and gas companies. He is currently the Chairman of Northwoods Energy LLC, an upstream oil and gas company that he founded in January 2018. Previously, Mr. Tyree was a co-founder and served as President, Chief Financial Officer and a Board member of Vantage Energy, LLC from 2006 until its sale to Rice Energy Inc. in October 2016. Prior to Vantage, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Bill Barrett Corporation from 2003 through 2006. Before transitioning to the industry side at Bill Barrett Corporation, Mr. Tyree was an investment banker at Goldman, Sachs & Co. from 1989 to 2003, focused on strategic advisory and financing transactions primarily with energy and industrial companies. Mr. Tyree currently serves on the board of Bonanza Creek Energy, an oil and gas company focused on the DJ Basin of Colorado. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University and currently serves as a member of the Colgate Board of Trustees. Mr. Tyree received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Rady commented, 'We are also excited to announce the addition of Tom to our Board of Directors. Tom has significant experience in the oil and gas industry over a number of decades and over that time has helped create significant value for his shareholders. Tom's expertise in operations, strategy, finance and capital markets will be a valuable addition to the Antero Resources Board. With the addition of Vicky and Tom, six of our nine directors are now independent directors, furthering our good corporate governance initiatives.'

Mr. Tyree stated, 'I am pleased to join the Board at Antero Resources, a leading operator in the world class Appalachian Basin. I have followed the Antero trajectory both up close as an executive officer at Vantage Energy as well as from afar as an unconventional resource developer. I look forward to working closely with the Board and leveraging my knowledge and prior experience in the basin to deliver sustainable, long-term value for Antero's shareholders for many years ahead.'

Ms. Sutil and Mr. Tyree are independent directors under applicable regulations, and their appointments increase the size of the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board and six of whom are independent by audit committee standards.

Antero Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin.

