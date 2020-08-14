Antero Resources : Presentation - June 2020 0 08/14/2020 | 01:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Presentation June 2020 Legal Disclaimer This presentation includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under AR's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this presentation regarding activities, events or developments Antero expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, completion of natural gas or natural gas liquids transportation projects, future earnings, Adjusted EBITDAX, leverage targets, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, continued utilization of existing infrastructure, gas marketability, estimated realized natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil prices, acreage quality, access to multiple gas markets, expected drilling and development plans (including the number, type, lateral length and location of wells to be drilled, the number and type of drilling rigs and the number of wells per pad), projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, including with respect to potential incremental flowback and produced water services by AM, future financial position, the amount and timing of any litigation settlements or awards, future technical improvements, future marketing and asset monetization opportunities, and the amount and timing of any contingent payments are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although AR believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, AR expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. AR cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AR's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, potential shut-ins of production due to lack of downstream demand or storage capacity, and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in AR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This presentation includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures include (i) Adjusted EBITDAX, (ii) Net Debt, (iii) F&D cost, (iv) leverage and (v) Free Cash Flow. Please see "Antero Non-GAAP Measures" for the definition of each of these measures as well as certain additional information regarding these measures, including the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Antero Resources Corporation is denoted as "AR" in the presentation and Antero Midstream Corporation is denoted as "AM", which are their respective New York Stock Exchange ticker symbols. 2 Corporate Presentation Natural Gas & NGL Macro

Detailed Asset Overview

Appendix 3 Antero Family at a Glance 50/50 JV Exploration & Gathering & Natural Gas C3+ NGL Production Compression Processing Fractionation Water Delivery & Blending 4 Antero Resources at a Glance Denver, CO Antero Resources Acreage Map HEADQUARTERS Antero Marcellus Rig S&P 400 Industry Marcellus Rig Industry Utica Rig Antero Acreage CONSTITUENT SW Marcellus Core 3rd Largest Ohio Utica Core U.S. GAS PRODUCER(1) 2nd Largest U.S. NGL PRODUCER(1) Own 40% OF CORE LIQUIDS-RICH DRILLING LOCATIONS IN APPALACHIA(2) 1,200 ADDITIONAL DRY GAS LOCATIONS IN DRILLING INVENTORY(2) Undrilled Locations(2) ~98% Hedged Core Liquids-Rich Appalachian ON NATURAL GAS THROUGH 2021 @ $2.83/MMBtu (3) 100% Hedged ) AR Peers ~40% ~60% ON OIL AND PENTANES THROUGH 2020 @ $55.63/BbL (4) Note: Hedge position as of 5/29/20. Rigs on map as of 6/5/20, per Rig data. 3) Percentage hedged represents percent of expected natural gas production hedged based on 1) NGLs based on 2020E consensus as of 6/1/20. Natural gas based on 2Q20 reported production. natural gas production guidance of 2.310 Bcf/d in 2020 and flat production in 2021. 5 2) AR drilling inventory as of 3/31/2020. Industry locations based on Antero analysis of undeveloped acreage in the 4) Percentage of oil and pentanes hedges represents percent of expected oil and pentane core of the Marcellus and Ohio Utica Shales. production based on 2020 guidance. ORRI Asset Sale / 2Q Debt Repurchases On 6/12/2020 Antero Announced Closing of ORRI Transaction With Sixth Street Partners Antero has entered into an overriding royalty interest (ORRI) transaction with Sixth Street for proceeds of $402 MM (including up to $102 MM of contingent consideration)

ORRI includes a 1.25% ORRI in wells producing as of 4/1/2020 and a 3.75% ORRI in existing undeveloped acreage that is developed over the next three years; no ORRI on wells completed after 3/31/2023 (1)

Following a 13% IRR and a 1.5x cash-on-cash return to Sixth Street, Antero will have an 85% reversionary interest in the ORRI and Sixth Street's interest will drop to 15%

cash-on-cash return to Sixth Street, Antero will have an 85% reversionary interest in the ORRI and Sixth Street's interest will drop to 15% On a weighted average basis, the applicable overrides equate to an approximately 1.0% to 1.5% ORRI across Antero's entire asset base on a perpetual basis (based on an acreage, reserve and present value analysis) Proceeds $300 MM cash received at closing plus up to $102 MM of future payments over the next twelve months

$102 MM consists of two contingent payments of up to $51 MM each based on volume thresholds relating to expected cumulative production net to the ORRI through 9/30/2020 and 3/31/2021

Liquidity and Debt Maturities (6/12/2020) Antero has also repurchased $196 MM notional amount of its senior notes so far in 2Q 2020 at an aggregate price of $163 MM, reducing absolute debt by ~$33 MM ($540 MM of 2021 notes remain outstanding)

Antero's $2.85 B borrowing base or $2.64 B of lender commitments remain unchanged following the

ORRI transaction

ORRI transaction Pro forma for the ORRI sale and the additional debt repurchases, Antero currently has $1.2 B of liquidity (2) Assuming AR's current 3-year development plan and strip pricing as of 5/29/2020. 2) Liquidity represents borrowing availability under AR's credit facility based on $2.64 B of lender commitments, $730 MM of letters of credit and $882 MM of borrowings as of 03/31/2020. Pro forma for $300 MM 6 in initial proceeds from ORRI sale and $163 MM in senior notes repurchases. Pro Forma Liquidity and Use of ORRI Proceeds With the close of the ORRI transaction, Antero Resources will have substantial capacity to address its November 2021 bond maturity AR Pro Forma 3/31/20 Liquidity Relative to Remaining 2021 Bond Maturity ($MM) Repurchased $196 MM $1,400 of principal in 2Q for $163 MM ($33 MM of debt $1,200 reduction) $1,165 $1,028 $1,000 $300 $163 $800 $600 Closed on $540 6/12/20 Par Value $400 $478 $200 Market Value (2) $0 3/31/2020 Liquidity 2Q 2020 ORRI Initial Pro Forma Remaining 2021 Debt Repurchases Proceeds (1) 3/31/2020 Liquidity Senior Notes Note: Liquidity represents borrowing availability under AR's credit facility based on $2.64 B of lender commitments, $730 MM of letters of credit and $882 MM of borrowings as of 03/31/2020. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAPterm. See appendix for more information, including certain material assumptions in projecting Free Cash Flow. 1) $300 MM in ORRI proceeds excludes $51 MM contingent payment expected in 3Q 2020 and $51 MM contingent payment expected in 1Q 2021. 7 2) Market value based on bond pricing as of 6/12/2020 of $88.50 for the senior notes due in 2021. Antero Resources Snapshot Lowered 2020 Capital Budget to $750 MM Revised D&C capital budget of $750 MM in 2020, a 35% decrease from initial 2020 guidance and a 41% decrease from 2019 spending

Revised 2020 production growth guidance of 7%, to reflect volumes net of the ORRI transaction, while forecasting ~$190 MM of Free Cash Flow (1) Completed Over 50% of 2020 Asset Sale Objective $502 MM of $750 MM to $1 B asset sale objective achieved

$402 MM ORRI transaction closed in June 2020 $100 MM AM share sale in December 2019

More asset sales planned Reduced Cost Structure 26% well cost reduction to $715/lateral foot in 2020 through efficiency improvements, water initiatives and service cost deflation

Total of ~$602 MM in expected capital and operating cost savings expected in 2020 relative to 2019 initial budget Repurchased Bonds at a Steep Discount Bought back ~$460 MM and $344 MM of 2021 and 2022 bonds, respectively, at a 19% weighted discount (2)

of 2021 and 2022 bonds, respectively, at a 19% weighted discount Eliminated ~$153 MM of debt (2)

Borrowing base reset at $2.85 B in April 2020 with $2.64 B of lender commitments unchanged D&C Capital Spending ($MM) $1,600 $1,490 $1,400 $1,270 $1,200 $1,150 $1,000 $750 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 2018A 2019A 2020 2020 Initial Budget Revised Budget Marcellus Well Cost ($/Lateral Foot) $1,200 $1,000 $970 $800 $810 $715 $600 $400 $200 $0 Jan-19 Initial Revised Budget 2020 AFE 2020 AFE Note: See appendix for more information regarding certain underlying assumptions. 8 1) Based on strip pricing as of 5/29/2020. See appendix for Free Cash Flow definition. 2) As of 6/12/2020. Strategy Aligned with Industry Risks & Reality Energy Industry Realities Commodity Price Risk  AR is ~98% hedged on natural gas through 2021 at prices 20% above current strip pricing (1)  AR firm transport substantially reduces basis risk Commodity  Drive leverage lower & improve financial flexibility prices are cyclical Capital Intensity Develop highest rate of return locations across Energy is a asset portfolio while living within cash flow capital  Ongoing capital efficiency initiatives drive down intensive capital and operating costs and improve capital business efficiency Planning & Execution Long-term  Integrated upstream and midstream planning planning & process to generate synergies, maximize execution utilization and minimize operational downtime are critical  Stress test commodity prices and evaluate multiple development plan scenarios  Base compensation on plan execution and ESG performance 9 1) Strip pricing as of 5/29/20. Percentage hedged represents percent of expected natural gas production hedged based on natural gas production guidance of 2.310 Bcf/d in 2020 and flat production in 2021. • Total Recordable Incident Rate in 2019 outperformed the industry benchmark by 88% Governance • Have established ESG Committee on AR and AM Boards for ESG oversight • Both AR and AM are C-corps and have a majority of independent directors • Management compensation is tied to Free Cash Flow (AR), ROIC (AM) and safety and environmental performance metrics Leading Sustainability and ESG Metrics GHG Emissions Antero has zero flaring of produced gas , one of the lowest GHG intensity metrics in the industry (upstream independents and majors) and a very low methane leak loss rate: Total Direct GHG Emissions and Intensity (CO2e) Methane Leak Loss Rate Thousand Metric Tons Tons/MBOE 1.0% 3.5 469 2.7 0.28% 428 2.3 0.10% 0.05% 422 OF Industry Upstream 2018 OF AR 2019 2017 2018 2019 Target 2025 Sector Upstream Target Sector Avg. 2019 Antero vs 2018 Industry GHG Emission Intensity(1) * 40 35 e Tons/MBOE 30 25 20 15 2 CO 10 5 0 M N* O P Q* R* AR A B C AR D* E F* G H* I J* K L* + * AM* Water Management Fresh water pipeline network eliminated 570,000 water truck trips in 2019

in 2019 AR recycles and reuses over 90% of flowback and produced water (~50,000 Bbl/d currently) Safety Lost Time Incident Rate in 2019 outperformed the industry benchmark by 160% For more information, please visit: https://www.anteroresources.com/community-sustainability;OF stands for ONE Future Source: Data retrieved from 2018 and 2019 sustainability reports or calculated from 2018 sustainability and public disclosures. Antero Resources' intensity is based on the total GHG emissions reported to the EPA under Subpart W of the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule Program (GHGRP). Previous years have been updated as of 4/2020. *Company's GHG intensity includes their midstream and/or downstream operations. 10 1) Comparisons for independents and majors who report include: BP, CHK, CNX, COP, CVX, DVN, ENI, EOG, EQNR, FANG, HES, MPC, NBL, RRC, RDS, SWN and XEC. Corporate Presentation Antero Resources Executive Summary

Natural Gas & NGL Macro

Detailed Asset Overview

Appendix 11 Natural Gas and NGL Macro Momentum Natural gas and NGL prices should strengthen over the coming quarters as global demand remains resilient while supply declines materially (assuming current oil price strip)

For oil and the resulting transportation fuels, some of the demand destruction from the pandemic may be permanent while supply is abundant

U.S. Natural Gas U.S. NGLs Supply Supply • Near-term potential 6 to 7 Bcf/d decrease due • U.S. NGL production is projected to decline by ~400 to oil shut-ins and natural gas well shut-ins MBbl/d through 2022, driven by reduced drilling • Longer-term 5.5 Bcf/d reduction by YE 2020 and activity in shale oil basins 8.5 Bcf/d aggregate reduction by YE 2021 due to • International NGL production "associated" with OPEC decline in associated gas (Permian, Eagle Ford, oil production decreasing due to OPEC+ supply cut SCOOP/STACK) • Lower global refinery utilization results in a decline • Flat production from gas producers who will stick to in NGL supply as a byproduct of refining capital discipline Demand Demand • • Near and medium-term 3 to 4 Bcf/d decline due to Resilient domestic and international demand from petrochem and residential/commercial sectors pandemic • Rising living standards in developing countries, • 3 to 4 Bcf/d reduction in LNG exports over summer particularly in Asia, create an inelastic demand pull of 2020 due to cargo cancellations for LPG and NGL derivative products • Asian economies have recovered from Covid-19 pandemic and Chinese tariffs on LPG were lifted in early 2020 Outlook for Natural Gas Outlook for NGLs • Significant U.S. associated gas production decline • The impact of a decline in shale oil activity on both medium and long-term with limited medium- "associated NGL" production is expected to be even term demand destruction more pronounced than the impact on associated gas production while global NGL demand remains stable • Increasing U.S. export capacity expected to tighten Mont Belvieu pricing to international pricing 12 Sources: April EIA Short Term Energy Outlook and S&P Global Platts estimates. LPG is comprised of NGL components propane and butane. Significant Reduction in Drilling Rigs Since March 6 th , the total U.S. rig count has declined by 502 rigs, or ~66%

, the total U.S. rig count has declined by 502 rigs, or ~66% NGL production "associated" with shale oil activity represents 66% of total U.S. NGL production and is expected to decline due to the recent collapse in oil prices and rig count

U.S. Oil & Gas Drilling Rig Count Since 3/6/2020 Current Dry Current Change Since 3/6/20 Gas Production NGL Production 3/6/2020 6/12/2020 Rigs % Bcf/d (1) MBbls/d (2) Oil Focused 25% of U.S. 66% of U.S. Permian 429 150 (279) (65%) 10.7 1,618 Eagle Ford 79 11 (68) (86%) 4.4 dry gas 598 NGL Bakken 52 10 (42) (81%) 1.5 production 401 production SCOOP/STACK 41 9 (32) (78%) 3.2 337 DJ Niobrara 28 8 (20) (71%) 2.1 431 Total 629 188 (441) (70%) 22.0 3,386 Appalachia/Haynesville Marcellus 32 25 (7) (22%) 25.1 826 Haynesville 41 32 (9) (22%) 12.4 51% of U.S. dry 48 17% of U.S. Utica 14 11 (3) -21% 6.0 145 gas production NGL production Total 87 68 (19) (22%) 43.5 1,019 Other 50 8 (42) (84%) 21.5 762 Total U.S. 766 264 (502) (66%) 86.9 5,167 Rig reduction led by oil focused areas with a 441 rig, or 70% reduction since March 6th Source: Baker Hughes and S&P Global Platts. 1) Current dry gas production per Platts as of 6/5/2020. Other production represents Platts' "Other US Production" + offshore production.13 2) NGL production per Platts monthly average C2+ NGL estimate for May 2020 as of 6/5/2020. Assumes ~2.7 MMBbl/d of ethane, or 46% of total C2+ NGL forecast. Significant Reduction in Completion Crews Since March 6th, U.S. completion crew count has declined by 244 crews, or 77% U.S. Oil & Gas Drilling Completion Crew Count Since 3/6/2020 Change Since 3/6/20 Current Dry Current Completion Gas Production NGL Production 3/6/2020 6/12/2020 Crews % Bcf/d (1) MBbls/d (2) Oil Focused Permian 125 20 (105) (84%) 10.7 25% of U.S. 1,618 66% of U.S. Eagle Ford 44 4 (40) (91%) 4.4 598 dry gas NGL Bakken 31 4 (27) (87%) 1.5 401 production production SCOOP/STACK 28 4 (24) (86%) 3.2 337 DJ Niobrara 19 2 (17) (89%) 2.1 431 Total 247 34 (213) (86%) 22.0 3,386 Appalachia/Haynesville Appalachia 26 23 (3) (12%) 31.1 971 Haynesville 18 7 (11) (61%) 12.4 51% of U.S. dry 48 17% of U.S. Total 44 30 (14) (32%) 43.5 gas production 1,019 NGL production Other 26 9 (17) (65%) 21.5 762 Total U.S. 317 73 (244) (77%) 86.9 5,167 Completion crew count reduction led by oil focused areas with a 213, or 86% crew reduction since March 6th NGL production "associated" with shale oil activity represents 66% of total U.S. NGL production and is expected to decline due to the collapse in oil prices and rig count Source: Primary Vision and S&P Global Platts. Appalachia completion crew count based on Antero internal estimate to address discrepancies in Primary Vision data for Appalachia. 1) Current dry gas production represents Platts production as of 6/5/2020. Other production represents Platts' "Other US Production" + offshore production. 14 2) NGL production represents Platts monthly average C2+ NGL estimate for May 2020. Estimate as of 6/5/2020. Assumes ~2.7 MMBbl/d of ethane, or 46% of total C2+ NGL forecast. Material Impact to NGL Production in the U.S. The oil price decline is expected to have an even more pronounced impact on NGL supply where two-thirds of the supply comes from shale oil plays U.S. NGL Production Forecast (MBbl/d) LPG Export Capacity 7,000 Jan-20 Forecast Jun-20 Forecast 2,500 Expected shale oil shut-ins 6,500 in mid-2020 incorporated 2,000 with latest forecast 6,000 1,500 1.3 MMBbl/d 5,500 Decrease 1,000 5,000 500 4,500 0 Note: Represents Platts Analytics data as of June 1, 2020. Gulf Coast export capacity is now plentiful, which should tighten Mont Belvieu LPG pricing to international pricing Gulf Coast Export Capacity Gulf Coast Propane Exports Gulf Coast Butane Exports 15 NGL Price Recovery Expected Domestic and international LPG prices are improving on a relative basis to crude oil, driven by inelastic global demand from petrochemicals and res/comm Mont Belvieu C3+ NGL Prices & % of WTI (1) FEI Propane Prices & % of Brent ($/Bbl) % of WTI MB C3+ NGL ($/Bbl) % of Brent FEI Propane ($/Bbl) Historical % of WTI Avg. ($/Bbl) $35 C3+ Price as 100% $35 95% % of WTI FEI Propane Price 90% as % of Brent $30 81% $30 Historical 80% 71% $25 5-year avg: $25 71% ~60% 70% 64% $20 54% 55% 60% $20 FEI Propane Price 48% C3+ NGL Price 50% $15 $15 40% $10 30% $10 20% $5 10% $5 $0 1Q20A 2Q20E 3Q20E 4Q20E 0% $0 1Q20A 2Q20E 3Q20E 4Q20E 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Source: ICE data Mont Belvieu strip pricing as of 5/29/2020 16 1) Based on Antero C3+ NGL component barrel consists of 56% C3 (propane), 10% isobutane (Ic4), 17% normal butane (Nc4) and 17% natural gasoline (C5+). The Impact of the U.S. Shale Revolution The Shale Revolution dramatically changed the NGL landscape, turning the U.S. into a net exporterafter decades of importingNGL products U.S. NGL Production (MBbl/d) (1) U.S. NGL Exports / (Imports) (MBbl/d) MBbl/d 6,000 2,500 5,000 2,000 Driven primarily by shale oil development 4,000 with high oil prices 1,500 3,000 MBbl/d 1,000 Pentane Net importerof NGLs 2,000 500 IsoButane 1,000 Butane - Propane Ethane(1) 0 (500) 1984 1990 1996 2002 2008 2014 2020 1984 1990 1996 2002 2008 2014 2020 1) Includes recovered ethane volumes and natural gasoline (C5). 17 Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration. 2020 represents year-to-date data through March 1, 2020. NGL exports/imports includes ethane, propane, normal butane, isobutane and natural gasoline. LPG Exports US exports surpassed the entire Middle East region combined in 2019 LPG Exports: US versus Middle East MBbl/d 1400 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 0 US is the incremental supplier for growing world demand. Supply from Middle East nations flat, OPEC policies limit growth potential US Qatar UAE Saudi Arabia Algeria Kuwait Iran 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Platts. 18 Notes: Propane and Butane exports only based on cFlow ship tracking data. US Exports do not include exports via land to Canada and Mexico. 2020 represents year-to-date data through March 1, 2020. Future U.S. NGL Supply Challenged by Oil Price Decline U.S. shale plays were previously forecast (December 2019) to grow C3+ NGL supply through 2022 by almost 500,000 Bbl/d

Now, with a $35 to $45/Bbl oil strip, U.S. C3+ NGL supply is expected to decline by 416,000 Bbl/d through 2022 Bakken Supply Forecasted Growth 2019-2022 (MBbl/d) Current Estimate 1,500 12/31/19 1,000 12/31/19 BAKKEN/ Estimate 500 +31% WILLISTON 12/31/19 0 +73 MBbl/d Current SCOOP/STACK (6%) 2019 2022 +7% (24) MBbl/d 1,500 Supply +32 MBbl/d 1,000 Current Rockies Supply 12/31/19 Current 500 (12%) (106) MBbl/d 1,500 +17% 0 NORTHEAST (23%) 1,000 +55 MBbl/d 2019 2022 (97) MBbl/d 12/31/19 Appalachian Supply Current 500 1,500 +1% ROCKIES (30%) 0 +3 MBbl/d 1,000 (121) MBbl/d 2022 2019 500 SCOOP/STACK Permian Supply 1,500 1,000 500 0 2019 2022 12/31/19 +47% +407 MBbl/d Current +11% +174 MBbl/d PERMIAN Current (39%) 12/31/19 (297) MBbl/d (5%) (20) MBbl/d USGC & Eagle Ford EAGLE FORD 1,500 Supply 1,000 500 0 2019 2022 0 2019 2022 Note: Bubbles reflect growth over the next three years (2019-2022). Supply includes field production , but excludes imports and refinery production. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration and S&P Global Platts, as of 12/31/2019 and 6/5/20, respectively. Volumes have been adjusted by Antero to remove ethane. 19 Corporate Presentation Antero Resources Executive Summary

Natural Gas & NGL Macro

Detailed Asset Overview

Appendix 20 AR Business Strategy Antero Resources Principles Build Scale with Natural Gas & Liquids Diversification Maintain Strong Mitigate Commodity Price Balance Sheet Risk With and Financial Hedges and Firm Flexibility Transportation Denotes management & employee compensation plan metrics Priorities 1 Balance cash flow with capital spending 2 Maintain liquidity & strengthen balance sheet with leverage target of mid 2-times 3 Develop highest rate of return locations across asset portfolio 4 Hedge commodities to protect cash flow and balance sheet Note: Leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the appendix for more information. 21 1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Cost Structure Reset Drilling and completion efficiencies and midstream cost savings result in approximately $602 million of savings in 2020 compared to AR's 2019 initial budget Cost Savings Update 2020 Savings (1) Well Cost Reduction Progress $750 MM revised D&C capital budget for 2020, a ~$400 MM reduction from the initial budget and 41% below 2019, with no change to production guidance

D&C of $715/lateral foot, a 26% reduction from $970/ft at the beginning of 2019 Water Savings Driving LOE Lower 1Q20 represented a 33% reduction from 2019

Expect to save $90 MM in 2020 as a result of increased blending operations combined with reduced trucking costs GP&T and Net Marketing Expense Reduction $68 MM of midstream fee reductions in 2020 with Antero Midstream and other third party midstream providers

Targeting $100 MM reduction in 2020 net marketing expense (1) G&A Cost Reduction 18% reduction by mid-2020 due to headcount reductions in 2019, natural employee attrition and a reduction across the board in expenses Grand Total Cost Reset for 2020 = $320 MM ($970/ft - $715/ft) x 12,000' = $3.05 MM $3.05 MM per well x 105 wells = $320 MM + $90 MM ~54% reduction from 2019 + $168 MM + $24 MM ~$602 MM Note: Cost reductions are based on updated 2020 guidance vs original 2019 guidance 22 1) Based on midpoint updated 2020 guidance. 1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Momentum Leads to Lower Capital Through drilling and completion efficiencies, midstream cost savings, service cost deflation and deferral of completions Antero has reduced its D&C capex budget by 41% year-over-year Antero D&C Capex ($MM) $1,600 $1,490 $1,400 $1,270 $1,200 $1,150 $1,000 $1,000 Maintenance $800 $750 Capex Water $600 $600 & $400 D&C Capital $200 Well 163 131 125 125 105 63 Completions $0 2018 2019 Original Revised Current 2021 Actual Actual Budget Budget Budget Maintenance (Feb 2020) (Mar 2020) (Apr 2020) Capital 1) Assumes $715/ft well cost and 12,000' laterals. 23 1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Low Maintenance Capital 3,600 Net Production Rate: 3.45 Bcfe/d 3,400 Replacement Volume ~205 Bcfe 3,200 ~16% of 2020 Volume 3,000 2,800 2,600 2,400 Antero Average Development Well Avg. Lateral Length per Well 13,000' Bcfe/1,000' 2.71 Wellhead Gas BTU 1265 Well Cost ($715/ft) $9.3 MM Net F&D Cost $0.325/Mcfe C2 Recovery (1) 35% to 40% Well Spacing 830' First Year Recovery Volumes Gross (Bcfe) 6.42 Net (Bcfe) (2) 5.16 Maintenance Capital Calculation The average AR rich Marcellus well produces 3.27 Bcfe net in the calendar year when brought online mid-year

mid-year Assume new wells average ½ year of production Production can be held flat with ~63 wells 205 ÷ 3.27 = 62.6 Maintenance D&C Capital 63 $9.3 = $586 MM Field and Operating Capital • Roads • Working interest optimization • Pad construction costs Maintenance Field $600 MM Maintenance D&C Capital: Capital ~$14 MM Note: Maintenance capital is net of ORRI transaction. Net F&D cost assumes 81% net revenue interest. Reflects increased ethane volume with start up of Shell Cracker in 2021. Ethane sold at a premium to natural gas price. Post ORRI transaction. 24 24 1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Drilling & Completion Efficiencies Antero continues to achieve material improvements to drilling and completion efficiencies which reduce well costs Average Drilled Lateral Feet per Well Lateral Feet Drilled per Day 18,000 16,320 New 12,000 16,000 Company 10,000 14,000 Marcellus 11,693 Record 8,000 12,000 11,062 10,000 6,000 8,000 4,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 2,000 - - 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q Record 2020 10,453 5,934 6,395 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q Record 2020 Days to Drill a Well - Spud to Spud Completion Stages per Day 35.0 30.0 25.0 20.0 15.0 11.4 10.7 8.0 10.0 5.0 0.0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q Record 2020 Note: Percentage increase and decrease arrows represent change in Marcellus data from 2014 through 1Q 2020. 14.0 13.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 7.1 6.0 5.8 4.0 2.0 - 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q Record 2020 25 1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Marcellus Well Cost Reductions Significant Reduction in Well Costs already "in-hand"

"in-hand" Reduced well costs by ~26% ($3.05 million per well)

Marcellus Well Cost per Lateral Foot (January 2019 AFE to Current 2020) ($MM) $12.0 $11.5 $11.0 $10.5 $10.0 $9.5 $9.0 $8.5 $8.0 $7.5 $11.6 $970/ft $1.59 $9.7 $810/ft Cost reductions already achieved: Service cost deflation

Sand sourcing logistics

Completion efficiencies

Drier completions (100% of wells)

Water blending by AM

Trucking savings

Enhanced drillout methodology Assumes 12,000 foot lateral Recent Cost Reductions: • Further drilling & completion efficiencies • Expanded produced water services via AM pipeline system $1.13 • Further service cost deflation $8.6 $715/ft 2019 Budget 2019 Achievements Initial 2020 AFE 2020 Initiatives Current 2020 AFE (1/1/2019) Achieved 26 1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - LOE Reductions Materially Reducing LOE

Targeting reduced LOE by 45% in 2020 (~$90 MM+)

Antero Lease Operating Expense Reductions (2020 Target) ($MM) $225 $200 $42.0 $175 $32.0 $150 $125 $42 MM ($0.03/Mcfe) $16.0 reduction driven by $6/Bbl savings $32 MM ($0.03/Mcfe) $100 $194.0 related to wells reduction driven by $16 MM ($0.01/Mcfe) already on sales $75 $6/Bbl savings reduction driven by related to new wells trucking $0.15/Mcfe in 2020 performance, service $104.0 $50 cost deflation and efficiencies $0.08/Mcfe $25 45% Reduction ($90 MM+) $0 2020E Existing Wells New 2020 Completions Contined Water 2020E LOE Target LOE Pre-Water Produced Water Produced Water Initiative + Savings Initiatives (after 90 days, 70% of (after 90 days, 30% of Efficiencies total) total) 27 1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Lower Costs Drive Free Cash Flow Profile Cost structure reset results in enhanced Free Cash Flow profile. The 2020 capital plan will remain flexible, targeting $190 MM in Free Cash Flow. AR Free Cash Flow ($ MM) $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 ($200) ($400) ($600) ($800) Targeting $190 MM in Free Cash Flow in 2020 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E Note: Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the appendix for more information. Based on strip pricing as of 5/29/2020. Free Cash Flow is net of impact from ORRI transaction. 28 2 Strengthen Balance Sheet - 2020 Asset Sale Program AR has additional assets that can be monetized in 2020 to further reduce debt Asset Monetization Opportunity Set Targeting $750 MM to $1 B E&P Assets Financial / Midstream Assets Land / PDP Minerals • 536,000 net acres • ~5,000 net mineral in Appalachia (1) acres • 84% NRI pre-ORRI Completed $402 sale MM ORRI • 19 Tcfe of Proved transaction (3) Reserves at 12/31/19 3.4 Bcfe/d of net production (1Q20)

Potential for VPPs Hedge Portfolio ~1.8 Tcfe of natural gas hedges with a current hedge value of ~$825 MM (2)

8.3 MMBbls of crude oil hedges with a current value of ~$240 MM (2)

14.8 MMBbls of propane & pentane hedges with a current value of ~$30 MM (2) AM Ownership Current market value of $735 MM (4)

Divested $100 MM in December 2019

Divested $100 MM in December 2019 AM had ~$150 MM remaining under its share repurchase program as of 3/31/2020 As of 3/31/2020. Based on hedge position and strip pricing as of 3/31/2020. 3) Includes $51 MM contingent payment expected in 3Q 2020 and $51 MM contingent payment expected in 1Q 2021. See slide 6 for more information. 29 4) Based on AM share price of $5.28/share as of 6/12/2020. 2 Strengthen Balance Sheet - Liquidity & Leverage Affirmation of the bank borrowing base above $2.64 B in lender commitments plus the execution of the $402 MM asset sale positions Antero to address upcoming bond maturities AR 2020 Liquidity Outlook Relative to 2021 + 2022 Remaining Bond Maturities ($MM) $2,400 April 2020 2Q - Repurchased $196 MM $1,942 $2,000 Borrowing Base of principal for $163 MM affirmed at $2.85 ($33 MM of debt reduction) Bn (in excess of $2.64 Bn of lender $500 $1,600 $1,442 ORRI $163 $1,267 $175 $1,296 $1,200 $402 (1) Par Value $1,028 $800 Closed on $1,034 $400 6/12/20 Market Value (3) $0 3/31/2020 ORRI 2Q 2020 Pro Forma 2Q20E - 2020E YE 2020E Remaining Liquidity Proceeds Debt 3/31/2020 4Q20E Remaining Liquidity(2) 2021 + 2022 Repurchases Liquidity(1) Free Cash Asset Sale Senior Notes Flow Target Note: Liquidity represents borrowing availability under AR's credit facility based on $2.64 B of lender commitments, less $730 MM of letters of credit and less $882 MM of borrowings as of 03/31/2020. Free Cash Flow is a non- GAAP term. See appendix for more information, including certain material assumptions in projecting Free Cash Flow. $402 MM in ORRI proceeds includes $51 MM contingent payment expected in 3Q 2020 and $51 MM contingent payment expected in 1Q 2021. Pro forma liquidity includes $402 MM total proceeds from ORRI. Forecasted year-end 2020 liquidity assumes no change in bank credit facility. Includes full impact from ORRI sale including 1Q 2021 contingent payment and all 2020 debt repurchases to date. See slide 6 for more information 3) Market value based on bond pricing as of 6/12/2020 of $88.50 for the senior notes due in 2021 and $73.50 for the senior notes due in 2022. 30 3 Develop Highest ROR Locations - Large Delineated Drilling Inventory AR Resource Overview AR Marcellus Asset Map Large Drilling Inventory Diverse set of locations

AR holds ~1,400 liquids-rich locations, or 40% of the core undrilled liquids-rich locations in Appalachia

liquids-rich locations, or 40% of the core undrilled liquids-rich locations in Appalachia ~1,200 dry gas locations Contiguous Acreage Position Delivers Efficient Development Long-laterals average 12,100' in Marcellus rich-gas drilling inventory

average 12,100' in Marcellus rich-gas drilling inventory Efficient gathering, compression and processing utilization, and water re-use opportunities generates synergies and capital savings High Working Interest and Net Revenue Interest Smithburg Sherwood 925 horizontal Marcellus producing wells are 100% operated and have 99% average working interest

AR has 83% average PDP NRI in the Marcellus, 81% development NRI for the next three years and 84% thereafter (1) Antero Drilling Rig Antero Completion Crew AR drilling rig and completion crew as of 6/5/2020. Antero Producing Well Antero Undrilled Location 1) Net of ORRI transaction. Assumes Antero achieves production thresholds under ORRI agreement generating contingent payments as described on slide 6. 31 3 Develop Highest ROR Locations - Premium NGL Price Realizations Diversified exposure to both international and domestic markets results in Antero realizing a premium to Mont Belvieu on its C3+ NGL pricing Domestic Markets International Markets 31 of 2019 Antero 2020 C3+ NGL Pricing Outlook (1) Domestic International Combined Sales Point Hopedale Marcus Hook Blended % of AR C3+ Volume 50% 50% 100% Expected Premium / (Discount) $0.00 - $0.05 to Mont Belvieu ($/Gal) 1) Based on Antero C3+ NGL component barrel consisting of 56% C3 (propane), 10% isobutane (Ic4), 17% normal butane (Nc4) and 17% natural gasoline (C5+). 32 3 Develop Highest ROR Locations - Premium NGL Price Realizations Producer Disadvantaged: E&Ps in Permian, Rockies, Mid-Con & Bakken Producer Advantaged & Unconstrained: Antero Resources in Appalachia AR is the largest C3+ producer with the most international exposure in Appalachia Mariner East Anchor shipper on ME2 FROM ROCKIES Conway Mont Belvieu Who Captures the Arb at Marcus Hook? Answer: AR and other Appalachian E&P's Direct sales to most attractive international (ARA & FEI) & domestic markets

Fixed terminal rates

Local fractionation & marketing to sell purity products in-basin for local demand Results in "Mont Belvieu plus" pricing netbacks captured "at the dock" by AR Who Captures the Arb at the Gulf Coast? Answer: Midstream & LPG off-takers (not E&P's) No direct E&P access to international markets (i.e. producers only receive Mont Belvieu linked pricing)

No local fractionation to sell marketable purity products in-basin Results in "Mont Belvieu Minus" pricing "before the dock" 33 3 Develop Highest ROR Locations - NGL Price Recovery NGL prices have risen on an absolute basis and relative to WTI since March/April lows AR Monthly Realized C3+ NGL Price $/Bbl AR C3+ Realized Price ($/Bbl) WTI Price % of WTI $70 6/8/2020 AR Spot C3+ Price: 100% WTI Price $0.49/Gal 90% $60 $20.39/Bbl 53% of WTI 80% $50 70% $40 % of WTI 60% 50% $30 40% $20 AR C3+ Price 30% 20% $10 10% $0 0% Source: Bloomberg actuals through December 2019. Forecasted C3+ pricing based ICE pricing and on Antero C3+ NGL component barrel consisting of 56% C3 (propane), 10% isobutane (Ic4), 17% normal butane 34 (Nc4) and 17% natural gasoline (C5+). Assumes blended sales of 50% domestic and 50% international. 3 Develop Highest ROR Locations - Attractive Well Economics Post ORRI transaction, Antero's average half cycle rate of return for its 2020 and 2021 development program is 41% Antero Half Cycle Well Economics by BTU Regime (2020 + 2021 Drilling Program) Pre-tax Rate of Return (ROR) 50% Marcellus Utica 45% 43% 42% 41% 40% 37% 40% 40% 35% 30% 2020 + 2021 Average: 41% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Marcellus - Highly Marcellus Dry Gas Marcellus - Highly Marcellus - High Utica - Dry Gas Marcellus - Highly Rich Gas 1250 1050 BTU Rich Gas 1225 Rich Gas 1275 1050 BTU Rich Gas 1215 BTU BTU BTU BTU Note: Assumes 5/29/2020 strip pricing. Half cycle burdened with 71% of AM fee, variable FT costs and no charge for G&A or land. Assumes 12,000' lateral lengths, 180 days spud to 1st sales and 2,000 lb/ft completions. 35 4 Hedge Commodities - Natural Gas Price Exposure Mitigated Through 2021 AR continued its consistent hedging program during 1Q20, adding 688 MMBtu/d to its 2022 hedge position (previously unhedged) at a price of $2.48/MMBtu Antero Natural Gas Hedge Profile (BBtu/d) Antero Swap Volumes NYMEX Strip Price Antero NYMEX Swap Price (1) ($/MMBtu) 3,000 $3.50 2,228 2,400 2,500 $3.00 $2.87 $2.80 $2.70 $2.50 $2.44 $2.50 2,000 $2.48 $2.19 $2.38 $2.00 1,500 ~96% ~100% $1.50 1,000 Hedged 688 $1.00 Hedged 500 Swap at Swap at Swap at $0.50 150 - $2.87/MMBtu $2.80/MMBtu $2.48/MMBtu $0.00 2020 2021 2022 2023 ~$825 MM Forecasted Hedge Value (1) Note: Percentage hedged represents percent of expected natural gas production hedged based on natural gas production guidance of 2.310 Bcf/d in 2020 and flat production in 2021. 36 1) Strip pricing and hedge position as of 3/31/2020 (only for natural gas hedges - excludes liquids). 4 Hedge Commodities - Significant Oil Hedge Position AR has hedged ~100% of expected oil and "oil-equivalent" pentane production in 2020 at $55.63/Bbl and 10% of oil and oil equivalent production in 2021 at $55.16/Bbl Antero Oil and Pentane (C5) Hedge Profile Oil Production Oil Equivalent Production WTI Strip Price(1) AR WTI Swap Price(1) (Bbl/d) Antero has hedged pentanes as a percent of WTI and then hedged the corresponding WTI price, effectively converting its pentane production into "oil-equivalent" production ~100% 28,340 30,000 Hedged 25,000 26,000 $55.63 26,000 $55.16 Pentane Pentane 20,000 Volumes x Volumes x ~80% = Oil WTI Swap at ~80% = Oil Equivalent $55.63/Bbl Equivalent $34.90 15,000 Production Oil Production 16,000 $26.50 17,440 10,000 ~10% Hedged 5,000 WTI Swap at Oil Oil $55.16/Bbl 10,900 3,000 - 10,000 Production Hedges Production Hedges Guidance Guidance 2020 2021 ~$240 MM Forecasted Hedge Value (1) Note: Percentage hedged represents percent of expected oil production hedged based on 2020 production guidance and flat production in 2021. Based on hedge position and strip pricing as of 3/31/2020. $70.00 $60.00 $50.00 $40.00 $30.00 $20.00 $10.00 $0.00 37 2020 Credit Enhancement Momentum Reduced capital budget and operating cost structure improves Free Cash Flow profile while asset sales, hedge position and scale support debt profile 2019A 2020E Potential Credit Enhancement D&C Capex Budget (1) $1.275 B $750 B ($0.525) B F&D Costs ($/Mcfe) $0.44(2) $0.30(3) ($0.14) Cost Structure ($/Mcfe) $2.48 $2.35 ($0.13) Free Cash Flow ($MM) ($310) $190 $500 Asset Sales (YE) $100 MM $775 MM (4) $675 MM Total Debt (YE) $3.8 B $2.8 B (4) ($1.0) B Leverage (YE) 3.0x 3.0x (4) Neutral Gas Hedge Position 75% @ $2.50 96% @ $2.87 21% / $0.37 Net Production (1) 3.2 Bcfe/d 3.45 Bcfe/d 0.25 Bcfe/d Liquids (1) 161 MBbl/d 189 MBbl/d 28 MBbl/d PDP Reserves (YE) (2) 10.4 Tcfe(2) 11.7 Tcfe 1.3 Tcfe Note: F&D cost and leverage are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information. (1) Represents 2019 actuals and updated 2020 guidance. (2) Based on 2018 audited financials and reserves. (3) Based on 2019 audited financials and reserves. 2020E F&D cost assumes YE 2019 F&D cost less 18% based on reduction of well cost AFE from $868/ft. at YE 2019 to current $715/ft. 38 (4) Total debt and leverage as of 12/31/2019. 2020E debt and leverage assumes midpoint of asset sale target of $875 MM and includes 2020E Free Cash Flow of $190 MM. See appendix for more information on Free Cash Flow. Antero Long-Term Strategy Producer resiliency is a key attribute for a sustainable development plan: Cost Reduction Initiatives Asset Sale Initiatives World Class Hedge Book Free Cash Flow Robust Liquidity AR has budgeted ~$602 MM in reductions to 2020 capital and operating expenses $502 MM (1) of the $750 MM to $1 B asset sale target met; substantial remaining asset monetization optionality ~96% and ~100% of projected natural gas production hedged in 2020 and 2021 at $2.87 and $2.80/MMBtu, respectively (2) 2020 D&C capital budget of $750 MM with $190 MM in projected Free Cash Flow (3) Building liquidity to address the remaining 2021 and 2022 bond maturities The AR business model delivers multiple ways to "Win" Includes $51 MM contingent payment expected in 3Q 2020 and $51 MM contingent payment expected in 1Q 2021. See slide 6 for more information. (2) Percentage hedged represents percent of expected natural gas production hedged based on natural gas production guidance of 2.310 Bcf/d in 2020 and flat production in 2021. 39 (3) Based on strip pricing as of 5/29/2020. See appendix for Free Cash Flow definition. Corporate Presentation Antero Resources Executive Summary

Natural Gas & NGL Macro

Detailed Asset Overview

Appendix 40 Antero Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX as defined by the Company represents income or loss, including noncontrolling interests, before interest expense, interest income, gains or losses from commodity derivatives and marketing derivatives, but including net cash receipts or payments on derivative instruments included in derivative gains or losses other than proceeds from derivative monetizations, income taxes, impairment, depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion, exploration expense, equity-based compensation, contract termination and rig stacking costs, simplification transaction fees, and gain or loss on sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDAX also includes distributions received with respect to limited partner interests in Antero Midstream Partners common units prior to the closing of the simplification transaction on March 12, 2019. The GAAP financial measure nearest to Adjusted EBITDAX is net income or loss including noncontrolling interest that will be reported in Antero's condensed consolidated financial statements. While there are limitations associated with the use of Adjusted EBITDAX described below, management believes that this measure is useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's financial performance because it: is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure, and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Antero's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital and legal structure from its consolidated operating structure; and

is used by management for various purposes, including as a measure of Antero's operating performance, in presentations to the Company's board of directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDAX is also used by the board of directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, and working capital movement or tax position. The Company has not provided projected net income or a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDAX to projected net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, because the Company does not provide guidance with respect to income tax expense, depletion and depreciation expense or the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. Therefore, projected net income and a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDAX to projected net income, are not available without unreasonable effort. Net Debt: Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate its financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations. Leverage: Leverage is calculated as LTM Adjusted EBITDAX divided by net debt. F&D Cost: Proved undeveloped F&D costs is a non-GAAP metric commonly used in the exploration and production industry by companies, investors and analysts in order to measure a company's ability of adding and developing reserves at a reasonable cost. F&D costs is a statistical indicator that has limitations, including its predictive and comparative value. This reserve metric may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. There are no directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP for PUD F&D costs, and therefore a reconciliation to GAAP is not practicable. The calculation for F&D cost is based on future development costs required for the development of reserves, divided by total reserves. 41 Antero Non-GAAP Measures Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow, or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Cash Flow from Operations, less drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital and earnout payments. The Company has not provided projected Cash Flow from Operations or reconciliations of Free Cash Flow to projected Cash Flow from Operations, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project Cash Flow from Operations for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts. However, the Company is able to forecast 2020 drilling and completion capital of $750 million and leasehold capital of $45 million. Targeted 2020 Free Cash Flow also includes the $125 million earnout payment received from Antero Midstream in January 2020 associated with the water drop down transaction that occurred in 2015. Targeted 2020 Free Cash Flow is based on current strip pricing, updated production guidance that reflects the ORRI transaction, and assumes that dividends from Antero Midstream remain flat for the year for aggregate annual dividends from Antero Midstream of $171 million in 2020. May 2020, Antero Midstream announced that in light of the uncertain market conditions impacting the energy industry, Antero Midstream will continue to evaluate its capital budget as well as the appropriate amount of capital that is returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in order to maintain its financial profile. Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities and to service or incur additional debt. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. 42 Antero Resources Net Debt & LTM EBITDAX Reconciliation December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2020 AR bank credit facility $ 552,000 $ 882,000 5.375% AR senior notes due 2021 952,500 730,283 5.125% AR senior notes due 2022 923,041 761,337 5.625% AR senior notes due 2023 750,000 750,000 5.000% AR senior notes due 2025 600,000 600,000 Net unamortized premium 791 600 Net unamortized debt issuance costs (19,464) (16,433) Total debt $ 3,758,868 3,707,787 Less: AR cash and cash equivalents - - Net debt $ 3,758,868 3,707,787 Twelve months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2020 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX: Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation $ (1,657,702) Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 878,233 Impairment of oil and gas properties 1,308,420 Impairment of midstream assets 7,800 Commodity derivative fair gains (1,107,173) Gains on settled commodity derivatives 438,924 Equity-based compensation expense 17,985 Provision for income tax benefit (472,805) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (116,980) Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates 285,352 Impairment of equity investment 1,078,222 Distributions/dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 188,107 Loss on sale of equity investments 108,745 Water earnout (125,000) Gain on sale of assets 920 Interest expense, net 209,263 Exploration expense 968 Contract termination and rig stacking 5,666 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 1,048,945 43 Antero Resources 2019 LTM EBITDAX Reconciliation Twelve months ended (in thousands) December 31, 2019 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation $ (340,129) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 46,993 Commodity derivative fair value gains (463,972) Losses on settled commodity derivatives 325,090 Loss on sale of assets 951 Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream (1,406,042) Interest expense, net 228,111 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (36,419) Provision for income tax benefit (74,110) Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 918,629 Impairment of oil and gas properties 1,300,444 Impairment of midstream assets 14,782 Impairment of equity investments 467,590 Exploration expense 884 Equity-based compensation expense 23,559 Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliate - AMC 143,216 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 157,956 Contract termination and rig stacking 14,026 Loss on sale of equity investment shares 108,745 Water earnout (125,000) Simplification transaction fees 15,482 Antero Midstream Related Adjustments Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (46,993) Antero Midstream interest expense, net (16,815) Antero Midstream loss on extinguishment of debt (21,770) Antero Midstream depreciation, accretion of ARO and accretion of contingent consideration (6,982) Antero Midstream impairment (2,477) Antero Midstream equity-based compensation expense 12,264 Antero Midstream gain on sale (61,319) Antero Midstream equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (15,021) Antero Midstream distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 95,183 Equity in earnings of Antero Midstream - Distributions from Antero Midstream - Antero Midstream simplification transaction fees (9,185) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 1,247,671 44 Attachments Original document

