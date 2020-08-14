Antero Resources : Presentation - June 2020

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under AR's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this presentation regarding activities, events or developments Antero expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, completion of natural gas or natural gas liquids transportation projects, future earnings, Adjusted EBITDAX, leverage targets, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, continued utilization of existing infrastructure, gas marketability, estimated realized natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil prices, acreage quality, access to multiple gas markets, expected drilling and development plans (including the number, type, lateral length and location of wells to be drilled, the number and type of drilling rigs and the number of wells per pad), projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, including with respect to potential incremental flowback and produced water services by AM, future financial position, the amount and timing of any litigation settlements or awards, future technical improvements, future marketing and asset monetization opportunities, and the amount and timing of any contingent payments are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although AR believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, AR expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
AR cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AR's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, potential shut-ins of production due to lack of downstream demand or storage capacity, and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in AR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
This presentation includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures include (i) Adjusted EBITDAX, (ii) Net Debt, (iii) F&D cost, (iv) leverage and (v) Free Cash Flow. Please see "Antero Non-GAAP Measures" for the definition of each of these measures as well as certain additional information regarding these measures, including the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Antero Resources Corporation is denoted as "AR" in the presentation and Antero Midstream Corporation is denoted
as "AM", which are their respective New York Stock Exchange ticker symbols.
Corporate Presentation
Natural Gas & NGL Macro
Detailed Asset Overview
Appendix
Antero Family at a Glance
50/50 JV
Exploration &
Gathering &
Natural Gas
C3+ NGL
Production
Compression
Processing
Fractionation
Water Delivery
& Blending
Antero Resources at a Glance
Denver, CO
Antero Resources Acreage Map
HEADQUARTERS
Antero Marcellus Rig
S&P 400
Industry Marcellus Rig
Industry Utica Rig
Antero Acreage
CONSTITUENT
SW Marcellus Core
3rd Largest
Ohio Utica Core
U.S. GAS PRODUCER(1)
2nd Largest
U.S. NGL PRODUCER(1)
Own 40%
OF CORE LIQUIDS-RICH DRILLING
LOCATIONS IN APPALACHIA(2)
1,200
ADDITIONAL DRY GAS LOCATIONS
IN DRILLING INVENTORY(2)
Undrilled Locations(2)
~98% Hedged
Core Liquids-Rich Appalachian
ON NATURAL GAS THROUGH 2021
@ $2.83/MMBtu (3)
100% Hedged
)
AR
Peers
~40%
~60%
ON OIL AND PENTANES THROUGH
2020 @ $55.63/BbL (4)
Note: Hedge position as of 5/29/20. Rigs on map as of 6/5/20, per Rig data.
3) Percentage hedged represents percent of expected natural gas production hedged based on
1) NGLs based on 2020E consensus as of 6/1/20. Natural gas based on 2Q20 reported production.
natural gas production guidance of 2.310 Bcf/d in 2020 and flat production in 2021.
2) AR drilling inventory as of 3/31/2020. Industry locations based on Antero analysis of undeveloped acreage in the
4)
Percentage of oil and pentanes hedges represents percent of expected oil and pentane
core of the Marcellus and Ohio Utica Shales.
production based on 2020 guidance.
ORRI Asset Sale / 2Q Debt Repurchases
On 6/12/2020 Antero Announced Closing of ORRI Transaction With Sixth Street Partners
Antero has entered into an overriding royalty interest (ORRI) transaction with Sixth Street for proceeds of $402 MM (including up to $102 MM of contingent consideration)
ORRI includes a 1.25% ORRI in wells producing as of 4/1/2020 and a 3.75% ORRI in existing undeveloped acreage that is developed over the next three years; no ORRI on wells completed after 3/31/2023(1)
Following a 13% IRR and a 1.5x cash-on-cash return to Sixth Street, Antero will have an 85% reversionary interest in the ORRI and Sixth Street's interest will drop to 15%
On a weighted average basis, the applicable overrides equate to an approximately 1.0% to 1.5% ORRI across Antero's entire asset base on a perpetual basis (based on an acreage, reserve and present value analysis)
Proceeds
$300 MM cash received at closing plus up to $102 MM of future payments over the next twelve months
$102 MM consists of two contingent payments of up to $51 MM each based on volume thresholds relating to expected cumulative production net to the ORRI through 9/30/2020 and 3/31/2021
Liquidity and Debt Maturities (6/12/2020)
Antero has also repurchased $196 MM notional amount of its senior notes so far in 2Q 2020 at an aggregate price of $163 MM, reducing absolute debt by ~$33 MM ($540 MM of 2021 notes remain outstanding)
Antero's $2.85 B borrowing base or $2.64 B of lender commitments remain unchanged following the
ORRI transaction
Pro forma for the ORRI sale and the additional debt repurchases, Antero currently has $1.2 B of liquidity(2)
Assuming AR's current 3-year development plan and strip pricing as of 5/29/2020.
2)
Liquidity represents borrowing availability under AR's credit facility based on $2.64 B of lender commitments, $730 MM of letters of credit and $882 MM of borrowings as of 03/31/2020. Pro forma for $300 MM
in initial proceeds from ORRI sale and $163 MM in senior notes repurchases.
Pro Forma Liquidity and Use of ORRI Proceeds
With the close of the ORRI transaction, Antero Resources will have substantial
capacity to address its November 2021 bond maturity
AR Pro Forma 3/31/20 Liquidity Relative to Remaining 2021 Bond Maturity ($MM)
Repurchased $196 MM
$1,400
of principal in 2Q for
$163 MM
($33 MM of debt
$1,200
reduction)
$1,165
$1,028
$1,000
$300
$163
$800
$600
Closed on
$540
6/12/20
Par Value
$400
$478
$200
Market
Value (2)
$0
3/31/2020 Liquidity
2Q 2020
ORRI Initial
Pro Forma
Remaining 2021
Debt Repurchases
Proceeds (1)
3/31/2020 Liquidity
Senior Notes
Note: Liquidity represents borrowing availability under AR's credit facility based on $2.64 B of lender commitments, $730 MM of letters of credit and $882 MM of borrowings as of 03/31/2020. Free Cash Flow is anon-GAAPterm. See appendix for more information, including certain material assumptions in projecting Free Cash Flow.
1)
$300 MM in ORRI proceeds excludes $51 MM contingent payment expected in 3Q 2020 and $51 MM contingent payment expected in 1Q 2021.
2)
Market value based on bond pricing as of 6/12/2020 of $88.50 for the senior notes due in 2021.
Antero Resources Snapshot
Lowered 2020 Capital Budget to $750 MM
Revised D&C capital budget of $750 MM in 2020, a 35% decrease from initial 2020 guidance and a 41% decrease from 2019 spending
Revised 2020 production growth guidance of 7%, to reflect volumes net of the ORRI transaction, while forecasting ~$190 MM of Free Cash Flow(1)
Completed Over 50% of 2020 Asset Sale Objective
$502 MM of $750 MM to $1 B asset sale objective achieved
$402 MM ORRI transaction closed in June 2020
$100 MM AM share sale in December 2019
More asset sales planned
Reduced Cost Structure
26% well cost reduction to $715/lateral foot in 2020 through efficiency improvements, water initiatives and service cost deflation
Total of ~$602 MM in expected capital and operating cost savings expected in 2020 relative to 2019 initial budget
Repurchased Bonds at a Steep Discount
Bought back~$460 MM and $344 MM of 2021 and 2022 bonds, respectively, at a 19% weighted discount (2)
Eliminated ~$153 MM of debt(2)
Borrowing base reset at $2.85 B in April 2020 with $2.64 B of lender commitments unchanged
D&C Capital Spending ($MM)
$1,600
$1,490
$1,400
$1,270
$1,200
$1,150
$1,000
$750
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
2018A
2019A
2020
2020
Initial Budget
Revised
Budget
Marcellus Well Cost ($/Lateral Foot)
$1,200
$1,000
$970
$800
$810
$715
$600
$400
$200
$0
Jan-19
Initial
Revised
Budget
2020 AFE
2020 AFE
Note: See appendix for more information regarding certain underlying assumptions.
1)
Based on strip pricing as of 5/29/2020. See appendix for Free Cash Flow definition.
2)
As of 6/12/2020.
Strategy Aligned with Industry Risks & Reality
Energy Industry Realities
Commodity Price Risk
AR is ~98% hedged on natural gas through 2021 at
prices 20% above current strip pricing (1)
AR firm transport substantially reduces basis risk
Source: Data retrieved from 2018 and 2019 sustainability reports or calculated from 2018 sustainability and public disclosures. Antero Resources' intensity is based on the total GHG emissions reported to the EPA under Subpart
W of the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule Program (GHGRP). Previous years have been updated as of 4/2020.
*Company's GHG intensity includes their midstream and/or downstream operations.
1) Comparisons for independents and majors who report include: BP, CHK, CNX, COP, CVX, DVN, ENI, EOG, EQNR, FANG, HES, MPC, NBL, RRC, RDS, SWN and XEC.
Corporate Presentation
Antero Resources Executive Summary
Natural Gas & NGL Macro
Detailed Asset Overview
Appendix
Natural Gas and NGL Macro Momentum
Natural gas and NGL prices should strengthen over the coming quarters as global demand remains resilient while supply declines materially (assuming current oil price strip)
For oil and the resulting transportation fuels, some of the demand destruction from the pandemic may be permanent while supply is abundant
U.S. Natural Gas
U.S. NGLs
Supply
Supply
• Near-term potential 6 to 7 Bcf/d decrease due
•
U.S. NGL production is projected to decline by ~400
to oil shut-ins and natural gas well shut-ins
MBbl/d through 2022, driven by reduced drilling
• Longer-term 5.5 Bcf/d reduction by YE 2020 and
activity in shale oil basins
8.5 Bcf/d aggregate reduction by YE 2021 due to
•
International NGL production "associated" with OPEC
decline in associated gas (Permian, Eagle Ford,
oil production decreasing due to OPEC+ supply cut
SCOOP/STACK)
•
Lower global refinery utilization results in a decline
• Flat production from gas producers who will stick to
in NGL supply as a byproduct of refining
capital discipline
Demand
Demand
•
• Near and medium-term 3 to 4 Bcf/d decline due to
Resilient domestic and international demand from
petrochem and residential/commercial sectors
pandemic
•
Rising living standards in developing countries,
• 3 to 4 Bcf/d reduction in LNG exports over summer
particularly in Asia, create an inelastic demand pull
of 2020 due to cargo cancellations
for LPG and NGL derivative products
• Asian economies have recovered from Covid-19
pandemic and Chinese tariffs on LPG were lifted in
early 2020
Outlook for Natural Gas
Outlook for NGLs
• Significant U.S. associated gas production decline
•
The impact of a decline in shale oil activity on
both medium and long-term with limited medium-
"associated NGL" production is expected to be even
term demand destruction
more pronounced than the impact on associated gas
production while global NGL demand remains stable
• Increasing U.S. export capacity expected to tighten
Mont Belvieu pricing to international pricing
Sources: April EIA Short Term Energy Outlook and S&P Global Platts estimates. LPG is comprised of NGL components propane and butane.
Significant Reduction in Drilling Rigs
Since March 6th, the total U.S. rig count has declined by 502 rigs, or ~66%
NGL production "associated" with shale oil activity represents 66% of total U.S. NGL production and is expected to decline due to the recent collapse in oil prices and rigcount
U.S. Oil & Gas Drilling Rig Count Since 3/6/2020
Current Dry
Current
Change Since 3/6/20
Gas Production
NGL Production
3/6/2020
6/12/2020
Rigs
%
Bcf/d (1)
MBbls/d (2)
Oil Focused
25% of U.S.
66% of U.S.
Permian
429
150
(279)
(65%)
10.7
1,618
Eagle Ford
79
11
(68)
(86%)
4.4
dry gas
598
NGL
Bakken
52
10
(42)
(81%)
1.5
production
401
production
SCOOP/STACK
41
9
(32)
(78%)
3.2
337
DJ Niobrara
28
8
(20)
(71%)
2.1
431
Total
629
188
(441)
(70%)
22.0
3,386
Appalachia/Haynesville
Marcellus
32
25
(7)
(22%)
25.1
826
Haynesville
41
32
(9)
(22%)
12.4
51% of U.S. dry
48
17% of U.S.
Utica
14
11
(3)
-21%
6.0
145
gas production
NGL production
Total
87
68
(19)
(22%)
43.5
1,019
Other
50
8
(42)
(84%)
21.5
762
Total U.S.
766
264
(502)
(66%)
86.9
5,167
Rig reduction led by oil focused
areas with a 441 rig, or 70% reduction since March 6th
Significant Reduction in Completion Crews
Since March 6th, U.S. completion crew count has declined by 244 crews, or 77%
U.S. Oil & Gas Drilling Completion Crew Count Since 3/6/2020
Change Since 3/6/20
Current Dry
Current
Completion
Gas Production
NGL Production
3/6/2020 6/12/2020
Crews
%
Bcf/d (1)
MBbls/d (2)
Oil Focused
Permian
125
20
(105)
(84%)
10.7
25% of U.S.
1,618
66% of U.S.
Eagle Ford
44
4
(40)
(91%)
4.4
598
dry gas
NGL
Bakken
31
4
(27)
(87%)
1.5
401
production
production
SCOOP/STACK
28
4
(24)
(86%)
3.2
337
DJ Niobrara
19
2
(17)
(89%)
2.1
431
Total
247
34
(213)
(86%)
22.0
3,386
Appalachia/Haynesville
Appalachia
26
23
(3)
(12%)
31.1
971
Haynesville
18
7
(11)
(61%)
12.4
51% of U.S. dry
48
17% of U.S.
Total
44
30
(14)
(32%)
43.5
gas production
1,019
NGL production
Other
26
9
(17)
(65%)
21.5
762
Total U.S.
317
73
(244)
(77%)
86.9
5,167
Completion crew count reduction led by oil focused areas with a 213, or 86% crew reduction since March 6th
NGL production "associated" with shale oil activity represents 66% of total U.S. NGL production and is expected to decline due to the collapse in oil prices and rig count
Material Impact to NGL Production in the U.S.
The oil price decline is expected to have an even more pronounced impact on NGL
supply where two-thirds of the supply comes from shale oil plays
U.S. NGL Production Forecast (MBbl/d)
LPG Export Capacity
7,000
Jan-20 Forecast
Jun-20 Forecast
2,500
Expected shale oil shut-ins
6,500
in mid-2020 incorporated
2,000
with latest forecast
6,000
1,500
1.3
MMBbl/d
5,500
Decrease
1,000
5,000
500
4,500
0
Gulf Coast export capacity is now plentiful,
which should tighten Mont Belvieu LPG
pricing to international pricing
Gulf Coast Export Capacity
Gulf Coast Propane Exports
Gulf Coast Butane Exports
NGL Price Recovery Expected
Domestic and international LPG prices are improving on a relative basis to crude
oil, driven by inelastic global demand from petrochemicals and res/comm
Mont Belvieu C3+ NGL Prices & % of WTI (1)
FEI Propane Prices & % of Brent
($/Bbl)
% of WTI
MB C3+ NGL ($/Bbl)
% of Brent
FEI Propane ($/Bbl)
Historical % of WTI Avg.
($/Bbl)
$35
C3+ Price as
100%
$35
95%
% of WTI
FEI Propane Price
90%
as % of Brent
$30
81%
$30
Historical
80%
71%
$25
5-year avg:
$25
71%
~60%
70%
64%
$20
54%
55%
60%
$20
FEI Propane Price
48%
C3+ NGL Price
50%
$15
$15
40%
$10
30%
$10
20%
$5
10%
$5
$0
1Q20A
2Q20E
3Q20E
4Q20E
0%
$0
1Q20A
2Q20E
3Q20E
4Q20E
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
The Impact of the U.S. Shale Revolution
The Shale Revolution dramatically changed the NGL landscape, turning the U.S. into
a net exporterafter decades of importingNGL products
U.S. NGL Production (MBbl/d) (1)
U.S. NGL Exports / (Imports) (MBbl/d)
MBbl/d
6,000
2,500
5,000
2,000
Driven primarily by
shale oil development
4,000
with high oil prices
1,500
3,000
MBbl/d
1,000
Pentane
Net importerof NGLs
2,000
500
IsoButane
1,000
Butane
-
Propane
Ethane(1)
0
(500)
1984
1990
1996
2002
2008
2014
2020
1984
1990
1996
2002
2008
2014
2020
1)
Includes recovered ethane volumes and natural gasoline (C5).
LPG Exports
US exports surpassed the entire Middle East region combined in 2019
LPG Exports: US versus Middle East
MBbl/d
1400
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
US is the incremental
supplier for growing world
demand.
Supply from Middle East nations flat,
OPEC policies limit growth potential
US
Qatar
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Algeria
Kuwait
Iran
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Future U.S. NGL Supply Challenged by Oil Price Decline
U.S. shale plays were previously forecast (December 2019) to grow C3+ NGL supply through 2022 by almost 500,000 Bbl/d
Now, with a $35 to $45/Bbl oil strip, U.S. C3+ NGL supply is expected to decline by 416,000 Bbl/d through 2022
Bakken Supply
Forecasted Growth 2019-2022 (MBbl/d)
Current
Estimate
1,500
12/31/19
1,000
12/31/19
BAKKEN/
Estimate
500
+31%
WILLISTON
12/31/19
0
+73 MBbl/d
Current
SCOOP/STACK
(6%)
2019
2022
+7%
(24) MBbl/d
1,500
Supply
+32 MBbl/d
1,000
Current
Rockies Supply
12/31/19
Current
500
(12%)
(106) MBbl/d
1,500
+17%
0
NORTHEAST
(23%)
1,000
+55 MBbl/d
2019
2022
(97) MBbl/d
12/31/19
Appalachian Supply
Current
500
1,500
+1%
ROCKIES
(30%)
0
+3 MBbl/d
1,000
(121) MBbl/d
2022
2019
500
SCOOP/STACK
Permian Supply
1,500
1,000
500
0
2019 2022
12/31/19
+47%
+407 MBbl/d
Current
+11%
+174
MBbl/d
PERMIAN
Current
(39%)
12/31/19
(297) MBbl/d
(5%)
(20) MBbl/d
USGC & Eagle Ford
EAGLE FORD
1,500
Supply
1,000
500
0
2019 2022
0
2019 2022
Corporate Presentation
Antero Resources Executive Summary
Natural Gas & NGL Macro
Detailed Asset Overview
Appendix
20
AR Business Strategy
Antero Resources Principles
Build Scale with
Natural Gas &
Liquids
Diversification
Maintain Strong
Mitigate
Commodity Price
Balance Sheet
Risk With
and Financial
Hedges and Firm
Flexibility
Transportation
Denotes management & employee compensation plan metrics
Priorities
1
Balance cash flow with
capital spending
2
Maintain liquidity & strengthen balance sheet with leverage target of mid 2-times
3
Develop highest rate of return locations across asset portfolio
4
Hedge commodities to protect cash flow and balance sheet
1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Cost Structure Reset
Drilling and completion efficiencies and midstream cost savings result in approximately
$602 million of savings in 2020 compared to AR's 2019 initial budget
Cost Savings Update
2020 Savings (1)
Well Cost Reduction Progress
$750 MM revised D&C capital budget for 2020, a ~$400 MM reduction from the initial budget and 41% below 2019, with no change to production guidance
D&C of $715/lateral foot, a 26% reduction from $970/ft at the beginning of 2019
Water Savings Driving LOE Lower
1Q20 represented a 33% reduction from 2019
Expect to save $90 MM in 2020 as a result of increased blending operations combined with reduced trucking costs
GP&T and Net Marketing Expense Reduction
$68 MM of midstream fee reductions in 2020 with Antero Midstream and other third party midstream providers
Targeting $100 MM reduction in 2020 net marketing expense(1)
G&A Cost Reduction
18% reduction by mid-2020 due to headcount reductions in 2019, natural employee attrition and a reduction across the board in expenses
Grand Total Cost Reset for 2020
=
$320 MM
($970/ft - $715/ft) x 12,000' = $3.05 MM $3.05 MM per well x 105 wells = $320 MM
+
$90 MM
~54% reduction from 2019
+
$168 MM
+
$24 MM
~$602 MM
1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Momentum Leads to Lower Capital
Through drilling and completion efficiencies, midstream cost savings, service
cost deflation and deferral of completions Antero has reduced its D&C capex
budget by 41% year-over-year
Antero D&C Capex ($MM)
$1,600
$1,490
$1,400
$1,270
$1,200
$1,150
$1,000
$1,000
Maintenance
$800
$750
Capex
Water
$600
$600
&
$400
D&C Capital
$200
Well
163
131
125
125
105
63
Completions
$0
2018
2019
Original
Revised
Current
2021
Actual
Actual
Budget
Budget
Budget
Maintenance
(Feb 2020)
(Mar 2020)
(Apr 2020)
Capital
1 Balance Cash Flow & Capital - Low Maintenance Capital
3,600
Net Production Rate: 3.45 Bcfe/d
3,400
Replacement Volume ~205 Bcfe
3,200
~16% of 2020 Volume
3,000
2,800
2,600
2,400
Antero Average Development Well
Avg. Lateral Length per Well
13,000'
Bcfe/1,000'
2.71
Wellhead Gas BTU
1265
Well Cost ($715/ft)
$9.3 MM
Net F&D Cost
$0.325/Mcfe
C2 Recovery (1)
35% to 40%
Well Spacing
830'
First Year Recovery Volumes
Gross (Bcfe)
6.42
Net (Bcfe) (2)
5.16
Maintenance Capital Calculation
The average AR rich Marcellus well produces 3.27 Bcfe net in the calendar year when brought online mid-year
Assume new wells average ½ year of
production
Production can be held flat with ~63 wells
205 ÷ 3.27 = 62.6
Maintenance D&C Capital
63 $9.3 =
$586 MM
Field and Operating Capital
• Roads
• Working interest optimization
• Pad construction costs
Maintenance Field
$600 MM
Maintenance D&C
Capital:
Capital
~$14 MM
Note: Maintenance capital is net of ORRI transaction. Net F&D cost assumes 81% net revenue interest.
Reflects increased ethane volume with start up of Shell Cracker in 2021. Ethane sold at a premium to natural gas price.
Cost structure reset results in enhanced Free Cash Flow profile. The 2020 capital plan will remain flexible, targeting $190 MM in Free Cash Flow.
AR Free Cash Flow ($ MM)
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
($200)
($400)
($600)
($800)
Targeting $190 MM in
Free Cash Flow in 2020
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020E
Note: Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the appendix for more information. Based on strip pricing as of 5/29/2020. Free Cash Flow is net of impact from ORRI transaction.
28
2 Strengthen Balance Sheet - 2020 Asset Sale Program
AR has additional assets that can be monetized in 2020 to further reduce debt
Asset Monetization Opportunity Set
Targeting $750 MM to $1 B
E&P Assets
Financial / Midstream Assets
Land / PDP
Minerals
•
536,000 net acres
• ~5,000 net mineral
in Appalachia (1)
acres
•
84% NRI pre-ORRI
Completed $402
sale
MM ORRI
• 19 Tcfe of Proved
transaction (3)
Reserves at
12/31/19
3.4 Bcfe/d of net production (1Q20)
Potential for VPPs
Hedge Portfolio
~1.8 Tcfe of natural gas hedges with a current hedge value of ~$825 MM(2)
8.3 MMBbls of crude oil hedges with a current value of ~$240 MM(2)
14.8 MMBbls of propane & pentane hedges with a current value of ~$30 MM(2)
AM Ownership
Current market value of $735 MM(4)
Divested $100 MM in December 2019
AM had ~$150 MM remaining under its share repurchase program as of 3/31/2020
As of 3/31/2020.
Based on hedge position and strip pricing as of 3/31/2020.
3)
Includes $51 MM contingent payment expected in 3Q 2020 and $51 MM contingent payment expected in 1Q 2021. See slide 6 for more information.
29
4)
Based on AM share price of $5.28/share as of 6/12/2020.
2 Strengthen Balance Sheet - Liquidity & Leverage
Affirmation of the bank borrowing base above $2.64 B in lender commitments plus the execution of the $402 MM asset sale positions Antero to address upcoming bond maturities
AR 2020 Liquidity Outlook Relative to 2021 + 2022 Remaining Bond Maturities ($MM)
$2,400
April 2020
2Q - Repurchased $196 MM
$1,942
$2,000
Borrowing Base
of principal for $163 MM
affirmed at $2.85
($33 MM of debt reduction)
Bn (in excess of
$2.64 Bn of lender
$500
$1,600
$1,442
ORRI
$163
$1,267
$175
$1,296
$1,200
$402 (1)
Par Value
$1,028
$800
Closed on
$1,034
$400
6/12/20
Market
Value (3)
$0
3/31/2020
ORRI
2Q 2020
Pro Forma
2Q20E -
2020E
YE 2020E
Remaining
Liquidity
Proceeds
Debt
3/31/2020
4Q20E
Remaining
Liquidity(2)
2021 + 2022
Repurchases
Liquidity(1)
Free Cash
Asset Sale
Senior Notes
Flow
3 Develop Highest ROR Locations - Large Delineated Drilling Inventory
AR Resource Overview
AR Marcellus Asset Map
Large Drilling Inventory
Diverse set of locations
AR holds ~1,400 liquids-rich locations, or 40% of the core undrilled liquids-rich locations in Appalachia
~1,200 dry gas locations
Contiguous Acreage Position
Delivers Efficient Development
Long-lateralsaverage 12,100' in Marcellus rich-gas drilling inventory
Efficient gathering, compression and
processing utilization, and water re-use opportunities generates synergies and capital savings
High Working Interest and Net Revenue Interest
Smithburg Sherwood
925 horizontal Marcellus producing wells are 100% operated and have 99% average working interest
AR has 83% average PDP NRI in the Marcellus, 81% development NRI for the next three years and 84% thereafter(1)
Antero Drilling Rig Antero Completion Crew
AR drilling rig and completion crew as of 6/5/2020.
Antero Producing Well Antero Undrilled Location
1) Net of ORRI transaction. Assumes Antero achieves production thresholds under ORRI agreement generating contingent payments as described on slide 6.
NGL prices have risen on an absolute basis and relative
to WTI since March/April lows
AR Monthly Realized C3+ NGL Price
$/Bbl
AR C3+ Realized Price ($/Bbl)
WTI Price
% of WTI
$70
6/8/2020 AR Spot C3+ Price:
100%
WTI Price
$0.49/Gal
90%
$60
$20.39/Bbl
53% of WTI
80%
$50
70%
$40
% of WTI
60%
50%
$30
40%
$20
AR C3+ Price
30%
20%
$10
10%
$0
0%
Source: Bloomberg actuals through December 2019. Forecasted C3+ pricing based ICE pricing and on Antero C3+ NGL component barrel
consisting of 56% C3 (propane), 10% isobutane (Ic4), 17% normal butane
34
(Nc4) and 17% natural gasoline (C5+). Assumes blended sales of 50% domestic and 50% international.
3 Develop Highest ROR Locations - Attractive Well Economics
Post ORRI transaction, Antero's average half cycle rate of return for
its 2020 and 2021 development program is 41%
Antero Half Cycle Well Economics by BTU Regime (2020 + 2021 Drilling Program)
Pre-tax Rate of Return (ROR)
50%
Marcellus
Utica
45%
43%
42%
41%
40%
37%
40%
40%
35%
30%
2020 + 2021 Average: 41%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Marcellus - Highly Marcellus Dry Gas Marcellus - Highly
Marcellus - High
Utica - Dry Gas
Marcellus - Highly
Rich Gas 1250
1050 BTU
Rich Gas 1225
Rich Gas 1275
1050 BTU
Rich Gas 1215
BTU
BTU
BTU
BTU
Note: Assumes 5/29/2020 strip pricing. Half cycle burdened with 71% of AM fee, variable FT costs and no charge for G&A or land. Assumes 12,000' lateral lengths, 180 days spud to 1st sales and 2,000 lb/ft completions. 35
4 Hedge Commodities - Natural Gas Price Exposure Mitigated Through 2021
AR continued its consistent hedging program during 1Q20, adding 688 MMBtu/d to its 2022 hedge position (previously unhedged) at a price of $2.48/MMBtu
Antero Natural Gas Hedge Profile
(BBtu/d)
Antero Swap Volumes
NYMEX Strip Price
Antero NYMEX Swap Price (1)($/MMBtu)
3,000
$3.50
2,228
2,400
2,500
$3.00
$2.87
$2.80
$2.70
$2.50
$2.44
$2.50
2,000
$2.48
$2.19
$2.38
$2.00
1,500
~96%
~100%
$1.50
1,000
Hedged
688
$1.00
Hedged
500
Swap at
Swap at
Swap at
$0.50
150
-
$2.87/MMBtu
$2.80/MMBtu
$2.48/MMBtu
$0.00
2020
2021
2022
2023
~$825 MM Forecasted Hedge Value (1)
4 Hedge Commodities - Significant Oil Hedge Position
AR has hedged ~100% of expected oil and "oil-equivalent" pentane production in 2020 at $55.63/Bbl and 10% of oil and oil equivalent production in 2021 at $55.16/Bbl
Antero Oil and Pentane (C5) Hedge Profile
Oil Production
Oil Equivalent Production
WTI Strip Price(1)
AR WTI Swap Price(1)
(Bbl/d)
Antero has hedged pentanes as a percent of WTI and then hedged the corresponding WTI
price, effectively converting its pentane production into "oil-equivalent" production
~100%
28,340
30,000
Hedged
25,000
26,000
$55.63
26,000
$55.16
Pentane
Pentane
20,000
Volumes x
Volumes x
~80% = Oil
WTI Swap at
~80% = Oil
Equivalent
$55.63/Bbl
Equivalent
$34.90
15,000
Production
Oil
Production
16,000
$26.50
17,440
10,000
~10%
Hedged
5,000
WTI Swap at
Oil
Oil
$55.16/Bbl
10,900
3,000
-
10,000
Production
Hedges
Production
Hedges
Guidance
Guidance
2020
2021
$60.00
$50.00
$40.00
$30.00
$20.00
$10.00
$0.00
2020 Credit Enhancement Momentum
Reduced capital budget and operating cost structure improves Free Cash Flow
profile while asset sales, hedge position and scale support debt profile
2019A
2020E
Potential Credit
Enhancement
D&C Capex Budget (1)
$1.275 B
$750 B
($0.525) B
F&D Costs ($/Mcfe)
$0.44(2)
$0.30(3)
($0.14)
Cost Structure ($/Mcfe)
$2.48
$2.35
($0.13)
Free Cash Flow ($MM)
($310)
$190
$500
Asset Sales (YE)
$100 MM
$775 MM (4)
$675 MM
Total Debt (YE)
$3.8 B
$2.8 B (4)
($1.0) B
Leverage (YE)
3.0x
3.0x (4)
Neutral
Gas Hedge Position
75% @ $2.50
96% @ $2.87
21% / $0.37
Net Production (1)
3.2 Bcfe/d
3.45 Bcfe/d
0.25 Bcfe/d
Liquids (1)
161 MBbl/d
189 MBbl/d
28 MBbl/d
PDP Reserves (YE) (2)
10.4 Tcfe(2)
11.7 Tcfe
1.3 Tcfe
Antero Long-Term Strategy
Producer resiliency is a key attribute for a sustainable development plan:
Cost
Reduction
Initiatives
Asset Sale Initiatives
World Class Hedge Book
Free Cash
Flow
Robust
Liquidity
AR has budgeted ~$602 MM in reductions to
2020 capital and operating expenses
$502 MM (1) of the $750 MM to $1 B asset sale target met; substantial remaining asset monetization optionality
~96% and ~100% of projected natural gas production hedged in 2020 and 2021 at $2.87 and $2.80/MMBtu, respectively (2)
2020 D&C capital budget of $750 MM with $190 MM
in projected Free Cash Flow (3)
Building liquidity to address the remaining
2021 and 2022 bond maturities
The AR business model delivers multiple ways to "Win"
Corporate Presentation
Antero Resources Executive Summary
Natural Gas & NGL Macro
Detailed Asset Overview
Appendix
Antero Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX as defined by the Company represents income or loss, including noncontrolling interests, before interest expense, interest income, gains or losses from commodity derivatives and marketing derivatives, but including net cash receipts or payments on derivative instruments included in derivative gains or losses other than proceeds from derivative monetizations, income taxes, impairment, depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion, exploration expense, equity-based compensation, contract termination and rig stacking costs, simplification transaction fees, and gain or loss on sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDAX also includes distributions received with respect to limited partner interests in Antero Midstream Partners common units prior to the closing of the simplification transaction on March 12, 2019.
The GAAP financial measure nearest to Adjusted EBITDAX is net income or loss including noncontrolling interest that will be reported in Antero's condensed consolidated financial statements. While there are limitations associated with the use of Adjusted EBITDAX described below, management believes that this measure is useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's financial performance because it:
is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure, and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Antero's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital and legal structure from its consolidated operating structure; and
is used by management for various purposes, including as a measure of Antero's operating performance, in presentations to the Company's board of directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDAX is also used by the board of directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.
There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, and working capital movement or tax position.
The Company has not provided projected net income or a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDAX to projected net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, because the Company does not provide guidance with respect to income tax expense, depletion and depreciation expense or the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. Therefore, projected net income and a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDAX to projected net income, are not available without unreasonable effort.
Net Debt: Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate its financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.
Leverage: Leverage is calculated as LTM Adjusted EBITDAX divided by net debt.
F&D Cost: Proved undeveloped F&D costs is a non-GAAP metric commonly used in the exploration and production industry by companies, investors and analysts in order to measure a company's ability of adding and developing reserves at a reasonable cost. F&D costs is a statistical indicator that has limitations, including its predictive and comparative value. This reserve metric may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. There are no directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP for PUD F&D costs, and therefore a reconciliation to GAAP is not practicable.
The calculation for F&D cost is based on future development costs required for the development of reserves, divided by total reserves.
41
Antero Non-GAAP Measures
Free Cash Flow:
Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow, or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Cash Flow from Operations, less drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital and earnout payments.
The Company has not provided projected Cash Flow from Operations or reconciliations of Free Cash Flow to projected Cash Flow from Operations, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project Cash Flow from Operations for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts. However, the Company is able to forecast 2020 drilling and completion capital of $750 million and leasehold capital of $45 million. Targeted 2020 Free Cash Flow also includes the $125 million earnout payment received from Antero Midstream in January 2020 associated with the water drop down transaction that occurred in 2015. Targeted 2020 Free Cash Flow is based on current strip pricing, updated production guidance that reflects the ORRI transaction, and assumes that dividends from Antero Midstream remain flat for the year for aggregate annual dividends from Antero Midstream of $171 million in 2020. May 2020, Antero Midstream announced that in light of the uncertain market conditions impacting the energy industry, Antero Midstream will continue to evaluate its capital budget as well as the appropriate amount of capital that is returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in order to maintain its financial profile.
Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities and to service or incur additional debt. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.
Antero Resources Net Debt & LTM EBITDAX Reconciliation
December 31,
March 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2020
AR bank credit facility
$
552,000
$
882,000
5.375% AR senior notes due 2021
952,500
730,283
5.125% AR senior notes due 2022
923,041
761,337
5.625% AR senior notes due 2023
750,000
750,000
5.000% AR senior notes due 2025
600,000
600,000
Net unamortized premium
791
600
Net unamortized debt issuance costs
(19,464)
(16,433)
Total debt
$
3,758,868
3,707,787
Less: AR cash and cash equivalents
-
-
Net debt
$
3,758,868
3,707,787
Twelve months
ended
(in thousands)
March 31, 2020
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX:
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation
$
(1,657,702)
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
878,233
Impairment of oil and gas properties
1,308,420
Impairment of midstream assets
7,800
Commodity derivative fair gains
(1,107,173)
Gains on settled commodity derivatives
438,924
Equity-based compensation expense
17,985
Provision for income tax benefit
(472,805)
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(116,980)
Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates
285,352
Impairment of equity investment
1,078,222
Distributions/dividends from unconsolidated affiliates
188,107
Loss on sale of equity investments
108,745
Water earnout
(125,000)
Gain on sale of assets
920
Interest expense, net
209,263
Exploration expense
968
Contract termination and rig stacking
5,666
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
1,048,945
Antero Resources 2019 LTM EBITDAX Reconciliation
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2019
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation
$
(340,129)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
46,993
Commodity derivative fair value gains
(463,972)
Losses on settled commodity derivatives
325,090
Loss on sale of assets
951
Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream
(1,406,042)
Interest expense, net
228,111
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(36,419)
Provision for income tax benefit
(74,110)
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
918,629
Impairment of oil and gas properties
1,300,444
Impairment of midstream assets
14,782
Impairment of equity investments
467,590
Exploration expense
884
Equity-based compensation expense
23,559
Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliate - AMC
143,216
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
157,956
Contract termination and rig stacking
14,026
Loss on sale of equity investment shares
108,745
Water earnout
(125,000)
Simplification transaction fees
15,482
Antero Midstream Related Adjustments
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(46,993)
Antero Midstream interest expense, net
(16,815)
Antero Midstream loss on extinguishment of debt
(21,770)
Antero Midstream depreciation, accretion of ARO and accretion of contingent consideration
(6,982)
Antero Midstream impairment
(2,477)
Antero Midstream equity-based compensation expense
12,264
Antero Midstream gain on sale
(61,319)
Antero Midstream equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(15,021)
Antero Midstream distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
