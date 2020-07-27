ANTEVENIO, S.A.

RESOLUTIONS TO BE PROPOSED TO THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2020

First.- Capital increase through non-monetary contributions and consequent amendment of article 5 of the By-laws pursuant to the Report prepared by the Board of Directors.

It is proposed to approve a capital increase through non-monetary contributions amounting to 587,607.18 euros, consisting of all the participations of REBOLD MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION, S.L.U., to be made by its owner, ISP DIGITAL, S.L.U., in the terms included in the Supporting Report issued by the Board of Directors.

The aforementioned capital increase will be executed by issuing 10,683,767 new shares, represented by book entries of 0.055 Euros of nominal value each, numbered sequentially from 4,207,496 to 14,891,262, both inclusive, of a single class and series and equal in rights to those already existing. Additionally, the new shares will be created with a premium of 1.2902184 euros per share, the total amount of premium being 13,784,392.8150 euros. Consequently, the total disbursement will amount to 14,372,000 euros.

Pursuant to article 304 of the Companies Act and considering that the contribution is non- monetary, the Company's shareholders will not have preferential subscription rights on the shares to be issued under the capital increase through non-monetary contributions.

As a result of the foregoing, it is proposed to amend article 5 of the By-laws, the new wording of which is transcribed below literally:

"Article 5- Share capital

The share capital is EIGHT HUNDRED NINETEEN THOUSAND AND NINETEEN EUROS WITH FORTY-FIVE HUNDREDTHS OF EURO (€ 819,019.45), fully subscribed and paid up, divided into FOURTEEN MILLION EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY-ONE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY-TWO (14,891,262) shares, represented by means of book entries, of 0.055 euros of nominal value each, numbered consecutively from 1 to 14,891,262, inclusive, all of which are of the same class and series and are fully subscribed and paid up.

The Company, in the manner regulated by the legal and administrative provisions, will not recognize the exercise of the political rights derived from its participation to those who acquire shares in violation of mandatory legal norms of whatever type or degree."

It is hereby stated that since the calling of the Extraordinary General Meeting the following documents have been available to the shareholders: this proposed resolution, the Supporting Report of the Board of Directors regarding the capital increase through non-monetary