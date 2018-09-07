A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Anthem, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of
“a+” of the core Blue Cross Blue Shield-branded insurance subsidiaries
of Anthem, Inc. (Anthem) (Indianapolis, IN) [NYSE:ANTM]. The outlook of
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+”, the
Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR)
of Anthem and the Long-Term IR on the existing surplus notes of Anthem
Insurance Companies, Inc. (Indianapolis, IN). The outlook of these
ratings is stable.
Furthermore, A.M. Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the
Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of the UNICARE, AMERIGROUP and the CareMore
companies. The outlook of these ratings is stable. (See link below for a
detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)
The Blue Cross Blue Shield-branded entities, also referred to as Anthem
Health Group (Anthem Health), are part of the core subsidiaries of
Anthem.
The ratings reflect Anthem Health’s balance sheet strength, which A.M.
Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating
performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM).
Anthem Health’s risk-adjusted capitalization is viewed as strongest, as
measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Anthem Health is the
main source of earnings for its parent organization, with dividends
exceeding $2 billion in four of the past five years, and just under $2
billion in 2017. Anthem Health has consistently reported strong
underwriting and net income over the past five years, and produced very
favorable results across its diverse set of business lines and in its
various core markets. The group has good geographic diversity, as Anthem
operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states with strong brand
name recognition and leading market share in the majority of these
states. Additionally, the Anthem companies have a strong presence in the
national account/BlueCard market segment. Nevertheless, there is
geographic limitation to its business based on the Blue Cross/Blue
Shield licenses.
Anthem Health’s ERM is managed at the ultimate parent, Anthem, level,
but it has local functionality as well. Anthem has a well-established
ERM program that is coordinated at the corporate level. Anthem’s ERM is
considered appropriate for its risk profile, and the company has a
mature developed ERM program. Risk identification and reporting are
completed on a regular basis, and ERM is incorporated into the corporate
strategic planning. There is established oversight and monitoring of the
ERM program.
Anthem has strong diversified earnings and revenues through its Blue
Cross Blue Shield-branded entities in 14 states, as well as its non-Blue
branded with CareMore, AMERIGROUP and UNICARE entities. Financial
leverage at Anthem rose to just above 40% due to a combination of its
November 2017 and early 2018 issuances; however, financial leverage is
expected to moderate throughout 2018. This is expected to occur through
a combination of the elimination of existing debt and increases in
equity driven by retained earnings. Earnings before interest and taxes
interest coverage was adequate at 6.2 times for 2017 but is lower than
its peers. Additionally, the holding company maintains good liquidity
with access to a $3.5 billion revolving-credit facility, a $2.5 billion
commercial paper program, and certain of its insurance subsidiaries are
members of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis with the ability
to borrow funds if needed. While Anthem’s goodwill plus intangibles to
equity is considered high at over 100%, it is similar to some of its
peers. Furthermore, A.M. Best acknowledges that a portion of the
intangibles is the Blue Cross/Blue Shield trademarks, which are required
to operate as a Blue Cross Blue Shield-branded entity.
