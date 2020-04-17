Anthem : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held via Live Webcast Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Anthem, Inc. announced today that in an effort to safeguard the health and safety of its shareholders, associates and the community amid COVID-19 concerns, the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 21, 2020 via live webcast only.

The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders can participate in the meeting, including voting and asking questions using online capabilities.

Shareholders of record can access the live webcast on the day of the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/215428040 using the password ANTM2020 along with the control number on their proxy card or e-proxy notice. Beneficial shareholders that hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or nominee, are required to register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting.

For additional information regarding the change of location of the Annual Meeting and accessing and participating in the webcast, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2020 and available on the “SEC Filings” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.antheminc.com/financial-information/sec-filings.

