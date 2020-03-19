Log in
ANTHEM, INC.

ANTHEM, INC.

(ANTM)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anthem : Announces New and Expanded Associate Benefits to Support Associates During Time of Need

03/19/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

As a company committed to compassion and care, especially during times of need, today Anthem announced new and expanded benefits to support associates during this uncertain time.

“We believe living our mission to improve lives and communities starts at home,” said Anthem President and CEO Gail K. Boudreaux. “Offering new and expanded benefits is one way we can ensure we support our associates as they work tirelessly to support our members, customers, care providers and the community during this challenging time. Their work is critical, and they are living our values of community, agility and leadership every day.”

The expanded benefits include the following:

  • To recognize the unusual circumstances and to help put associates’ mind at ease, Anthem is offering up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave for qualifying needs – including if associates are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or are caring for young children whose schools have been closed. We are also expanding the use of sick time to include caregiving related to COVID-19.
  • To support the transition of many of our associates who will be working from home, hourly associates who do not currently have internet access will be reimbursed for installation and monthly internet service.
  • To support our associates’ physical and mental health, we are offering free workouts through our health and wellness app, Engage, and through other fitness tools, such as Wellbeats.

The safety, health and wellbeing of our associates remains our top priority as we face these challenges together, and continue our work in support of those we serve.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 79 million people, including 41 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
