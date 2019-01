By Colin Kellaher



Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 6.7% to 80 cents from 75 cents.

The new payout represents an annual yield of about 1.2% based on Tuesday's closing price of $272.71, up from 1.1%.

The Indianapolis health insurer, which also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, said the increased dividend is payable March 29 to shareholders of record March 18.

