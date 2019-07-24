Anthem : Shares Fall Following Earnings Results -- Update

By Anna Wilde Mathews and Allison Prang

Anthem Inc. reported higher earnings and raised its guidance for the year, but shares fell amid concern about the Medicaid business, which pushed a key spending metric higher than expected.

The company's medical-loss ratio, which represents the share of premiums paid out in claims, was 86.7% in the quarter, higher than the 85.8% that a consensus of analysts had anticipated, according to their research notes.

Shares in the company closed down 4.5% Wednesday at $288.91.

The results for Anthem's medical-loss ratio, or MLR, are the latest this quarter to draw attention from analysts concerned about medical costs, though insurers have said they aren't seeing higher-than-expected increases in those trends.

MLR figures among insurers reporting earnings so far, including Anthem, rose compared with last year due to the suspension of a health-insurance tax, an increase that had been expected by analysts. The tax, a pass-through, had previously increased the revenue part of the ratio.

Indianapolis-based Anthem also pointed to issues in its Medicaid business, which it said drove the ratio slightly higher than it had expected.

Anthem executives said on a conference call with analysts that the Medicaid issues were limited to a handful of states. Some states have cracked down on verifying eligibility, and that has changed the mix of enrollees, while the rates the insurer receives haven't always matched the new enrollment, the company said.

Meanwhile, Anthem said it has won rate increases in some states for the second half of the year, and the company expects its Medicaid results to improve.

The issue is "the lack of appropriate premium and reimbursement rates on the Medicaid businesses," said financial chief John Gallina.

For Anthem's second quarter, both operating revenue and adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates.

Net income rose 8.1% from the comparable quarter a year earlier to $1.14 billion. Earnings were $4.36 a share, up from $3.98 a share. Adjusted earnings were $4.64 a share, up from $4.25 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $4.61 a share.

Operating revenue rose 11% to $25.18 billion. Analysts were expecting $24.96 billion.

Anthem said the launch process for its new pharmacy-benefits manager, IngenioRx, was moving ahead of expectations, and the company now expects IngenioRx's results to hit the higher end of its previous projections.

The insurer also said it had enrolled a new IngenioRx client, Blue Cross of Idaho, for next year. Anthem has said that it sees fellow Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers as a potentially fertile source of business across various areas.

Anthem raised its outlook for multiple 2019 earnings metrics, but tightened its projected medical-loss ratio range to the higher end of its prior suggestion. The company expects an MLR of 86.2% to 86.5%. It had been expecting that ratio to be 86.2% plus or minus 30 basis points.

The company said it now expects earnings to be more than $18.34 a share, instead of more than $18.27 a share. It said anticipates net unfavorable items included in those earnings to be about 96 cents a share, instead of 93 cents a share.

Anthem projected adjusted earnings to be more than $19.30 a share, instead of more than $19.20 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting $19.29 a share.

It forecast operating revenue to be about $102 billion, up from a previous view of about $100 billion. Analysts are expecting operating revenue of $100.69 billion. The company also raised its premium revenue guidance to $93 billion to $94 billion, instead of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com and Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com