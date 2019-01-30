Log in
ANTHEM INC (ANTM)

ANTHEM INC (ANTM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/30 12:08:23 pm
300.185 USD   +10.07%
11:35aAnthem Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for New All-Time High -- Data Talk
DJ
10:54aANTHEM : PBM Plans Boost Earnings Expectations
DJ
09:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, LVMH, Apple, Societe Generale
Anthem Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for New All-Time High -- Data Talk

0
01/30/2019 | 11:35am EST

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) is currently at $299.60, up $26.89 or 9.86%

-- Would be new all-time high (based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2001)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 18.41%

-- Anthem Inc. will accelerate the launch of its in-house pharmacy-benefit manager IngenioRx to March, a move that sharply pushed up the big insurer's projected earnings for 2019. The insurer said it was now projecting 2019 net income of more than $18 a share, and an adjusted figure of more than $19 a share, and revenue of approximately $100 billion. Analysts wrote that the adjusted earnings projection handily beat consensus estimates of around $17.61

-- Earlier Wednesday, Anthem said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 6.7% to 80 cents from 75 cents

-- Up 14.08% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2016, when it rose 16.96%

-- Up 20.88% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 31, 2018), when it closed at $247.85

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 38.94% from its 52-week closing low of $215.63 on March 23, 2018

-- Third-best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:07:56 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTHEM INC 10.44% 301.19 Delayed Quote.2.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.38% 24897.31 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ 100 1.24% 6711.763 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 7091.8127 Delayed Quote.6.79%
S&P 500 0.78% 2659.55 Delayed Quote.5.47%
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 658 M
EBIT 2018 5 932 M
Net income 2018 3 872 M
Finance 2018 2 420 M
Yield 2018 1,08%
P/E ratio 2018 18,47
P/E ratio 2019 16,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 70 534 M
Chart ANTHEM INC
Duration : Period :
Anthem Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 321 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
John E. Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig E. Samitt Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Ramiro G. Peru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTHEM INC2.81%70 534
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP7.31%257 190
CIGNA HOLDING CO4.46%75 543
HUMANA5.29%41 269
CENTENE CORPORATION10.92%26 369
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS15.93%13 683
