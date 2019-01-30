Anthem Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for New All-Time High -- Data Talk

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) is currently at $299.60, up $26.89 or 9.86%

-- Would be new all-time high (based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2001)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 18.41%

-- Anthem Inc. will accelerate the launch of its in-house pharmacy-benefit manager IngenioRx to March, a move that sharply pushed up the big insurer's projected earnings for 2019. The insurer said it was now projecting 2019 net income of more than $18 a share, and an adjusted figure of more than $19 a share, and revenue of approximately $100 billion. Analysts wrote that the adjusted earnings projection handily beat consensus estimates of around $17.61

-- Earlier Wednesday, Anthem said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 6.7% to 80 cents from 75 cents

-- Up 14.08% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2016, when it rose 16.96%

-- Up 20.88% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 31, 2018), when it closed at $247.85

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 38.94% from its 52-week closing low of $215.63 on March 23, 2018

-- Third-best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:07:56 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet