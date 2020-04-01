Anthem : Waives Cost Share for COVID-19 Treatment

Anthem’s commitment to improving lives and supporting our local communities is more important than ever as the nation joins together to address the COVID-19 crisis. As part of Anthem’s ongoing actions to meet the needs of those directly impacted by the disease, the company announced it will expand coverage, effective April 1, for members in its affiliated health plans undergoing treatment related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“During these challenging times, Anthem stands by our legacy and commitment to living our values and supporting those we serve,” said Anthem President and CEO Gail K. Boudreaux. “By applying our approach for innovation, compassion and inclusion, we are focused on the issues needed most in this time of crisis, including affordability and access to care for those dealing with treatment related to COVID-19. We are also proud to serve as a partner to frontline caregivers and community leaders to meet the evolving needs of our nation.”

The expansion covers the waiver of cost share for COVID-19 treatment received through May 31, 2020. Anthem will reimburse health care providers at in-network rates or Medicare rates, as applicable, for Anthem’s affiliated health plan fully insured, Individual, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. Anthem is strongly encouraging participation by our self-funded employers and will work them to ensure their employees’ needs are met. These employers will, however, still have the option to opt out of participation.

Anthem will also provide post-discharge support to Medicare members with complex care needs who may need additional assistance as they transition back to home following hospitalization. Anthem’s care managers can help provide coordination of medications and home health needs, scheduling follow up appointments and transportation, and arranging for post-discharge meal delivery.

This action expands upon the proactive steps Anthem has already taken to support care providers and protect our members, associates and communities against COVID-19, which include:

Waiving copays, coinsurance and deductibles for the diagnostic test related to COVID-19, as well as for visits associated with COVID-19 testing, whether the care is received in a physician’s office, an urgent care center or an emergency department.

Relaxing early prescription refill limits for members who wish to receive a 30-day supply of most maintenance medications, where permissible.

Waiving any member cost share until June 14, 2020 for telehealth visits, including visits for mental health and select Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies, for our fully insured employer plans, Individual plans, Medicare plans and Medicaid plans, where permissible.

Launching a COVID-19 symptom assessment tool available online and via the Sydney Care mobile app.

Suspending select prior authorization requirements to allow care providers to focus on caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This includes suspension of prior authorization requirements for patient transfers, prior authorization requirements for skilled nursing facilities, along with the suspension of prior authorization requirements for the use of medical equipment critical to COVID-19 treatment.

Temporarily adjusting the approach to monitoring claims and audits.

Launching the Medical Associate Volunteer Program, which allows Anthem associates who are licensed and credentialed medical professionals the opportunity to take paid leave from their regular Anthem role and use their medical expertise and training to support care providers and deliver relief.

Expanding Anthem associate benefits to include up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave for qualifying needs – which aids with time for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and to address caregiving needs for children or others due to issues related to COVID-19.

In coordination with the Anthem Foundation, and as part of our legacy of aid to those in need, we are providing extensive support to meet the needs of communities across the country. Engagement with long-term partners such as the Red Cross, Direct Relief, Americares and Feeding America, along with countless other local nonprofit partners, is ensuring aid is directed to meet the distinct needs brought by COVID-19. Anthem associates are also active in community support in a variety of ways, backed by a 100% match from the organization.

Anthem continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 developments and listen to the needs of our communities, Anthem associates and all of the members and care providers we serve.

