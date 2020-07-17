Log in
Anthem : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2020

07/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) will release second quarter 2020 financial results on July 29, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:

800-857-9605 (Domestic)

 

800-568-6411 (Domestic Replay)

203-827-7032 (International)

 

203-369-3291 (International Replay)

The access code for the July 29, 2020 call is 1623092. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT on July 29, 2020, until the end of the day on August 29, 2020. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.antheminc.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 108 million people, including more than 42 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 5 388 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 66 581 M 66 581 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ANTHEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anthem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 329,96 $
Last Close Price 264,09 $
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
John E. Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ramiro G. Peru Independent Director
Julie Anne Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTHEM, INC.-12.56%66 581
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP4.48%291 295
CIGNA CORPORATION-11.47%66 417
HUMANA INC.7.87%52 339
CENTENE CORPORATION5.03%38 240
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
