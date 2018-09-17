Log in
ANTHEM INC (ANTM)

ANTHEM INC (ANTM)
My previous session
09/17 09:51:31 pm
270 USD   -0.29%
Cigna-Express Scripts deal gets U.S. antitrust approval

09/17/2018 | 09:37pm CEST

(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp's $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co has passed U.S. antitrust scrutiny, the companies said on Monday, allowing them to proceed with a combination they say will lead to lower costs by better coordinating pharmacy and medical benefits.

The new company will marry Cigna's business of managing health plans for corporations and the government with Express Scripts' role handling pharmacy benefits for those same customers. Express Scripts also owns speciality pharmacies that distribute pricey drugs.

"We are pleased that the Department of Justice has cleared our transaction and that we are another step closer to completing our merger,” Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani said in a statement.

Wall Street analysts had expected the antitrust approval as the companies have little overlap in their businesses.

The decision may bode well for the pending U.S. antitrust review of CVS Health Corp's proposed $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc.

The Justice Department was not immediately available to comment on the status of the CVS-Aetna deal.

Cigna and Express Scripts said they have already obtained clearances for the deal from departments of insurance in 16 states and are working with regulators in remaining jurisdictions to obtain clearance for the merger.

They continue to expect the deal to close by the end of the year, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

Cigna shares were up 1 percent, while Express Scripts shares rose 3.7 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, Diane Bartz in Washington and Aakash B in Bengaluru; Writing by Bill Bekrot; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Caroline Humer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETNA 0.78% 204.43 Delayed Quote.12.40%
ANTHEM INC -0.42% 269.41 Delayed Quote.20.34%
CIGNA CORPORATION 0.96% 196.36 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.18% 77.84 Delayed Quote.6.08%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 3.64% 95.03 Delayed Quote.23.02%
Latest news on ANTHEM INC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 357 M
EBIT 2018 5 905 M
Net income 2018 3 766 M
Finance 2018 2 579 M
Yield 2018 1,10%
P/E ratio 2018 18,77
P/E ratio 2019 16,65
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 70 390 M
Chart ANTHEM INC
Duration : Period :
Anthem Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 299 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
John E. Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig E. Samitt Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Ramiro G. Peru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTHEM INC20.34%70 390
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP20.34%255 354
AETNA12.40%66 380
CIGNA CORPORATION-3.93%47 483
HUMANA35.95%46 459
CENTENE CORPORATION43.97%29 811
