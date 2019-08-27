Log in
08/27 03:59:28 pm
0.355 CAD   -15.48%
08/09ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus
AQ
07/29ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Size of Offering
AQ
07/24ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ATE
AQ
Antibe Therapeutics : Reports Q1 2020 Interim Financial and Operating Results

08/27/2019

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the “Company”) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) filed its financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 27th for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s unaudited fiscal Q1 2020 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR.

In addition, the Company has granted BND Projects Inc. 350,000 options for investor relations services. Each option has an exercise price of $0.30, vests quarterly starting on the date of the grant, and will expire August 27, 2022.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer, non-addictive medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. Citagenix Inc., an Antibe subsidiary, is a market leader and worldwide distributor of regenerative medicine products for the dental marketplace. www.antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
