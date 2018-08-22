Log in
ANTIBIOTICE SA
Antibiotice : TOP Positions for Antibiotics in Iasi

08/22/2018 | 10:47am CEST

Following the analyzes made by the Chamber of Commerce Iasi on the economic performances of the companies in Iasi county, for 2017, Antibiotice occupies the first positions, according to the turnover and the number of employees.

Thus, after turnover, our company ranks second with 337.6 million lei. https://bit.ly/2MtHtx5

In the top of the largest employers, Antibiotice ranks 3rd, with an average of 1420 employees in 2017 https://bit.ly/2MHOZnf

Antibiotice is also ranked among the podium companies in the last 10 consecutive editions of this TOP.https://bit.ly/2N7UBo5

Disclaimer

Antibiotice SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:46:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ioan Nani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ionut Sebastian Iavor Chairman
Paula-Luminita Coman Economic Director
Cornelia Moraru Director-Technical & Production
Mihaela Mosnegutu Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTIBIOTICE SA86
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%360 750
PFIZER16.87%246 736
NOVARTIS0.83%211 093
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.46%208 715
MERCK AND COMPANY24.70%183 667
