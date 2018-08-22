Antibiotice : TOP Positions for Antibiotics in Iasi

[Attachment]
Following the analyzes made by the Chamber of Commerce Iasi on the economic performances of the companies in Iasi county, for 2017, Antibiotice occupies the first positions, according to the turnover and the number of employees.
Thus, after turnover, our company ranks second with 337.6 million lei. https://bit.ly/2MtHtx5
In the top of the largest employers, Antibiotice ranks 3rd, with an average of 1420 employees in 2017 https://bit.ly/2MHOZnf
Antibiotice is also ranked among the podium companies in the last 10 consecutive editions of this TOP.https://bit.ly/2N7UBo5
