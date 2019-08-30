Log in
Antioquia Gold Inc. Announces Management Appointment

08/30/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Patricia Barbotto has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2019.

Ms. Barbotto has 20 years of experience in financial positions in companies from different industrial sectors, including eight years leading financial and administrative processes in the mining sector. She has extensive experience in corporate finance, business valuation, cost and budget control and accounting, and currently

holds the position of Financial Manager at Antioquia Gold Ltd. - Colombia Branch. In this role, Ms. Barbotto oversees the areas of Accounting and Treasury, Financial Planning, Human Resources, IT and Supply Chain.

Ms. Barbotto holds a Master of Administration degree with a focus on international business from the Univerisidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales, in Buenos Aires, Argentina as well as a degree in Administrative Engineering from the Escuela de Ingenieria de Antioquia, in Medellin, Colombia.

Mr. Rodger Roden has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 1, 2019. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Roden for his contributions to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANTIOQUIA GOLD INC.

Gonzalo de Losada President and CEO Antioquia Gold Inc.

For further information contact:

Antioquia Gold Inc.
1-800-348-9657 (Canada)
Email: info@antioquiagoldinc.com
www.antioquiagoldinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47416


© Newsfilecorp 2019
