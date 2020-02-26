Antisense Therapeutics : Announces Appointment of US-based Consultant Medical Director

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) is pleased to advise of the appointment of Gil Price M.D. as Consultant Medical Director.

Dr. Price is a clinical physician trained in internal medicine with a long-standing focus in drug development, adverse drug reactions, drug utilization and regulation. Dr. Price is an experienced biotech executive and entrepreneur with a depth of expertise across clinical asset investment strategy, evaluation, financing and execution. Over the years Dr. Price has served on multiple boards of public, private and not-for-profit entities. From 2007 to 2016, Dr. Price was a non-executive director of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., where he helped guide Sarepta’s transition from US$80 million market capitalisation (2008) to multi-billion dollar company with the first approved drug for DMD (now with sales approaching US$400m annually).

Dr. Price’s initial focus will be on engaging with Key Opinion Leaders in the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and DMD Patient Advocacy Groups to help increase the awareness of the Company’s ATL1102 for DMD development program and to translate the features and benefits of the program to these audiences and to advocates internationally and in the capital markets. Upon commencement of the Company’s pivotal trial of ATL1102 in Europe, Dr Price’s responsibilities will also include pharmacovigilance oversight, adverse event reporting and clinical safety monitoring.

William Goolsbee, non-executive director of Antisense Therapeutics, said, “It is great news that Dr. Price has agreed to join our team. We worked together for over eight years on the board of Sarepta from the very early moments of developing the exon-skipping drugs. Accessing Gil's deep understanding of DMD and his years of commercial development experience is a tremendous advance for our Company. Gil's skill set, combining the views of a physician, the rigors of a clinical scientist, understanding of the Patient Advocacy community and experience in translating these things to the capital markets will be a huge assistance in bringing the ATL1102 to the US, EU and beyond. Gil understands that, particularly with DMD, we need both scientific insight and a high sense of urgency to meet the crying unmet need of the boys and their families. Every day we remind ourselves that the clock is ticking and our patients are waiting.”

“I'm excited to join Antisense and collaborate with the executive leadership team to contribute to the company's mission of developing and delivering innovative medicines for patients and families living with DMD," said Dr. Price. "Going back to my early career as a pharmaceutical physician, my passions have always been focused on transforming the way medicine is practiced through the delivery of breakthrough therapies. At Antisense, we have an opportunity to bring an unprecedented drug to treat DMD and possibly other diseases. I look forward to helping accelerate our program with the initiation of our Phase IIb trial and building the foundation to become a successful company focusing on neurodegenerative disease.”

“The addition of Dr. Price as a Consultant Medical Director is an exciting advance for the Company on many fronts. Having an in-house, US-based Medical Director provides us with a highly experienced pharmaceutical executive presence in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market. It also reflects the maturity and advanced stage of the Company’s clinical development and commercialisation plans.

Importantly the appointment further validates the Company’s business prospects in being able to attract someone of Dr. Price’s calibre and extensive experience. We see it as a critical step for the Company in broadening our international presence as we advance towards drug commercialisation,” said Mark Diamond, Antisense Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Dr. Price has served on multiple corporate boards, including public, private, and not-for-profit. Dr. Price is currently a Board Member of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: RNN) and consults on Compensation, Governance, and Business Development. From 2007 – 2016 Dr. Price served as a Board Member with Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). Dr. Price has also held positions as Chief Executive Office, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Affairs, Business Development and Clinical Development for a number of successful pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Price holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Rio Grande and a Doctor of Medicine from Santiago University. He also studied Political Science and Economics from Cambridge University.

About Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ANP) is an Australian publicly listed biopharmaceutical company, developing and commercialising antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets. The products are in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), world leaders in antisense drug development and commercialisation. ATL1102 (injection) has successfully completed a Phase II efficacy and safety trial, significantly reducing the number of brain lesions in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). ATL1103 drug designed to block GHr production successfully reduced blood IGF-I levels in Phase II clinical trials in patients with the growth disorder acromegaly. The Company is conducting a Phase II clinical trial of ATL1102 in DMD patients at the Royal Childrens Hospital, Melbourne.

