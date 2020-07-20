Antler Hill Announces Change of Management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2020) - Antler Hill Mining Ltd (TSXV: AHM.H) (the "Corporation" or "Antler Hill"), a capital pool company under policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange announces that Peter Bures has resigned as CEO and a director of the Corporation effective immediately.

Matthew Wood, the Chairman of the Corporation, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation effective immediately.

About Antler Hill Mining Ltd.

Antler Hill was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on September 11, 2009 under the name "PrimeWest Exploration Inc.". On March 4, 2013, Antler Hill amended its articles to change its name to "Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd." Antler Hill is a CPC as defined by TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Antler Hill completed its Initial Public Offering on April 20, 2010 and its common shares became listed and posted for trading on the TSXV on April 20, 2010. On August 31, 2012, Antler Hill was transferred to the NEX board of the TSXV.

The principal business of Antler Hill is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction, and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation in such assets or businesses. Until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, Antler Hill will not carry on business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses in connection with a potential Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, please contact:

ANTLER HILL MINING LTD.

Matthew Wood, Interim CEO and Chairman

T: (976) 9999-0754

E: info@gcd.mn

Web: www.antlerhillmining.com

