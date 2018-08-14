Antofagasta : 1st Half Ebitda Falls; Backs Outlook

Log in
ANTOFAGASTA (ANTO)
08/14/2018 | 08:39am CEST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.LN) said Tuesday that its first-half Ebitda fell 16% as production decreased and costs increased, but it backed its full-year outlook.

The miner said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30 were $904.2 million, down from $1.08 billion the previous year. The company attributed the decrease to higher unit-production costs.

Analysts at Jefferies expected the company to report Ebitda of $1.06 billion for the first half.

First-half copper production fell 8.5% to 317,000 metric tons. It attributed the decrease to lower grades of ore mined, as well as a pipeline blockage.

Interim net profit was $194.3 million, down from $290.5 million a year earlier, on revenue that rose 3.6% to $2.12 billion, as higher copper prices helped offset lower sales volumes.

The company declared a dividend of 6.8 cents per share for the period.

Antofagasta backed its full-year outlook, and said it believes a stronger second half will offset a weaker first half. Copper production guidance for the full year is at between 705,000 tons and 740,000 tons at $1.35 a pound.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA -0.87% 929.8 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
LME COPPER CASH -0.64% 6081 End-of-day quote.-15.32%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 970 M
EBIT 2018 1 952 M
Net income 2018 765 M
Debt 2018 546 M
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 15,44
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 12 098 M
NameTitle
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Hernán Menares Vice President-Operations
Alfredo Felix Atucha Abad Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Gonzalo Menéndez Duque Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA-5.19%12 098
VEDANTA LTD--.--%12 444
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE SAA--.--%8 580
JIANGXI COPPER-27.07%6 247
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA-18.55%4 999
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 675
