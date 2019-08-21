Log in
Antofagasta : Appointments to Board Committees

08/21/2019

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, Antofagasta plc announces that Michael Anglin, an independent NonExecutive Director since May 2019, will join the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Projects Committee with effect from 1 September 2019.

Investors - London
Andrew Lindsay alindsay@antofagasta.co.uk Andres Vergara avergara@antofagasta.co.uk
Telephone +44 20 7808 0991

Media - London
Carole Cable antofagasta@brunswickgroup.comWill Medvei antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com
Telephone +44 20 7404 5959

Media - Santiago
Pablo Orozco porozco@aminerals.cl
Carolina Pica cpica@aminerals.cl
Telephone +56 2 2798 7000

Disclaimer

Antofagasta plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 08:12:04 UTC
