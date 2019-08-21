Antofagasta : Appointments to Board Committees

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, Antofagasta plc announces that Michael Anglin, an independent NonExecutive Director since May 2019, will join the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Projects Committee with effect from 1 September 2019.

Investors - London

Andrew Lindsay alindsay@antofagasta.co.uk Andres Vergara avergara@antofagasta.co.uk

Telephone +44 20 7808 0991

Media - London

Carole Cable antofagasta@brunswickgroup.comWill Medvei antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com

Telephone +44 20 7404 5959

Media - Santiago

Pablo Orozco porozco@aminerals.cl

Carolina Pica cpica@aminerals.cl

Telephone +56 2 2798 7000