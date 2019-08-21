Antofagasta : Appointments to Board Committees

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, Antofagasta plc announces that Michael Anglin, an independent NonExecutive Director since May 2019, will join the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Projects Committee with effect from 1 September 2019.
Investors - London
Andrew Lindsay alindsay@antofagasta.co.uk Andres Vergara avergara@antofagasta.co.uk
Telephone +44 20 7808 0991
Media - London
Carole Cable antofagasta@brunswickgroup.comWill Medvei antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com
Telephone +44 20 7404 5959
Media - Santiago
Download PDF (131KB)
Pablo Orozco porozco@aminerals.cl
Carolina Pica cpica@aminerals.cl
Telephone +56 2 2798 7000
Disclaimer
Antofagasta plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 08:12:04 UTC