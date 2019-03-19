Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Antofagasta    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA

(ANTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/18 12:35:04 pm
939.6 GBp   +1.73%
03:39aANTOFAGASTA : Net Profit Fell 26% in 2018
DJ
03:25aANTOFAGASTA : 2018 Preliminary Results
PU
03/14ANTOFAGASTA PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Antofagasta : Net Profit Fell 26% in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 03:39am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.LN) on Tuesday reported a 26% fall in 2018 net profit as revenue stayed flat and unit costs increased due to declining copper grades.

The Chile-based copper miner made a net profit of $543.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $750.6 million in 2017.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred measure--fell to $2.23 billion, from $2.59 billion in the previous year. Antofagasta said that Ebitda was negatively affected by higher unit and input costs at its operations.

Revenue for the year fell 0.3% to $4.73 billion, Antofagasta said.

The company said it is targeting another $100 million in savings under its cost and competitiveness program this year. This follows the $184 million in cost savings the company achieved in 2018.

Antofagasta said it would recommend a final dividend of 37 cents a share, down from 40.6 cents in 2017. Combined with the interim dividend, this takes the full-year dividend to 43.8 cents, down from 50.9 cents a share last year.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA 1.73% 939.6 Delayed Quote.19.97%
LME COPPER CASH 1.28% 6492 End-of-day quote.11.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANTOFAGASTA
03:39aANTOFAGASTA : Net Profit Fell 26% in 2018
DJ
03:25aANTOFAGASTA : 2018 Preliminary Results
PU
03/14ANTOFAGASTA PLC : annual earnings release
03/11LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb; Mining Shares Boost FTSE 100
DJ
03/08EUROPE MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls After Slowdown Fears Reignite; GVC Holdings Tu..
DJ
02/25LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Held Back By Rising Pound As U.K.'s May Delays Brexi..
DJ
02/20LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb Supported By Banking And Mining; Sainsbu..
DJ
02/18LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slip After Last Week's Surge; Reckitt Benckise..
DJ
02/13LONDON MARKETS: London Stocks Follow Global Equities Higher As Trade Optimism..
DJ
02/05LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb After Higher Than Expected BP Profits
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 735 M
EBIT 2018 1 448 M
Net income 2018 545 M
Debt 2018 558 M
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 21,61
P/E ratio 2019 17,13
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capitalization 12 278 M
Chart ANTOFAGASTA
Duration : Period :
Antofagasta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTOFAGASTA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,4 $
Spread / Average Target -8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Hernán Menares Vice President-Operations
Alfredo Felix Atucha Abad Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Gonzalo Menéndez Duque Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA19.97%12 278
VEDANTA LTD--.--%9 436
JIANGXI COPPER19.30%6 737
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA14.89%5 327
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 506
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD--.--%2 618
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.