Antofagasta : Net Profit Fell 26% in 2018

By Oliver Griffin

Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.LN) on Tuesday reported a 26% fall in 2018 net profit as revenue stayed flat and unit costs increased due to declining copper grades.

The Chile-based copper miner made a net profit of $543.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $750.6 million in 2017.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred measure--fell to $2.23 billion, from $2.59 billion in the previous year. Antofagasta said that Ebitda was negatively affected by higher unit and input costs at its operations.

Revenue for the year fell 0.3% to $4.73 billion, Antofagasta said.

The company said it is targeting another $100 million in savings under its cost and competitiveness program this year. This follows the $184 million in cost savings the company achieved in 2018.

Antofagasta said it would recommend a final dividend of 37 cents a share, down from 40.6 cents in 2017. Combined with the interim dividend, this takes the full-year dividend to 43.8 cents, down from 50.9 cents a share last year.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin