Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Antofagasta    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA

(ANTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Antofagasta quarterly copper production jumps on flagship mine expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 02:58am EDT

(Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc reported a nearly 22% jump in copper output in the second quarter, helped by an expansion at its flagship Los Pelambres mine in the central part of the country.

The FTSE 100 company reduced its annual forecast for net cash cost, a measure of cost of production per pound of copper produced, to $1.25 per pound as it expects to benefit from a weaker Chilean peso and higher by-product prices.

Antofagasta, which is majority-owned by Chile's Luksic family, primarily mines copper with by-products of gold, molybdenum and silver.

The company said copper production for the quarter was 198,600 tonnes compared with 163,200 tonnes, a year earlier and maintained its full-year copper production forecast of 750-790,000 tonnes.

Prices of copper have been volatile due to the protracted trade dispute between China, the world's top copper consumer, and the United States, with the company expecting continued tightness in the copper market and prices to rise this year.

Production at Los Pelambres was 91,200 tonnes of copper in the reported quarter. The expansion project at the mine had started in the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA 0.25% 946 Delayed Quote.20.79%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LME COPPER CASH 1.98% 6066 End-of-day quote.3.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANTOFAGASTA
02:58aAntofagasta quarterly copper production jumps on flagship mine expansion
RE
02:36aANTOFAGASTA : 1st Half Copper Production Up 22% on Higher Throughput, Grades
DJ
07/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Chinese data, Antofagasta help FTSE 100 end longest losi..
RE
07/15Antofagasta, Barrick Gold Pakistan JV Awarded $5.84 Billion in Damages
DJ
07/01ANTOFAGASTA : Passing of Director Mr. Gonzalo Menendez
PU
06/12ANTOFAGASTA : Report on Payments to Governments
PU
06/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners lift FTSE 100, Ted Baker slumps on profit alert
RE
05/30TR1 : Notification Major Interest in Shares
PU
05/29ANTOFAGASTA : Antucoya will operate with 100% renewable energy
PU
05/22ANTOFAGASTA : Chairman's comments at the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 027 M
EBIT 2019 1 677 M
Net income 2019 634 M
Debt 2019 656 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,44x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 11 599 M
Chart ANTOFAGASTA
Duration : Period :
Antofagasta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTOFAGASTA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,96  $
Last Close Price 11,77  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Hernán Menares Vice President-Operations
Alfredo Felix Atucha Abad Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Gonzalo Menéndez Duque Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA20.79%11 607
SOUTHERN PERU COPPER CORPORATION - SUCURSAL DEL PERU10.45%29 090
VEDANTA LTD--.--%8 986
JIANGXI COPPER18.16%6 401
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA9.82%5 105
ZHEJIANG HAILIANG CO., LTD.--.--%2 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group