Among the investments, it referenced two new lithium mining projects, three copper and one gold, totalling $5.9 billion, by companies including by SQM, Gold Fields and Antofagasta.

"The boost to production in copper projects of this portfolio will reach 3.5 million tonnes, the greatest in three years given the significant drop in investment registered since 2014," the statement added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing)

By Fabian Cambero