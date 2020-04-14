MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Antofagasta plc ANTO GB0000456144 ANTOFAGASTA PLC (ANTO) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/09 11:35:21 am 762.2 GBp -1.19% 02:13a ANTOFAGASTA : Annual Report 2019 PU 02:08a ANTOFAGASTA : Publication of 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Notice of Annual... PU 02:08a ANTOFAGASTA : Arrangements for the Annual General Meeting PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Antofagasta : Annual Report 2019 0 04/14/2020 | 02:13am EDT Send by mail :

Safety and Sustainability

Competitiveness

Growth

PURPOSE CULTURE Shared values and the way we work ORGANISATION Designed to deliver results and growth

OUR VISION To be an international mining company based in Chile, focused on copper and its by-products, known for its operating efficiency, creation of sustainable value, high profitability and as a preferred partner in the global mining industry.

Phase 2 will further increase production by 35,000 tonnes and extend the Life-of-Mine Los Pelambres Santiago 58,100 55-60,000 Mine life extension $1.75/lb $1.70/lb • Assessing viability of leaching the primary sulphide ore body • Chloride Leach project approved. It will increase production by 10-15,000 tonnes 6.5m tonnes ​ Haulage capacity increase • Programme to increase the fleet's haulage capacity completes in 2020 770,000 725-755,000 ​ $1.22/lb $1.30/lb antofagasta.co.uk5 Letter from the Chairman ANTOFAGASTA IS PART OF AN INDUSTRY THAT WORKS FOR EVERYONE "Mining is a vital part of Chile's economy and when we are successful the whole country benefits, through higher tax revenues, better jobs and improved infrastructure." Dear shareholders, I have written before about the cyclical nature of the copper industry and the need for Antofagasta to deliver what we call "considered growth". This means focusing on those elements of our business that are within our control, whether that is costs, the pace of new developments, maintaining strong employee and community relations or ensuring safe and sustainable operations. The importance of this approach was again apparent in 2019, as the copper price averaged $2.72/lb, 8% lower than in 2018, and once again was affected by the uncertainty generated by the global trade dispute. Despite this, Antofagasta delivered another record year of production and at a lower cost than last year, reflecting the improved grades at all our operations and the continued hard work of our teams. As a result, Antofagasta continues to be in a strong position, generating solid cash flows. Growth is not just about copper production, of course. In Antofagasta's Transport division (FCAB) we are transforming the business by introducing new locomotives, improving the efficiency of the network and securing new contracts. As a result, we are seeing growth in total transport volumes and expect to see this translate into improved returns in due course. A framework for long-term success I have always believed that for the copper industry to be sustainable in the future there is a need for long-term planning and a willingness to invest in new projects throughout the commodity cycle. This relies on the development of a strong corporate culture, a sense of organisational purpose and a clear strategy, and this is encompassed in our Purpose - Developing Mining for a Better Future. In support of this approach, in 2019 the Board adopted a new strategic framework designed to underpin Antofagasta's long-term success. The framework is built around five pillars: growth, our people, the safety and sustainability of our operations, innovation, and competitiveness. We have put in place a clear set of near- and medium-term goals for the organisation based on this framework. Green light for further growth While production in 2019 was at record levels, a decline in ore grades at Centinela will lead to a fall in production in 2020. The Board has already approved the expansion of Los Pelambres, which will reverse this decline when it reaches full production in 2022. In addition, during 2019 the Board approved two further projects to ensure that we continue to deliver new growth projects. The Chloride Leach project at Zaldívar will increase recoveries and will add 6 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 10-15,000 tonnes of copper per year and the new Esperanza Sur pit at Centinela is expected to add a similar amount for its first few years of full production from 2022 onwards. This is in addition to the 60,000 tonnes from the Los Pelambres expansion. Looking further ahead, Antofagasta has substantial additional copper resources that can be brought into development over time. The construction of a second concentrator at Centinela and a further expansion of Los Pelambres are among a number of options for future growth projects in our portfolio. Improving diversity in the workforce The mining industry has often been criticised for lacking diversity in its workforce. At Antofagasta, we continue to encourage more women into the workforce and to ensure that they are better represented at all levels. We now have two female Chairs of Board Committees, for Sustainability and Stakeholder Management and Remuneration and Talent Management, who serve on the Board alongside nine male Directors. In addition, some of our female senior executives have been appointed to each of the boards of our mining operating companies and we have two women in the Senior Management team, the General Manager of the Transport division and our Vice President of Human Resources, who are members of our 15-member Executive Committee. I would like to thank them and all members of the Board for their work and support during 2019. We are determined to further improve diversity in our business. By doing so, we will continue to broaden the depth as well as the breadth of skills and perspectives within our talent pool. We believe that this will enable us to ensure that Antofagasta has the right people to help the Company navigate the many challenges facing mining today. Your Directors It was with great sadness that we said goodbye to our Non-Executive Director Gonzalo Menendez, who passed away at the end of June following a period of illness. Gonzalo had been an important part of Antofagasta's development for nearly 40 years. He was responsible for transforming the Transport division into a profitable business in his role as General Manager in the early 1980s and later, in his role as a Director, he played a significant role in the Group's expansion and eventual transformation into the mining company that it is today. The Board will miss his wise counsel and advice. In May we appointed Mike Anglin to the Board. Mike has over 30 years' experience in base metals, focused on South American and US operations and mine construction. His extensive experience in developing and constructing large-scale mines in the Americas will, I know, be of great benefit to Antofagasta in the coming years and I would like to welcome him to the Board. In March this year, we also appointed Tony Jensen to the Board. Tony has over 35 years of mining experience in the United States and Chile in operating, financial, business development and management roles and will stand for election by shareholders at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Tim Baker will not be standing for re-election at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, having served for nine years on the Board. Tim has provided invaluable service during his time with us and has served as Chairman of the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and as a member of all of the other Committees. I would also like to take this opportunity to mark the passing of Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, David Montgomery, who was Chairman of the Company from 1980-82. He had a great love of Latin America and was decorated by the governments of Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Venezuela as well as those of Spain and Brazil. He lived in Antofagasta for a period during the 1970s and made a valuable contribution to the Company in its early days of transformation from a railway to a mining business. An industry that works for everyone During the last two decades, the quality of life and the wellbeing of the population have improved significantly in Chile. Poverty levels have reduced markedly and all the indicators included in the Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Programme have improved. However, since October 2019 Chile, like some other countries, has been experiencing a period of social tension with street demonstrations and demands for social improvements which have been followed by instances of violence by some small groups. We condemn violence and we strongly believe that the best way to achieve social advancement and cohesion is through dialogue. We also believe that this should include measures that help the country to reach higher social standards, and to grow and develop. In order to address these issues, the government and all major political parties have agreed to hold a referendum to determine whether a new constitution should be adopted. We must all work together to resolve the country's challenges and mining will continue to be one of the main contributors to Chile's economy. When the mining industry is successful, the whole country benefits through higher tax revenues, higher levels of employment in better jobs and improved infrastructure. As an industry, and as a business that plans for the long term, we value certainty and stability. We have worked hard to build strong community relations and we benefit from the country's educated workforce. Ensuring that our interests are properly aligned with those of our stakeholders is critical to the long-term sustainability of our operations. That is why we are focused on ensuring that when we are successful as a company our stakeholders benefit as well. This includes our people, local communities, suppliers, customers, shareholders and the government and regulators. 2019 has been no exception and we have described the specific efforts we make to support these stakeholders throughout this Annual Report. I am particularly proud of the work the team has done over the year to strengthen our community relations; rolling out the successful community relations programme we have developed at Los Pelambres, to our mines in the north of Chile, at Centinela, Zaldívar and Antucoya. Outlook Despite a strong finish, the copper price was flat for most of the year, impacted by the uncertainty around global trade. However, in the longer term we continue to believe that the fundamentals for copper are strong. The demand picture suggests that the world's appetite for copper as part of the greening of our global power and transportation systems will continue to grow at a time when new copper supply sources are becoming rarer. In the short term, there is limited new supply coming on-stream in 2020. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus at the beginning of the year is having an impact on copper demand in Asia. It is not clear at this stage how important the impact will be, but it is possible that it will be significant. In the meantime, the Chinese government has put in place rigorous controls to stop the spread of the virus and has announced several stimulatory economic measures that should reverse at least part of the negative impact on demand. For me the commodity price volatility we have experienced over the past few years really highlights our strengths at Antofagasta. We plan for the long term, to deliver considered growth, manage our costs tightly, put the safety of our people and communities at the heart of all that we do and invest in the future. This approach will remain core to our strategy in the years ahead. On a final note I would like to thank our shareholders for their support and our employees and contractors for all their work that made 2019 another record year for Antofagasta. Jean-Paul Luksic Chairman Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk7 Letter from the Chief Executive Officer RECORD YEAR OF SAFETY AND PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE "It was a good year operationally, marked by our best safety performance ever, a new copper production record and an above- target reduction in cash costs." Dear shareholders, I am pleased to share with you this report on our performance in 2019. It was a good year operationally for Antofagasta, marked by the Group's best safety performance ever, a new copper production record and an above-target reduction in cash costs. On safety, I am particularly pleased to report that we suffered no fatalities during the year, a target that is always our top priority. We also significantly improved other safety indicators such as our Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR). This progress was consistent across almost all our operations and is not a coincidence. It reflects the work we have been undertaking with great conviction over the five years since we implemented our safety management system. These results are, of course, positive in themselves. However, we also believe that without a strong safety performance it is very difficult to achieve a well-managed operation and deliver good economic results and, in this sense, safety generally serves as a leading indicator of operating discipline and performance. We are also proud to report that in 2019 we produced a record 770,000 tonnes of copper, 6.2% higher than in 2018, which was itself a record. This was at the top end of our revised guidance. As well as higher ore grades, particularly at Centinela, it reflected a very consistent operating performance at our plants, especially Los Pelambres and Centinela where we are very pleased with the throughput they achieved and the operating conditions that led to this higher production. For 2020, we anticipate that the Group's copper production will drop to 725-755,000 tonnes. This is based on our mine plan, and it is primarily explained by lower grades at Centinela Concentrates. However, in addressing this more challenging year, we will be doing so from the platform of our performance in 2019 and the strong underlying operating conditions it reflects. Our net cash costs in 2019, at $1.22/lb, were 5.4% lower than in 2018. This reduction was largely thanks to our increased production and the Cost and Competitiveness Programme we launched in 2014, which continues to deliver important savings. Under this programme, we have set an annual target of $100 million, having achieved $132 million of savings and revenue enhancements in 2019. 8 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Water For mining, water is a critical input and 2019 was yet another drought year in north-central Chile's Coquimbo Region, where Los Pelambres is located. This makes our focus on water efficiency and management ever more important. During the year, we also worked closely with communities in the operation's area of influence to secure water for human consumption and livestock. I am pleased to say that, operationally, we were able to manage the situation without an impact on production or plant treatment capacity. However, this issue will persist in 2020 so we will remain very vigilant about our water balance. We will continue to look for opportunities for efficiency gains in our water use and recycling, particularly in the long-term context of climate change. In addition, Los Pelambres is building a desalination plant so, as from the end of 2021, it will be using sea water. This is just one of the measures we are taking to adapt to climate change. Our other three operations are in northern Chile's Atacama Desert, where water scarcity has always been acute. Here we have taken a lead in the use of sea water, which now accounts for some 50% of our consumption. As part of our work on climate change we will continue to review its impact on our operations using scenario analysis and the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) framework, with a specific emphasis on water availability. Labour relations In 2019 we completed four labour negotiations and a strike at Antucoya was the first for the Group. However, we have a very good record of relations with our unions and these remain very constructive, including those at Antucoya. In our regular labour negotiations we seek to achieve an outcome that is beneficial to both parties while preserving the long-term viability of our operations and ensuring the sustainability of any agreement. This approach will continue to guide our labour relations. Projects In 2019, we started construction of the Los Pelambres Expansion project, which involves an expansion of the operation's processing capacity and the construction of the desalination plant. By the end of the year, work on the project, which represents an investment of $1.3 billion, was approximately 30% complete. This investment is very important for Los Pelambres because the capacity expansion will mitigate the increasing hardness of the ore and the desalination plant will ensure water availability in the event of a particularly acute shortage. Zaldívar's Chloride Leach project was sanctioned in 2019 and is now beginning construction. This is a process improvement project that will increase copper recovery by using higher levels of chloride in the leaching solution. It represents an investment of $190 million. In 2019, we filed the Mine Plan of Operations for Twin Metals, our greenfield project in the United States. This is an important milestone for Twin Metals as it is the start of the formal permitting process. The lead times are long, but we have been able to consolidate our mining property and have a strong and motivated team and I am very positive about this project. A very thorough review process will now take place over the next five or six years, during which we will be engaging with the corresponding government agencies, local communities and other stakeholders. The process also involves public consultation, giving us an opportunity to showcase our project and, of course, for scrutiny by the government and the public. Innovation A key part of the way we are investing in our development is to analyse how the digital age will transform our business and how we can make the most of the changes it entails. In this, we are guided by our Roadmap for Innovation. One of its components is automation and in 2019 we started to use autonomous drills at Los Pelambres as a pilot for their gradual adoption at all our operations. During the year, we also progressed in designing a fleet of autonomous trucks for use at Esperanza Sur, a new pit at Centinela. The trucks are expected to be delivered and start operation in 2021, once the pit's development stripping has been completed. Remote working is another part of the Roadmap and our new integrated operations centre for Centinela is currently in the final stages of a feasibility study. We have decided to locate this centre in the city of Antofagasta, some 150 kilometres from the mine, and expect it to start operations during 2020. An additional element is the digital transformation of support functions. We are working on a portfolio of 23 projects to automate or robotise functions in areas such as finance and human resources. Capital expenditure In 2020, we expect to see a higher level of capital expenditure than in 2019. This is because we will be moving into the most capital-intense year of the Los Pelambres Expansion project as it enters its busiest phase of construction. Our original guidance for the year was that capital expenditure would reach $1.5 billion as compared to $1.1 billion in 2019, but following the outbreak of COVID-19 we are reviewing this estimate to identify possible savings or deferrals. Events in Chile Our operations have not been immune to the social unrest seen in Chile since October. However, we have been able to manage the effects in such a way that any production impact has been minimal and our operations have performed according to plan. The unrest was triggered principally by social demands related to pensions, healthcare and education. Chile now has a unique opportunity to address these issues and positively affect people's wellbeing. Another key issue is the proposal to rewrite the country's constitutional framework. It is important that this process, if it occurs, is carried out in an orderly fashion and results in a constitution supported by the majority of Chileans. From this point of view, the next 18-24 months will be important in determining whether changes are made for the better or whether there is further uncertainty and instability. During this process, an impact on projects that have already been sanctioned is unlikely. Copper market In 2019, there continued to be a small copper supply deficit. However, the average annual price, at $2.72/lb, represented a drop from $2.96/lb in 2018, and there was significant volatility related to factors that included the trade war between the United States and China. We expect this volatility to persist in 2020, particularly following the COVID-19 outbreak in China. However, we believe that the mid to longer-term outlook, underpinned by an ongoing supply deficit, is positive for copper given its critical role as an enabler of a modern low carbon economy driven by growing electromobility and renewable energy usage. Iván Arriagada Chief Executive Officer Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk9 Business model THE MINING LIFECYCLE Creating value through the mining lifecycle Mining is a long-term business and timescales can run into decades. The period from initial exploration to the start of production can exceed 10 years and, depending on the nature of the project and the market conditions, it may take Inputs Energy Water Labour Service contracts and key supplies Fuel and lubricants Sulphuric acid Exploration Chile International Evaluation Construction Los Pelambres Los Pelambres Expansion - Phase 2 Expansion - Phase 1 Centinela Second Esperanza Sur pit Concentrator Zaldívar Chloride Twin Metals Minnesota Leach project more than five years of operation to recoup the initial investment. For geological reasons, copper deposits frequently have higher- grade material nearer the surface and therefore grade declines with depth. This means that unless action is taken, such as an expansion, copper production declines as a mine gets older. Also, as an open pit gets deeper, haulage distances and rock hardness increase, and this, combined with the declining grade, leads to higher unit costs. Large long-life mines will have several expansions during their lives. The current expansion at our 20-year- old Los Pelambres mine is its fourth. Our mining operations depend on a range of key inputs such as energy, water, labour, sulphuric acid and fuel. The management of these inputs has a significant impact on operating costs and the sustainability of mining operations, and ensuring the long-term supply of key inputs is a vital part of the business. See page 68 for more information To ensure the long-term sustainability of our mining business, we must focus on expanding our mineral resource base. We undertake exploration activities in Chile and abroad, with particular focus outside Chile on the Americas. Our international exploration programmes are generally carried out in partnership with other companies, in order to benefit from their local knowledge and experience. 3-5 years See page 67 for more information Effective project evaluation and design maximise value at this stage of the mining cycle. Antofagasta's wealth of experience in both areas helps to make the best use of mineral deposits. We integrate sustainability criteria into the design process and project evaluation phase, developing innovative solutions for challenges such as water availability, long-term energy supply and community relations. 5 years See pages 64-66 for more information Once a project has been approved by the Board, construction begins. This stage requires significant input of capital and resources as well as effective project management and cost control to maximise the project's return on investment. We have a co-operative approach to developing projects. Typically, after the feasibility stage and before the construction phase, we seek a development partner to buy an interest in the project, generating an immediate cash return, diversifying risk and providing broader access to funding while we maintain operating control of the project. 3-5 years See pages 64-66 for more information 10 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Report Strategic Core operations Extraction Processing Marketing Mine closure Outputs Los Pelambres Copper Centinela Molybdenum Antucoya Gold Zaldívar Silver Antofagasta's four operations in Chile are Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldívar. The world-class Los Pelambres and Centinela mining districts have sustainable long-life copper mining operations, with large mineral resources, and produce significant volumes of gold, silver and molybdenum as by-products. All of our mines are open pit operations. Safety and health are key elements of operating efficiency and remain a top priority for the Board and management team. 20+ years See pages 56-61 for more information Antofagasta mines both copper sulphide and copper oxide ores, which require different processing routes: Los Pelambres and Centinela Concentrates Mined sulphide ore is milled to reduce its size before passing to flotation cells where it is upgraded to a concentrate containing 25-35% copper. This concentrate is then shipped to a smelter operated by a third party and converted to copper metal. Centinela Cathodes, Antucoya and Zaldívar Mined oxide ore, sometimes combined with leachable sulphide ore, is crushed, piled into heaps and leached with sulphuric acid, producing a copper solution. This solution is then put through a solvent extraction and electrowinning ("SX-EW") plant to produce nearly pure copper cathodes, which are sold to fabricators around the world. See pages 56-61 for more information The marketing team builds long-term relationships with the smelters and fabricators who purchase our products, with approximately 70% of output by value going to Asian markets. As well as copper, Los Pelambres and Centinela produce significant volumes of gold, molybdenum and silver as by-products. Gold and silver are sold for industrial and electronic applications and for jewellery-making. Molybdenum is used to produce steel alloys. Most copper and molybdenum sales are made under annual contracts or longer-term framework agreements. Sales volumes are agreed each year, which guarantees offtake. See page 48 for more information During the operation of a mine, its impact on the environment and the neighbouring communities is carefully managed. At the end of its life, a mine must be closed, and its surroundings restored to their original state. A closure plan for each mine is maintained and updated throughout its life to ensure compliance with the latest regulations and provide for a sustainable closure. See page 46 for more information Our mining operations create significant economic and social value for a wide range of stakeholders. Local communities benefit from job creation and improved infrastructure, while the Chilean government and local municipalities receive tax payments and royalties. There are also benefits to society in general, with the copper we produce being used across many sectors, from industrial to medical, and increasingly in renewable and green technologies. The copper and by-products go on to be further processed for use in end markets, including property, power, electronics, transport and consumer products. See pages 18-19 for more information antofagasta.co.uk 11 Strategic framework INTRODUCING OUR STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK We are committed to our Purpose of Developing Mining for a Better Future. This is what drives and motivates us. While our Vision has not changed, we have re-evaluated our Strategic Framework to ensure it is aligned. At its centre is our Purpose, Developing Mining for a Better Future, which is supported by our Strategy, Organisation and Culture through which we seek our Vision. In turn, our Strategy has five pillars, People, Safety and Sustainability, Competitiveness, Growth and Innovation. STRATEGY • People • Safety and Sustainability • Competitiveness • Growth • Innovation PURPOSE CULTURE Shared values and the way we work ORGANISATION Designed to deliver results and growth O u r n o i Vis 12 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Our Vision To be an international mining company based in Chile, focused on copper and its by-products, known for its operating efficiency, creation of sustainable value, high profitability and as a preferred partner in the global mining industry. Culture Culture represents our shared values and the way we work. It is evident not only in our people but also in how we engage with local communities and our suppliers, partners and customers. We also understand the importance of diversity and inclusion as a driver of our competitive advantage. Organisation The way we manage our activities is paramount in reaching our goals. Our structure is designed to deliver results and growth while also having the flexibility to adjust to challenges and opportunities as they arise. Strategy Our strategy is built around five key pillars, each of which have defined long-term objectives with short and medium-term goals. These pillars are: People, Safety and Sustainability, Competitiveness, Growth and Innovation. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 13 Strategic framework continued Culture Organisation Shared values and Designed to deliver the way we work results and growth The way we work and manage our risks is anchored in our shared values: Responsibility. We are responsible for our actions, particularly our own safety and health and that of others. Respect. We respect people, their opinions matter to us and we interact with them in an open and collaborative manner. Commitment to sustainability. We maximise the value of our assets while contributing to social development and minimising our impact on the environment. Excellence in our daily performance. We strive to achieve ever better results. We are forward-thinking and seek to generate value in the long term. We learn from our mistakes and have the flexibility and confidence to address changing challenges. Innovation is a permanent practice and is key to our long-term success. Each area of the Group has an organisational structure and Operating Model to optimise asset performance. This is achieved by standardising and strengthening production processes, improving collaboration between key areas, defining clear roles and responsibilities and seeking to reduce variability and deviation from production plans. 14 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Strategy How we deliver People Our strategy is structured around five pillars, each of them with defined short- and medium-term goals to enable us to achieve our Purpose. + See pages 38-40 for more information Report Strategic People are the core of our business. We want our employees to feel recognised and to have the maximum opportunities for personal and professional growth. We seek to generate a culture of diversity and inclusion in which our employees can achieve their full potential. We are committed to equality and believe that we can develop our business and make a significant contribution to Chile's development. We work to improve opportunities for individuals' internal promotion fostered through initiatives such as technical and managerial training programmes. Our goal is to be the best employer in the mining industry. To achieve this, we understand the importance of creating an environment of trust and collaboration that looks to the long term. Safety and Sustainability + See pages 41 and 44-46 for more information The safety and health of our employees is non-negotiable. We In line with this, we manage natural resources efficiently and are committed to achieving zero fatalities at our operations and are constantly seeking ways to reduce water consumption, continuing to reduce the number and seriousness of accidents source cleaner sources of energy and protect biodiversity, and occupational health issues. while always collaborating with local communities. We view sustainability as a source of value creation that is an We are sensitive to the threats posed by climate change integral part of our decision-making processes. This includes and are always seeking to improve our practices accordingly. taking into account all socio-environmental factors throughout Our aim is to maximise the utilisation of renewable energy the different stages of the development through to the closure sources and to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.​ of a mining operation. Competitiveness + See pages 70-71 for more information Our key focus as regards competitiveness is to achieve productivity gains through cost control and streamlining our processes. Growth Our Operating Model seeks to reduce the variability of our production plans and includes an operating excellence area, a discipline that focuses on productivity issues. Our Competitiveness and Cost Programme (CCP) has also produced significant savings. + See pages 64-66 for more information We have a portfolio of growth projects that allows us to remain competitive and develop sustainable operations in the long term. We continue to review our options for maximising returns and reducing the capital cost of projects, and are enhancing Innovation We innovate as a means of improving social, environmental and economic conditions while, at the same time, delivering strong returns for our shareholders. Innovation is key to improving productivity and efficiency and promoting growth. We are investing in innovation and developing opportunities, and encourage and reward the capabilities of the project team to improve our project execution strategy, management and control. Our focus is on the production of copper and by-products in the Americas (particularly Chile, Peru, Mexico, the United States and Canada). + See pages 70-71 for more information employees and contractors who send us their ideas for improving our operations. During the year we continued to implement our digital roadmap to facilitate and accelerate the adoption of information and analysis technologies, automation and robotics. antofagasta.co.uk 15 Copper contributes to a better future both globally and locally THE ROLE OF COPPER IN A GREENER SUSTAINABLE WORLD Copper is essential to modern society and a greener future. It plays a vital role in addressing some of the world's major challenges such as the availability of affordable and clean energy, air and noise pollution, and sustainable urban development. Today copper is a key component of everyday life from mobile telephones to the roofs, heating and electrical wiring in people's homes. It is needed for power generation and transmission, motor vehicles, domestic appliances - such as air conditioning and televisions - and industrial machinery. Copper has a unique combination of properties which has made it central to mankind's development. It is corrosion resistant, extremely malleable and an exceptional conductor of heat and electricity, making it a key input for efficient energy use and green technologies. Since early this century, demand for industrial metal has been driven by the urbanisation of western economies and more recently it has been propelled by China's growth. Urbanisation and industrialisation in India and Southeast Asian countries are expected to dominate copper consumption growth beyond 2020 as the rate of Chinese demand growth begins to slow. A growing middle class in emerging economies is also boosting sales of copper-rich consumer goods such as electronic devices and cars. Going forward, copper demand growth will also be fuelled by renewable energy and electric vehicles pushed by the falling costs of these environmentally friendly technologies and the world's need to find cleaner solutions for modern life. Urbanisation Rising urbanisation and industrialisation is a major stimulus for sustained and strong copper demand. The metal is a key component of the wiring, plumbing, heating and cooling, lighting and roofing of homes, as well as the commercial services, transport, power and telecommunications systems needed for vibrant, modern cities. Growing wealth will also boost copper intensity in homes and offices. Greater spending on electrical goods will lead to higher electricity consumption and an upgraded distribution system, all of which consume copper. Copper demand will also be pushed by an increasingly digital economy. Society's need for high-speed internet services is expected to sharply increase demand for higher quality copper telecommunications cables in residential and business properties. Meanwhile, tougher housing regulations are gradually imposing higher energy efficiency standards and lower emission rates on new buildings to reduce negative impacts on the climate and the environment. Copper's superior thermal and electrical conductivity will make it indispensable for the greener buildings of the future. Copper stands to benefit from urbanisation and will contribute to smarter and cleaner cities. 16 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Renewable energy Copper is used for high-voltage power distribution conductors, transformers and earthing in energy infrastructure as well as in coil windings in the stator and rotor of wind generators and the cell ribbons and cabling of solar photovoltaic systems. Solar and wind technologies need four to six times as much copper as conventional energy mainly owing to the need to connect larger numbers of smaller units to the grid. The next few decades will witness a shake-up of the energy sector. Electrification will charge ahead, led by India, dominated by new wind and solar projects and the globalisation of natural gas markets. Solar photovoltaic and wind energy are now economically competitive with traditional power sources due to falling costs. This is driving the uptake of these green technologies over fossil fuels in advanced and developing economies alike. The expansion of renewable energy sources also forms part of governments' efforts to tackle global warming by reducing carbon dioxide emissions, together with energy-related air pollution which causes millions of premature deaths each year. Many countries have established decarbonisation goals under the Paris Agreement. This will not only benefit the environment but also copper. Growing electrification and especially new solar and wind projects will be key drivers behind copper demand growth. Electromobility Faster than expected uptake of electric vehicles is also being driven by stricter environmental standards to restrict CO2 emissions and combat harmful air pollution in cities. Governments are increasingly setting tougher and tougher targets to phase out or ban the sale of conventional cars and giving incentives to car buyers to go green. Electric bus fleets are being pioneered in China. Electric vehicles have made rapid gains in recent years. Their sales have surged in China, the US and Europe and the question now is not if but when they will outnumber conventional petrol and diesel cars. Cheaper and better batteries have made electric vehicles more affordable and increased the distance they can be driven before being recharged. Running costs are already attractive in countries with low electricity prices compared to fuel. Simpler engines mean less maintenance. This is good news for copper. Electric vehicles contain on average up to almost four times the amount of copper as conventional ones owing to their use in batteries, high-voltage wiring, windings and rotors. Charging stations will also boost demand. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 17 Copper contributes to a better future both globally and locally continued WIDELY USED IN A GROWING WORLD Globally, copper is used in a wide range of sectors. Consumption in 2018 was 23.5 million tonnes and this is expected to grow by some 1.7% per year over the next 20 years and will be 33.5 million tonnes by 2040. Although most of this growth will come from mined copper, an increasing proportion of it will be recycled material, as copper can be recycled again and again without any degradation of its physical properties. Total consumption 2018 23.5mt Industrial machinery 11% of copper Electrical Construction consumption network 28% 27% Consumer of copper and general of copper consumption 21% consumption of copper Transport 13% consumption of copper consumption 18 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Source: Wood MacKenzie, Copper Outlook December 2019 DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC VALUE More locally, we generate value for all our stakeholders. The economic value we generate is distributed directly to them in the form of wages, purchases, contributions, taxes and dividends. There are also indirect economic benefits arising from the expenditure by suppliers, employees, the government and others. Report Strategic Distribution of economic value generated Total economic contribution In 2019, we distributed $5,430 million to our stakeholders or, in other words, our employees, communities, suppliers, shareholders, lenders and governments. Our aim is to develop mining for a better future and we understand that generating economic value means more than making a profit. For Antofagasta, creating economic value implies generating profits responsibly and with a long-term vision, incorporating unique and innovative solutions in business decisions to address challenges in the regions in which we operate, and working to tackle today's global challenges. $5,430m Subsidiaries´ Shareholders non-controlling $470m interests Dividends $450m Dividends Employees Lenders $482m $76m Salaries, wages Interest payments and incentives Communities $41m Contributions and project funding Suppliers $3,493m Payments made to suppliers for the purchase of utilities, goods and services Governments $418m Income taxes, royalties and other payments to governments BUS STOP antofagasta.co.uk 19 Key Performance Indicators MEASURING OUR PERFORMANCE We use Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to assess performance in terms of meeting our strategic and operating objectives. Performance is measured against the following financial, operating and sustainability KPIs: Financial KPIs EBITDA1 Earnings per share Net debt1 Why it is important Why it is important Why it is important This is a measure of our This is a measure of the profit This measure reflects underlying profitability. attributable to shareholders. our financial liquidity. Performance in 2019 Performance in 2019 Performance in 2019 EBITDA was $2,439 million, 9.5% higher Earnings per share from continuing Net debt remained low and decreased than the previous year on higher sales operations of 50.9 cents per share, by 5.5% in 2019 to $563 million. volumes and lower unit costs, partially a 1.2% decrease on 2018, as higher offset by lower realised prices. EBITDA was offset by higher tax, and depreciation and amortisation. 910 1,626 2,587 2,228 2,439 12.1 76.1 51.5 50.9 1,024 1,072 456 596 563 0.5 15 16 17 18 19 15 16 17 18 19 15 16 17 18 19 $2,439m 50.9¢/share $563m + See page 76 for more information + See page 80 for more information + See page 81 for more information Remuneration performance criteria. See page 131 for more information Non-IFRS measures, refer to the alternative performance measures section on page 206. 100% of Los Pelambres, Centinela and Antucoya, and 50% of Zaldívar's production. Mineral resources (including ore reserves) relating to the Group's subsidiaries on a 100% basis and Zaldívar on a 50% basis. The Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate is the number of accidents with lost time during the year per million hours worked. Mining division only. Tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per tonne of copper produced. 20 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Operating KPIs Copper production2 Net cash costs1 Mineral resources3 Why it is important Why it is important Why it is important Copper is our main product This is a key indicator of operating Expansion of the Group's mineral and largest source of revenue. efficiency and profitability. resources base supports its strong Performance in 2019 Performance in 2019 organic growth pipeline. Performance in 2019 We had a record year of production, Net cash costs of $1.22/lb, 5.4% producing 770,000 tonnes. This was lower than in 2018 due to higher Mineral resources at Zaldívar a 6.2% increase on 2018, with higher production, tight cost control and increased as its primary sulphides production at Los Pelambres, the weaker Chilean peso. were included for the first time. Centinela and Zaldívar. 630.3 709.4 704.3 725.3 770.0 1.50 1.20 1.25 1.29 1.22 18.7 18.7 18.7 18.8 19.1 15 16 17 18 19 15 16 17 18 19 15 16 17 18 19 770.0k tonnes $1.22/lb 19.1bn tonnes + See page 55 for more information + See page 55 for more information + See page 212 for more information Report Strategic Sustainability KPIs Safety Water consumption CO2 emissions intensity5 Why it is important Why it is important Why it is important Safety is our top priority, with fatalities Water is a precious resource and we are We recognise the risks and opportunities and the LTIFR4 being two of the principal focused on using the most sustainable arising from climate change and the need measures of performance. sources and maximising its efficient use. to measure and mitigate greenhouse Performance in 2019 Performance in 2019 gas (GHG) emissions. Performance in 2019 Record safety performance with no Our consumption of continental water fatal accidents and a LTIFR of 1.0. and sea water decreased by 12% and 7% CO2 emission intensity decreased by 7% respectively mainly due to a decrease compared to 2019 mainly because of in material processed. higher copper production and energy efficiency improvements. 2.0 1.6 1.5 1.6 26.5 28.9 29.2 36.5 30.4 36.9 3.24 3.67 3.87 3.33 3.10 2 1.0 LTIFR 20.6 24.7 Continental water 32.628.2 1 0 1 0 Fatalities Sea water 15 16 17 18 19 15 16 17 18 19 15 16 17 18 19 0 1.0 60.8m m3 3.10 tCO e Fatalities LTIFR 2 ​ per tCu produced6 + See page 41 for more information + See page 44 for more information + See page 45 for more information antofagasta.co.uk 21 Risk management RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK Effective risk management is an essential part of our culture and strategy. Accurate and timely identification, assessment and management of key risks give us a clear understanding of the actions required throughout the organisation in order to achieve our objectives. Key elements of integrated risk management We recognise that risks are inherent to our business Only through adequate risk management can internal stakeholders be effectively supported in making key strategic decisions and implementing our strategy Exposure to risks must be consistent with our risk appetite The Board defines and regularly reviews the acceptable level of exposure to key risks. Risks are aligned with risk appetite, taking into consideration the balance between threats and opportunities We are all responsible for managing risks Each business activity carries out risk evaluations to ensure the sound identification, management, monitoring and reporting of risks that could impact the achievement of our goals Risk is analysed through a consistent framework Our risk management methodology is applied to all our operating companies, projects, exploration activities and support areas so that we have a comprehensive view of the uncertainties that could affect achieving our strategic goals We are committed to continuous improvement Lessons learned and best practices are incorporated into our procedures to protect and unlock value sustainably Areas of focus and development during 2019 Our main focus in 2019 was to increase all employees' risk management awareness and accountability. Employees take ownership of their own risks and identify any issues of concern before a risk escalates. We have also developed risk procedures and protocols specific to different areas of the Company, to ensure all key activities are carried out within the defined levels of risk appetite. These are some of the actions that have taken place during the year: The Board reviewed and updated the Company's risk appetite and included two new risk areas, climate change and tailings storage. For both areas the Board defined the risk appetite as low

A risk assessment update was carried out at all of our operating companies, projects, exploration activities and support areas. Key risks that threaten the achievement of our strategic goals were managed and, when necessary, updated according to external and internal assessments of how the risk is changing and our risk appetite. The outcome was presented to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board for their review

Critical controls and key risk indicator dashboards were updated and monitored

New action plans to maintain risk exposure within acceptable limits were prepared

Timely and comprehensive risk analysis was embedded into each relevant decision-making process

decision-making process Specific procedures to support timely and in-depth risk analysis were defined for major projects and to characterise critical assets

in-depth risk analysis were defined for major projects and to characterise critical assets Each operating company reviewed and updated its Business Continuity Plan, identifying and defining action plans for key risks which could interrupt operations

Members of the Executive Committee and the Risk Management team conducted performance reviews to monitor key risks and the applicability and efficacy of critical on-site controls at each operation

on-site controls at each operation Best practices were shared across our operating companies

Budgeting and planning processes related to risk monitoring were included in the monthly executive review, in order to identify and manage any deviation from expected performance in a timely fashion

The importance of risk management was reinforced through regular communication and training, with over 95% of our executives and supervisors successfully completing an online risk management course 22 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Governance The Board determines the nature and extent of the significant risks that we will accept in order to achieve our strategic objectives and maintains sound risk management systems. The Board receives detailed analysis of key matters in advance of Board meetings. This includes reports on our operating performance, including safety and health, financial, environmental, legal and social matters, key developments in our exploration, project and business development activities, information on the commodity markets, updates on talent management and analysis of financial investments. The provision of this information allows the early identification of potential issues and the assessment of any necessary preventive and mitigating actions. The Audit and Risk Committee assists the Board by reviewing the effectiveness of the risk management process and monitoring key risks, preventive and mitigation procedures and action plans. The Chairman of the Committee reports to the Board following each Committee meeting and, if necessary, the Board discusses the matters raised in more detail. These processes allow the Board to monitor effectively Antofagasta's major risks and preventive and mitigating procedures, and to assess whether the actual exposure is consistent with the defined risk appetite. If a gap is identified, additional action plans are prepared. The Risk and Compliance Management Department is responsible for risk management systems across Antofagasta. It promotes the Company's risk management policy, vision and purpose to ensure a strong risk management culture at all levels of the organisation. The Department supports business areas in analysing their risks, identifying existing preventive and mitigating controls and defining Board of Directors further action plans. It maintains and regularly updates the Company's risk register. The Department reports several times a year to the Audit and Risk Committee on the overall risk management process, with detailed updates on key risks, mitigation activities and actions being taken. The General Managers of each of the operations have overall responsibility for leading and supporting risk management. Risk owners within each operation have direct responsibility for the risk management processes and for regularly updating individual business risk registers, including relevant mitigation activities. The individual owners of the risks and controls at each business unit are identified, to provide effective and direct management of risk. Each operation holds its own annual risk workshop at which the business unit's risks and mitigation activities are reviewed in detail and updated as necessary. Workshops are also used to assess key risks that may affect relationships with stakeholders, limit resources, interrupt operations and/or negatively affect potential future growth. Mitigation techniques for significant strategic and business unit risks are quarterly reviewed by the Risk and Compliance Management Department. We promote a consistent risk management process across the Company's different business units, ensuring risk is considered at all levels of the organisation. Risk information flows from the business units to the centre and from the Board back to the business units. See pages 107-111 for more information

Overall responsibility for risk management and its alignment with Antofagasta's strategy

Approves the Risk Management Policy

Defines risk appetite

Reviews, challenges and monitors key risks Report Strategic Board Committees Executive Committee First line Second line of defence of defence Support the Board in monitoring key risks and exposure relative to our risk appetite

Make recommendations to the Board on the risk management system

Review the effectiveness and implementation of the risk management system

Assesses risks and their potential impact on the achievement of our strategic goals Promotes our risk management culture in each of the business areas Is the owner of key risks

Third line of defence Each person is responsible The Risk and Compliance Department is The Internal Audit Department for identifying, preventing and accountable for monitoring our overall provides assurance on the mitigating risks in their business risk profile and risk management risk management process, area and escalating concerns to performance, registering risks and including the effectiveness of the appropriate level, if required. issuing alerts if any deviation is the performance of the first detected. and second lines of defence. antofagasta.co.uk 23 Risk management continued PRINCIPAL RISKS We maintain a risk register through a robust assessment of the potential key risks that could affect the Company's performance. This register is used to ensure key risks are identified in a comprehensive and systematic way and that agreed definitions of risk are used. Risk management We are aware that not all risks can be completely eliminated and exposure to some risks is necessary in pursuit of our corporate objectives. Mining is, by its nature, a long-term business and as part of the key risks update and evaluation process we identify emerging risks, which could impact on the Company's sustainability in the long run, even if there is limited information available at the time of the evaluation. The main emerging risks that could impact long-term strategic objectives are included in the key risk analysis and are reviewed and monitored periodically. As new information based on research, expert analysis and internal investigations becomes available, suitable controls and action plans are defined and incorporated into the Company's risk matrix. We identify, assess and manage the risks critical to the Company's success. Overseeing these risks benefits Antofagasta and protects our business, people and reputation. The risk management process provides reasonable assurance that the relevant risks are recognised and controlled, and the Company achieves its strategic objectives and creates value. Because risks change and are periodically re-evaluated, the risk map shown here represents the position at a specific point in time and the changes since last year. The Board carried out a robust assessment of the Company's principal risks during the year, which are set out below, together with the related preventive and mitigation measures. Risk Heat Map Severe 7 9 Significant 6 5 3 4 2 Impact Moderate 11 10 15 8 12 14 1 16 13 Low Very low Very Unlikely Possible Likely Almost unlikely certain Probability KEY Low Medium High Very high Risk appetite Risk level Risk Risk level Risk appetite 2019 v. 2018 People ​ ​ ​ 1. Talent management and labour relations ​ ​ ​ Safety and Sustainability ​ ​ ​ 2. Safety and health ​ ​ ​ 3. Environmental management ​ ​ ​ 4. Climate change ​ ​ ​ 5. Community relations ​ ​ ​ 6. Political, legal and regulatory ​ ​ ​ 7. Corruption ​ ​ ​ Competitiveness ​ ​ ​ 8. Operations ​ ​ ​ 9. Tailings storage ​ ​ ​ 10. Strategic resources ​ ​ ​ 11. Cyber security ​ ​ ​ 12. Liquidity ​ ​ ​ 13. Commodity prices and exchange rates ​ ​ ​ Growth ​ ​ ​ 14. Growth of mineral resource base and opportunities ​ ​ ​ 15. Project execution ​ ​ ​ Innovation ​ ​ ​ 16. Innovation and digitisation ​ ​ ​ 24 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 ​ KEY RISKS Risk appetite is a key element in the process of embedding the risk management system into our organisational culture. The risk appetite statement helps to translate our strategy into the business units' objectives, clarifying which risk levels are, or are not, acceptable. It promotes consistent risk decision-making, aligned to the strategic focus and risk/reward balance approved by the Board. The Board reviewed and updated Antofagasta's risk appetite, for The key risks, together with related mitigation techniques, have the first time including two new risk areas, climate change and been presented to the Board and are in line with the organisation's tailings storage. strategic priorities of People, Safety and Sustainability, Competitiveness, We maintain a risk register through a robust assessment of the Growth and Innovation. In addition, all five of these strategic pillars are supported by our corporate governance structures. The key risks potential key risks that could affect the organisation's performance. are outlined in the risk chart and table, and in more detail below. This is used to ensure that key risks are identified in a comprehensive and systematic way and that the agreed definitions of risk are used. Report Strategic People 1. Talent management and labour relations Risk appetite Risk level Trend Description Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Our highly skilled workforce and experienced management team are critical to maintaining our current operations, implementing development projects and achieving long-term growth without major disruption. Managing talent and maintaining a high-quality labour force in a changing technological and cultural environment is a key priority for us. Any failures in this respect could have a negative impact on the performance of the existing operations and prospects for future growth. We maintain good relations with our employees and unions founded on trust, regular dialogue and good working conditions. We are committed to safety, non-discrimination, diversity and inclusion, and compliance with Chile's strict labour regulations. There are long-term labour agreements in place with all 19 unions at our operations, helping to ensure labour stability. We seek to identify and address labour issues that may arise throughout the period covered by the labour agreements (usually three years) and to anticipate any potential issues in good time. Contractors are an important part of our workforce and under Chilean law are subject to the same duties and responsibilities as our own employees. We treat contractors as strategic associates and build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. We maintain constructive relationships with our employees and their unions through regular communication and consultation. Union representatives are regularly involved in discussions about the future of the workforce. We develop the talents of our employees through training and career development, invest in initiatives to widen the talent pool and are committed to our diversity and inclusion policy. Through these actions we aim to increase the number of women, people with disabilities and employees with international experience in the workplace. Our Employee Performance Management System is designed to attract and retain key employees by creating suitable reward and remuneration structures and providing personal development opportunities. We have a talent management system to identify and develop internal candidates for key management positions, as well as identifying suitable external candidates where appropriate. Four labour negotiations took place in 2019. In one case, at Antucoya, the Company and labour representatives could not reach an agreement within the prescribed negotiation period and the workers' union decided to execute their legal option to initiate a strike. The negotiation was successfully concluded after 18 days. antofagasta.co.uk 25 Risk management continued Safety and Sustainability 2. Safety and health Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Safety and health incidents could result in harm to our employees, contractors and local communities. Ensuring their safety and wellbeing is our ethical obligation and first priority and is part of our core values. A poor safety record or serious accidents could have a long-term impact on Antofagasta's morale, reputation and production. We seek continuous improvement of our safety and health risk management procedures, with particular focus on the early identification of risks and the prevention of fatalities. The Corporate Safety and Health Department provides a common strategy for our operations and co-ordinates all safety and health matters. We have a Significant Incident Report system, which is an important part of the overall approach to safety. Our goal of zero serious accidents and fatalities and minimising the number of accidents requires all contractors to comply with our Occupational Safety and Health Plan. This plan is monitored through monthly audits and is supported by regular training and awareness campaigns for employees, contractors, employees' families and local communities, particularly with regard to road safety. We require all staff in defined safety-critical roles to satisfy at least the minimum qualifications, to have the necessary experience for their role and to complete any required training prior to commencing their work activities. Critical controls and veriﬁcation tools are regularly strengthened through the veriﬁcation programme and regular audits of critical controls for potentially high-risk activities. We continuously seek to incorporate technology and innovation to reduce workers' exposure to safety and health risks. In 2019 there were no fatal accidents. Our focus remained on preventing accidents to our employees and contractors by regularly revisiting and improving safety and health standards. Risks were re-evaluated, focusing on the risk of fatality and analysing high potential accidents identified during the year. 3. Environmental management Risk appetite Risk level Trend Description An operating incident that damages the environment could affect both our relationship with local stakeholders and our reputation, undermining our social licence to operate and grow. We operate in challenging environments, including the largely agricultural Choapa Valley and the Atacama Desert, where water scarcity is a key issue. Preventive and mitigation measures We have a comprehensive approach to incident prevention. Relevant risks are assessed, monitored and controlled in order to achieve our goal of zero incidents with significant environmental impact. We work to raise awareness among employees and contractors, providing training to promote operating excellence. The potential environmental impact of a project is a key consideration when assessing its viability, and we encourage the integration of innovative technology in the project design to mitigate such impacts. We prioritise the efficient use of natural renewable resources by using sea water, favouring the use of renewable power sources, achieving higher rates of reuse and recovery of water through thickened tailings technology and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency and other measures. We recognise that environmental sustainability is key to our licence to operate and perform regular risk assessments to identify potential impacts and develop preventive and mitigating strategies. Each site maintains an updated environmental emergency preparedness plan and a detailed closure plan with appropriate financial provisions to ensure physical and chemical stability once operations have ceased. Highlights We had no incidents with significant environmental impact during 2019. We also monitored and reinforced our critical controls in line with our low appetite for environmental risk. 4. Climate change Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights The effects of climate change have had an increasing impact on our operations. The drought in the central area of Chile is affecting water availability, while higher than expected rainfall in the northern part of the country is impacting the infrastructure in the region and the increasing severity of sea swells are leading to delays in the delivery of key supply materials. We are committed to contributing to the reduction of the global problem of growing greenhouse gas emissions and water scarcity by reducing our own emissions. We can do this by increasing the amount of power and water we obtain from renewable and sustainable sources. We recognise that climate change is a threat to human life and the planet as we know it today. We measure and report our greenhouse gas emissions and have committed to reduction targets based on realistic plans. As regards water scarcity, we are reducing our dependence on continental water through improved water use efficiency and the increased use of sea water as a total proportion of our water consumption. On completion of the Los Pelambres desalination plant the proportion of continental water used will decrease further. We constantly seek to identify risks associated with climate change and to implement actions to mitigate and adapt to their potential impact. For each risk evaluated as "High" or "Extreme" we define specific action plans and strategies. As part of our regular communication with local stakeholders we discuss the material risks and our controls, action plans and related strategies. The climate change risk area was included in the key risks analysis for the first time in 2019, in recognition of the increasing impact it could have on our operations and business sustainability. We are committed to contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and support local communities in preparing for the effects of increasing emissions. 26 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 5. Community relations Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Report Strategic Failure to identify and manage local concerns and expectations could negatively impact Antofagasta. Relations with local communities and stakeholders affect our reputation and social licence to operate and grow. We have a dedicated team that establishes and maintains relations with local communities. These relationships are based on trust and mutual benefit throughout the mining lifecycle, from exploration to final remediation on closure. We seek to identify early any potentially negative operating impacts and minimise these through responsible behaviour. This means acting transparently and ethically, prioritising the safety and health of our employees and contractors, avoiding environmental incidents, promoting dialogue, complying with our commitments to stakeholders and establishing mechanisms to prevent or address a crisis. These steps are undertaken in the early stages of each project and continue throughout the life of each operation. We contribute to the development of communities in the areas in which we operate, starting with an assessment of the existing situation and their specific needs, while looking to develop long-term, sustainable relations and evaluating the impact of our contributions. We are also focused on developing the potential of members of local communities through education, training and employment. We work to communicate clearly and transparently with local communities, in line with our Community Relations Plan. This includes a grievance management process, local perception surveys, and local media and community engagement. In 2019, during a period of nationwide social unrest, a blockade of the access road to Los Pelambres affected its operations. Transparency and open dialogue with stakeholders led to a return to normal operations after a short period of disruption. 6. Political, legal and regulatory Risk appetite Risk level Trend Description Political instability may affect our operations, projects and exploration activities in the countries in which we operate. Issues regarding the granting of permits, or amendments to permits already granted, and changes to the legal environment or regulations, could also adversely affect our operations and development projects. Preventive and mitigation measures Political, legal and regulatory developments affecting our operations and projects are constantly monitored. We comply fully with the existing laws, regulations, licences, permits and rights in each country in which we operate. We assess political risk as part of our evaluation of potential projects, including the nature of any foreign investment agreements. We monitor proposed changes in government policies and regulations, particularly in Chile, and belong to several associations that engage with governments on these changes. This helps to improve our internal processes and better prepare to meet any new regulatory requirements. As we have no operations or material exposure to the UK, Brexit is not expected to have any appreciable impact on the Company. This position is kept under review as Brexit discussions continue. Highlights Following nationwide social unrest in Chile several legal and regulatory changes have been proposed, including labour, tax and environmental reforms. We will evaluate the impact of these changes on our activities and will seek to mitigate any negative impacts. 7. Corruption Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Our operations or projects around the world could be affected by risks related to corruption or bribery, including operating disruptions or delays resulting from a refusal to make "facilitation payments". Such risks depend on the economic or political stability of the country in which we are operating. We have a "zero tolerance" regime for any activity that would result in contravening anti-bribery and corruption legislation. A robust governance regime, including an Ethics Committee, open channels of communication, training and multiple layers of controls, are maintained at all of our operations and exploration activities, and in our third-party relationships. Our compliance model seeks to prevent any activity which may involve us directly or indirectly in any irregular situation, to detect any potential risk in good time and to act accordingly. There are control procedures in place that help to prevent corruption, covering such issues as conflicts of interest, suitability of suppliers, the receiving and giving of gifts and hospitality, and facilitation payments. All our employees receive training on our Compliance Model, which is subject to external certification. New offences were included in the Chilean anti-bribery law in late 2018 and early 2019. Accordingly, our crime prevention model was updated, and related risks re-evaluated. The main risk identified is the severe transgression of the law, which has been evaluated as being very unlikely, yet with a potentially severe impact. antofagasta.co.uk 27 Risk management continued Competitiveness 8. Operations Risk appetite Risk level Trend Description Our operations are subject to a number of circumstances not wholly within our control. These include damage to or breakdown of equipment or infrastructure, unexpected geological variations or technical issues, extreme weather conditions and natural disasters, any of which could adversely affect production and/or costs. Preventive and mitigation measures Key risks relating to each operation are identified as part of the regular risk review process undertaken by the individual operations. This process also identifies appropriate mitigation measures for such risks. Monthly reports to the Board provide variance analysis of operating and financial performance, allowing potential issues to be identified in good time and any necessary monitoring or control activities to be implemented to prevent unplanned downtime. Our focus is on maximising the availability of equipment and infrastructure and ensuring the effective utilisation of our assets, in line with their nameplate design and technical limits. We keep the variation of processes within defined tolerance limits. We have Business Continuity Plans and Disaster Recovery Plans for all key processes within our operations in order to mitigate the consequences of a crisis or natural disaster. We also have property damage and business interruption insurance to provide protection from some, although not all, of the costs that may arise from such events. Highlights In 2019 all operational risks were continually and consistently monitored at all of our operations. Common operating models, preventive maintenance and cost control supported our strong operating performance during the year, despite the materialisation of social and labour risks. 9. Tailings storage Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Ensuring the stability of our tailings storage facilities (TSFs) during their entire lifecycles is central to our operations. A failure or collapse of any of our TSFs could result in fatalities, damage to the environment, regulatory violations, reputational damage and the disruption of the quality of life of neighbouring communities as well as our operations. We manage our TSFs in a manner that allows the effectiveness of their design, operation and closure to be monitored at the highest level of the Company. Catastrophic failures of TSFs are unacceptable and their potential for failure will be evaluated and addressed throughout the entire life of each facility. The facilities are constantly monitored and all relevant information is provided to the authorities, regulating bodies and the communities that could be affected. We manage our TSFs based on data, modelling, and construction and operating methods validated by highly qualified independent international experts, whose recommendations we implement in order to strengthen the control environment. Risk management includes timely risk identification, and control definition and verification. Controls are based on the consequences of the potential failure of the tailings facilities. The tailings storage risk area was included as a specific risk in the key risks analysis in 2019 for the first time. It was previously included as part of Operations risks. 10. Strategic resources Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Disruption or restrictions to the supply of any of our key strategic inputs such as electricity, water, fuel, sulphuric acid or mining equipment could negatively impact production. In the longer term, restrictions to the availability of key strategic resources such as water and electricity could also affect our growth opportunities. A significant portion of our input costs are influenced by external market factors. In order to achieve security of supply, contingency plans are in place to address any short-term disruptions to strategic resources. We negotiate early with suppliers of key inputs to ensure supply continuity. Certain key supplies are purchased from several sources to mitigate potential disruption arising from exposure to a single supplier. To achieve cost competitiveness, we endeavour to buy the highest possible proportion of our key inputs, such as fuel and tyres, on as variable a price basis as possible, and to link costs to underlying commodity indices where this option exists. We are committed to incorporating sustainable technological and innovative solutions, such as using sea water and renewable power when economically viable, to mitigate exposure to potentially scarce resources. We maintain a rigorous, risk-based supplier management framework to ensure that we engage solely with reputable product and service providers and keep in place necessary controls to ensure the traceability of all supplies (including avoiding any conduct related to modern slavery). In 2019 Antucoya's power supply contract was renegotiated, achieving cost reductions and supply from renewable energy sources, which will reduce the Company's greenhouse gas emissions from 2022. 11. Cyber security Description Breaches in, or failures of, our information security management could adversely impact our business activities. Malicious interventions (hacking) of our information or operations' networks could affect our reputation and/or operational continuity. Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Our information security management model is designed with defensive structural In 2019, in addition controls to prevent and mitigate the effects of computer risks. It employs a set of to periodic IT systems rules and procedures, including a Disaster Recovery Plan, to restore critical IT assessments, operating functions in the event of an attack. control systems hacking Our systems are regularly audited to identify any potential threats to the operations tests were performed, following which the and additional systems have been put in place to protect our assets and data. probability of this risk was re-evaluated downwards. 28 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 12. Liquidity Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Report Strategic Restrictions in financing sources for future growth could prevent us from taking advantage of growth or other opportunities available in the market. Security, liquidity and return represent the order of priorities for our investment strategy. We maintain a strong and flexible balance sheet, consistently returning capital to shareholders while leaving sufficient funds to progress our short, medium and long-term growth plans while maintaining our financial flexibility to take advantage of opportunities as they may arise. We have a risk-averse investment strategy, managing our liquidity by maintaining adequate cash reserves and financing facilities through the periodic review of forecast and actual cash flows. We choose to hold surplus cash in demand or term deposits or highly liquid investments. In 2019 we successfully financed the Los Pelambres Expansion project with 100% debt and refinanced the Antucoya project financing with a long-term unsecured corporate loan. 13. Commodity prices and exchange rates Risk appetite Risk level Trend Description Our results are heavily dependent on commodity prices - principally copper and, to a lesser extent, gold and molybdenum. The prices of these commodities are strongly influenced by a variety of external factors, including world economic growth, inventory balances, industry demand and supply, possible substitution, etc. Our sales are mainly denominated in US dollars, although some of our operating costs are in Chilean pesos. As a result, the strengthening of the Chilean peso may negatively affect our financial results. Preventive and mitigation measures We consider exposure to commodity price fluctuations to be an integral part of our business and our usual policy is to sell our products at prevailing market prices. We monitor the commodity markets closely to determine the effect of price fluctuations on earnings, capital expenditure and cash flows. Very occasionally, when we feel it is appropriate, we use derivative instruments to manage our exposure to commodity price fluctuations. We run our business plans through various commodity price scenarios and develop contingency plans as required. As copper exports account for over 50% of Chile's exports, there is a correlation between the copper price and the US dollar/Chilean peso exchange rate. This natural hedge partly mitigates our foreign exchange exposure. However, we monitor the foreign exchange markets and the macroeconomic variables that affect them and on occasion we implement a focused currency hedging programme to reduce short-term exposure to fluctuations in the US dollar against the Chilean peso. Highlights In 2019 copper price and exchange rates risks remained high, unchanged compared to 2018. Growth 14. Growth of mineral resource base and opportunities Risk appetite Risk level Trend Description We need to identify new mineral resources to ensure continued future growth, and we do this through exploration and acquisition. We may fail to identify attractive acquisition opportunities or select inappropriate targets. The long-term commodity price forecast, and other assumptions used when assessing potential projects and other investment opportunities, have a significant influence on the forecast return of investments. If incorrectly estimated, these could result in poor decision-making. As regards exploration, there is a risk that we may not identify sufficient viable mineral resources. Preventive and mitigation measures Our exploration and investment strategy prioritises exploration and investment in the Americas. We focus on growth opportunities in stable and secure countries in order to reduce our risk exposure. We conduct rigorous assessment processes to evaluate and determine the risks associated with all potential business acquisitions and strategic exploration alliances, including conducting stress-test scenarios for sensitivity analysis. Each assessment includes country risk analysis (including corruption) and analysis of our ability to operate in a new jurisdiction. At the very least, all joint ventures must operate in line with, or to the equivalent level of, our policies and technical standards. Our Business Development Committee reviews potential growth opportunities and transactions, and approves or recommends them within authority levels set by the Board. Highlights During 2019 our exploration activities focused mostly on the Americas and our risk exposure level remained at the same level as in 2018. antofagasta.co.uk 29 Risk management continued 15. Project execution Description Risk appetite Risk level Trend Preventive and mitigation measures Highlights Failure to effectively manage our development projects could result in delays to the start of production and cost overruns. We have a project management system to apply the best practices at each phase of a project's development. The project management system provides a common language and standards to support the decision-making process by balancing risk with the benefit of growth. In addition, all geometallurgical models are reviewed by independent experts. During the project development lifecycle, quality checks for each of the standards applied are carried out by a panel of experts from within the Company. This panel reviews each completed feasibility study to assess the technical and commercial viability of the project. It also assesses how the project can be developed safely and considers any relevant risks or opportunities that could potentially impact the schedule, cost or future performance of the project. Detailed progress reports on ongoing projects are regularly reviewed and include assessments of progress against key project milestones and performance against budget. Project robustness is stress-tested against a range of copper price scenarios. Joint project/operation teams are established early in the development project in order to ensure smooth transition of the project into operating mode once construction is completed. The Los Pelambres Expansion project started construction at the beginning of the year, increasing the Company's exposure to project execution risks. These risks are being proactively managed and frequently evaluated by the project team according to a specific project risk management procedure. Innovation 16. Innovation and digitisation Risk appetite Risk level Trend Description Our ability to deliver on our strategy and performance targets may be undermined by missed opportunities or delays in adopting new technologies and our ability to innovate. Preventive and mitigation measures We seek value-capturing innovations that realise cost savings and/or improve the efficiency, reliability and safety of our processes while supporting our corporate strategic pillars. We evaluate the potential of all ideas using our stage-gate approval process and Innovation Board. We maintain partnerships with academic institutions and companies specialising in technology and engineering, including peers where there is no competitive barrier to doing so, in order to maximise the potential for improvements in our processes and systems. A dedicated team monitors, identifies and analyses external innovation trends with potential application to our business, including in non-operational areas such as product sales and purchasing. The team also maintains and manages a portfolio of ongoing innovation projects. We have a recognition and incentives programme to encourage all staff to suggest innovations to our day-to-day operating systems. We also dedicate resources to testing and, if successful, escalating innovations with potential positive impact on our business and growth options. Highlights In 2019 we launched our digital transformation programme, focused on increasing the integration of technology into our operating and administrative processes. Viability statement To address the requirements of provision 31 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Group over a period of five years. Mining is a long-term business and timescales can run into decades. The Group maintains Life-of-Mine plans covering the full remaining mine life for each of the mining operations. More detailed medium-term planning is performed for a five-year time horizon (as well as very detailed annual budgets). Accordingly, a period of five years has been selected as the appropriate period over which to assess the prospects of the Group. When taking account of the impact of the Group's current position on this viability assessment, the Directors have considered in particular its financial position, including its significant balance of cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments and the borrowing facilities in place, including their terms and remaining durations. When assessing the prospects of the Group, the Directors have considered the Group's copper price forecasts, the Group's expected production levels, operating cost profile, capital expenditure and financing plans. This analysis has focused on the existing asset base of the Group, without factoring in potential development projects, which is considered appropriate for an assessment of the Group's ability to manage the impact of a depressed economic environment. The Directors have assessed the principal risks which could impact the prospects of the Group over this period, and consider the most relevant to be risks to the copper price outlook. Robust down-side sensitivity analyses have been performed, assessing the impact of: A significant deterioration in the copper price outlook over the five-year period

five-year period No additional borrowing facilities being available to the Group over the review period

The occurrence of several of the Group's most significant potential risks, including operational stoppages due to labour strikes or other factors, within a single year The stress tests indicated results which could be managed in the normal course of business. Based on their assessment of the Group's prospects and viability, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the next five years. 30 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 COMPLIANCE AND INTERNAL CONTROLS The way in which we achieve our objectives is crucial to the long-term sustainable development of the Company. We have zero tolerance for bribery and corruption and we are committed to working with integrity and transparency. We comply with all applicable anti-corruption and anti-bribery legislation and ensure the necessary controls are in place to prevent any unethical behaviour. Report Strategic Areas of focus and development during 2019 In-depth training and briefings in ethics and compliance, particularly in the higher-risk areas

training and briefings in ethics and compliance, particularly in the higher-risk areas A Compliance Week was held for our employees in December as a refresher programme for our Compliance Model. Examples of ethical dilemmas were discussed, with presentations of real cases of misconduct. The importance of taking the right actions was emphasised and the role of the leadership team in preventing irregular situations was reinforced

New employees were trained in the Compliance Model as part of their induction programme

Controls in the Procurement Department were reinforced and the supply chain due diligence process was strengthened, particularly in respect of working conditions and modern slavery

All employees updated their conflict of interest disclosures

We improved and updated our whistleblowing channel for employees and third parties to submit questions and complaints

We updated our Crime Prevention Model Code of Ethics The Code of Ethics sets out Antofagasta's commitment to undertaking business in a responsible and transparent manner. The Code requires honesty, integrity and accountability from all employees and contractors and includes guidelines for identifying and managing potential conflicts of interest. It is the basis for the Compliance Model and supports the implementation of all other related activities. Compliance Model Antofagasta's Compliance Model applies to both employees and contractors. It is clearly defined and is communicated regularly through internal channels, as well as being available on our website. All contracts include clauses relating to ethics, modern slavery and crime prevention to ensure contractors' adherence to our Compliance Model. We actively promote open communication with all our employees, contractors and local communities. This helps ensure that our corporate and value creation objectives are achieved in an ethical and honest way. The Compliance Model is reviewed regularly, both internally and by third parties, and on matters relating to corruption it has been certified under Chilean anti-corruption legislation. Compliance model Prevention DetectionAction Full management of risks Prevention: The main focus of the Compliance Model is to prevent any irregular situations arising. We provide a series of tools and training opportunities to all employees and contractors to support appropriate behaviour through: Internal procedures

Anti-trust guidelines (Politically Exposed Persons, facilitation fees, etc)

guidelines (Politically Exposed Persons, facilitation fees, etc) Due diligence, review of conflicts of interest and of potential business partners

Inclusion of anti-corruption clauses in contracts

anti-corruption clauses in contracts Training and communication Detection: We have several tools to detect any potentially irregular situations, including: Whistleblowing channels

Data analysis

Regular due diligence

Internal controls

Internal audit Action: If an irregular situation is detected, it is investigated according to Antofagasta's allegation investigation procedures. Each operating company has an internal Ethics Committee which reviews the conclusions of investigations and suggests action plans to the corporate Ethics Committee. The performance of the compliance programme is reported quarterly to the Audit and Risk Committee and every six months to the Board. The anonymity of employees using the whistleblowing channels is guaranteed, which safeguards individuals and achieves greater transparency. Our Crime Prevention Model ensures compliance with the anti- bribery and anti-corruption laws in the United Kingdom and Chile and is certified by an external entity. antofagasta.co.uk 31 ​ STAKEHOLDER REVIEW Mining is a long-term activity which has an even longer-term impact and we seek to ensure that our business develops on a sustainable basis. 32 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Stakeholder review Creating sustainable value 34​ for our stakeholders How we engage with 36 our stakeholders Our people​ 38 Safety and health 41 Communities 42 Environment 44​ Suppliers​ 47​ Customers​ 48​ Shareholders 49​ Governments and regulators 50 Non-financial information statement 51 Antofagasta during 2019 Safety and health Both our Mining and Transport divisions exceeded their safety targets, achieving record results for the year. We expanded our Standards to cover wider occupational health issues as well as safety risks. Our people A pilot flexitime system was introduced at the Centinela mine and will gradually be rolled out to other areas. New work/life balance guidelines focus on facilitating a healthy balance between employees' working and personal lives, as well as the integration of women and people with disabilities. Four labour negotiations took place in 2019, one of which was only settled after an 18-day strike, the first in our history. Suppliers In December we raised the Ethical Minimum Wage, which our Mining division's on-site contractors must pay employees, to two-thirds above the legal minimum wage in Chile. Our new Guidelines on Regional Procurement and Recruitment make it easier for local companies to obtain contracts with our mining operations. Through the Antofagasta Mining Cluster, a public-private alliance, we have continued to contribute to the development of local human capital and businesses. Communities We have rolled out our new Social Management Model, designed to ensure consistency in community engagement and relations. We carried out a human rights due diligence process as a prior step to drawing up a corporate Human Rights Policy. The Transport division submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment for the first stage of a project in the centre of the city of Antofagasta to prepare its railway yard for urban development. Environment In 2019, no significant environmental incidents occurred at our operations. We are strengthening our Climate Change Strategy, which includes water and CO2 emissions. Los Pelambres obtained Chile's first certified green loan, for the construction of its expansion project, which includes a desalination plant. At Los Pelambres, we are piloting a public-private initiative to provide public access to online data about the condition of tailings deposits. Currently, 22% of our energy consumption is supplied from renewable sources, 65% is contracted to be renewable by 2022, and we expect that further contracts will be signed by then, making 100% of our energy renewable. Sustainable governance We updated our risk matrix, specifically incorporating climate change and tailings storage. We published our fourth Payment to Governments Report in June. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 33 Stakeholder review CREATING SUSTAINABLE VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS "A commitment to sustainability is one of our six core values. As well as seeking to maximise the value of our assets, we aim to contribute to the social and economic development of the areas in which we operate and to minimise our environmental impact, while always being open and transparent with all our stakeholders." René Aguilar Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Board involvement The Board is responsible for leading and monitoring sustainable practices. The Sustainability and Stakeholder Management Committee assists the Board in the stewardship of the Group's sustainability programmes and makes recommendations to ensure that ethical, safety and health, environmental, social and community considerations are included in the Board's deliberations. The Committee reviews and updates the Group's strategy and policy framework, including safety and health, environment, climate change, human rights, communities and other stakeholder issues. It also establishes targets and monitors the Group's performance in these areas. One way sustainability and performance goals are embedded in employees' practices is by incorporating sustainability targets in annual performance bonus agreements. This helps mobilise and align the whole organisation behind strong sustainability practices, clearly signalling the Board's commitment to creating value in a sustainable manner. Targets associated with safety, people, environment and social performance account for 20% of these. A year of important progress and achievements On various fronts we have reason to be proud of our achievements during 2019. Our safety and health performance was the best in the Group's history and once again we had no serious environmental incidents. Beyond these and other indicators, there is, however, a broader story to tell that is crucial for the ongoing creation of value for us and all our stakeholders. As well as continuing to consolidate our Environmental Management Model, which is now in its second year, we have drawn up a specific Climate Change Strategy that includes water - a key concern in the areas where we operate - as well as GHG emissions. In line with this, we have taken important strides in modifying our electricity matrix, shifting towards renewable sources which will, we anticipate, account for all our electricity consumption at our Los Pelambres, Antucoya and Zaldívar operations by 2022. Another focus has been tailings which, following the recent accidents in Brazil, have become a matter of international concern. Partly because it is earthquake-prone, Chile has extremely strict standards and we believe we can contribute in this field, mainly through collaborative alliances at both industry and local levels. An example of this is our participation in the local Programa Tranque (Tailings Programme), a public-private alliance whose work to develop an online monitoring system is being piloted at Los Pelambres. Through the Antofagasta Mining Cluster, another public-private alliance, and our own social investment programmes, as well as the jobs we create, we continually seek to make a sustainable contribution to the development of local communities. We believe that in this way we can build the successful relationships that are key to the long-term success of the Group, the areas in which we operate and the country as a whole. Antofagasta is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Antofagasta has been Member of the International Antofagasta publicly discloses its Climate Los Pelambres is a Index series and the STOXX Global included in the 2020 SAM Council on Mining and Change and Water Management through signatory to the United ESG Leaders Index Sustainability Yearbook Metals (ICMM) the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Nations Global Compact 34 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Identifying our impact We seek to develop mining for a better future, creating value for our stakeholders in an innovative and sustainable way, with a lasting positive impact for our host communities and Chile's mining regions. We believe that mining for a better future implies addressing significant challenges and assuming leadership in devising solutions that deliver value to our different stakeholders. Challenges and solutions We are seeking solutions to technical, operational and socio- environmental challenges, harnessing our experience, the lessons we have learned, our capacity for innovation and the diversity and knowledge of our workforce. Our key challenges include: Providing a safe workplace This is our principal challenge because mining necessarily involves activities that can be hazardous and have serious consequences. As a Group, we have continued to strengthen the implementation of our Safety and Health Strategy, manage safety and health risks efficiently, improve incident reporting and foster visible safety leadership at our operations. See page 41 for more information Adapting to climate change In 2019, we incorporated climate change as a specific risk into our risk matrix and are working internally to address its implications, including water scarcity, which is the single largest challenge. We use sea water at our most northern operations and at Los Pelambres we are building a desalination plant, which will be operational from 2021. See page 44 for more information We have set ourselves the target of reducing our direct and indirect annual CO2 emissions by 300,000 tonnes by 2022. The use of renewable energy is key to us achieving this target and we have so far signed supply contracts of this type for three of our four operations. See page 45 for more information Implementing a respectful, diverse and inclusive work culture In 2019, we carried out a human rights due diligence process across all our operations as a prior step to drawing up a corporate Human Rights Policy and associated action plan. We have also continued to implement our Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, focusing in 2019 on creating more flexible and inclusive working environments that foster improvements in employees' work/life balance. See page 42 and 38 for more information ​ ​ Resistance to new projects and greater societal demands regarding the real contribution of mining to local development These are undoubtedly the challenges that have gained most prominence in recent years. Our collaborative, trackable, comprehensive and transparent dialogue with our host communities has been critical in moving the relationship from one of competition to one of coexistence. This has allowed the Company and local people to jointly prepare long-term development plans that have a positive impact for all parties. As part of this process, we continued to implement our Social Management Model in 2019 as a vehicle for addressing stakeholders' principal concerns and social demands. In addition, we seek to align our environmental and social commitments with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address local problems in ways that contribute in a tangible way to achieving these goals. These challenges are compounded by economic and operating challenges, such as the volatility of the copper market, uncertainty about the world economy and international trade, and the increase in costs as the operations age and grades decline. See page 42 for more information Sustainability priorities Our Sustainability Policy is structured around five pillars: People, Financial Performance, Environmental Management, Social Development, and Transparency and Corporate Governance. The Policy provides the framework for our constant effort to develop mining for a better future. Our sustainability priorities are anchored in both our values and our main risks and opportunities, and our stakeholders' key concerns and expectations. All of these are reviewed frequently by the Board and its Sustainability and Stakeholder Management Committee. Sustainable Development Goals In 2019, we continued to map our contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals that we have identified as relevant to the Choapa Province where Los Pelambres is located. Through this exercise, we seek to detect gaps and opportunities for improvement. Our challenge in 2020 will be to identify those SDGs which will impact in the Province the most, and incorporate the corresponding actions into how Los Pelambres operates. Our aim is to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs in the area and in the country as a whole. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 35 Stakeholder review continued​ HOW WE ENGAGE WITH OUR STAKEHOLDERS Open and transparent engagement with our stakeholders is essential for the long-term success of our business. Engagement is based on mechanisms through which we provide information about our activities and learn about our stakeholders' interests and concerns. Our people The Group has a workforce of approximately 25,100 people (direct employees and contractors' employees), including our operations, projects, exploration programmes and corporate offices. Almost all of our workforce is based in Chile and 51% is from communities near our operations. Contractors account for approximately 74% of the workforce at our operations. Why we engage Constructive relationships anchored in mutual respect and transparency help us to retain employees and avoid labour disputes, making for higher productivity and efficiency. Contractors are essential to mining operations and operational continuity requires that they adhere to the same standards as those expected of Antofagasta's own employees, particularly regarding safety and health. How we engage Site visits

Quarterly on-site CEO updates

on-site CEO updates On-site reviews

reviews Engagement surveys

Regular meetings with unions and contract managers

Meetings on safety and health and other topics

Performance evaluation See page 38 for more information Communities Our operations' neighbours include a range of communities in Chile's Antofagasta and Coquimbo Regions. We seek to grow together with our communities and to contribute to their long-term social and economic development. Our operations naturally affect local communities and we strive to prevent, mitigate and compensate for any adverse impact our activities may have. Why we engage The wellbeing of local communities is directly related to our business success and we believe that mining activities bring unique opportunities for national and local development. How we engage Engagement is one of the four pillars of our Social Management Model and much of it takes place through our flagship programmes: Somos Choapa (We are Choapa) in the Coquimbo Region and Diálogos para el Desarrollo (Dialogues for Development) in the Antofagasta Region. These programmes include mutual collaboration on the design of initiatives to foster local development, as well as other channels of contact such as mine site visits. Engagement with local communities is regularly reported to the Sustainability and Stakeholder Management Committee and to the Board. See page 42 for more information Suppliers We work with some 3,850 suppliers, of which 93% are based in Chile. Suppliers provide a wide range of products and services from large mining equipment to catering and transport services. Why we engage Suppliers play a critical role in our ability to operate sustainably, safely and efficiently and therefore we seek to ensure that they comply with our standards and guidelines on sustainability matters. We prioritise the use of local suppliers and pay special attention to our largest suppliers in each category to ensure the most cost-effective, efficient and sustainable solutions. How we engage The procurement team regularly meets with suppliers who are encouraged to raise any issues or concerns they may have. Tenders take place through an online platform, designed to guarantee fair and transparent processes, and in 2019 we developed software to automate the issue of invitations to tender, significantly extending our reach and particularly benefiting potential local suppliers. See page 47 for more information 36 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 S.172(1) Statement Antofagasta's purpose is to develop mining for a better future - to achieve this and continue to deliver sustainably, we rely on the support of a range of different stakeholders. This means always putting the safety of our people first as we seek to deliver value to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. The Directors of Antofagasta plc have acted in accordance with their duties to operate in the way that they consider, in good faith, is most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, particularly with regard to the stakeholders and matters set out in section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006, including amongst other matters: The likely consequences of any decision in the long term;

The interests of the Company's employees; The need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others;

The impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment;

The desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct; and

The need to act fairly as between members of the Company. Section 172 considerations are embedded in decision-making at Board level and throughout the Group. Throughout the Strategic Report we outline the way in which we engage with our stakeholders to create value throughout our operational activity. Within the Corporate governance report on page 94 we discuss, in respect of the key decisions that the Board has taken in the year, how stakeholders were considered and how we engaged with them. Report Strategic Customers The majority of our sales are to industrial customers, who refine or further process the copper concentrate and cathodes we sell. Most sales are made under long-term framework agreements or annual contracts with sales volumes agreed for the following year. Why we engage Our sales are based primarily on long-term customer relationships and commitments. Without these relationships, we would have to sell a greater proportion of our cathodes and concentrate on the spot market, with greater uncertainty about pricing and volume. How we engage Some of our major customers are also equity holders in our mining operations

An annual visit to Japan by the Chairman and several Directors in order to meet our partners

Regular meetings with customers around the world

Through our marketing office in Shanghai See page 48 for more information Shareholders Shareholders are the companies, financial institutions and individuals that hold a stake in the Company. They are entitled to receive dividends and to vote at shareholder meetings on certain matters, including the election of the Company's Directors. Why we engage Shareholders, and particularly institutional investors, are constantly evaluating their holdings in the Company and whether to buy, hold or sell shares. We provide insightful information about the Company's strategy, projects and performance to assist them in their assessment of the Company. We pay special attention to how we communicate with shareholders, maintaining fluent and transparent dialogue with them in order to ensure that they are treated well and informed of all relevant information. How we engage We regularly meet with institutional investors and brokers' analysts at industry conferences and roadshows, as well as in one-on-one meetings. The Board attends the Company's Annual General Meeting, where its members are available to answer questions. The Company also provides regular production reports, financial reports and other ad-hoc information. See page 49 for more information Governments and regulators Governments and regulators, at national, regional and local levels, draft, implement and uphold legislation, rules and regulations, and set the framework within which we operate. Why we engage Mining is a long-term business in which timescales can run into decades. Political cycles are typically far shorter and material developments and changes to policy, legislation or regulations can have a major impact on our business. How we engage We work alongside mining associations and other industry-related bodies to engage with governments on public policy, legislation, regulations and procedures that may affect our business. Our relationship with governments and regulators takes place strictly within their engagement mechanisms, which in Chile are clearly defined in Law N° 20.730 on lobbying. See page 50 for more information antofagasta.co.uk 37 Stakeholder review continued OUR PEOPLE At Antofagasta, we understand that talent is key in addressing the challenge of developing mining for the future, and we therefore seek to foster our workforce's wellbeing and diversity. In 2019, this was reflected in our review of the Group's Leadership Model and the implementation of a new flexitime programme. The Group's People strategy is built around the four pillars of culture, talent management, organisational effectiveness, and labour relations and engagement, and is aligned with the charter of values that we have established as central to our organisation. Our people's wellbeing For Antofagasta, employee wellbeing is a core aspect of our effectiveness and sustainability as an organisation and in 2019 we took important steps to improve our employees' work/life balance. During the year a pilot flexitime system was introduced first at Centinela and then extended to our corporate headquarters in Santiago. The system allows employees to fit working hours around their individual needs, giving them more flexibility, particularly as regards shifts, and allows them to take up to a year off work for family or other reasons. It will be rolled out to the rest of the Group during 2020. In mid-2019, we created a new area to lead our Digital Transformation project. As it is rolled out in 2020, the project will significantly change the way we work, including through the generation of synergies with the new flexitime system. In 2019, we also worked with our operations and our Diversity and Inclusion Council to draw up a set of work/life balance guidelines, designed to foster both employees' work/life balance and the integration of women and people with disabilities. As well as the flexitime system, it includes benefits that go beyond those required under Chilean law, such as longer paternity leave and facilities for employees undertaking further education. During the year, over 800 employees at our operations participated in an update of our Leadership Model, which is built around five key leadership skills. Its aim is to ensure inclusive leadership and facilitate innovation. Inclusive culture The Group's Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Strategy was launched in 2018, initially focusing on the inclusion of women, people with disabilities and employees with international experience, and in 2019 we embedded the conditions required for its full and sustainable success. A survey of executives and supervisors during the year found that 71% of them identified the D&I Strategy as a priority for the organisation. One example of initiatives to foster the inclusion of women is the Transport division's Mujer Ferroviaria (Railway Woman) programme, which was launched in 2018 to incorporate women into maintenance roles, and now has been expanded to include other operational roles. In the Mining division, Antucoya launched Relevos (Relief Workers), a programme under which residents of the town of María Elena, which is near to Antucoya, are employed to cover breaks during shifts, such as lunch periods. This programme provides opportunities mainly for women, but also for other local residents who, for family reasons, are unable to work a full shift. Under Chile's Workplace Inclusion Law, people with disabilities must account for at least 1% of a company's workforce from 1 April 2020 and in 2019 our Transport division achieved this target. Despite greater challenges, our mines have also made good progress and, through Chile's Mining Council, we are leading an initiative to define the minimum standards required to permit the employment of people with disabilities at mine sites. Diversity and inclusion targets Double the percentage of women in the workforce by 2022, compared to the Q1 2018 baseline.

Go beyond the 1% of employees with disabilities required under Chilean legislation. Women in business In 2019, we sponsored the creation of a Chilean chapter of the 30% Club, a campaign launched in the UK in 2010 to foster gender balance on companies' boards and in senior management positions. Reports to the ​ Executive Committee Executive Committee Male 9​ 90% 42 79% Female 1 10% 11 21% Building human capital At Antofagasta, we seek to develop human capital and talent, not only internally but also in our local communities. In 2019, we invested $3.3 million in employee training. This was equivalent to 44 hours of training per employee. This included training on safety and D&I topics such as inclusive leadership and unconscious bias. As part of our involvement in the Antofagasta Mining Cluster, we continued to implement the Eleva programme. This public-private initiative brings together mining companies, the Mining Competencies Council (CCM), the Fundación Chile technology transfer institute and several government agencies, in order to improve young people's job prospects and develop human capital for the mining industry of the future. The Cluster's activities include work experience for technical school pupils, and following a pilot programme implemented at Antucoya in 2018 this is now offered by all our mines. In 2019 a total of 58 young people completed the programme and many are now being recruited as full-time employees. See page 42 for more information 38 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 25,123 People Employees Contractors 26% 74% Women Unionised employees 10% 74% Report Strategic Labour relations At Antofagasta we have 19 unions; 11 in the Mining division and eight in the Transport division. Together, they represent 74% of our direct employees. We recognise employees' rights to union membership and collective bargaining, and in Chile freedom of association is protected by law. We also have a consultation and complaints system that can be used by our employees and contractors. In 2019, three-year labour agreements were successfully negotiated in the Mining division, at Los Pelambres, Zaldívar and Antucoya. However, in the case of the Antucoya workers' union, agreement was reached only after an 18-day strike. This was the first strike in Antofagasta's history. It took place in a framework of respect, without violence or damage to assets, and in full compliance with the agreed provision of minimum services. In the Transport division there were no labour negotiations in 2019, but preparations were made for two important processes scheduled for 2020. Chilean legislation prohibits forced and child labour. Aligning contractors Contractors perform key tasks in our businesses and account for 74% of our total workforce. They are contractually required to meet all our labour, environmental, social and ethical standards and apply our best practices on safety and other working conditions. Contractors are required to pay employees at least an ethical minimum wage set by Antofagasta. As from 1 January 2020, this increased by 17% to Ch$500,0001 per month for the on-site contractors of our Mining division, benefiting some 3,200 families, many of whom live in the vicinity of our operations. This ethical minimum wage is currently two-thirds above Chile's legal minimum wage. Contractors and subcontractors are also required by the Group to provide their employees with health and life insurance and, in the case of Los Pelambres and Centinela, support for their children's education. Contractors at all our operations must also comply with the UK's Modern Slavery Act or risk sanctions and even loss of contract. 1. As of 1 January 2020, this was equivalent to approximately $667. antofagasta.co.uk 39 Stakeholder review continued Modern Slavery Act In compliance with the UK's Modern Slavery Act 2015, the Group has published a statement setting out the steps taken to ensure that slavery and human trafficking are not occurring in its supply chain or in any part of its business. This statement is available at www.antofagasta.co.uk. Code of Ethics The Code of Ethics stresses the commitment of the Board, employees and contractors to conduct business in a responsible and transparent manner. It includes the values that guide the Company's actions along with guidelines to identify and manage potential conflicts of interest and for the handling of privileged, confidential and financial information. It also sets out the role of the Ethics Committee. In addition, it provides guidelines on issues such as respect for human rights, local culture and values and the rights of neighbouring communities. Training We ensure that our Crime Prevention Model and our policies and procedures are implemented and understood throughout the organisation. This is achieved through induction training for all new employees, an e-training programme implemented every two years, special training for the most exposed areas and a training plan that is updated annually. Human rights In 2019, we implemented a human rights due diligence process as a first step to drawing up a corporate Human Rights Policy and an associated plan of action. We respect and support human rights by: providing high safety and health standards, fair wages and good labour relations

preventing discrimination, harassment and bullying

complying with the UK's Modern Slavery Act

providing high-standard accommodation, services and facilities and opportunities for training and development

high-standard accommodation, services and facilities and opportunities for training and development preventing corruption and malpractice

preventing or mitigating adverse environmental and social impacts

respecting communities' rights, culture and heritage

engaging in dialogue throughout the mining lifecycle from exploration to closure

responding to grievances

supporting community development. Our only operation whose area of influence includes an indigenous community is Zaldívar. Relations with this community, located in Peine, 100 km from the mine, are conducted in accordance with ILO Convention 169, the guidelines of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) and our Sustainability Policy. Corporate due diligence of suppliers' legal compliance includes key human rights issues such as general working conditions, the prevention of child labour, discrimination, harassment and other abuses. These are regularly audited by each operation as well as by the corporate centre. 40 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 SAFETY AND HEALTH For Antofagasta, the safety and health of our employees, contractors and nearby communities is non-negotiable and takes precedence over results. In 2019 both our Mining and Transport divisions exceeded their safety targets, achieving record results for the year. Report Strategic Safety and occupational health strategy The Group's Safety and Health Risk Strategy is based on four pillars: safety risk management, health risk management, standardised reporting and continuous improvement, and leadership. In turn, it has four goals: zero fatalities, zero occupational illnesses, the development of a resilient culture, and the automation of hazardous processes. During the year we reviewed our Fatal Risk Standards, strengthening the corresponding critical controls and working with those responsible for their implementation in the field to ensure they are fully understood. We also expanded the Standards to cover occupational health as well as safety risks, incorporating silica dust, noise, acid mist, and fatigue and drowsiness, each with its corresponding control strategies. Safety risk management In 2019, our efforts to achieve continuous improvement in safety risk management focused on learning from high potential incidents, in other words, incidents that could have caused fatalities. Using this dynamic approach, such incidents are investigated in order to identify any risk management gaps, which are then closed in order to prevent other similar incidents occurring in the future. Emphasis is also placed on sharing the lessons learned across our different mining operations. In a bid to strengthen prevention, we plan to move towards the use of high potential incidents as a measure of our safety performance in addition to indicators such as the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR), which measures the accidents that did occur. The target for 2020 is to reduce high potential incidents by between 10% and 15%. Health risk management Guided by our 10 Occupational Health Standards and four new Fatal Illness Risk Standards, we seek to minimise our workers' exposure to hazardous agents and other risk factors. Medical Surveillance Programmes, which were standardised in 2018, are used to detect early symptoms that can identify an incipient illness. In 2019, we included health risks in our monthly Operational Performance Reviews, the results of which are reported to the Executive Committee, and in our six-monthlyOn-Site Reviews. Emphasis was placed on raising awareness of potential health risks, with senior management closely involved in this process. Performance in 2019 There were no fatalities related to the Group's activities among the employees of our Mining and Transport divisions, the employees of their contractors or related third parties such as communities. The last fatality was in October 2018. In addition, the Mining division's Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, at 0.8, was 32% better than the target for the year and marked a new record. The division's Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1, at 0.5, was also a record and among the best performances of the members of the International Council on Mining and Metals. The Transport division included its contractors in its safety indicators for the first time in 2018, posing a greater challenge for achievement of its targets. Nonetheless, its LTIFR, at 4.03, represented a drop from 6.7 in 2018 and compares with an average of over 14 for railway operations in Chile. Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR)2 ​ 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Chilean mining industry 1.54​ 1.65​ 1.78​ 1.83​ 2.05​ Mining division 0.75 1.10 0.99 1.21 1.17 Transport division 4.03 6.66 7.20 5.78 10.94 Group 1.01 1.59 1.53 1.61 2.00 Number of fatalities ​ 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Chilean mining industry 14 16​ 14​ 18​ 16​ Mining division 0​ 1​ 0​ 1​ 1​ Transport division 0​ 0​ 0​ 1​ 0​ Group 0​ 1​ 0​ 2​ 1​ Occupational Illness Frequency Rate (OIFR)3 ​ 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Chilean mining industry​ N/A​ N/A​ N/A​ N/A​ N/A​ Mining division​ 0.08 0.09 0.00 0.03 0.09 Transport division​ 0.47 0.24 0.00 N.A N.A Group​ 0.11 0.10 0.00 0.02 0.09 Number of accidents with lost time and requiring medical treatment per million hours worked. Number of accidents with lost time during the year per million hours worked. Number of occupational illnesses during the year per million hours worked. antofagasta.co.uk 41 Stakeholder review continued COMMUNITIES We seek to build sustainable long-term relations with the communities near our operations, anchored in proactive and transparent dialogue. We measure the benefits of this engagement for both the communities and the Group. Social Management Model In 2019, we rolled out our new Social Management Model in the Mining division. It seeks to ensure that engagement principles, methodologies and practices, and the measurement of results are consistent across the Group. The model has four components, each with its own standards: Socio-Territorial Risk Management, Engagement, Initiative Management and Impact Measurement. Flagship programmes Somos Choapa Our Somos Choapa (We are Choapa) programme is the largest public-private alliance for community development in Chile's Coquimbo Region, where our Los Pelambres operation is located. Through it, we work with the municipal governments and communities of the Choapa Province - which stretches from the Andes to the coast - to implement projects for the area's sustainable economic, social and environmental development. Since the programme's launch in 2014, of the 135 initiatives that have been approved, 64 have been completed and 43 are underway, while the others are at the discussion or design stage. The projects range from job creation and economic diversification to water management and community building. Dialogues for Development At our three mining operations in northern Chile, community engagement takes place within the framework of Diálogos para el Desarrollo (Dialogues for Development), which is based on the experience we have acquired in Choapa. In 2019, Antucoya implemented the second stage of the programme in the town of María Elena, in alliance with its municipal government. Working groups were set up to identify projects and two healthcare initiatives were approved. Economic social contribution in 2019: $40.7 million1 $39.5m $1.2m Mining division Transport division 1. Includes community investment programmes (Somos Choapa, Dialogues for Development and the Transport division's social initiatives), social projects and programmes established as part of our legal obligations, as well as donations, sponsorships and contributions under the Caimanes, Salamanca and Cuncumén agreements and by Fundación Minera Los Pelambres. Centinela has also successfully strengthened its ties with the nearby town of Sierra Gorda. Key initiatives include a volunteer programme in which our employees and contractors participate. Addressing social concerns We consider a variety of aspects of the contributions we make to our host communities including: Combating drought In the mainly agricultural Choapa Valley, 2019 was the driest year of a 10-year drought and local communities are concerned about the availability of water in the future. In response to these concerns, we are participating proactively in a Provincial Water Working Group, convened by the Regional Government. This multi-actor body, with representatives of the different water users and communities as well as government services, is working to identify collective solutions that can improve water availability in the valley in the short, medium and long term. Local jobs In the Mining division we have new Guidelines on Regional Procurement and Hiring that make explicit our preference for suppliers and employees from the region where the operation is located. The guidelines also include measures to make it easier for local companies to win contracts by reducing barriers to their participation in tenders. See page 47 for more information Engagement mechanisms Dialogue is at the heart of our relations with neighbouring communities and, depending on the issue, can take many different forms. Key mechanisms include community meetings, round tables, community participation in environmental monitoring, and invitations to visit our operations. The results of this engagement are reported regularly to the Sustainability and Stakeholder Management Committee and, through it, to the Board. Our only operation whose area of influence includes indigenous communities is Zaldívar. Its engagement with these communities is aligned with ILO Convention 169 and the guidelines of the International Council on Mining and Metals. Culture and heritage Heritage is particularly important in the case of the Transport division, whose business and history are closely entwined with those of the city of Antofagasta. It owns some of the city's most historic buildings and its current plans include the restoration of the emblematic Valdivia Railway Station in the city centre. In 2019, we updated our Tesoros del Choapa (Treasures of Choapa) audiovisual programme, producing a series of videos celebrating the identity and culture of the Choapa Valley, its landscapes and ways of life. 42 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Human rights In 2019, we carried out a human rights due diligence process as a prior step to drawing up a corporate Human Rights Policy and associated plan of action. Numerous interviews have been carried out with both internal and external stakeholders, including neighbouring communities. The Policy is expected to be approved by the Board during 2020. Complaint mechanisms In the case of complaints or suggestions, a community's first point of contact is with our local communities teams. Depending on the nature and seriousness of a complaint, the team will report it to Public Affairs which will, if necessary, escalate the matter. Community members can also use our online Tu Voz (Your Voice) service, and such complaints are referred to the Company's Ethics Committee. Impact measurement One of the four key components of our Social Management Model is impact measurement, which we do by calculating a project's social return on investment (SROI). In 2019, we measured the impact of three social programmes implemented by Fundación Minera Los Pelambres: Confluye, an initiative to increase water availability for small farmers; Cosecha, a programme to help rural entrepreneurs add value to their products and services; and an educational programme that includes scholarships and skill-development projects. The scholarship programme had the highest SROI and Cosecha the lowest. Open social innovation In 2018, the Somos Choapa programme created a special initiative, Choapa i, to seek innovative approaches to the area's challenges. In alliance with local municipal governments and the communities themselves, it invites students from one of Chile's main universities to propose ideas that could contribute to local economic development and sustainability. In the latest cycle of the programme, three projects have been selected to add value to agricultural products, to transport seafood produced along the coast and to reuse greywater. Building the region's future In 2019, Fundación Minera Los Pelambres awarded 175 scholarships to higher education students from Choapa. One of those students is Valeria Mekes: "I'm the first in my family to go to university and I hope I won't be the last," says the future lawyer. Railway yard urban development Our Transport division owns 48 hectares of land in an area that is now the centre of the city of Antofagasta. For the past 130 years the railway's maintenance workshops have been located there, and until 1998 it was used to stockpile products such as copper and lead concentrate. Now, however, the Transport division is planning to vacate the site and release it for urban development. The Company conducted a rigorous community participation process, involving assemblies and working groups as well as door-to-door visits, before submitting its Environmental Impact Assessment during the year. The first stage of the Reconversion Plan will involve rehabilitating the land by removing heavy metals and other industrial waste from the soil. Antofagasta Mining Cluster The Antofagasta Mining Cluster is a vehicle for fostering the development of northern Chile's Antofagasta Region, where three of our mining operations and our Transport division are located. We were the first mining company to join this public-private alliance, which brings together mining companies, government agencies and educational institutions. We are particularly committed to two of the initiative's strategic pillars: the creation of regional human capital and the development of innovative suppliers. In 2019, we committed $1.2 million to educational and training initiatives in the Region, benefiting over 600 people, from students at technical schools and universities to neighbours of our operations. For example, we are implementing 14 different programmes within the Region's two main universities, to support the teaching they provide and increase graduates' employability. Through the Eleva programme, we provide work experience for pupils from technical secondary schools. Similarly, when we award apprenticeships and internships to support the writing of undergraduate theses, we give priority to students from the Region. In the case of promoting innovation, we are implementing InnovaMinerals, an open collaboration platform through which we invite companies and entrepreneurs to propose innovative solutions to challenges faced by the mining industry. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 43 Stakeholder review continued ENVIRONMENT On environmental matters, we seek to go beyond compliance with our legal obligations, particularly in the case of shared resources such as water. Environmental management In 2019, our Mining and Transport divisions further embedded the Environmental Management Model we introduced in 2017. It comprises four areas: leadership, incident reporting, operating risk management and regulatory risk management. Following important improvements on incident reporting in 2018, particular attention has been paid to management of the resulting information at Group level in order to put it to optimum use. Environmental performance is reported monthly to the Executive Committee and half-yearly to the Sustainability and Stakeholder Management Committee. It is also one of the Group's annual performance bonus targets. In 2019, three internal environmental audits took place, two performed by the Environmental Management team and one by Internal Audit. All of them were concluded successfully without any significant negative findings. Environmental compliance In Chile, large-scale projects are subject to strict environmental and social impact assessments by the Environmental Evaluation Service (SEA) to obtain a Resolution of Environmental Approval (RCA) to proceed with the project. These RCAs include legally binding commitments on matters such as the prevention and mitigation of the impact of the project on the environment and any necessary compensation measures required. Compliance with commitments is enforced by the Superintendency for the Environment (SMA) and failure to comply with the commitments can result in fines or even the revocation of the RCA. Antofagasta has a total of 75 RCAs, entailing some 10,556 commitments on matters that include water use, air quality and protection of biodiversity. In 2019, our operations focused on raising the standards of the evidence they use to demonstrate compliance. Water management All four of our mines are in water-stressed areas and care for this resource is therefore a crucial part of our approach to adapting to climate change. Our Environmental Management Model includes a specific water management standard. In 2019, we continued to apply the Water Stewardship Framework of the International Council on Mining and Metals and report our direct water extraction in accordance with the ICMM's Minimum Disclosure Standard. In addition, we report our water risk exposure in accordance with the requirements of the Water Programme of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). Environmental incidents In 2019, our operations suffered no significant environmental incidents. Similarly, no procedures were initiated by the authorities that could result in sanctions. During the year, we drew up a corporate Water Management Standard, which is expected to be internally validated during 2020. This will be an integral part of our new Climate Change Strategy. See page 45 for more information In 2019, sea water accounted for 46% of our Mining division's water consumption. At Antucoya, it accounts for about 97%1 of total water consumption and some 86% at Centinela. Centinela also uses pioneering thickened tailings technology to reduce its overall water consumption. See page 46 for more information Los Pelambres mainly uses continental water. However, the expansion project includes a desalination plant on which construction began in 2019. The plant is scheduled to start operation by the end of 2021 and will produce 400 l/s of industrial water for the expansion and will act as back-up for Los Pelambres in dry conditions. The Choapa Valley is a water-stressed area, with agriculture as the prime user, and has suffered a drought for the last 10 years, of which 2019 was the worst. Among other actions, Los Pelambres is actively participating in a Provincial Water Working Group established by the Regional Government to identify and implement solutions that can improve the area's water security in the short, medium and long term. This includes working with the local farming community to help them manage their water needs. See page 42 for more information Water consumption by source in 2019 (millions of m3) Source​ 2019 2018 2017 2016 Surface water 13.9​ 16.5 18.2 14.2 Underground water 18.3​ 19.4 17.2 13.5 Third-party suppliers 0.4​ 0.9 1.2 1.2 Sea water 28.2​ 30.4 29.2 26.5 Total 60.8​ 67.2 65.8 55.4 Chile's first certified green loan In April 2019, Los Pelambres obtained debt financing of $1.3 billion from a group of international banks for its expansion project. As well as being the largest such deal in our history, this marked another milestone in that an $875 million tranche was certified as a "green loan" by Standard and Poor's (S&P), making Los Pelambres the first company in Chile and the first mining company in the world to obtain such certification. Out of the loan, some $500 million will be used to finance construction of the project's desalination plant and associated pipeline, which S&P certified as a green project on the grounds of its contribution to reducing freshwater consumption in a water-stressed area. 1. Difference between our calculated figure according to ICMM and the 100% of sea water effectively used in Antucoya. 44 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Water recovery at Centinela An increase in water recovery from thickened tailings and pulp concentrate at Centinela has reduced the volume of sea water pumped up to the operation. This in turn reduced electricity consumption in the pumping process, which in 2019 meant the avoidance of 15,090 tCO2e of emissions. Water withdrawals from each source are measured in terms of both the rate of flow and volume in order to predict the source's behaviour and provide the authorities with compliance reports. In 2019, our operations consumed a total of 60.8 million cubic metres of water, down from 67.2 million cubic metres in 2018 mainly because of lower throughput in 2019 and improved water efficiency. The main loss of water is through evaporation and no water is discharged into continental water bodies. All our operations are working to increase their water reuse rate, which currently varies between 79% and 97%, depending on the operation. Climate change At Antofagasta we understand that climate change poses risks for our operations, including water scarcity, sudden intense rainfall (as occurred in the Antofagasta Region in February 2019) and tidal surges. The sudden rainfall impacted both our mining operations and the Transport division's railway, and the tidal surges disrupted the loading of concentrate shipments. In response, we have incorporated climate change as a specific risk, as distinct from environmental management, into our risk matrix and are drafting a comprehensive Climate Change Strategy. This will be completed during 2020 and will include our targets and metrics for water and CO2 emissions. Using this strategy, we will strengthen co-ordination within the Group in order to take advantage of all available synergies. Energy management Energy represents some 20% of the Mining division's total operating costs. Out of this, approximately 13% corresponds to electricity, purchased mainly from generators in Chile's national electricity system (SEN), and 7% to fuel. Our Energy Management Strategy has four pillars: supply security, price, source and energy efficiency. We have applied this strategy in the renegotiation of supply contracts to decarbonise our electricity matrix, taking advantage of the price of renewable energy which, in Chile, is cheaper than more polluting technologies. In February 2019, Antucoya signed a contract under which its annual consumption will be 100% renewable from the beginning of 2022. Following a tender in 2018, Zaldívar will become 100% renewable from July 2020. Combined with the recent renegotiation of one of the supply contracts at Los Pelambres, approximately 65% of our Mining division's consumption will be supplied under contracts for renewable energy from 2022, and we expect that further contracts will be signed by then, making 100% of our energy renewable. In 2019, we modified our approach to energy efficiency, moving from a focus on individual energy-saving projects to a more structural concept under which energy efficiency is an integral part of each task we carry out. In line with this, energy efficiency is one of the Group's annual performance targets. Carbon footprint In 2017, we embarked on a series of projects to reduce our direct and indirect annual CO2 emissions (or Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions) by 300,000 tonnes between 2018 and 2022. In 2019, we reduced our CO2 emissions by 34,912 tCO2e compared to 2018. These reductions include those from our own direct (Scope 1) emissions, achieved through various energy saving projects, and reductions in indirect (Scope 2) emissions. Our reduction of Scope 2 emissions in recent years came largely from the integration of Chile's formerly separate electricity systems the Northern Interconnected System (SING) and the Central Interconnected System (SIC) - in 2017 to form a single national system (SEN). This integration allowed lower-carbon energy from central and southern Chile to be brought to northern Chile, where the Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldívar mines are located and thus significantly reduced their emissions. Report Strategic CO 2 emissions (tonnes of CO 2 equivalent)1 CO2 emissions intensity ​ Scope 1 Direct emissions Scope 2 Indirect emissions Total emissions tCO e/tCu 2 2 ​ 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Los Pelambres​ 251,580​ 262,355 544,900 523,942 796,480 786,297 2.19 2.20 Centinela​ 448,890​ 453,898 539,300 563,101 988,190 1,016,999 3.57 4.10 Zaldívar 140,623​ 141,475 192,862 180,109 333,485 321,584 2.87 3.40 Antucoya​ 152,231​ 168,490 114,337 123,353 266,568 291,843 3.71 4.04 Transport division​ 96,854 99,400 1,118 1,224 97,972 100,624 N/A N/A Corporate offices​ 106​ 1 825 1,189 931 1,191 - - Total 1,090,285 1,125,619 1,393,341 1,392,919 2,483,626 2,518,538 3.10 3.33 Further information on our CO 2 emissions can be found on the Carbon Disclosure Project website www.cdp.net. Tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per tonne of copper produced. antofagasta.co.uk 45 Stakeholder review continued Mining waste Our mining operations have three main tailings storage facilities (TSFs). The two at Los Pelambres are conventional tailings dams, El Mauro and Los Quillayes. The latter, the operation's original TSF, is no longer in regular use and has limited remaining capacity, so now only serves as back-up for El Mauro. Our third main TSF is a thickened tailings deposit at Centinela. By reducing the contained water in the tailings, this technology improves water recovery, increases the deposit's stability, requires less surface than traditional TSFs, and reduces its environmental impact. In addition, at Zaldívar we have a very small TSF for the tailings from the flotation of some of its sulphides. All our TSFs are built using the downstream construction method. El Mauro, our largest TSF, is designed to withstand severe earthquakes and extreme weather. Early warning and evacuation procedures are in place and its physical and chemical monitoring system provides real-time information. All of our TSFs are visited twice a year by a panel of independent international experts, who review their performance and make suggestions for improvements, and whose findings are presented to the Board. In 2019, we participated in the public consultation on new standards proposed under the Global Tailings Review. This was established by the ICMM, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in the wake of the Brumadinho and Mariana TSFs' failures in Brazil and the concerns expressed by the Church of England Pensions Board and the Council on Ethics of the Swedish National Pension Funds. As part of the process of drawing up the new standards, a group of experts visited Chile where, among other activities, they met representatives of the community closest to El Mauro. Transparent information is also a key aspect of the Programa Tranque (Tailings Programme), a public-private and community initiative in which we are participating. Its aim is to establish an online monitoring system for TSFs and it is being piloted at El Mauro. The data produced are currently being reviewed by the authorities prior to deciding the best way of making it easily accessible to communities. Biodiversity Our Biodiversity Standard is aligned with ICMM's position statement on Mining and Protected Areas and has three goals: to prevent and minimise our impact on biodiversity, to appropriately restore or compensate for any impact, and to generate additional benefits for the areas where we operate. The Choapa Valley, where Los Pelambres is located, is particularly rich in biodiversity. In this area, we manage four nature sanctuaries, including an important wetland. Together with areas of reforestation and other initiatives, these sanctuaries total 27,000 hectares, equivalent to seven times the area used for the operation. We are currently working on the development of a possible integrated management model to standardise the nature sanctuaries' administration. In the Antofagasta Region, Zaldívar is collaborating with a University of Chile research centre on the Desierto Verde (Green Desert) project. It is studying species of trees able to withstand arid and saline conditions in order to prevent erosion and absorb CO2. Other initiatives include Centinela's participation in a foundation for the conservation of the gaviotín chico, a species of tern that is in danger of extinction. Air quality We have no smelters, with their potential for air emissions. Dust (PM10) is the main emission from our mines and we implement robust dust-suppression programmes and monitor PM10 emissions closely with, in some cases, community participation. At Los Pelambres, representatives of the nearby town of Cuncumén participate in the monitoring of a total of 36 indicators related to air quality. Mine closure Antofagasta has no mines close to closure but, as required under Chilean law, all our operations have closure plans approved by Chile's National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGEOMIN). These plans are updated every five years and in 2020 we will be working to align all our closure plans with the ICMM's Integrated Mine Closure - Good Practice Guide. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures At Antofagasta, we are addressing climate change and its associated risks from many different angles, and as a means of responding to the interest of investors and analysts on the subject we have decided to adopt the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Responsible production Antofagasta is participating in the Copper Mark initiative of the International Copper Association (ICA), of which it is a member. This proposed voluntary assurance system, based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will allow investors and consumers to make informed decisions about responsibly- produced copper through verification of the copper producers' environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This mark will also comply with the responsible sourcing requirements announced by the London Metal Exchange (LME). Twin Metals environmental review In December, Twin Metals Minnesota (TMM), our copper, nickel, cobalt and PGM project in the United States, began its formal environmental review process by submitting its Mine Plan of Operations to the US Bureau of Land Management, and the Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet data to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This underground project is designed to minimise its potential impact on water, wetlands, noise, dust, light and visual pollution. The operation would have an overall footprint some 80-85% smaller than a similar-sized traditional open pit mine with conventional tailings. At TMM, 50% of tailings would be used as backfill in the underground mine while the rest would be dewatered and compressed, using the dry stacking method. Construction of the mine would take two to three years and it would process 20,000 tonnes of ore per day. 46 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 SUPPLIERS As part of our bid to contribute to the development of the areas where we operate, we place particular emphasis on giving local companies opportunities to work with us. Report Strategic Responsible supply As a Group, we have 3,843 suppliers of goods and services, including Chilean and international companies. They are managed by a central team that applies common procedures across our different operations and ensures compliance with our standards and practices. Contracts with suppliers include clauses requiring compliance with Chilean Law N° 20.393 on bribery and asset laundering and the UK's Bribery Act and Modern Slavery Act. Our Suppliers' Code of Conduct covers matters such as ethical principles and sustainability, and forms part of our contracts with suppliers. Tenders take place through an online platform designed to guarantee fair and transparent processes, with objective and auditable award procedures. This platform includes a channel for reporting complaints. In 2019, we introduced a new clause into our contracts with suppliers, specifying their obligation to pay subcontractors, a situation over which we previously had no legal control. Under the new clause, we can discount any outstanding payments from a supplier's performance bond and, ultimately, terminate the contract. As from 1 January 2020, we also raised the Ethical Minimum Wage which our Mining division's on-site contractors must pay their employees. Contractors must also provide complimentary health insurance for employees and their dependents. See page 38 for more information Emphasis on local suppliers During the year we reviewed our policy on local suppliers, with a view to increasing their access to opportunities to supply the Group. We also launched our new Guidelines on Regional Procurement and Recruitment under which, subject to availability, our mining operations must give preference to local suppliers, which are now defined more widely than before. The new guidelines include measures to reduce administrative and financial barriers to local companies' participation in tenders. In addition, we have reduced the payment period for SMEs from 30 days to 15 days. During the year, we developed Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to automate repeated tasks, which allows our procurement team to focus on added value tasks such as a provider's evaluation and selection, or negotiation. Thanks to this, our teams can dedicate more attention to local providers, and therefore improve their relationship with us. Supplier development One of our undertakings as active members of the Antofagasta Mining Cluster, a public-private alliance to promote the Antofagasta Region's economic and social progress, is to foster the development of innovative local suppliers. A key initiative in this field is InnovaMinerals, an open collaboration platform through which we invite companies and entrepreneurs to propose innovative solutions to challenges faced by the mining industry. See page 42 for more information In 2019, we launched 11 challenges in the Antofagasta Region. The process involved workshops attended by over 300 people, as a result of which 18 solutions were pitched and a contract was signed for the development of one of them. In addition, our new Guidelines on Regional Procurement and Recruitment anticipate the creation of an incubator for local suppliers, with a view to their participation not only in our tenders, but in those of other mining companies. Initial conversations about its implementation are taking place with the Antofagasta-based Integrated Centre for Pilot Testing of Mining Technologies (CIPTEMIN), a public-private alliance that includes universities from around the country. Our work with communities also involves the development of businesses to supply our local operations. In 2019, Antucoya and Centinela launched programmes that contributed to the development of 45 businesses in the local towns of María Elena and Sierra Gorda. Local alliances We use alliances as a vehicle for establishing ties with potential local suppliers. For example, Los Pelambres has a collaboration agreement with the Association of Traders and Companies of Salamanca (ACESA) to foster opportunities for businesses in this nearby town. One result of this was that 11 companies joined together to bid for and win a contract to rent 30 pick-up trucks to the Los Pelambres Expansion project. This project has also undertaken to hire 30% of its workforce locally. Energy efficiency in suppliers In line with our approach to climate change, we consider energy efficiency when selecting suppliers. In the case of energy-intensive goods and services, this is a parameter in the tender and we have also established energy efficiency KPIs for rented equipment. 3,843 Based Total payments Of purchases in Chile to suppliers made in Chile Suppliers 93% $3,493m 91% antofagasta.co.uk 47 Stakeholder review continued CUSTOMERS Our business model is underpinned by relationships with local, regional, national and international stakeholders. Successful management of these relationships contributes to our long-term success. Customers Most copper and molybdenum sales are made under annual contracts or longer-term framework agreements, with sales volumes agreed for the coming year. Gold and silver is contained in the copper concentrates and is therefore part of copper concentrates sales. Most sales are to industrial customers who further process the copper into more added value products; smelters, in the case of copper concentrate production; and copper fabricators and trading companies in the case of cathode production. We build long-term relationships with these key smelters and fabricators while ensuring customer diversification. We also maintain relationships with trading companies that participate in shorter-term sales agreements, or in the spot market. About 70% of our mining sales are under contracts of a year or longer and metals sales pricing is generally based on prevailing market prices. Structure of sales contracts Typically, our sales contracts set out the annual volumes to be supplied and the main terms for the sale of each payable metal, with the pricing of the contained copper in line with LME prices. In the case of concentrates, a deduction is made from LME prices to reflect TC/RCs, the smelting and refining costs to process the concentrate into refined copper. These TC/RCs are typically determined annually in line with market developments and the parties' assessments of the copper concentrate market at the time of the negotiation of the terms. Revenue by location of customer and product In the case of copper cathode transactions, a premium, or in some cases a discount, on the LME price is negotiated to reflect differences in quality, logistics and financing compared with the metal exchange's standard copper contract specifications. Similarly, our molybdenum contracts are made under medium and long-term framework agreements, with pricing usually based on Platts' average prices for Technical Molybdenum Oxide with a deduction to reflect the cost of converting molybdenum sulphide concentrate into molybdenum oxide. Across the industry, neither copper producers nor consumers tend to make annual commitments for 100% of their respective sales or purchases, and normally retain a portion to be sold or purchased on the spot market during the year. In line with industry practice, our sales agreements generally provide for provisional pricing at the time of shipment, with final pricing based on the average market price in the month in which settlement takes place. For copper concentrates, the final price remains open until settlement occurs, on average four months from the shipment month. Settlement for the gold and silver contained in the copper concentrates occurs approximately one month after shipment. Copper cathode sales remain open for an average of one month from the month of shipment. Settlement for copper in concentrate sales is later than for copper cathode sales, as copper in concentrate requires more processing to produce refined copper for sale. Molybdenum sales generally remain open for two or three months after the month of shipment. Europe North 22% America Rest 2% of Asia Pacific 39% Japan 31% Copper 82% Molybdenum 5% Gold 8% Transport 4% South Silver 1% America 6% 48 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 SHAREHOLDERS The shares of Antofagasta plc are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. As explained in the Directors' Report on page 138, the controlling shareholders of the Company hold approximately 65% of the Company's ordinary shares. The majority of the Company's remaining ordinary shares are held by institutional investors, mainly based in the UK and North America. Report Strategic We maintain an active dialogue with institutional shareholders and sell-side analysts, as well as with potential shareholders. This communication is managed by the investor relations team in London and includes a formal programme of presentations and roadshows to update institutional shareholders and analysts on developments at Antofagasta. Throughout 2019, we held regular meetings with institutional investors and sell-side analysts, including international investor roadshows, and presentations at industry conferences and to banks' equity sales forces. These were attended by the CEO and various members of the management team, including the CFO and the Vice President of Finance. We publish quarterly production figures as well as half-yearand full-year financial results. Copies of these production reports, financial results, presentations and press releases are available on our website. We also publish a separate Sustainability Report on our social and environmental performance during the year. The latest report is available on our website in both Spanish and English. What investors focused on most in 2019 Our ability to achieve our full-year production and cost guidance

full-year production and cost guidance Free cash flow generation and capital allocation

Our capital expenditure programme and the potential of longer-term growth projects

longer-term growth projects Progress on the Los Pelambres Expansion project

Supply and demand factors in the world copper market

Potential impact on our operations of the social unrest in Chile 2019 Shareholder engagement calendar Q1 • CEO presented at an industry conference for institutional investors in the US One-on-one and small group meetings with some 160 investors, of which senior management participated in over 65%

and small group meetings with some 160 investors, of which senior management participated in over 65% Presentation of full-year 2018 results by the CEO and CFO

full-year 2018 results by the CEO and CFO London and Paris roadshow - 4 days

US East Coast and Canada roadshow - 3 days

Investor relations team attended two investor conferences in the UK and one in Chile Q2 • CEO and CFO presented to institutional investors in Chile CEO presented at an industry conference for institutional investors in Spain

One-on-one and small group meetings with some 200 investors, of which senior management participated in over 50%

and small group meetings with some 200 investors, of which senior management participated in over 50% Annual General Meeting in London

Buy-side analysts and institutional investors visited Los Pelambres

analysts and institutional investors visited Los Pelambres Investor relations team attended four investor conferences, two in the UK and two in the US

Madrid roadshow - 1 day

Corporate Governance roadshow with our Senior Independent Director - 2 days Q3 • Presentation of half-year 2019 results by the CEO and CFO One-on-one and small group meetings with some 120 investors, of which senior management participated in over 40%

and small group meetings with some 120 investors, of which senior management participated in over 40% London, Paris and Frankfurt roadshow - 4 days

US East Coast and Canada roadshow - 3 days

CFO and Vice President of Finance attended one industry conference in the UK

Investor relations team attended three investor conferences in the UK Q4 • Asia Pacific and Australia roadshow - 5 days One-on-one and small group meetings with some 80 investors

and small group meetings with some 80 investors Governance roadshow in London with Remuneration and Talent Management Committee Chair - 3 days

Investor relations team attended three investor conferences in the UK antofagasta.co.uk 49 Stakeholder review continued GOVERNMENTS AND REGULATORS Mining is a long-term business in which timescales can run into decades. Political cycles are typically far shorter and material developments and changes to policy, legislation or regulations can have a major impact on our business. Governments and regulators engagement Our operations, projects and exploration are mainly located in Chile, where we interact with both the central government and the governments of the Antofagasta and Coquimbo Regions, as well as with the municipalities of the communes that are part of our areas of direct influence. The relationship with governments and regulators is subject to their strict engagement mechanisms, which are clearly defined under the Chilean Lobby Law No. 20.730. This Law seeks to regulate the activity of lobbying, and other efforts that represent particular interests, in order to strengthen transparency and honesty. It applies to the officials of central and local administrations who regulate activities such as the issue, modification and repeal of administrative acts and laws, and decisions of the authorities and officials. Public-private alliances Since mining is a long-term business, we seek to contribute to Chile's development and prosperity, which is why we engage with the local government in public-private alliances. Some examples are our active participation in a workshop organised by the Mining and Women Ministries to encourage female participation in the mining industry, or our commitment to the Mining Cluster in northern Chile, which is a public-private alliance to promote local employment, technology and skills development. Another example of a public-private alliance in which we actively participate is the Provincial Water Working Group. This is organised by the Coquimbo Region government to identify and implement collective solutions that can contribute to the area's water security in the short, medium and long term. Payments to governments Antofagasta makes payments to governments relating to activities involving the exploration, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, and our Transport division. These payments are primarily taxes paid to the Chilean government and mineral licence fees, which in 2019 totalled $418 million of which 99.8% was paid in Chile. Chilean law allows political donations to be made subject to certain requirements, but Antofagasta made no political donations in 2019. However, we often contribute towards the financing of projects benefiting local communities in alliance with local municipalities and the government. These contributions are regulated by specific laws and are reviewed by the Chilean Internal Revenue Service (SII). 50 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Non-financial information statement The table below sets out where stakeholders can find information in the Strategic Report on non-financial matters, as required under the Non-Financial Reporting Directive requirements. As described in this report, the effective application of these Policies and Standards underpins the Group´s management of the risks in relation to these matters. Reporting requirement Relevant Policies and Standards Content Page Sustainability Value Chart Letter from the Chairman 06 Sustainability Policy Letter from the CEO 08 ICMM Guidelines Value creation 34 How we engage with our stakeholders 36 Sustainability and Stakeholder Management Committee 112 Safety and health Safety and Occupational Health Strategy Safety and Occupational Health Strategy 41 Special Corporate Safety and Health Regulation Safety risk management for Contractors and Subcontractors (RECCS) Health risk management Fatal Risk Standard (ERFT) Performance Occupational Health Standard (ESO) Environmental Environmental Management Model Environmental management 44 matters Integral closure of mining operations standard Environmental compliance Climate change standard Water management Water management standard Mining waste Biodiversity standard Responsible production Climate change Carbon footprint Energy management Biodiversity Air quality Mine closure TCFD Our people People Strategy Inclusive culture 38​ Diversity and Inclusion Strategy Building human capital Labour relations Aligning contractors Employee wellbeing Social matters Social Management Model Social Management Model 42​ Engagement Standard Flagship programmes Management of initiatives standard Engagement mechanisms Open social innovation Culture and heritage Local jobs Addressing social concerns Impact measurement Suppliers Code of Ethics Responsible supply 47​ Purchase and contracts guideline Local suppliers Direct award procedure Supplier development Material management policy Local alliances Energy efficiency in suppliers Human Rights Code of Ethics Respectful, diverse and inclusive work culture 40​ Human Rights Modern Slavery Act Anti-corruption Code of Ethics Business integrity and compliance 31​ and anti-bribery Compliance Model Code of Ethics Anti-Corruption Model Management of Compliance Risks Antitrust Protocol Description of principal risks and impact on business activity Risk Management Framework 22 Principal Risks 24 Key Risks 25 Description of the business model The Mining Lifecycle 10​ Non-financial Key Performance Indicators 2019 highlights 03 Total economic contribution 19 Key Performance Indicators 20 Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 51 OPERATING REVIEW The Group seeks to set realistic but demanding operating targets each year and achieves them year after year. 52 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Report Strategic Operating review Mining division 54​ Los Pelambres​ 56​ Centinela​ 58​ Antucoya​ 60​ Zaldívar​ 61​ Transport division​ 62​ Growth projects and opportunities​ 64 Exploration activities​ 67​ Key inputs and cost base 68​ Operating excellence and innovation 70 The copper market 72 antofagasta.co.uk 53 Operating review continued MINING DIVISION Antofagasta owns and operates four mines. Los Pelambres is located in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile and Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldívar are located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. "We have had good production performance this year, particularly at Los Pelambres, Centinela and Zaldívar. As expected, ore grades were higher at all of ourLos Pelambres p56 operations and we achieved a year of record copper production. "The safety performance of our workers and contractors at our mines was also particularly pleasing and was the result of our strong safety culture and discipline in how we operate. I look forward toCentinela p58 continuing this positive momentum and further improving our operating performance in 2020." Hernán Menares Vice President of Operations Antucoya p60 Zaldívar p61 54 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Peru Bolivia Pacific Ocean Antofagasta Region Coquimbo Region Chile Los Pelambres Centinela Antucoya Zaldívar Capital city Cities and town centres Ports ANTUCOYA Report Strategic ESPERANZA PORT CENTINELA MEJILLONES Antofagasta Region ANTOFAGASTA ZALDÍVAR LA SERENA Coquimbo Region PUNTA ILLAPEL CHUNGO PORT LOS PELAMBRES LOS VILOS 770,000 282,300 Tonnes of copper Ounces of gold produced produced in 2019 in 2019 11,600 $1.22/lb Tonnes of molybdenum produced Net cash costs1 in 2019 in 2019 1. Non-IFRS measure, refer to the alternative performance measures section on page 206 antofagasta.co.uk 55 Operating review continued Mining division LOS PELAMBRES Los Pelambres is a sulphide deposit in Chile's Coquimbo Region, 240 km north of Santiago. It produces copper concentrate (containing gold and silver) and molybdenum concentrate through a milling and flotation process. 2020 20 years of operations 15 years Life-of-Mine 60% owned 2000 2035 Start of operations Projected mine life 2019 Production 2019 Financials 2020 Forecast Copper (tonnes) EBITDA Copper (tonnes) 363,400 +1.6% $1,384m (3.0%) 350-360,000 Molybdenum (tonnes) Net cash costs Molybdenum (tonnes) 11,200 (15.8%) $0.91/lb (unchanged) 10-11,000 Gold (ounces) Gold (ounces) 59,700 (5.5%) 50-60,000 Net cash costs $1.00/lb 343.8 357.8 363.4 10.5 13.3 11.2 55.4 63.2 59.7 17 18 19 17 18 19 17 18 19 Copper production Molybdenum production Gold production ('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) ('000 ounces) 363,400 11,200 59,700 tonnes tonnes ounces 56 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 2019 Performance Operating performance Los Pelambres had a strong 2019, meeting its production and outperforming its cost guidance for the full year despite disruptions to its mine supplies during the quarter. This again confirms its position as a stable and reliable world-class operation. EBITDA at Los Pelambres was $1,384 million, compared with $1,428 million in 2018, reflecting slightly lower sales volumes and lower realised prices, partially offset by lower operating costs. Production Copper production for the year increased by 1.6% to 363,400 tonnes due to higher copper grades. Molybdenum production in 2019 was 11,200 tonnes, 15.8% lower than in 2018 due to lower grades. Gold production was 59,700 ounces, 5.5% lower than the previous year. Cash costs Cash costs before by-product credits at $1.40/lb were 7.9% or 12c/lb lower than in 2018, reflecting strong cost performance during the year and the weaker Chilean peso. Net cash costs for the full year were $0.91/lb, the same as in 2018, despite lower by-product credits. Report Strategic CAPEX Phase 1 of the Los Pelambres Expansion project started in early 2019. The capital cost of the project is $1.3 billion, which includes an additional SAG mill, ball mill and the corresponding flotation circuit with six additional cells and a 400 l/s desalination plant and water pipeline. Throughput at the plant will increase from the current capacity of 175,000 tonnes of ore per day to an average of 190,000 tonnes of ore per day and copper production will increase by 60,000 tonnes. At the end of 2019, the Los Pelambres Expansion project (engineering, procurement and construction) was 31% complete. Capital expenditure during 2019 was $494 million, including $129 million on mine development and $235 million on development. See pages 64-66 for more information Outlook for 2020 The forecast production for 2020 is 350-360,000 tonnes of copper, 10-11,000 tonnes of molybdenum and 50-60,000 ounces of gold. Cash costs before by-product credits are forecast to be approximately $1.45/lb and net cash costs of $1.00/lb. Los Pelambres Autonomous Drilling Systems (ADS) During 2019, we developed the ADS project to start operating the first autonomous mining equipment in Los Pelambres. The implementation is expected to decrease the operational risks and improve both operating and maintenance results using a more precise control system. The first two retrofitted drills, equipped with ADS kits, were commissioned at the end of 2019 and are now in operation. Their performance is being evaluated and additional rigs are expected to be converted once the assessment period is successfully concluded. antofagasta.co.uk 57 Operating review continued Mining division CENTINELA Centinela mines sulphide and oxide deposits 1,350 km north of Santiago in the Antofagasta Region, one of Chile's most important mining areas. Centinela produces copper concentrate (containing gold and silver) through a milling and flotation process, and molybdenum concentrate. It also produces copper cathodes, using the solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) process. 2020 19 years of 48 years Life-of-Mine operations 70% owned 2001 2068 Start of operations Projected mine life 2019 Production 2019 Financials 2020 Forecast Copper (tonnes) EBITDA Copper (tonnes) 276,600 +11.5% $960m 48.8% 240-250,000 Molybdenum (tonnes) Net cash costs Gold (ounces) 400 +33.3% $1.26/lb (16.6%) 130-140,000 Gold (ounces) Molybdenum (tonnes) 222,600 +51.5% 2.5-3,000 Net cash costs $1.50/lb 163.9 155.5 195.5 64.5 92.5 81.1 157.0 146.9 222.6 17 18 19 17 18 19 17 18 19 Copper concentrate Copper cathodes Gold ('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) ('000 ounces) 195,500 81,100 222,600 tonnes tonnes ounces 58 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 2019 Performance Operating performance Centinela had a year of record copper production during 2019 as the sulphide ore grade increased by 21.1%. EBITDA at Centinela was $960 million, compared with $645 million in 2018, on higher copper and gold sales volumes and lower unit costs. Production Copper production for the full year was 276,600 tonnes, 11.5% higher than in 2018 primarily as a result of higher grades at Centinela Concentrates, partially offset by lower grades at Centinela Cathodes. Production of copper in concentrates for the full year was 25.7% higher than in 2018 at 195,500 tonnes due to higher grades and recoveries. Cathode production in 2019 was 81,100 tonnes, 12.3% lower than 2018 due to lower oxide grades, partially compensated for by higher throughput. Gold production was 222,600 ounces, 51.5% higher than in 2018 as a result of expected higher grades and recoveries. Cash costs Cash costs before by-product credits for the full year were $1.83/lb, 3.2% lower than in 2018, mainly as a result of higher production and the weaker local currency, partially offset by higher input prices. Net cash costs were $1.26/lb, 16.6% lower than the previous year, reflecting the lower cash costs before by-product credits and $0.19/lb higher by-product credits as gold production increased by over 50%. CAPEX Capital expenditure was $458 million, including $213 million on mine development. See pages 64-66 for more information Outlook for 2020 Production for 2020 is forecast at 240-250,000 tonnes of copper, 130-140,000 ounces of gold and 2,500-3,000 tonnes of molybdenum. Cash costs before by-products are forecast to be approximately $2.00/lb and net cash costs $1.50/lb. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 59 Operating review continued Mining division ANTUCOYA Antucoya is approximately 1,400 km north of Santiago and 125 km north-east of the city of Antofagasta. Antucoya mines and leaches oxide ore to produce copper cathodes using the solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) process. 2020 4 years of 20 years Life-of-Mine operations 70% owned 2016 2040 Start of operations Projected mine life 2019 Production 2019 Financials 2020 Forecast Copper (tonnes) EBITDA Copper (tonnes) 71,900 (0.4%) $86m (39.1%) 80-85,000 Cash costs Cash costs $2.17/lb +9.0% $1.90/lb 80.5 72.2 71.9 17 18 19 Copper production ('000 tonnes) 71,900 tonnes 2019 Performance Operating performance Antucoya had a challenging 2019 due to lower than expected plant availability. Several measures have been implemented in the plant and the spent ore stacking process to improve continuity of the operation. EBITDA was $86 million compared with $142 million in 2018, reflecting lower realised prices and higher operating costs. Production Antucoya produced 71,900 tonnes of copper, similar to last year's production as lower throughput was offset by higher grades and recoveries. Cash costs Cash costs for 2019 were $2.17/lb, 9.0% higher than in 2018, mainly because of higher input prices, particularly acid and higher costs in the spent ore reclaiming and stacking process. CAPEX Capital expenditure was $50 million, including $5 million on mine development. Outlook for 2020 Production is forecast to be 80-85,000 tonnes of copper and cash costs are expected to be approximately $1.90/lb. 60 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Mining division ZALDIVAR Zaldívar is an open-pit,heap-leach copper mine which produces copper cathodes using the solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) process. It is located at an elevation of 3,000 metres above sea level, approximately 1,400 km north of Santiago and 175 km south-east of the city of Antofagasta. 2020 50% 25 years of operations 11 years Life-of-Mine owned 1995 2031 Start of operations Projected mine life 2019 Production (50%) 2019 Financials 2020 Forecast Copper (tonnes) EBITDA Copper (tonnes) 58,100 +22.8% $113m +28.8% 55-60,000 Cash costs Cash costs $1.75/lb (9.8%) $1.70/lb Report Strategic 51.7 47.3 58.1 17 18 19 Copper production ('000 tonnes) 58,100 tonnes 2019 Performance Operating performance Mining entered a high-grade zone of the deposit, improving production and unit costs. Attributable EBITDA was $113 million compared with $87 million in 2018. Production Copper production was 58,100 tonnes, 22.8% higher than 2018, mainly due to higher grades, which increased from 0.82% to 1.04%, and higher plant throughput. Cash costs Cash costs were $1.75/lb, 9.8% lower than the previous year, mainly because of the higher production and the weaker Chilean peso, partially offset by higher input prices. CAPEX Attributable capital expenditure for 2019 was $45 million, including approximately $18 million of mine development. Outlook for 2020 Attributable copper production is forecast to be 55-60,000 tonnes at a cash cost of approximately $1.70/lb. Other matters An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been submitted for an extension of the mine life to 2031. A decision is expected in late 2020 or early 2021. This EIA includes the extension of the water permit for extraction rights from 2025 to 2031 and remediation. Zaldívar's final pit phase, which represents approximately 18% of current ore reserves, impacts a portion of Minera Escondida's mine property, as well as infrastructure owned by third parties (road, railway, powerline and pipelines). Mining of the final pit phase is subject to agreements or easements to access these areas and relocate this infrastructure. antofagasta.co.uk 61 Operating review continued TRANSPORT DIVISION Our Transport division is known as Ferrocarril de Antofagasta a Bolivia (FCAB) and provides rail and truck services to the mining industry in the Antofagasta Region, including our own mining operations. 2019 Tonnage transported (´000 tonnes) 6,533 +7.7% 6,267 6,065 6,533 17 18 19 Transported in 2019 (´000 tonnes) 6.5 million tonnes 2019 Financials Revenue $161m (7.1%) EBITDA $81m (9.1%) 2019 Performance Our Transport division continued to improve its operations through the implementation of its Management Model, which is based on five key pillars: operating continuity, growth, urban development, transformation and community affairs. As production from existing customers has fallen it has become more important that the division expands its customer base, and two new contracts started during the year, which helped increase transport volumes by 7.7% to 6.5 million tonnes. Transport volumes growth in 2019 was mainly driven by higher sulphuric acid volumes transported to mining customers. During 2019, 12 new locomotives were commissioned, replacing older equipment and increasing the fleet's haulage capacity and efficiency. This new fleet will also be more fuel efficient than the fleet it replaces. Operating performance The division's EBITDA was $80.8 million in 2019, which was 9% lower than the previous year, mainly due to a lower sales mix margin, the impact of adverse weather and the effects of the civil unrest in the Antofagasta Region. Costs and operating efficiency Management is focused on optimising the division's business processes to ensure its long-term competitiveness. The Group´s Cost and Competitiveness Programme (CCP) has been applied at the division to improve its cost structure and operating standards and has achieved benefits of some $3 million. The main areas of improvement were lower material and contract costs, and improved operating and maintenance management. During the year, with more new locomotives, reliability and availability improved significantly. In addition, the old fleet is also performing better following some engine upgrades and the launch of the Sigma project which standardises and automates maintenance controls and has led to improved availability. 62 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Sustainability The maturity of the safety processes applied at the division continued to show improvement with no fatalities or accidents with serious consequences to people reported in 2019. The Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) fell 40% to 4.0 compared with 6.7 in 2018. During the year, we successfully implemented the Environmental Management Model and launched the Occupational Health Standards for our contractors. Also, in line with our Diversity and Inclusion Policy, the employment of women and people with disabilities increased to 11% and 1% of the total workforce respectively. Outlook Over the coming years the Company will transport an increasing quantity of bulk materials and is currently working on a project to further increase transport volumes, particularly of copper concentrates. In the shorter term, some of the division's facilities, trains and trucks are vulnerable to disruptions arising from unrest in the country, which could have a negative impact on the division's operations. Sustainability practices are improving with the focus on consolidating various safety, environmental management and community affairs programmes. The division is also advancing its plans to convert land it has in the centre of the city of Antofagasta from industrial to urban use. We have been consulting with communities and neighbours, and in September submitted the project's Environmental Impact Assessment. Report Strategic Tocopilla María Elena Calama Sierra Gorda Mejillones Antofagasta Region Antofagasta Taltal Customer map Road route Rail route FCAB customers antofagasta.co.uk 63 Operating review continued GROWTH PROJECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Our approach to considered growth means that we focus on everything from controlling capital costs and optimising production at our existing operations to the development of new mining operations. We achieve this through careful project management and constant monitoring of the efficiency of our mines, plants and transport infrastructure. Los Pelambres Expansion This expansion project is divided into two phases. Phase 1 This phase is designed to optimise throughput within the limits of the existing operating, environmental and water extraction permits. Construction started in early 2019 and by the end of the year the project progress to completion was 31%. Throughput at the plant will increase from the current capacity of 175,000 tonnes of ore per day to an average of 190,000 tonnes of ore per day and first production is expected by the end of 2021. The plant expansion includes an additional SAG mill, ball mill and the corresponding flotation circuit with six additional cells. Construction of Phase 1 of the Los Pelambres Expansion project started at the beginning of the year and the Esperanza Sur project and the Zaldívar Chloride Leach project were approved by the Board during the year. Also, in December Twin Metals Minnesota presented its Mine Plan of Operations to the US authorities, the first stage of the required permitting process. Where possible, debottlenecking and incremental plant expansions are used to increase throughput and improve overall efficiencies, as these projects often have lower capital expenditure requirements and generate higher returns than greenfield projects. We continue to review our options for maximising returns and reducing the capital cost of projects, and are enhancing the capabilities of the project team to improve our project execution strategy, management and control. Annual copper production will be increased by an average of 60,000 tonnes per year over 15 years, starting at approximately 40,000 tonnes per year for the first four to five years and 70,000 tonnes for the rest of the period as the hardness of the ore increases and the benefit of higher milling capacity is fully realised. The capital cost of the project is $1.3 billion, which includes $500 million for a 400-litres per second desalination plant and water pipeline. The desalination plant will supply water for the expansion and will act as a back-up for the existing operation in dry conditions such as those the region has been experiencing recently. Desalinated water will be pumped from the coast to the Mauro tailings storage facility, where it will connect with the existing recycling circuit returning water to the Los Pelambres concentrator plant. 64 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Report Strategic Phase 2 In the second phase of expansion, throughput will increase to 205,000 tonnes of ore per day increasing copper production by 35,000 tonnes per year. As part of this development the Group will submit a new EIA to increase the capacity of the Mauro tailings storage facility and the mine waste dumps, as well as extend certain operating permits. The granting of these permits will extend the mine's life by 15 years beyond the current 15 years, accessing a larger portion of Los Pelambres's 6 billion tonne mineral resources base. Work began on the environmental baseline study for the new EIA in 2017, along with the early stages of community engagement activities. Critical studies on tailings and waste storage capacity have been undertaken and are now progressing towards the feasibility study stage. Capital expenditure for this phase was estimated in the pre-feasibility study in 2014 at approximately $500 million, the majority of the expenditure being spent on mining equipment and increasing the capacity of the concentrator and the Mauro tailings facilities. The conveyors from the primary crusher in the pit to the concentrator plant will also have to be repowered to support the additional throughput. Phase 1 +60,000 tonnes annual copper production Phase 2 +15 years Life-of-Mine extension +35,000 tonnes annual copper production antofagasta.co.uk 65 Operating review continued Centinela Second Concentrator We are currently evaluating the construction of a second concentrator and tailings deposit some 7 km from the existing concentrator in two phases. Phase 1 would have an ore throughput capacity of approximately 90,000 tonnes per day, producing copper, gold and molybdenum as by-products, with an annual production of approximately 180,000 tonnes of copper equivalent. Once Phase 1 has been completed and is operating successfully, a further expansion is possible and would involve increasing the capacity of the concentrator to 150,000 tonnes of ore per day with annual production increasing to 250,000 tonnes of copper equivalent, maximising the potential of Centinela's large resource base. Ore for the second concentrator would be sourced initially from the Esperanza Sur deposit and later from Encuentro Sulphides. The latter lies under the Encuentro Oxides reserves, which are expected to be depleted by 2026. The EIA for both phases of the project was approved in 2016 and the completion of the feasibility study and review for Phase 1 is expected to be completed during 2020. The capital cost estimated in the 2015 pre-feasibility study for Phase 1 was $2.7 billion, which included capitalised stripping, mining equipment, a concentrator plant, a new tailings deposit, water pipeline and other infrastructure, plus the owner's and other costs. The optimised feasibility study will update these estimates as well as including an evaluation of the potential disposal of Centinela's existing water infrastructure and the evaluation of a new milling and crushing strategy using high pressure rolls rather than the more traditional SAG mills. In addition, a third party may be invited to provide water to the site and build the new pipeline. Esperanza Sur pit The Board has approved a project to open the Esperanza Sur pit at Centinela. Esperanza Sur is 4 km south of the Esperanza pit and is close to Centinela's concentrator plant. The deposit contains 1.4 billion tonnes of reserves with a grade of 0.4% copper, 0.13 g/t of gold and 0.012% of molybdenum. Stripping is expected to start in 2020 and to be completed by the end of 2021 at a capital cost of $175 million. The stripping will be capitalised and will be carried out by a contractor. The Company is currently evaluating whether to use autonomous mining equipment once the stripping is completed. Opening the Esperanza Sur pit will improve Centinela's flexibility to supply its concentrator and the higher grade material, over the initial years, will increase production by some 10-15,000 tonnes of copper per year, compared to how much would be produced if material was solely supplied from the Esperanza pit. This greater flexibility will allow Centinela to smooth and optimise its year-on-year production profile, which has in the past been variable. Zaldívar Chloride Leach The Board approved the Zaldívar Chloride Leach project during the second half of 2019. The project is expected to increase copper recoveries by approximately 10 percentage points with further upside in recoveries possible, depending on the type of ore being processed. This will increase production at Zaldívar by approximately 10-15,000 tonnes per annum of copper over the remaining life of the mine. Work will begin early in 2020 and the first full year of production is expected to be 2022. The project requires an upgrade of the Solvent Extraction (SX) plant and the construction of additional washing ponds at an estimated capital cost of $190 million. As the Group equity accounts its interest in Zaldívar, capital expenditure at the operation is not included in Group total capital expenditure amounts. Twin Metals Minnesota In December 2019, Twin Metals Minnesota presented its Mine Plan of Operations (MPO), a prerequisite for permitting applications, to the US Bureau of Land Management and a Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet Data Submittal was also issued to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. These submissions start a multi-year scoping and environmental review process that will thoroughly evaluate the proposed project. The review process will include additional baseline data collection, impact analyses, and multiple opportunities for public input, and is expected to take some five years. Twin Metals Minnesota is a wholly owned copper, nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) underground mining project, which holds the Maturi, Maturi Southwest, Birch Lake and Spruce Road copper-nickel PGM deposits in north-eastern Minnesota, US. In 2018 an update of the pre-feasibility study was completed on an 18,000 tonnes of ore per day project producing an average of 42,000 tonnes of copper per year plus nickel and PGM as by-products, the equivalent of some 65,000 tonnes of copper per year. Reko Diq project In July 2019 the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") awarded $5.84 billion in damages (compensation and accumulated interest as at the date of the award) to Tethyan Copper Company Pty Limited ("Tethyan"), a joint venture held equally by the Company and Barrick Gold Corporation, in relation to arbitration claims filed against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ("Pakistan") following the unlawful denial of a mining lease for the Reko Diq project in Pakistan in 2011. On 8 November 2019, Pakistan applied to ICSID to annul the award and on 13 March 2020, ICSID appointed a committee to consider this application which is expected to reach a conclusion in the next one to two years. TCC is currently stayed from taking action to collect the award. Whether this stay remains in place will be an issue litigated before the ICSID appointed committee. The proceeds of the award will only be recognised in Antofagasta's financial statements once they are received. 66 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES We seek to expand our mineral resource base to ensure our long-term future, undertaking exploration activities in Chile and abroad, focused on the Americas. Report Strategic Exploration in Chile and internationally remains a key contributor to the sustainable long-term growth of our copper business. We have an active programme of early and intermediate-stage projects managed by our exploration teams in Santiago and Toronto. Exploration is managed using these in-house teams and includes a well-balanced portfolio of exploration properties in Chile and Peru. The teams manage their own programmes in Chile and look for opportunities with third parties in the Americas outside of Chile, with the aim of building a portfolio of long-term copper projects. Exploration and evaluation expenditure, which includes expenditure on pre-feasibility studies, increased by 14% in 2019 to $111 million compared with 2018, as expenditure at Twin Metals was increased and exploration activities in Chile progressed. Chile Our exploration programmes in the copper belts of northern and central Chile continue, particularly in areas with high prospectivity for porphyry copper, as well as manto and IOCG (Iron Ore Copper Gold)-type deposits. During 2019 the early stage programmes drilled more than 100,000 metres, 10% more than in 2018, with most of the drilling on two properties. Also, as part of the long-term development of the Centinela Mining District, we continued geological evaluation and drilling at several projects in the area to identify new high-quality projects, particularly leachable oxides. International International exploration efforts remain concentrated on the key copper belts of North and South America, with a strong focus on Peru and western North America. South American activities were led from the Group's office in Santiago and North American efforts from the office in Toronto. antofagasta.co.uk 67 Operating review continued KEY INPUTS AND COST BASE Our mining operations depend on many inputs, ranging from energy and water to labour and fuel, the most important of which are reviewed below. As concentrate producers, Los Pelambres and Centinela require reagents and grinding media. As cathode producers using the SX-EW process, Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldívar require sulphuric acid. The availability, cost and reliability of these inputs are central to our cost management strategy, which focuses on cost control and security of supply. Energy Our operations are on the country's main grid, the National Electrical System (SEN), which was created in 2017 when two regional grids were linked together, and provides users with access to a wide range of power generation sources. The northern sector of the SEN supplies Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldívar, and the central sector supplies Los Pelambres. Power in the northern sector is from coal-fired stations and, increasingly, renewable sources such as wind and solar, and in the central sector power is primarily from hydroelectric plants. Each of our operations sources power under medium and long-term contracts, called Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Currently most of our power is sourced from thermal stations and prices are indexed to the coal price. However, this situation is changing. In recent years renewable technologies have significantly reduced in cost and, with the nationwide access provided by the SEN, many new renewable power plants are being built. At the end of 2019, 47% of the SEN's installed capacity was from renewable sources and will increase over the coming years. We are benefiting from these changes and have contracted 65% of our power from renewable sources from 2022 onwards and expect that this will increase to 100% as we continue to transition our power contracts to renewables. In 2019, Los Pelambres renegotiated one of its PPAs, increasing its use of renewable power, and by 2022 it expects to be supplied entirely from renewable sources. During the year Antucoya also renegotiated its supply contract and will be 100% renewable from 2022. Zaldívar has already entered into a 100% renewable contract, which will start in July 2020. Sourcing our energy from renewable sources not only reduces our carbon footprint, but also reduces our power costs and, as electricity makes up 13% of our operating costs, this will have a meaningful impact on our costs. In addition to reducing the cost of our electricity, we are also improving our energy consumption efficiency. We have an Energy Management System based on international standard ISO 50.001 to manage energy efficiency from the design stage to the construction of mining and infrastructure projects, and in its use at our mining operations. During 2019, we implemented improvements that reduced our energy consumption by approximately 180 GWh and more than 4 million litres of diesel, equivalent to emissions of 80,000 tonnes of CO2, a significant step towards achieving our target of reducing emissions by 300,000 tonnes by 2022. Water Water is a strategic input for all mining operations. At Los Pelambres and Zaldívar water is supplied from continental sources while Centinela and Antucoya use sea water. In 2019, sea water accounted for 46% of total Group water use and our efficiency metric (ICMM defined for reuse and recycling) ranges from 79-97%, depending on the characteristics of each operation. Los Pelambres recycles approximately 85% of its water and the Los Pelambres Expansion project includes a desalination plant and pipeline to supply 400 l/s of sea water to the operation. Centinela is a pioneer in efficient water management, becoming the world's first large-scale mining company to operate using raw sea water and thickened tailings, which allow more water to be recycled. Antucoya also uses only raw sea water, as will the Centinela second concentrator project when it is built. Zaldívar has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment for an extension of its mine life to 2031 and this includes an application to extend the mine's water extraction rights from 2025, when they currently expire. 68 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Report Strategic We report our water consumption according to the ICMM´s Minimum Disclosure Standard and the Carbon Disclosure Project´s (CDP) water programme methodologies. Labour We employ approximately 25,000 employees and contractors, and accessing a diverse and talented workforce is key to our success. Union labour agreements are in place at all of our mining operations and generally last for a period of three years. We continue to foster good working relationships with our employees and unions. During 2019 labour negotiations were successfully concluded with the supervisors' unions at Los Pelambres, Zaldívar and Antucoya, and with the workers' union at Antucoya after an 18-day strike. Contractors account for approximately 74% of our workforce and are responsible for labour negotiations with their own employees. We maintain strong relations with all contractors to ensure operating continuity and require all contractors to adhere to the same key standards as we have for our own employees, particularly in the areas of safety and health. Service contracts and key supplies Corporate agreements for key supplies such as mining equipment, tyres, critical spares and reagents continue to deliver savings, while assuring operating continuity. Our operations have contracts in place for all critical services such as camp administration, employee transport and maintenance. A core team of experts defines product and service categories, and procurement policies and procedures are standardised across our sites. Synergies and economies of scale are the main targets for all goods and services, where standardisation is possible and, when necessary, customised contracts are negotiated for specific operating or project requirements. Depending on the strategic position of the supplier, we use a range of approaches, from pure price competition with e-auctions to long-termGroup-wide agreements with mechanisms and incentives for bilateral benefits. Major contracts for goods and services have price adjustment mechanisms in place that reflect the price influence of the associated key commodities such as oil, steel and ammonia, as well as foreign exchange rate variations. The corporate procurement department works closely with each of the operations to achieve synergies and savings, and improves contractor output and productivity. In total we have some 3,850 suppliers of goods and services of which 93% are based in Chile. Fuel and lubricants Fuel and lubricants represent approximately 7% of operating costs and are used mainly by trucks for ore and waste haulage. Improving fuel efficiency is a priority, with the amount of fuel consumed per tonne of material mined being a key measure. Variations in the oil price affect not only the fuel price but also the spot price of energy, shipping rates for supplies and products, and the cost of items such as tyres and conveyor belts, which contain oil-based products. The oil price declined by approximately 7.5% during 2019. Contracts are negotiated centrally by the Corporate Procurement Department to maximise leverage and benefits. Sulphuric acid Sulphuric acid is one of the main inputs for the leaching process for cathode producers and accounts for approximately 5% of the Group's operating costs. Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldívar use approximately 1.5 million tonnes of sulphuric acid per year which is mainly contracted under one-year contracts to secure supply and prices. During the first half of the year, scheduled smelter upgrades in Chile combined with the maintenance of the Ilo smelter in Peru led to a significant deficit of acid in the region. This pushed up the contracted acid price to around $130 per tonne. From July onwards, the situation began to normalise and prices ended the year at around $70 per tonne, similar to the levels agreed for 2020. Exchange rate Approximately 35-40% of our operating costs are in Chilean pesos. The exchange rate with the US dollar is correlated to the copper price as copper exports generate some 50% of Chile´s foreign exchange earnings, which provides a natural hedge for the Company. During 2019, the Chilean peso weakened by 7% from Ch$695/$1 at the beginning of the year to Ch$745/$1 at the end. antofagasta.co.uk 69 Operating review continued OPERATING EXCELLENCE AND INNOVATION Excellence, forward thinking and innovation are three of our core values and are central to how we achieve our production targets at competitive costs in a safe environment. We do this through three initiatives, which have different timescales and overlap to a degree. These are the promotion of operating excellence, the implementation of our Cost and Competitiveness Programme and the development of innovative solutions and ideas. Cost and Competitiveness Programme The Cost and Competitiveness Programme (CCP) was introduced in 2014 to reduce our costs base and improve our competitiveness within the industry. Five years later, the CCP's scope has evolved to reflect the greater maturity level that has been achieved over this period. During 2019, we have achieved savings of $132 million, equivalent to $7c/lb for the year. The target for 2020 is a further $100 million of savings, mainly as a result of productivity improvements achieved through applying our operating excellence methodology. The programme focuses on five areas to deliver sustainable cost reductions and productivity increases: 21% 79% through productivity through more efficient improvements contract and input $132m negotiations, consumption rates and better use of maintenance resources of savings achieved in 2019 Operating excellence We have Operating Excellence departments centrally and at each operation to drive continuous improvement. They apply the "full potential" methodology to challenge existing operating practices, identify opportunities and create value. The departments have standardised and strengthened production processes at the operations, improving collaboration between key areas, and defining clear roles and responsibilities. The operating areas themselves originate and lead any initiatives and are supported by the Operating Excellence departments. This structure and methodology has helped reduce the variability and deviation of actual results compared to planned production and also optimise asset performance. During the year more than 60 initiatives were implemented at our operations and were a key contributor to the Cost and Competitiveness Programme savings. Streamlining goods and services procurement: Improving the efficiency and quality of purchase contracts while reducing costs

Centralising procurement to create synergies for the operating companies Operating efficiency and asset reliability: Maximising plant and equipment availability and minimising variability through continuous improvement

Ensuring the reliability and performance of assets through planned, proactive and predictive maintenance Energy efficiency: Optimising energy efficiency and lowering energy contract prices Corporate and organisational effectiveness: Restructuring the Group's organisational framework to increase efficiency and reduce costs Working capital, capital expenditure and services efficiency: Optimising inventory levels, capital expenditure and services costs 70 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Innovation Innovation is critical to our strategy of creating long-term value and is a key enabler for safer and sustainable mining development, and our long-term competitiveness and growth. Our innovation strategy is characterised by a focused, collaborative and multi-dimensional approach focused on value creation. We seek to promote a culture that fosters innovation, develops skills and enables transformation. Strategic objectives Our innovation model considers developing or adopting new solutions to improve or transform our current operational practices to solve our main strategic challenges and build our future. Our strategic objectives are to develop or implement effective solutions to the main operational challenges that limit our operations' ability to reach their full potential (Operational Innovation). We are also implementing our digital roadmap to significantly improve our operations' safety and productivity, and investigating the use of new technologies to address our main strategic challenges (Transformational Innovation). At the heart of our innovation strategy is, first, to fully understand our challenges and then rethink how we sustainably resolve them. Operational Innovation We are sharing our main operational challenges through an open platform, called Innovaminerals, to capture ideas from inside and outside the Group to resolve our challenges. Since 2016, over 540 ideas have been uploaded onto the platform, 53 of which have been presented to the Innovation Board and 35 have been approved for further evaluation. We also have a system called PITCH through which suppliers can submit proposals to solve the challenges we have presented. Since 2018 we have considered over 300 proposals of which 15 were adopted by our operations or are being co-developed with us. We are currently co-developing 24 projects, five of which moved into implementation during 2019. These included, better planning tools for scheduling mine development sequencing and slope stability at Centinela, improving fuel management at Los Pelambres and using drones to detect uncrushable material in stockpiles. Our portfolio of projects includes both technical and non-technical initiatives across the entire value chain and also the reinforcement of critical safety controls and environmental protection. Transformational Innovation Current transformational strategic initiatives include reducing the volume and improving the monitoring of tailings, transporting large volumes of material over long distances and developing a primary sulphide leach process. On the primary leach process in particular we are generating encouraging results and will be continuing our large-scale pilot programme during 2020. Additionally, we continue with the implementation of our digital roadmap programmes. These include: The evaluation of the construction of a remote operating centre for Centinela in the city of Antofagasta

Evaluating the use of autonomous trucks at Centinela's new Esperanza Sur pit

Commissioning the first retrofitted autonomous production drill rigs at Los Pelambres Using remote operated auxiliary equipment on the leach dumps at Antucoya and the tailings at Centinela to improve safety and accessibility

Developing advanced data analytics to better understand and predict the performance of our operations

Launching a digital transformation programme in 2019 to simplify and streamline corporate support functions, such as accounting, procurement, and maintenance

Installing robotic arms to fully automate the replacement of SAG mill liners at Los Pelambres Critical to our success in value creation from the implementation of this roadmap is properly managing change for each of these projects to assure effective adoption. It is important to capture all the existing knowledge and best practices and develop the right skills and talents. To do this we are going to open our own Digital Academy in 2020 to reinforce the generation of adaptive and technical capabilities around digital tools, digital enablers and different work methodologies. Case study at Los Pelambres: Increased utilisation of mobile equipment By improving operating practices, better sequencing coordination and improved planning, utilisation of the haulage fleet was improved by 15% over a two-year period, while drilling equipment utilisation increased by 10% during 2019. Case study at Centinela: Improving the operation of tailings thickeners During 2019 we analysed the correlation between the different variables that affect the tailings thickeners' performance and then mapped the interdependence of the most relevant variables. In 2020 we will use this information to create a digital model of the tailings thickeners using Machine Learning, which will allow us to predict instability under a matrix of scenarios and to provide recommendations on how to maintain a stable and efficient operation. Digital Transformation Programme During 2019, a special team was assembled to implement a Digital Transformation Programme to capture opportunities for value creation by integrating new technologies into our business. The Programme is expected to be implemented first in the areas of our support functions, such as accounting, human resources, procurement and maintenance. Among the main technological enablers being considered are the automation of repetitive processes, the implementation of advanced analytics and the use of blockchain technology. The first applications of digital technology under this programme are expected in 2020. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 71 Operating review continued THE COPPER MARKET: SUPPLYING METALS FOR A BETTER FUTURE As the world develops and becomes ever more environmentally aware, the demand for copper increases. We are responding by supplying the copper needed for a more sustainable world. Refined copper The year started positively on strong fundamentals and with the threat of production disruptions pushing the copper price up from $2.70/lb at the beginning of the year to over $2.90/lb by April. However, sentiment deteriorated as the US-China trade negotiations continued and the threat of production disruptions receded leading to the price slipping to the $2.60-2.70/lb range. Trading continued in this range until towards the end of the year when increasing optimism that Phase 1 of the trade agreement would be signed improved sentiment and the copper price rose to end the year at $2.79/lb. Although copper demand for the year was lower than had originally been expected so was production performance, leaving the market in balance. Visible exchange stocks were down 50,000 tonnes on the year and stocks in Chinese bonded warehouses were estimated to have decreased by 155,000 tonnes. However, total refined production is estimated to have marginally increased by 90,000 tonnes, representing less than 0.5% of the global refined supply with the extra refined production coming from scrap (secondary production). Our average realised price in 2019 was $2.75/lb, 2.3% lower than in 2018. Copper consumption by region in 2018 Market outlook The outbreak of COVID-19 is impacting global GDP growth and the outlook for the year. This, together with the resulting uncertainty, depressed copper demand expectations and copper prices fell to a low of $2.50/lb in January before recovering slightly. It is not clear how long copper will trade at these levels. This will depend on how quickly the spread of COVID-19 is controlled and how quickly the Chinese and other major economies return to normal. Globally, demand growth over the coming years is largely driven by the rate of urbanisation, the adoption of electric vehicles and the use of power from renewable sources. These dominant trends are impacting demand growth at different rates in different countries, but the strongest growth is expected to be in China and southeast Asia. See pages 16-18 for more information On the supply side growth is expected to be limited in 2020. No major greenfield projects are planned to come on-stream during the year and it is estimated that the general industry decline in the copper grade will result in some 200-300,000 tonnes less copper being produced during the year from existing operations. Further out, some new production is expected to come into production in 2021 and 2022 while the impact of grade decline will continue. 8% 15% 51% 10% 16% China Other Asia North America Europe Rest of world Source: Wood Mackenzie, Copper Outlook December 2019 72 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Copper concentrate Some 70% of our copper production is in the form of copper concentrates, so the dynamics of the concentrate market are important and affect the level of treatment and refining charges ("TC/RCs") we pay. These charges account for some 10% of our costs before by-product credits. Most of the new copper production in the world is in the form of concentrates and these volumes have been largely absorbed by new smelter capacity in China. The copper concentrate market was in deficit during 2019 and spot TC/RCs were significantly lower than the annual contract TC/RCs negotiated towards the end of 2018. Spot TC/RCs fell sharply during the year, reaching a low of about $40 per dry tonne of concentrate and 4c/lb of refined copper in August. Industry TC/RCs for 2020 were set in the fourth quarter of 2019 at $62 per dry tonne of concentrate and 6.2c/lb of refined copper, a reduction of 23% on 2019's annual terms. Further increases in smelter capacity, in a period when the growth in concentrate production is expected to be limited, will keep the copper concentrate market in deficit and TC/RCs low, although the impact of the COVID-19 virus might change this. Report Strategic Gold The gold price during 2019 increased by about 9.8%, peaking during the fourth quarter of the year at an average of $1,482/oz. The trade tension between China and the US helped support the price of gold during the year and in early 2020 the price strengthened further following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Gold averaged $1,393/oz in 2019 compared with $1,270/oz in 2018 and closed the year at $1,523/oz. If global economic uncertainty continues in 2020 the gold price is expected to remain strong. Molybdenum The molybdenum price performed strongly for the first nine months of 2019 averaging $11.9/lb. It then weakened to $8.9/lb in November and closed the year at $9.2/lb. Molybdenum is mainly used in making specialist steel alloys and demand is linked to steel production, and particularly its use in the oil and gas industry. Production is mainly as a by-product of copper mining operations. The price averaged $11.4/lb for the year compared with $11.9/lb in 2018. The consensus price for 2020 at the beginning of the year was about $10.0/lb. antofagasta.co.uk 73 FINANCIAL REVIEW The Group maintains a strong financial position, to underpin its returns to shareholders and its investment in its future growth. 74 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 75 Financial review STRONGER EBITDA AND CASH FLOWS "Our higher copper and gold sales together with improved unit costs EBITDA increased by 9.5% to $2,439 million and our operating cash flow by 37%." Alfredo Atucha Chief Financial Officer Financial review for the year ended 31 December 2019 Year ended Year ended 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Total Total ​ $m $m Revenue 4,964.5 4,733.1 EBITDA (including results from associates and joint ventures) 2,438.9 2,228.3 Total operating costs (3,588.7) (3,388.1) Operating profit from subsidiaries 1,375.8 1,345.0 Net share of results from associates and joint ventures 24.4 22.2 Total profit from operations, associates and joint ventures 1,400.2 1,367.2 Net finance expense (51.0) (114.5) Profit before tax 1,349.2 1,252.7 Income tax expense (506.1) (423.7) Profit from continuing operations 843.1 829.0 Discontinued operations - 51.3 Profit for the year 843.1 880.3 ​ ​ ​ Attributable to: ​ ​ Non-controlling interests 341.7 336.6 Profit for the financial year attributable to the owners of the parent 501.4 543.7 ​ ​ ​ Basic earnings per share US cents US cents From continuing operations 50.9 51.5 From discontinued operations - 3.6 Total continuing and discontinued operations 50.9 55.1 76 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Net earnings The $42.3 million decrease in the profit for the financial year attributable to the owners of the parent from $543.7 million in 2018 to $501.4 million in the current year was mainly due to the impact of the profit from discontinued operations in 2018. Excluding this one-off gain, the profit from continuing operations attributable to the owners of the parent in 2018 was $507.8 million, and so the decrease in 2019 was $6.4 million or 1.3%. The full reconciliation between 2018 and 2019 is as follows: 231.4 (200.6) 63.5 (82.4) 543.7 2.2 (51.3) (5.1) 501.4 400 2018 - FY Revenue Operating costs Associates and JV Finance items Tax Discontinued operations Non-controlling interests 2019 - FY Revenue The $231.4 million increase in revenue from $4,733.1 million in 2018 to $4,964.5 million in the current year reflected the following factors: 159.7 (93.4) 276.5 (100.7) 9.2 (12.3) 4,964.5 (7.6) 4,733.1 4,500 2018 - FY Copper volumes Copper price TC / RCs Gold Molybdenum Silver Transport 2019 - FY Revenue from the Mining division Revenue from the Mining division increased by $243.7 million, or 5.3%, to $4,804.0 million, compared with $4,560.3 million in 2018. The increase reflected a $168.2 million improvement in copper sales and a $75.5 million increase in by-product revenues. Revenue from copper sales Revenue from copper concentrate and copper cathode sales increased by $168.2 million, or 3.9%, to $4,083.4 million, compared with $3,915.2 million in 2018. The increase reflected the impact of $276.5 million of higher sales volumes, partly offset by $100.7 million of lower realised prices and $7.6 million of higher treatment and refining charges. (i) Copper volumes Copper sales volumes reflected within revenue increased by 6.6% from 671,100 tonnes in 2018 to 715,500 tonnes in 2019, increasing revenue by $276.5 million. This increase was due to higher copper sales volumes at Centinela (46,900 tonne increase) as a result of its increased production volumes and decrease in finished goods inventories, and at Antucoya (300 tonne increase), partly offset by lower sales volumes at Los Pelambres (2,800 tonne decrease). (ii) Realised copper price The average realised price decreased by 2.1% to $2.75/lb in 2019 (2018 - $2.81/lb), resulting in a $100.7 million decrease in revenue. While the LME average market price decreased by 8.1% to $2.72/lb (2018 - $2.96/lb), this was offset by a positive provisional pricing adjustment of $27.3 million. The provisional pricing adjustment mainly reflected the increase in the period-endmark-to-market copper price to $2.81/lb at 31 December 2019, compared with $2.71/lb at 31 December 2018. Realised copper prices are determined by comparing revenue (gross of treatment and refining charges for concentrate sales) with sales volumes in the period. Realised copper prices differ from market prices mainly because, in line with industry practice, concentrate and cathode sales agreements generally provide for provisional pricing at the time of shipment with final pricing based on the average market price in future periods (normally around one month after delivery to the customer in the case of cathode sales and normally four months after delivery to the customer in the case of concentrate sales). Further details of provisional pricing adjustments are given in Note 6 to the financial statements. (iii) Treatment and refining charges Treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate increased by $7.6 million to $252.1 million in 2019 from $244.5 million in 2018, mainly due to the increase in the concentrate sales volumes at Centinela, partly offset by lower average TC/RC rates. Treatment and refining charges are deducted from concentrate sales when reporting revenue and hence the increase in these charges has had a negative impact on revenue. Revenue from molybdenum, gold and other by-product sales Revenue from by-product sales at Los Pelambres and Centinela relate mainly to molybdenum and gold and, to a lesser extent, silver. Revenue from by-products increased by $75.5 million or 27.7% to $720.6 million in 2019, compared with $645.1 million in 2018. This increase was mainly due to higher gold revenue partly offset by lower molybdenum sales. Revenue from gold sales (net of treatment and refining charges) was $407.7 million (2018 - $248.0 million), an increase of $159.7 million which mainly reflected an increase in volumes as well as a higher realised price. Gold sales volumes increased by 45.8% from 198,100 ounces in 2018 to 288,800 ounces in 2019, mainly due to higher grades and recoveries at Centinela. The realised gold price was $1,416.0/oz in 2019 compared with $1,256.3/oz in 2018, reflecting the average market price for 2019 of $1,393.5/oz (2018 - $1,269.6/oz), adjusted for a positive provisional pricing adjustment of $7.4 million. Revenue from molybdenum sales (net of roasting charges) was $254.6 million (2018 - $348.0 million), a decrease of $93.4 million. The decrease was due to the lower realised price of $10.8/lb (2018 - $12.4/lb) and decreased sales volumes of 12,100 tonnes (2018 - 14,000 tonnes). Revenue from silver sales increased by $9.2 million to $58.3 million (2018 - $49.1 million). The increase was due to higher sales volumes of 3.6 million ounces (2018 - 3.3 million ounces) as well as an increase in the realised silver price to $16.4/oz (2018 - $15.3/oz). Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 77 Financial review continued Revenue from the Transport division Revenue from the Transport division (FCAB) decreased by $12.3 million or 7.1% to $160.5 million, mainly due to lower revenue from the sales volumes of industrial water ($4.8 million impact), lower tonnages transported, relating to some Bolivian customers, and the impact of the weaker Chilean peso, partly offset by slightly higher tonnages transported, relating to Chilean customers. Operating costs The $200.6 million increase in total operating costs from $3,388.1 million in 2018 to $3,588.7 million in the current year reflected the following factors: 153.2 3,588.7 25.2 2.8 13.5 9.4 (3.5) 3,388.1 3,300 2018 - FY Mine on-site costs Other mine costs Exploration and evaluation Corporate Transport Depreciation and amortisation 2019 - FY Operating costs (excluding depreciation, amortisation and loss on disposals) at the Mining division Operating costs (excluding depreciation, loss on disposals and impairments) at the Mining division increased by $50.9 million to $2,556.0 million in 2019, an increase of 2.0%. Of this increase, $25.2 million is attributable to higher mine-site operating costs. This increase in mine-site costs reflected the higher production volumes and activity levels in the year, higher key input prices and higher administrative and commercial costs, partly offset by cost savings from the Group's Cost and Competitiveness Programme, the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases accounting standard and the weaker Chilean peso. However, on a unit cost basis, weighted average cash costs excluding by-product credits (which are reported as part of revenue) and treatment and refining charges for concentrates (which are deducted from revenue) decreased from $1.55/lb in 2018 to $1.49/lb in 2019. The Cost and Competitiveness Programme has been implemented to reduce the Group's cost base and improve its competitiveness within the industry. During 2019 the programme achieved benefits of $132 million, of which $104 million reflected cost savings and $28 million reflected the value of productivity improvements. Of the $104 million of cost savings, $82 million related to Los Pelambres, Centinela and Antucoya, and therefore impacted the Group's operating costs, and $22 million related to Zaldívar (on a 100% basis) and therefore impacted the share of results from associates and joint ventures. Other Mining division costs increased by $2.8 million. Exploration and evaluation costs increased by $13.5 million to $111.1 million (2018 - $97.6 million), with the most significant factor being the increased drilling work at Los Pelambres, Centinela and Antucoya in relation to the reserve and resource estimates. Corporate costs increased by $9.4 million. Operating costs (excluding depreciation, amortisation and loss on disposals) at the Transport division Operating costs (excluding depreciation, amortisation and loss on disposals) at the Transport division decreased by $3.5 million to $105.7 million, mainly due to lower fuel consumption and a slightly lower diesel price, and the impact of the weaker Chilean peso. Depreciation, amortisation and disposals The depreciation and amortisation charge increased by $153.8 million from $760.5 million in 2018 to $914.3 million. This mainly reflected increased depreciation of lease assets as a result of the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases, higher amortisation of IFRIC 20 stripping costs, decreased deferral of depreciation in inventories and increased depreciation of the Centinela concentrator plant due to the increased production volumes. The loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment was $12.7 million, a decrease of $0.6 million (2018 - $13.3 million). Operating profit from subsidiaries As a result of the above factors, operating profit from subsidiaries increased in 2019 by 2.3% to $1,375.8 million (2018 - $1,345.0 million). Share of results from associates and joint ventures The Group's share of results from associates and joint ventures was a profit of $24.4 million in 2019, compared with $22.2 million in 2018, with the increase mainly reflecting higher profits from Zaldívar. In August 2018 the Group disposed of its interest in El Arrayan for cash consideration of $28.0 million, resulting in a profit on disposal of $5.8 million, which is included within the total $22.2 million share of results from associates and joint ventures for the prior year. EBITDA EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased by $210.6 million or 9.5% to $2,438.9 million (2018 - $2,228.3 million). EBITDA includes the Group's proportional share of EBITDA from associates and joint ventures. EBITDA from the Group's Mining division increased by 10.2% from $2,139.4 million in 2018 to $2,358.1 million this year. This reflected the higher revenue explained above, partly offset by slightly higher mine-site costs and increased exploration and evaluation expenditure. EBITDA at the Transport division decreased by $8.1 million to $80.8 million in 2019, reflecting the decreased revenue explained above, partly offset by the lower operating costs. Commodity price and exchange rate sensitivities The following sensitivities show the estimated approximate impact on EBITDA for 2019 of a 10% movement in the average copper, molybdenum and gold prices and a 10% movement in the average US dollar/Chilean peso exchange rate. The impact of the movement in the average commodity prices reflects the estimated impact on the relevant revenues during 2019, and the impact of the movement in the average exchange rate reflects the estimated impact on Chilean peso denominated operating costs during the year. These estimates do not reflect any impact in respect of provisional pricing or hedging instruments, any potential inter-relationship between commodity price and exchange rate movements, or any impact from the retranslation or changes in valuations of assets or liabilities held on the balance sheet at the year-end. 78 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Impact of a 10% Average market movement in the commodity commodity price/exchange price/average rate on EBITDA exchange rate for the year ​ during the year ended 31.12.19 ended 31.12.19 $m Copper price $2.72/lb 460 Molybdenum price $11.4/lb 30 Gold price $1,393/oz 40 US dollar/Chilean peso exchange rate 703 125 Net finance expense Net finance expense decreased by $63.5 million to $51.0 million, compared with $114.5 million in 2018. Year ended Year ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 ​ $m $m Investment income 47.1 30.1 Interest expense (111.1) (113.5) Other finance items 13.0 (31.1) Net finance expense (51.0) (114.5) Interest income increased from $30.1 million in 2018 to $47.1 million in 2019, mainly due to the increase in average interest rates as well as a higher average cash balance. Interest expense decreased slightly from $113.5 million in 2018 to $111.1 million in 2019. This reflected a lower average borrowing balance due to loan repayments, which was largely offset by the increase in the average LIBOR rate and the adoption of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 Leases which resulted in an additional $10 million of interest expenses in the year, as explained in Note 1 to the financial statements. Other finance items were a net gain of $13.0 million (2018 - net expense of $31.1 million). This reflected an expense of $22.7 million for the unwinding of the discounting of provisions (2018 - $12.7 million) and a gain of $35.8 million in respect of foreign exchange due to the weakening of the Chilean peso (2018 - expense of $18.3 million). Profit before tax As a result of the factors set out above, profit before tax increased by 7.7% to $1,349.2 million (2018 - $1,252.7 million). Income tax expense The tax charge for 2019 was $506.1 million (2018 - $423.7 million) and the effective tax rate was 37.5% (2018 - 33.8%). Year ended Year ended ​ 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 $m % $m % Profit before tax 1,349.2 ​ 1,252.7 ​ Tax at the Chilean corporate tax (first category tax) rate of 27.0% (364.3) 27.0 (338.2) 27.0 Mining tax (royalty)​ (66.6) 4.9 ​ (82.5) 6.5 ​ Deduction of mining tax (royalty) as an allowable expense in determination of first category tax​ 19.1 ​ (1.4)​ 21.1 ​ (1.7)​ Items not deductible from first category tax​ (11.9) 0.9​ (10.8) 0.9​ Adjustment in respect of prior years​ 4.3​ (0.3) 2.6 ​ (0.2) Withholding taxes (59.3) 4.4 (4.5) 0.4 Tax effect of share of results of associates and joint ventures 4.7 (0.4) 3.0 (0.2) Unrecognised tax losses (33.0) 2.5 (13.8) 1.1 Net other items 0.9 (0.1) (0.6) - Tax expense and effective tax rate for the year (506.1) 37.5 (423.7) 33.8 The effective tax rate varied from the statutory rate principally due to the mining tax (royalty) (net impact of $47.5 million/3.5% including the deduction of the mining tax (royalty) as an allowable expense in the determination of first category tax), the withholding tax relating to the remittance of profits from Chile (impact of $59.3 million/4.4%), unrecognised tax losses (impact of $33.0 million/2.5%) and items not deductible for Chilean corporate tax purposes, principally the funding of expenses outside of Chile (impact of $11.9 million/0.9%), partly offset by adjustments in respect of prior years (impact of $4.3 million/0.3%) and the impact of the recognition of the Group's share of profit from associates and joint ventures, which are included in the Group's profit before tax net of their respective tax charges (impact of $4.7 million/0.4%). Profit from discontinued operations In 2019 there were no discontinued operations in the Group. On 11 September 2018 the Group completed the disposal of Centinela Transmisión SA, which holds the electricity transmission line supplying Centinela and other external parties, for a cash consideration of $117.0 million. The profit on disposal was $49.2 million, which along with the $2.1 million profit from Centinela Transmisión for the period prior to the disposal, resulted in a total profit from discontinued operations of $51.3 million in 2018. Non-controlling interests Profit for 2019 attributable to non-controlling interests was $341.7 million, compared with $336.6 million in 2018, an increase of $5.1 million. Report Strategic antofagasta.co.uk 79 Financial review continued Earnings per share Year ended Year ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 ​ $ cents $ cents Earnings per share from continuing operations 50.9 51.5 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - 3.6 Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations 50.9 55.1 Earnings per share calculations are based on 985,856,695 ordinary shares. As a result of the factors set out above, profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was $501.4 million compared with $543.7 million in 2018, and total earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations was 50.9 cents per share (2018 - 55.1 cents per share). Earnings per share from continuing operations was 50.9 cents per share (2018 - 51.5 cents per share). Dividends Dividends per share declared in relation to the period are as follows: Year ended Year ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 ​ $ cents $ cents Ordinary dividends: ​ ​ Interim 10.7 6.8 Final 23.4 37.0 Total dividends to ordinary shareholders 34.1 43.8 The Board determines the appropriate dividend each year based on consideration of the Group's cash balance, the level of free cash flow and underlying earnings generated during the year and significant known or expected funding commitments. It is expected that the total annual dividend for each year would represent a payout ratio based on underlying net earnings for that year of at least 35%. The Board has declared a final dividend for 2019 of 23.4 cents per ordinary share, which amounts to $230.7 million and will be paid on 22 May 2020 to shareholders on the share register at the close of business on 24 April 2020. The Board declared an interim dividend for the first half of 2019 of 10.7 cents per ordinary share, which amounted to $105.5 million. This gives total dividends proposed in relation to 2019 (including the interim dividend) of 34.1 cents per share or $336.2 million in total (2018 - 43.8 cents per ordinary share or $431.8 million in total) equivalent to a payout ratio of 67.0%. Capital expenditure Capital expenditure increased by $205.9 million from $872.9 million in 2018 to $1,078.8 million, mainly due to expenditure on the Los Pelambres Expansion project. NB: capital expenditure figures quoted in this report are on a cash flow basis, unless stated otherwise. Derivative financial instruments The Group periodically uses derivative financial instruments to reduce its exposure to commodity price, foreign exchange and interest rate movements. The Group does not use such derivative instruments for speculative trading purposes. At 31 December 2019 the derivative financial instruments in place had a negative fair value of $7.3 million (2018 - positive $0.8 million). Cash flows The key features of the cash flow statement are summarised in the following table. Year ended Year ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 ​ $m $m Cash flows from continuing operations 2,570.7 1,877.0 Income tax paid (403.6) (498.0) Net interest paid (35.3) (41.8) Capital contributions and loans to associates (1.8) (8.1) Disposal of subsidiary and associate - 145.2 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,078.8) (872.9) Dividends paid to equity holders of the Company (470.3) (466.9) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (400.0) (120.0) Dividends from associates and joint ventures 58.0 16.6 Other items 1.8 (0.2) Changes in net debt relating to cash flows 240.7 30.9 Other non-cash movements (214.3) (154.3) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates 6.5 (16.5) Movement in net debt in the period 32.9 (139.9) Net debt at the beginning of the year (596.3) (456.4) Net debt at the end of the year (563.4) (596.3) 80 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Cash flows from continuing operations were $2,570.7 million in 2019 compared with $1,877.0 million in 2018. This reflected EBITDA from subsidiaries for the year of $2,302.8 million (2018 - $2,118.9 million) adjusted for the positive impact of a net working capital decrease of $291.9 million (2018 - working capital increase of $240.3 million) and a non-cash decrease in provisions of $24.0 million (2018 - decrease of $1.6 million). The working capital decrease was mainly due to the $275 million refund of the one-offshort-term VAT payment which had been made in December 2018 and was refunded to the Group as expected in January 2019. The net cash outflow in respect of tax in 2019 was $403.6 million (2018 - $498.0 million). This amount differs from the current tax charge in the consolidated income statement of $354.4 million (2018 - $404.5 million) mainly because cash tax payments for corporate tax and the mining tax partly include the settlement of outstanding balances in respect of the previous year's tax charge of $29.5 million (2018 - $147.2 million), payments on account for the current year based on the prior year's profit levels of $456.4 million, as well as the recovery of $82.3 million in 2019 relating to prior years. In 2018 the cash inflow from the disposal of a subsidiary and an associate of $145.2 million related to proceeds from the disposal of Centinela Transmisión ($117.2 million) and El Arrayan ($28.0 million). Contributions and loans to associates and joint ventures of $1.8 million relate to Tethyan Copper Company. Capital expenditure in 2019 was $1,078.8 million compared with $872.9 million in 2018. This included expenditure of $493.8 million at Los Pelambres (2018 - $255.5 million), $457.6 million at Centinela (2018 - $502.4 million), $49.9 million at Antucoya (2018 - $42.8 million), $15.9 million at the corporate centre (2018 - $4.5 million) and $61.6 million at the Transport division (2018 - $67.7 million). Dividends paid to equity holders of the Company were $470.5 million, of which $364.8 million related to the payment of the final element of the previous year's dividend and $105.7 million to the interim dividend declared in respect of the current year. Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling shareholders were $400.0 million (2018 - $120.0 million). Dividends received from associates and joint ventures of $58.0 million (2018 - $16.6 million) were mainly related to a $50.0 million dividend received from Zaldívar. Financial position At 31.12.19 At 31.12.18 ​ $m $m Cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments 2,193.4 1,897.6 Total borrowings (2,756.8) (2,493.9) Net debt at the end of the period (563.4) (596.3) Report Strategic At 31 December 2019 the Group had combined cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments of $2,193.4 million (31 December 2018 - $1,897.6 million). Excluding the non-controlling interest share in each partly-owned operation, the Group's attributable share of cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments was $1,849.6 million (31 December 2018 - $1,615.2 million). Total Group borrowings at 31 December 2019 were $2,756.8 million, an increase of $262.9 million on the prior year (31 December 2018 $2,493.9 million). The increase reflected $469.0 million of additional borrowings at Los Pelambres in respect of the Expansion project, $131.7 million of lease liabilities recognised upon the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases at 1 January 2019 (as explained in Note 1 to the financial statements), further leases of $45.3 million recognised during 2019 and non-cash net increases of $37.7 million (principally accrued interest), partly offset by net repayments of loans and finance leases of $408.5 million and decreases due to the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates of $12.3 million. The repayments of borrowings and finance leases of $408.5 million reflected repayments at Los Pelambres of $138.2 million, Centinela of $196.0 million, Antucoya of $39.8 million, the corporate centre of $3.5 million and the Transport division of $31.0 million. Excluding the non-controlling interest share in each partly-owned operation, the Group's attributable share of the borrowings was $2,041.3 million (31 December 2018 - $1,890.5 million). This resulted in net debt at 31 December 2019 of $563.4 million (31 December 2018 - $596.3 million). Excluding the non-controlling interest share in each partly-owned operation, the Group's attributable net debt was $191.7 million (31 December 2018 - $275.3 million). Cautionary statement about forward-looking statements This Annual Report contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include those regarding the Group's strategy, plans, objectives or future operating or financial performance, reserve and resource estimates, commodity demand and trends in commodity prices, growth opportunities, and any assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believe", "expect", "may", "should", "will", "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are beyond the Group's control. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, actual results could differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which apply only as at the date of this report. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include: global economic conditions, demand, supply and prices for copper and other long-term commodity price assumptions (as they materially affect the timing and feasibility of future projects and developments), trends in the copper mining industry and conditions of the international copper markets, the effect of currency exchange rates on commodity prices and operating costs, the availability and costs associated with mining inputs and labour, operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, employee relations, litigation, and actions and activities of governmental authorities, including changes in laws, regulations or taxation. Except as required by applicable law, rule or regulation, the Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. The Strategic Report has been approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by: Jean-Paul Luksic Ollie Oliveira Chairman Senior Independent Director 16 March 2020 antofagasta.co.uk 81 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Board of Antofagasta plc is responsible for the long-term, sustainable success of the Group, generating value for shareholders and contributing to wider society. The Board has established strong and effective governance structures that clearly define roles and responsibilities and promote constructive challenge. These structures reflect the Board's commitment to international best practice and continuing success as an international mining company based in Chile. 82 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Governance Corporate Governance Applying the Code in 2019 84 Audit, risk and internal control ​ Board leadership and ​ Audit​ and Risk 107 company purpose Committee report Chairman's introduction 86 Sustainability and 112 Senior Independent 88 Stakeholder Management Director's introduction Committee report Group corporate 90 Projects​ Committee report 114 governance overview Remuneration ​ Board activities 92 Remuneration and Talent 116 Stakeholder engagement 94 Management Committee report Division of responsibilities ​ Committee​ Chair's introduction 117 Directors' biographies 96 2020​ Directors' and 120 Board​ balance and skills 98 CEO Remuneration Policy 2019​ Directors' and 126 Roles​ in the boardroom 99 CEO Remuneration Report Executive Committee 100 2019 CEO Remuneration Report 129 members' biographies Directors' Report 138 Introduction​ to the Committees​ 102 Statement of Directors' 140 Composition, succession ​ responsibilities and evaluation Nomination and 103 Governance Committee report Board effectiveness 106 antofagasta.co.uk 83 Applying the Code in 2019 APPLYING THE PRINCIPLES UK Corporate Governance Code compliance statement The UK Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council in July 2018 sets out the governance principles and provisions that applied to the Company during the 2019 financial year. The Code is not a rigid set of rules. It consists of principles and provisions. The Listing Rules require companies to apply the principles and report to shareholders on how they have done so. The Corporate Governance Report that follows has been prepared for this purpose and demonstrates how these principles have been considered and applied to the Company's specific circumstances. The Company complied with all of the principles and detailed provisions of the Code in 2019 with the exception of Code Provision 19. This Code Provision, which recommends that the Chairman should not remain in post beyond nine years from the date of his first appointment to the board, was introduced for the first time for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The Company's Chairman, Jean-Paul Luksic, was appointed to the Board in 1990. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the Group's Mining division from 1998 until 2004 and was appointed Executive Chairman in 2004. In 2014, he stepped back from executive responsibilities to become Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Luksic's vast Chilean, mining and business experience and unparalleled knowledge of the Group's businesses have been, and continue to be, a cornerstone of the Company's continuing growth and success. The Board considers "We apply the principles of the Code to our specific circumstances as an international mining company based in Chile." Jean-Paul Luksic Chairman that Mr Luksic continues to demonstrate objective judgement and provides constructive challenge and believes that his continued appointment is appropriate without fixing a limit on his continuing length of service. The Company's major shareholders were invited by the Senior Independent Director to discuss this subject during 2018 and 2019 and expressed their unanimous support for Mr Luksic's ongoing service as Chairman of the Board. As Chairman and Chair of the Board's Nomination and Governance Committee, Mr Luksic fully supports wider succession and diversity planning and has overseen the design and implementation of succession plans to facilitate increased diversity and continual refreshment of the Board. Further details are set out in the Nomination and Governance Committee report on pages 103 to 105. The UK Corporate Governance Code is available on the Financial Reporting Council website at www.frc.org.uk. 84 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 How the Code principles were applied in 2019 Board leadership and company purpose The role of the Board The Company is headed by an effective Board, which is collectively responsible for the Company's long-term sustainable success, generating value for shareholders and contributing to wider society as shown throughout this Corporate Governance Report.

long-term sustainable success, generating value for shareholders and contributing to wider society as shown throughout this Corporate Governance Report. The Board has adopted and actively promotes the Group's purpose statement, vision and values. It has adopted behavioural guidelines, which are consistent with the Company's values and support its long-term sustainable success. This is explained further in the Chairman's introduction - page 86.

long-term sustainable success. This is explained further in the Chairman's introduction - page 86. An overview of how the Board ensures that its obligations to shareholders are met is described throughout this Corporate Governance Report.

The Board considers the matters set out in section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 in Board discussions and decision-making. Examples can be found on page 94.

decision-making. Examples can be found on page 94. The Board has established a framework of prudent and effective controls, enabling risk to be appropriately assessed and managed - pages 110-111.

110-111. The Company's governance framework contributes to the delivery of the Group's strategy - pages 90 and 93.

There are well-established and effective workforce engagement channels throughout the Group's businesses - page 95. Dialogue with shareholders The Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee met with shareholders during the year - pages 88 and 119.

- pages 88 and 119. The Chairman and Directors met with shareholders at the AGM. Constructive use of general meetings The Company held an accessible AGM in central London with voting on a poll, separate resolutions and proxy voting (for, against or withheld).

The majority of the Directors attended the meeting.

Committee Chairs were available to answer questions. Division of responsibilities The Board is structured to ensure that there is limited scope for an individual or small group of individuals to dominate its decision-making, as demonstrated throughout this Corporate Governance Report.

decision-making, as demonstrated throughout this Corporate Governance Report. The CEO is not a Director of the Company and therefore not a member of the Board - page 99.

There is a clear division of responsibilities between the leadership of the Board and the executive leadership of the Company's businesses.

The division of responsibilities between the Chairman, the CEO and the Senior Independent Director are recorded in writing and are available on the Company's website at www.antofagasta.co.uk.

The roles of the Board and the Board Committees are recorded in the Schedule of Matters Reserved for the Board and the Terms of Reference for each of the Board's Committees, which are available on the Company's website at www.antofagasta.co.uk. The Chairman The Chairman is responsible for the leadership of the Board and for its overall effectiveness in directing the Company. His responsibilities are set out on page 99.

He is responsible for setting the Board's agenda, facilitating effective contribution of Non-Executive Directors and ensuring that the Directors receive accurate, timely and clear information - page 91. Commitment All Directors have confirmed they are able to allocate sufficient time to meet the expectations of their role.

Additional external appointments are not undertaken without the prior approval of the Board.

Time commitment is considered as part of the Board effectiveness review and when electing and re-electing Directors.

and re-electing Directors. A review of the Directors' external directorships is carried out annually - page 139. Information and support The Board is provided with information in a form and of a quality appropriate to discharge its duties

page 91.

The Board has access to independent professional advice and to the advice and services of the Company Secretary - page 99.

The Board is regularly updated on the Group's performance between scheduled Board meetings

page 91.

Composition, succession and evaluation Composition of the Board and Committees The Board has 11 Directors, comprising a Non-Executive Chairman and ten other Non-Executive Directors, seven of whom are independent.

a Non-Executive Chairman and ten other Non-Executive Directors, seven of whom are independent. All members of the Audit and Risk and Remuneration and Talent Management Committees are independent and three of the four Nomination and Governance Committee members are independent.

The Board and its Committees comprise Directors with the requisite combination of skills, experience and knowledge to fulfil their roles - pages 96 and 98.

There is a diverse pipeline for succession, consideration is given to the length of service of the Board as a whole and membership is regularly refreshed - page 104.

The Roles in the boardroom diagram shows the core responsibilities and participation in Board discussions and deliberations of each Director, the CEO and the Company Secretary - page 99. Appointments to the Board and succession planning There is a formal, rigorous and transparent procedure for the identification and appointment of new Directors led by the Nomination and Governance Committee - page 104.

An external search consultancy was engaged during the year for the appointment of Michael Anglin to the Board as a Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director page 104.

An effective succession plan has been developed for Board and senior management appointments

page 104.

Development New Directors receive a thorough induction on joining the Board - page 105.

Directors are regularly updated with information and training and, as a minimum, receive an annual briefing on legal, regulatory, market and other developments that are relevant to directors of UK-listed companies - page 98. Evaluation An externally facilitated Board and Committee effectiveness review was conducted during the year - for full details see page 106.

Following the review, the Board has agreed an action plan to close any gaps that have been identified - see page 106. Re-election All Directors stand for annual re-election. Tim Baker will not be standing for re-election in 2020 - page 96. Audit, risk and internal control Financial and business reporting The Board considers that the Annual Report taken as a whole is fair, balanced and understandable

page 140.

Auditors' report - pages 142-148.

142-148. Review of auditor's independence and objectivity

page 109.

Robust assessment of principal risks and the Group's risk appetite - pages24-30.

- pages24-30. Effectiveness of risk management and internal control framework - pages 22-23 and 110-111.

22-23 and 110-111. Going concern statement - page 139.

Viability statement - page 30. Audit Committee and auditors Three out of the four Audit and Risk Committee members are considered to have recent and relevant financial experience - pages 98 and 107

Significant issues considered by the Committee relating to the financial statements - page 108.

Whistleblowing policy - page 111.

Internal audit function - page 110. Remuneration The level and structure of remuneration The Company has no executive directors but voluntarily discloses the CEO's remuneration, which includes transparent, stretching and rigorously applied performance-related elements designed to promote the Company's long-term sustainable success - pages 126-137.

performance-related elements designed to promote the Company's long-term sustainable success - pages 126-137. The Directors' and CEO's Remuneration Policy is aligned to the Company's purpose and values, and is clearly linked to the successful delivery of the Company's long-term strategy - pages 117-125.

long-term strategy - pages 117-125. The Board has a Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and all members of this Committee are independent. The Chair, Francisca Castro, served as a member of the Committee for more than 12 months before being appointed as Chair of the Committee. Procedure The Directors' Remuneration Policy was last approved by shareholders at the 2017 AGM.

The 2020 Directors' and CEO's Remuneration Policy was reviewed in 2019 in consultation with shareholders and will be put to shareholders for approval at the 2020 AGM - pages 120-125.

120-125. The Board has a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policies - pages 116-125.

116-125. No Director is involved in setting his or her own remuneration and the CEO is not involved in fixing his own remuneration. Governance Corporate Non-Executive Directors The Non-Executive Directors constructively challenge management and each other, and help develop proposals on strategy - page 99. antofagasta.co.uk 85 Chairman's introduction A BETTER FUTURE BUILT ON STRONG AND EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE "We apply international corporate governance best practice to enable us to operate successfully in Chile, where our corporate headquarters, senior management team and all of our operating assets are located." Jean-Paul Luksic Chairman Gonzalo Menéndez It was with deep sadness and regret that we reported the passing of Non-Executive Director Gonzalo Menéndez in June 2019 following a period of illness. Mr Menéndez had been a Director of Antofagasta plc since 1985. His involvement with the Group dated back to the beginning of the 1980s, when he was appointed General Manager of the Group's railway business. From that time, Mr Menéndez played a key role in the growth and development of the Group, most recently through his contribution to the stewardship and oversight of the Group as Non-Executive Director. We will greatly miss his honest, forthright and wise counsel. The Board has been pursuing and overseeing a number of important developments during the year, which are highlighted throughout this Corporate Governance Report, a selection of which I would like to highlight in this letter. Our purpose, strategy, culture and vision The Board fully embraces the important role that it has in setting the tone for the Group's culture and embedding it throughout the Group. Following the adoption of our purpose statement in 2018 - Developing Mining for a Better Future - we oversaw updates to the Group's strategic framework during 2019, described in detail on pages 92-93, which defines our strategy, culture and vision and is explicitly aligned with our purpose of Developing Mining for a Better Future. Introduction As highlighted in my introductory letter in 2018, we closely monitored the UK corporate governance reforms that were finalised during 2018. We are now delighted to report on how we have applied the new version of the Code that was published in July 2018. The focus of our reporting is to outline how we have applied the principles of the Code in a way that can be meaningfully evaluated by our stakeholders. This reflects not only the emphasis of the new Code and its broader view of governance, but is also intended to allow everyone concerned to understand the particular circumstances of our Group and how this has influenced how we best apply the Code. The Board's ability to continue to deliver long-term sustainable success relies on a detailed understanding and reflection of the views of our workforce and stakeholders in Chile, where our corporate headquarters, senior management team and all of our operating companies are located. I invite everyone to keep this in mind when reading this Corporate Governance Report, particularly where comparisons are made between the workforce engagement mechanisms and remuneration arrangements that we believe are appropriate for our circumstances in Chile and those mechanisms and arrangements that other companies may consider appropriate for their own circumstances. The Board also reviewed amendments to several of the Group's most important policies during the year. This process has been complemented by the launch of behavioural guidelines for employees which set out, in concrete terms, the specific workplace behaviours we consider to be in line with each of our core values and truly reflective of our unique culture. Stakeholder considerations and workforce engagement Mining is a long-term business and our relationships with our workforce, local communities, suppliers, governments, customers and shareholders are central to our long-term success. The Group's governance structures include a network of arrangements to ensure that the views and interests of stakeholders are represented in the boardroom and considered as part of deliberations. Some examples of Board decisions that were made during the year and how the interests of our stakeholders were taken into account are on page 94. Boardroom discussions are enhanced by an understanding of the culture and context of activities at our various sites. Along with my fellow Directors, I regularly visit the Group's operations and projects to understand first-hand the realities and challenges that exist on site. These visits provide us with a deeper understanding of the topics that are important for our workforce, local communities and other stakeholders. 86 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 We engage constantly with our workforce, not only in the years when there are scheduled union negotiations. This open dialogue is key to maintaining good relations and is a testament to the trust that has been built up between the Company and its employees. While this year saw our first strike, at Antucoya, which lasted for 18 days, it was successfully resolved after constructive talks. Wage negotiations were also satisfactorily completed at Los Pelambres and Zaldívar and with one of the other unions at Antucoya. Details of our workforce engagement mechanisms are on page 95. Risk management and internal control The Board oversaw the further maturation of the Group's risk management and internal control framework during the year. The Board has established a framework of prudent and effective internal controls and a system for the identification and management of risk to ensure the financial viability of the Group. As part of this process the Board decides the nature and extent of the significant risks the Group is willing to take to achieve its strategic objectives. The framework provides structure to our policies and practices throughout the business, which also ensures that the Board can focus on the most appropriate issues. This also enables the Board to prioritise its time and resources properly in order to actively monitor management's execution of approved strategic plans, as well as the transparency and adequacy of the internal and external communication of strategic plans. Further details can be found on pages 22-23 and 110-111. Board changes and succession planning Wider succession and diversity planning has been a key area of focus for the Board for a number of years. Following nine years of dedicated service, Tim Baker, a Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2011, will not stand for re-election as a Director at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting. I would like to thank Tim for the significant contribution he has made to the Company as a Director, Remuneration and Talent Management Committee Chair, and member of all Board Committees at different stages over this time. The Group has benefited enormously not only from Tim's vast mining operations experience, but also from his dedicated stewardship of the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee from 2011 until 2019. We were delighted to appoint two new Directors to the Board over the last year. Michael Anglin was appointed in May 2019. He then joined the Remuneration and Talent Management and Projects Committees in September 2019 and his significant mining operations experience will continue to be of great value to the Board following Tim's departure. Tony Jensen was appointed on 13 March 2020. Shareholders will be invited to vote on the election of Tony Jensen and the re-election of all other Directors (other than Tim Baker) at the Company's Annual General Meeting in May. External Board evaluation Our 2019 Board evaluation was performed by independent external consultant, Clare Chalmers. As part of her review, Ms Chalmers conducted interviews with Directors and senior management, observed a Board meeting and participated in a safety leadership site visit to Los Pelambres. The review was designed so Ms Chalmers could identify and record observations as well as any key themes identified collectively by the Directors during one-to-one interviews. Further details on the process and actions arising from the review can be found on page 106. Shareholder engagement I encourage all Directors to meet with shareholders. During the year, Ollie Oliveira, Senior Independent Director, Chair of the Audit and Risk and Projects Committees, and Francisca Castro, Chair of the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee, met with shareholders to discuss various matters, including corporate governance, risk management and the Company's remuneration policies. The Board also receives regular summaries and feedback regarding meetings held as part of the investor relations programme. The Company's Annual General Meeting is also an opportunity to communicate with both institutional and private shareholders and, along with my fellow Directors, I look forward to seeing you at the Annual General Meeting. Jean-Paul Luksic Chairman Governance Corporate antofagasta.co.uk 87 Senior Independent Director's introduction ENSURING EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE "My role is to ensure that the Chairman, the Board and the management team receive independent and objective feedback and challenge, as well as a balanced view of issues that are relevant and important for shareholders of UK-listed companies." Ollie Oliveira Senior Independent Director Q.What are your responsibilities as Senior Independent Director? I am appointed by the Board to act as a sounding board for the Chairman and to serve as an intermediary for the other Directors and shareholders. My role is to support the Chairman on several levels. I advise him on corporate governance matters and I seek to ensure that the issues that are especially important to the Board's independent Non-Executive Directors are reflected in Board discussions. I lead the annual review of the Chairman's performance and follow up on the closure of gaps identified in internal and externally facilitated reviews of Board and Committees' performance. Most importantly, I provide feedback on issues that matter to the Company's shareholders. I live in Europe, close to many shareholders, directors at other UK-listed companies and advisers, and I am senior independent director at another large FTSE-listed mining company and a large global mining investment trust, which helps me to ensure that the Chairman, the Board and the Group receive independent and objective feedback and challenge, as well as a balanced view of issues that are relevant and important for shareholders of UK-listed companies. Q.What impact does the controlling shareholding have on Company decisions? The Luksic family first acquired an interest in the Company 40 years ago. Since then, the Company has demonstrated an excellent track record in terms of safety, operational expertise and financial acumen. First as an Independent Director and now as the Senior Independent Director, I have discussed the role of the controlling shareholder with other shareholders, proxy advisers and policy makers. The widely held view is that the substantial controlling interest is regarded positively, with shareholders satisfied that the interests of the controlling shareholder are aligned with theirs, and appreciative of their understanding of the copper price cycle and market fundamentals, long-term vision of the industry, and well-known conservative operating, financial and growth strategy. Their support is - of course - conditional on the continuation of the current corporate governance framework, which rigorously protects the interests of all shareholders equally. I, and all the Independent Directors, place a strong emphasis on maintaining this governance and protection regime. We guard our independence and preside over a framework and processes that go beyond the regulatory norm. We are supported and encouraged by the other Directors who - like the Independent Directors - bring their own perspectives and opinions and are committed to the long-term sustainable success of the Company. The controlling shareholder, and the members of the Luksic family who serve on the Board (including the Chairman), are not just supportive of this framework but actively encourage the Independent Directors to provide the independent input and challenge that we are convinced proves indispensable in Board decision-making. Q.What did you discuss with shareholders in 2019? I initiated meetings with a number of shareholders and proxy advisers during the year to understand their perspectives ahead of the 2020 AGM and reporting season, and to explain: the Company's adoption of the 2018 Code, particularly regarding the Board's position with respect to new Code Provision 19, which recommends that the Chairman should not remain in post beyond nine years from the date of his first appointment to the Board, as set out in more detail on page 84; and the Group's existing effective workforce engagement mechanisms which are described in more detail on page 95. I was pleased to receive unanimous support from investors for the Board's position that it is not appropriate to fix a limit on the Chairman's length of service. I was delighted to hear that levels of concern regarding the Company's corporate governance arrangements continue to be very low and to receive assurances that explanations and the particular circumstances of the Group will be carefully considered when assessing how the Company has applied the new Code in 2019. Ollie Oliveira Senior Independent Director 88 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Relationship agreement The E. Abaroa Foundation is a controlling shareholder of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and certain other shareholders of the Company (including Aureberg Establishment) are also treated as controlling shareholders. Details of the Company's substantial shareholders are set out on page 139. In 2014, the Company entered into relationship agreements in respect of each controlling shareholder, which contain the mandatory independence provisions required by the Listing Rules. The Company has complied with, and, so far as the Directors are aware, each controlling shareholder and its associates (including Metalinvest Establishment and Kupferberg Establishment) has complied with the mandatory independence provisions at all times during 2019. Related party transactions Certain related party transactions outside the ordinary course of business must be subject to independent assessment and approval. The Company has for many years presented all such related party transactions between the Company and the controlling shareholders or their associates to a committee of Directors independent from the controlling shareholders, to support the negotiation process and ultimately to make an assessment as to whether the Company should enter into such transactions. In most cases, transactions of this nature will also be subject to independent review by third-party shareholders in each of the Group's mining operating companies. Any other proposed related party transaction over $25 million, whether or not in the ordinary course of business, is also tabled for Board approval. Any Director with a potential conflict or connection with the related party will not take part in the decision on that transaction. Governance Corporate Related party governance in practice There are a number of checks and balances to ensure that there is full transparency in the way that related party transactions are handled by the Board. The following diagram summarises the approach taken to identify and manage related party transactions and actual or potential conflicts of interest. Identifying Directors' interests Process How this is managed Responsibility Monitoring of If a Director has an interest in any other company, the Board will normally Directors Directors' consider that interest under its arrangements for authorising conflicts of interests interest under section 175 of the Companies Act. See page 139 for more information Managing related party transactions Process How this is managed Proposed Ongoing monitoring of Directors' interests and the Company's related transaction parties provides information to determine if a related party approval is required for a proposed transaction. Contract The Executive Committee seeks to ensure that the best possible terms are negotiation and achieved for a proposed transaction and, where appropriate or necessary, verification that they are verified by industry benchmarking reports or independent third-party valuation or assessment. If the potential transaction is between the Group and a controlling shareholder or its associates and requires independent assessment and approval, a committee of Directors independent from the controlling shareholder and its associates is formed to oversee and support management with this process and to ensure compliance with the Relationship Agreement. Approval by Potential related party transactions outside the ordinary course of Independent business that involve a controlling shareholder or its associates are Directors reviewed, and if appropriate, approved by Directors independent from the controlling shareholders. All other potential related party transactions over $25 million, whether or not in the ordinary course of business, are approved by the Board and any Director with a potential conflict or connection with the related party will not take part in that decision. Transactions within the ordinary course of business that are below $25 million require approval by the relevant operating company board. Responsibility Company Secretary, Antofagasta Group management and the Executive Committee Antofagasta Group management and Executive Committee and, if involving a controlling shareholder, Directors who are independent from the controlling shareholder Directors who are independent from the related party antofagasta.co.uk 89 Group corporate governance overview A STRUCTURE FOR EFFECTIVE DECISION-MAKING Antofagasta plc Board The Board's role is to promote the long-term, sustainable success of the Company, generating value for shareholders and contributing to wider society. The Board has established the Company's purpose, values, strategy and risk appetite and monitors the culture of the Group as well as ongoing performance against these measures. The schedule of matters reserved for the Board was revised in 2019 and is available on the Company's website at www.antofagasta.co.uk. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES • Financial and • Culture performance reporting • Strategy and management • Structure and capital • Governance • Approving material • Shareholder engagement transactions Internal controls, risk management and compliance Board Committees Nomination Audit Sustainability Remuneration and and Stakeholder Projects and Governance and Risk Talent Management Management The Board is assisted in its responsibilities by five Board Committees. The Board has delegated authority to these Committees to perform certain activities as set out in their terms of reference. The terms of reference for each Committee were revised in 2019 and are available on the Company's website at www.antofagasta.co.uk. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES The Chair of each Committee reports to the Board following each Committee meeting, allowing the Board to understand and, if necessary, discuss matters in detail and consider the Committee's recommendations. The key responsibilities of each Committee are set out on page 102. CEO and Executive Committee The Board has delegated day-to-day responsibility for implementing the Group's strategy and fostering the corresponding organisational culture to the Company's CEO, Iván Arriagada. Mr Arriagada is not a Director of the Company but is invited to attend all Board and Committee meetings and is supported by the members of the Executive Committee, each of whom has executive responsibility for his or her respective functions. Mr Arriagada chairs the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee reviews significant matters and approves expenditure within designated authority levels. The Executive Committee leads the annual budgeting and planning processes, monitors the performance of the Group's operations and investments, evaluates risk and establishes internal controls, and promotes the sharing of best practices across the Group. Subcommittees of the Executive Committee Operating Performance Business Development Disclosure Ethics Project Steering​ Review The Executive Committee is assisted in its responsibilities by the Operating Performance Review Committee, the Business Development Committee, the Disclosure Committee, the Ethics Committee and, from time to time, Project Steering Committees. Members of the Executive Committee also sit on the boards of the Group's operating companies and report on the activities of those companies to the Board, Mr Arriagada and the Executive Committee. Following the introduction of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Board adopted its current Disclosure Procedures Manual and delegated to the Disclosure Committee primary internal responsibility for identifying information that may need to be disclosed to the market and for managing the disclosure of such information. 90 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Board and Committee information flows The Chairman tables an agenda of standing topics to be considered by the Board each year, which is then supplemented, during the year, with agreed key topics and events requiring consideration. Materials are sent to Board and Committee members a week in advance of each meeting. Each presentation has a summary sheet setting out the objective, background, proposal, justification and risk analysis and next steps. Materials include the CEO's report, which is an open and candid summary of his views on evolving strategic challenges, changes in risk assessments and emerging issues, as well as the management report with detailed information on the Group's performance against key safety, health, environmental, community, financial, project development and organisational culture indicators. Each Board and Committee meeting has one or more short sessions without management present to allow Directors to set expectations for the meeting and to reflect on and evaluate the meeting's progress. The CEO provides timely updates to the Board on emerging issues, and executives present to the Board and its Committees on operating and development matters, allowing close interaction between Board members and a wide range of executive management. Governance Corporate Chairman Papers circulated agrees agenda in advance of with Directors meetings Information Board and Committee between meetings meetings Action lists Minutes prepared and prepared, updated as key circulated and actions are approved implemented Between Board meetings, Directors receive flash reports with monthly and year-to-date production and financial results, including key metrics in respect of safety, environmental and community-relations performance, ensuring that the Board is regularly updated on the Group's performance. Occasionally, Directors may receive additional reports highlighting key developments in the Group's exploration, projects and business development activities, or general information on the commodity markets or innovations in mining. The Group's management team, led by Iván Arriagada, performs an essential role in ensuring that the Board has the information required to make effective decisions, reporting in real time on the Company's performance and implementation of the Group's strategy. The Board and each Committee maintains its own action list that is reviewed at the beginning of each meeting to ensure that Directors' enquiries and concerns are clearly identified and addressed in a timely manner. The Company Secretary minutes all Board and Committee meetings, and these are circulated and reviewed by the Board and management before being updated as necessary and tabled for approval. antofagasta.co.uk 91 Board activities STRATEGIC OVERSIGHT The Board's 2019 activities focused on oversight and pursuit of the Group's strategy, ensuring critical issues were not overlooked and advising management in the development of strategic priorities and plans that align with the values of the Group and the best interests of our stakeholders. OUR STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK We are committed to Developing Mining for a Better Future. This is the purpose that mobilises us and gives meaning to everything we do. We seek to continue being an international mining company based in Chile, focused on copper and its by-products, known for its operating efficiency, creation of sustainable value, high profitability and as a preferred partner in the global mining industry. We want to generate an inclusive culture, with values shared by all. We have a Code of Ethics and our own way of doing things, while managing our risks. To be able to achieve this, we rely on the capacity and talent of our workforce and our flexible organisation allows us to overcome current and future challenges. Below are examples of how the Board's 2019 activities have furthered the Group's strategy. STRATEGY • People • Safety and Sustainability • Competitiveness • Growth • Innovation PURPOSE CULTURE Shared values and our own way of doingORGANISATION business Organised to meet our objectives Culture Visited operations and projects to understand the progress on developing the Group's culture, particularly around safety.

Oversaw updates to the Group's strategic framework, which in part defines the Group's culture.

Monitored progress on the implementation of the Group's Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.

Monitored the implementation of behavioural guidelines which connect specific expected behaviours to the Group's culture. Governance and engagement Implemented revised governance protocols in accordance with the 2018 Code.

Reviewed Board succession plans. Each Director withdrew from any meeting when his or her own position was being considered.

Appointed Michael Anglin to the Board.

Reviewed Director independence. Reviewed Directors' conflict of interest declarations.

Approved requests by Directors to undertake additional external appointments.

Approved updates to Committees' terms of reference.

Oversaw the implementation of key recommendations arising from the 2018 internal and 2019 externally facilitated Board effectiveness reviews.

Engaged with shareholders on corporate governance matters at the 2019 AGM.

Monitored feedback from investors regarding the Group's corporate governance arrangements. Internal controls, risk management and compliance Reviewed the risk management system's maturity level.

Approved updates to the Group's Risk Management Policy.

Reviewed the Group's risk appetite statements, which are aligned with the Group's strategic pillars.

Reviewed the Group's risk matrix, materialised risks and risk mitigation actions. Vision Reviewed budgets for initiatives designed to mitigate material identified risks.

Commissioned an independent audit of data protection.

Approved the Group's Modern Slavery Act statement.

Reviewed half-yearly compliance reports.

half-yearly compliance reports. Reviewed results of the Group's whistle-blowing processes.

whistle-blowing processes. Reviewed an update on the Company's compliance related training.

Approved changes to the Group's Compliance and Crime Prevention Models. Financial and performance reporting Approved the Group's 2018 full-year and 2019 half-year results.

full-year and 2019 half-year results. Recommended and approved the dividends paid to shareholders during 2019.

Reviewed the Group's financial investment policy. 92 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 We have a solid strategy, structured around five pillars: People, Safety and Sustainability, Competitiveness, Growth and Innovation. For each of them, we have long-term objectives with defined, concrete, short- and medium-term goals that will allow us to continue develop mining for a better future. People • Reviewed the annual talent management exercise, including • Monitored the development of the new employee Total succession plans for the Executive Committee. Rewards programme. • Monitored progress on the implementation of the Group's Diversity • Monitored the implementation of behavioural guidelines which and Inclusion Strategy. connect specific expected behaviours to the Group's culture. • Monitored labour relations at the Group's mining operations and • Monitored the impact of the civil unrest in Chile, including reviewed the results of collective bargaining negotiations. contingency measures to protect the Group's workforce. Governance Corporate Safety and Sustainability Reviewed and monitored the Group's safety and health performance.

Reviewed the Group's compliance with environmental commitments and the results of a sustainability audit.

Continued to monitor the independent review of tailings dam safety at Los Pelambres and Centinela.

Competitiveness

Competitiveness Monitored results of the Group's Cost and Competitiveness Programme, including possible future savings.

Approved the renegotiation of key energy contracts at Los Pelambres and Centinela.

Approved key procurement and sales contracts.

Reviewed and monitored the Group's financial and operating performance.

Growth

Growth Reviewed execution progress for the Los Pelambres Expansion project.

Approved the execution of the opening of the Esperanza Sur pit.

Approved the submission by Twin Metals Minnesota of the Mine Plan of Operations to the relevant US authorities.

Reviewed development and exploration activities, including business development opportunities.

Reviewed progress on the feasibility study on the expansion of Centinela and approved the 2019 work plan.

Reviewed progress on the Environmental Impact Assessment submitted in 2018 to extend Zaldívar's water extraction permit from current sources beyond 2025. Reviewed progress of the Somos Choapa community relations model and its extension to the operations in the north of Chile.

Continued to monitor the progress of local community interactions at Los Pelambres.

Reviewed the Group's disclosures in relation to tailings dam safety.

Monitored progress on the ICMM's global classification standard for tailings storage facilities.

Reviewed and approved the Group's copper concentrate and copper cathode sales strategy.

Approved an upgrade to the Los Pelambres ore transport system.

Reviewed and monitored the successful financing of the Los Pelambres Expansion project and refinancing of Antucoya's third-party debt.

Antucoya's third-party debt. Reviewed and approved the acquisition and divestment of mining properties in Chile.

Reviewed and approved the Group's commercial parameters.

Reviewed and approved the base case and development case for the Group's assets.

Reviewed and approved the Group's 2020 budget.

Reviewed the Group's reserves and resources statements.

Reviewed the progress of proposed legislation which could affect the Group's growth possibilities. Innovation Approved the Zaldívar Chloride Leach project.

Reviewed progress on the implementation of the Group's digital transformation programme. antofagasta.co.uk 93 Stakeholder engagement MAKING DECISIONS FOR A BETTER FUTURE The Board closely monitors the Group's projects pipeline, ensuring that capital costs are controlled and that projects only proceed following detailed review of the long-term proposition for the Group's stakeholders. The Group maintains ongoing dialogue with stakeholders to understand their expectations and concerns and to include this information in the Board's deliberations. A description of the Group's key stakeholders, their importance to the long-term success of the Group and the key initiatives that are in place to recognise their interests and concerns is set out in detail within the Strategic Report on pages 32 to 50. Further details on the Board's workforce engagement mechanisms are set out on page 95. Construction of the $1.3 billion Los Pelambres Expansion project, which includes $500 million for a 400-litres per second desalination plant and water pipeline, started in early 2019 and the Board monitored construction progress throughout the year, discussing and making recommendations to management in relation to the design and execution of the project to ensure the following: Our people The project continues to meet the commitment that 30% of the project's workers come from the Coquimbo Region and that they are fully trained to meet the safety and other standards required by the Group and for this project. Customers The interaction between the project's construction and the operations of Los Pelambres is effectively managed to ensure that there is no interference to the operations of Los Pelambres that could impact its commitment to its customers. This is especially important at the plant, where project construction activities have commenced within the existing plant. Communities Voluntary commitments are in place to provide professional development to local suppliers, keep roads maintained, and to reinforce the availability of emergency healthcare for local communities. Feedback from the communities in relation to these commitments is reviewed by the Board. Shareholders Capital costs and project execution timing are monitored and controlled to ensure that the project's economics are maintained and that construction progress, including any unforeseen interruptions, is notified to shareholders. Suppliers The business relationship with the project's main EPCM contractor, Bechtel, is working effectively in accordance with the Group's core values and the Group's audit processes and mechanisms are reviewed to ensure that Bechtel's interactions with local supplier associations and local suppliers for the project are functioning in accordance with the Group's policies in relation to safety and health, the environment, ethics, labour conditions, compliance and risk management. Governments and regulators Commitments made under the project's permits, including the environmental permit, are monitored and included within the Group's environmental compliance management system, the results of which are periodically reported to the Board. The Board also approved construction of the Esperanza Sur project at Centinela and the Zaldívar Chloride Leach project, both in Chile, during the year as well as Twin Metals Minnesota's presentation of a Mine Plan of Operations to the US authorities, which is the first stage of the required permitting process. In approving the progress of these projects, the Directors took into account stakeholder interests in Chile and the US, respectively. Further information on the Group's growth projects and opportunities are on pages 64-66. 94 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 UNDERSTANDING THE VIEWS OF OUR WORKFORCE Mining is a long-term business and timescales often run into decades. Our relationships with our stakeholders are central to our long-term success and to our purpose of developing mining for a better future. The Group's governance structures include a network of arrangements to ensure that the views and interests of stakeholders, including our employees and contractors, are represented in the boardroom and considered as part of the Board's deliberations. Governance Corporate The Group maintains strong relations with its workforce based on trust, continuous dialogue and favourable working conditions. Over the last two years, the Board has carefully considered and thoroughly reviewed the mechanisms that are in place to allow the Board to understand the views of the Group's workforce. Ultimately, the Board has decided not to adopt any of the three workforce engagement mechanisms that are recommended in the Code. The Board considers that adopting any of these mechanisms would interfere with the effective, structured and formal combination of mechanisms that the Board already has in place. The Group's workforce comprises approximately 25,000 people. More than 99% are in Chile and more than 41% come from communities in the Antofagasta and Coquimbo Regions, where all of the Group's operating companies are located. Approximately 25% of the workforce are Group employees and 75% are contractors or subcontractors. Approximately 75% of the Group's employees are unionised. This number is close to 100% at the operator level. The Group maintains ongoing dialogue with labour unions and all key issues are raised with, and discussed by, the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Board. The Group has established control mechanisms to ensure that contractors and subcontractors, who are often members of their own labour unions, meet the Group's standards and guidelines on labour, environmental, social and ethical matters and adopt good practices with regard to safe workplaces and quality employment. Contractors and subcontractors receive the same protections as the Group's employees under Chilean labour law and the Group requires contractors to pay their employees ethical wages at least two-thirds higher than Chile's legal minimum and to provide other basic benefits including life and health insurance. These protections are reinforced through bank guarantees and contractors and subcontractors are subject to regular audits by independent third parties to ensure full compliance with these standards. Below is a selection of the workforce engagement mechanisms that the Board currently has in place: Directors visit the Group's operations individually or in small groups throughout the year where they engage informally with the workforce. Impressions and views arising from these visits are reported to the Board and related questions are raised with the management team. Labour relations matters and the feedback from labour negotiations are reported directly to the Board and the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee throughout the year and typically form a key part of the CEO's general update to the Board.

The CEO, Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Human Resources and the General Managers and HR Managers of each relevant operation meet with unions at least annually to share relevant information and listen to concerns and suggestions, the results of which are shared with the Remuneration and Talent Committee and the Board.

Group-wide employee engagement surveys are conducted every two or three years. These surveys are conducted by independent third parties on behalf of the Group and results are reported to the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Board. An employee engagement survey is planned for 2020. Following the most recent employee engagement survey in 2017, a more targeted labour relations monitoring programme has been performed at each of the Group's mining operations. This process was performed by an independent third party and included individual, group and union interviews and a review of documentary processes and collective agreements to measure the state of labour relations at each mining operation according to the measures of people management, regulatory compliance and trust.

employee engagement surveys are conducted every two or three years. These surveys are conducted by independent third parties on behalf of the Group and results are reported to the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Board. An employee engagement survey is planned for 2020. Following the most recent employee engagement survey in 2017, a more targeted labour relations monitoring programme has been performed at each of the Group's mining operations. This process was performed by an independent third party and included individual, group and union interviews and a review of documentary processes and collective agreements to measure the state of labour relations at each mining operation according to the measures of people management, regulatory compliance and trust. More targeted and specific "ad-hoc" workforce surveys are conducted and/or face-to-face focus groups are convened throughout the year in relation to specific areas of interest such as the Group's Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, flexitime working programme and employee value proposition. The results of these activities are overseen by the Executive Committee and included in information reported to the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Board.

"ad-hoc" workforce surveys are conducted and/or face-to-face focus groups are convened throughout the year in relation to specific areas of interest such as the Group's Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, flexitime working programme and employee value proposition. The results of these activities are overseen by the Executive Committee and included in information reported to the Remuneration and Talent Management Committee and the Board. The workforce is engaged in the design and development of programmes that impact culture or have a high impact on working conditions. Recently, the workforce participated in proposing changes to the Group's Leadership Model and in the design and implementation of the Group's purpose and updates and amendments to the Group's charter of values. These programmes have been reviewed and overseen or approved by the Board.

The Group's workforce is encouraged to report any concerns to the Ethics Committee through the confidential whistleblowing hotline. Reports may be made anonymously, and all reports are investigated and reported to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board. antofagasta.co.uk 95 Directors' biographies CONSTRUCTIVE CHALLENGE Biographical details for each Director standing for re-election at the 2020 AGM are set out below.* Jean-PaulNG Luksic Chairman, 55 Independent: No Appointed to the Board 1990 Appointed Chairman 2004 (Non-Executive since 2014) Over 30 years' experience with Antofagasta, including responsibility for overseeing development of the Los Pelambres and El Tesoro (Centinela Cathodes) mines Previous roles Chairman of Consejo Minero, the industry body representing the largest mining companies operating in Chile

CEO of the Group's Mining division Current positions Member of the board of Consejo Minero

Non-Executive Director of Quiñenco SA; and of Banco de Chile and Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA, both of which are listed companies in the Quiñenco group

Director of Quiñenco SA; and of Banco de Chile and Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA, both of which are listed companies in the Quiñenco group Member of the governing board of Centro de Estudios Públicos, a Chilean not-for-profit academic foundation Ollie AR PC NG Oliveira Senior Independent Director, 68 Independent: Yes Appointed to the Board 2011 Appointed Senior Independent Director 2016 Chartered accountant, management accountant and economist with over 35 years of strategic and operating experience in the mining industry and corporate finance Previous roles Senior executive positions within the Anglo American group, including Executive Director Corporate Finance and Head of Strategy and Business Development of De Beers SA

Director and audit committee chairman of Dominion Diamond Corporation Current positions Director, senior independent director, nomination committee chairman and audit and risk committee and remuneration committee member of Polymetal International plc

Director, audit and management engagement committee member of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc RamónPC ST Jara Non-Executive Director, 67 Independent: No Appointed to the Board 2003 Lawyer with considerable legal and commercial experience in Chile Previous roles Partner, Jara del Favaro Abogados

Director of Empresa Nacional del Petróleo ("ENAP") Current positions Chairman of Fundación Minera Los Pelambres (charitable foundation)

Director of Fundación Andrónico Luksic A (charitable foundation) JuanST Claro Non-Executive Director, 69 Independent: No Appointed to the Board 2005 Extensive industrial experience in Chile, including an active role representing Chilean industrial interests nationally and internationally Previous roles Chairman of the Sociedad de Fomento Fabril (Chilean Industrial Council)

Chairman of the Confederación de la Producción y del Comercio (Chilean Business Confederation)

Chairman of the Consejo Binacional de Negocios Chile-China (Council for Bilateral Business Chile-China) Current positions Chairman of Embotelladora Andina SA (Coca Cola) and Energía Coyanco SA

Director of Empresas Melón and Agrosuper

Member of the governing board of Centro de Estudios Públicos, a Chilean not-for-profit academic foundation

Chilean not-for-profit academic foundation Country adviser, Goldman Sachs Andrónico Luksic C Non-Executive Director, 66 Independent: No Appointed to the Board 2013 Extensive experience across a range of business sectors throughout Chile, Latin America and Europe Current positions Chairman of Quiñenco SA and of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA; Vice Chairman of Banco de Chile and Compañía Sudamericana de Vapores SA, all of which are listed companies in the Quiñenco group

Director of Nexans SA, a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris

Director of la Sociedad de Fomento Fabril (SOFOFA) (Manufacturing Development Company in Chile)

Member of the International Business Leaders Advisory Council of the Mayor of Shanghai, the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution, the International Advisory Board of Barrick Gold Corporation, the Advisory Board of the Panama Canal and the Chairman's International Advisory Council of the Council of the Americas Gonzalo Menéndez Gonzalo Menéndez served as a Non-Executive Director since 1985 until his death in June. A tribute to Mr Menéndez can be found on page 86. Tim Baker will not be standing for re-election at the 2020 AGM. All Directors have confirmed that their other commitments do not prevent them from devoting sufficient time to fulfilling their roles, and the Board acknowledges that the skills and experience gained by the Directors from these external appointments are of benefit to the Group. Additional external appointments cannot be undertaken without the prior approval of the Board. Ages are as at the date of the AGM. 96 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Key to Committees NG Nomination and Governance AR Audit and Risk ST Sustainability and Stakeholder Management PC Projects Remuneration and RT Talent Management Chairman Board meeting attendance Number attended Number attended Number attended Jean-Paul Luksic 8/8 Juan Claro 8/8 Vivianne Blanlot4 7/8 Ollie Oliveira 8/8 William Hayes 4/4 Jorge Bande 8/8 Gonzalo Menéndez1 4/5 Tim Baker 8/8 Francisca Castro 8/8 Ramón Jara2 7/8 Andrónico Luksic C3 1/8 Michael Anglin 5/5 Gonzalo Menéndez was unable to attend one meeting during the year due to illness. Ramón Jara was unable to attend one meeting during the year due to international travel to a business meeting on behalf of the Group. Andrónico Luksic C. was unable to attend meetings during the year due to a period of medical leave of absence. Vivianne Blanlot was unable to attend one meeting during the year due to the illness of a close family member. Vivianne ST AR RT NG Blanlot Non-Executive Director, 65 Independent: Yes Appointed to the Board 2014 Economist with extensive experience across the energy, mining, water and environmental sectors in the public and private sectors in Chile Previous roles Executive Director of the Comisión Nacional de Medio Ambiente (Environmental Agency in Chile)

Undersecretary of Comisión Nacional de Energía (National Energy Commission in Chile)

Minister of Defence for Chile

Director of Scotiabank Chile

Member of the Consejo para la Transparencia (Transparency Council), the Chilean body responsible for enforcing transparency in the public sector Current positions Director of Empresas CMPC SA, a pulp and packaging company listed in Chile

Director of Colbún SA, an energy company listed in Chile Jorge AR ST PC Bande Non-Executive Director, 67 Independent: Yes Appointed to the Board 2014 Economist with over 40 years' experience in the mining, energy and water industries in Chile Previous roles Co-founder and Executive Director of Copper and Mining Studies "CESCO", an independent not-for- profit think tank focused on mining policy issues

and Executive Director of Copper and Mining Studies "CESCO", an independent not-for- profit think tank focused on mining policy issues Vice President of Development and later director of Codelco

CEO of AMP Chile

Adviser to the World Bank

Member of the Global Agenda Council for Responsible Minerals Resource Management at the World Economic Forum

Director of Edelnor SA, Electroandina SA (now E-CL SA) and Bupa Chile SA

E-CL SA) and Bupa Chile SA Member of the Experts Committee for Copper Prices for the Chilean Ministry of Finance Current positions Director of CESCO

Director of NextMinerals SA

Professor of the International Postgraduate Programme in Mineral Economics at the University of Chile

Member of the Advisory Council of the School of Economics and Business at the University of Chile Francisca AR RT Castro Non-Executive Director, 57 Independent: Yes Appointed to the Board 2016 Commercial engineer with over 25 years' experience in industry, including mining, energy, finance and public/ private infrastructure projects in the United States and Chile Previous roles Executive Vice-President of Strategic Business at Codelco

Vice-President of Strategic Business at Codelco General Co-ordinator of Concessions at the Chilean Ministry of Public Works

Co-ordinator of Concessions at the Chilean Ministry of Public Works Various roles within the Chilean Finance Ministry and the World Bank, Washington DC Current positions Member of the Chilean Pension Funds Risk Classification Committee

Member of the independent Technical Panel of Chilean Public Works Concessions

Director of SalfaCorp SA

Director of the Fraunhofer Chile Research Foundation MichaelRT PC Anglin Non-Executive Director, 64 Independent: Yes Appointed to the Board 2019 Mining engineer with over 30 years' experience in base metals, including the development, construction and operation of large-scale mining operations in the Americas. Previous roles Vice President Operations and Chief Operating Officer of BHP Base Metals

Director of EmberClear Corp Current positions Chairman of SSR Mining Inc Governance Corporate TonyAR Jensen Non-Executive Director, 58 Independent: Yes Appointed to the Board on 13 March 2020 and will be standing for election by shareholders at the AGM. Mining engineer with over 35 years of mining experience in the United States and Chile in operational, financial, business development and management roles. Previous roles Director of Golden Star Resources Limited

Director and CEO of Royal Gold Inc

Mine General Manager of the Cortez joint venture in Nevada

Treasury, business development and a wide range of other operating roles with Placer Dome in the USA and Chile Current positions Director of Black Hills Corporation

Director of the University Advisory Board for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology antofagasta.co.uk 97 Board balance and skills A DIVERSE AND EFFECTIVE BOARD The Board comprises 11 Directors with a broad and complementary set of technical skills, educational and professional experience, nationalities, personalities, cultures and perspectives. Board balance1 Independence2 Gender diversity Tenure Nationality3 1 3 Chairman Independent Non-Independent 7 2 Male Female 9 3 4 1-5 years 6-9 years 9+ years 4 1 1 Chile USA 2 Canada UK 7 Tim Baker will not be standing for re-election at the 2020 AGM. The above figures reflect the Board balance as at the date of the Annual Report. The Board reviews the independence of Directors annually. None of the factors set out in Code Provision 10 apply to the Company's Independent Directors. The Company has met the Parker Review target and there is more than one Director of colour on the Board. Although the Group's footprint is primarily in Chile, the mining industry is international, and the Board includes a number of Directors from outside Chile in support of its vision and strategy. Board skills matrix Director Independence CEO experience Mining industry experience Mining operations experience Board governance Financial Legal Executive compensation Latin American experience UK market Project management Sustainability Energy experience Government relations Communication Jean-Paul Luksic           Ollie Oliveira            Ramón Jara           Juan Claro         Andrónico Luksic C        Vivianne Blanlot        Jorge Bande            Francisca Castro         Michael Anglin           Tim Baker         Tony Jensen              Professional development Induction New Directors receive a thorough induction on joining the Board. This includes meetings with the Chairman, other Directors, the CEO and Executive Committee members; briefings on the Group's strategy, UK corporate governance, operations, projects and exploration activities; and visits to the Group's operating companies. Continuing personal development Directors receive an annual briefing on governance, legal, regulatory and market developments that are relevant to directors of UK-listed companies complemented by discussions on Board-related matters. Directors have access to, and are encouraged to regularly attend, round-table discussions, seminars and other events that cover topics relevant to the Group and their role. Resources The Company provides Directors with the necessary resources to maintain and enhance their knowledge and capabilities. All Directors have access to management and to such information as they need to discharge their duties and responsibilities fully and effectively. Directors are also entitled to seek independent professional advice concerning the affairs of the Group at the Company's expense. 98 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 Roles in the boardroom ROLES IN THE BOARDROOM Non-Executive Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic Leads the Board and ensures its effectiveness in all aspects of its duties. Promotes the highest standards of integrity, probity and corporate governance.

Sets the agenda for Board meetings in consultation with other Directors, members of senior management and the Company Secretary.

Chairs meetings and ensures that there is adequate time for discussion of all agenda items, focusing on strategic, rather than routine, issues.

Promotes a culture of openness and debate within the Board by facilitating the effective contribution by all Directors.

Oversees Director development, induction and performance review.

Leads relations with shareholders. Independent Non-Executive Directors Ollie Oliveira Tim Baker Jorge Bande Vivianne Blanlot Francisca Castro Michael Anglin Tony Jensen Ensure that no individual or small group of individuals can dominate the Board's decision-making. Meet the independence criteria set out in the UK Corporate Governance Code.

No connection with the Group or any other Director which could be perceived to compromise independence.

Provide a range of outside perspectives to the Group and encourage robust debate with, and challenge of, the Group's executive management. CEO Iván Arriagada1 Leads the implementation of the Group's strategy set by the Board. Manages the overall operations and resources of the Group.

Leads the Executive Committee and ensures its effectiveness in all aspects of its duties.

Provides information to the Board and participates in Board discussion regarding day-to-day activities of the Group. Governance Corporate Senior Independent Director Ollie Oliveira Provides a sounding board for the Chairman and supports the Chairman in the delivery of his objectives as required. Where necessary, acts as an intermediary between the Chairman and the other members of the Board or the CEO.

Acts as an additional point of contact for shareholders, focusing on the Group's governance and strategy, and gives shareholders an alternative means of raising concerns other than with the Chairman or senior management. Non-Executive Directors Juan Claro Ramón Jara Andrónico Luksic C Provide a range of outside perspectives to the Group and encourage robust debate with, and challenge of, the Group's executive management. The Board does not consider these Directors to be independent because they do not meet one or more of the independence criteria set out in the UK Corporate Governance Code. 2

Ensure that no individual or small group of individuals can dominate the Board's decision ‑ making. Executive Committee members See pages 100-101 for more information Present proposals, recommendations and information to the Board within their areas of responsibility. Support the CEO in the implementation of the Group's strategy set by the Board. Company Secretary Julian Anderson Ensures that Directors have access to the information they need to perform their roles. Provides a conduit for Board and Committee communications and provides a link between the Board and management.

Advises the Board on corporate governance and supports the Board in applying the Code and complying with listing obligations. The Group's CEO, Iván Arriagada, is not a Director. This is consistent with practice in Chile where local law prohibits CEOs of public companies from being directors of those companies. Despite this, interaction between the Board and executive management is as you would expect between Non-Executive Directors and management in a typical UK-listed company. The CEO and CFO are invited to attend all Board meetings, the CEO is also invited to attend all Board Committee meetings and there is regular formal and informal dialogue between management and the Board. The Board considers that there are considerable benefits associated with having a Board comprising exclusively Non-Executive Directors. Not only does it provide a broad range of perspectives, but it also encourages robust debate with, and independent oversight of, the Group's executive management. Ramón Jara provides advisory services to the Group. Andrónico Luksic C is the brother of Jean-Paul Luksic, the Chairman of the Company, and is Chairman of Quiñenco SA and Chairman or Director of Quiñenco's other listed subsidiaries. Jean-Paul Luksic is also a Non-Executive Director of Quiñenco and some of its listed subsidiaries. Like Antofagasta plc, Quiñenco is controlled by a foundation in which members of the Luksic family are interested. Ramón Jara and Juan Claro have served on the Board for more than nine years from the date of their first election. antofagasta.co.uk 99 Executive Committee members' biographies A MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH STRONG MINING EXPERIENCE Iván Arriagada BD D P CEO Joined the Group in 2015 Commercial engineer and economist with over 20 years' international experience in the mining and oil and gas industries. Previous roles Chief Financial Officer of Codelco

Various positions at BHP Billiton, including President of Pampa Norte (Spence and Cerro Colorado), Vice President Operations and Chief Financial Officer of the Base Metals division

Over 15 years' experience with Shell in Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina and the United States Alfredo Atucha BD E D P CFO Joined the Group in 2013 Chartered accountant with an MBA and over 30 years' financial and international experience in the mining, energy and fast-moving consumer goods industries. Previous roles 10 years at BHP Billiton as Vice President of Finance for Minera Escondida and Senior Manager of Base Metals Major Projects

Finance and Administration Manager at Chilquinta Energía (part of Sempra Energy and PSG Group)

CFO at Reckitt Benckiser in Spain, Brazil and Chile

Tax Planning and Treasury Manager at British American Tobacco Mauricio Ortiz BD E D P Vice President of Finance Joined the Group in 2015 Electrical engineer and Master of Science (Metals and Energy Finance) with 14 years' experience in the energy, mining and railway industries. Previous roles General Manager at FCAB (Transport division)

Business Development Manager at Antofagasta plc

Finance Manager at Codelco - Chuquicamata

Business Development Principal at Rio Tinto plc, London

Various operating and project roles at BHP Billiton Hernán Menares OP P Vice President of Operations Joined the Group in 2008 Mining engineer and mineral economist with 30 years' experience in mining. Previous roles Project Development Manager for the Centinela District

Operating and business planning roles at Codelco

Various positions at Compañía Minera del Pacífico and Compañía Minera Huasco SA Ana María Rabagliati E Vice President of Human Resources Joined the Group in 2013 Human resources specialist with more than 25 years' experience in international companies across a range of industries, including financial services, industrials and oil and gas. Previous roles Corporate Human Resources Manager at Masisa

Country Human Resources Vice President at Citigroup

Human Resources Manager of the Lafarge Group in Chile

Various positions across several divisions and areas at Shell, including Human Resources Manager at the Lubricants Business of Shell Oil Latin America Gonzalo Sánchez Vice President of Sales Joined the Group in 1996 Civil engineer with over 25 years' experience in marketing and hedging metals. Previous roles Deputy Commercial Director, Antofagasta Minerals

Copper sales at Codelco Francisco Walther P Vice President of Projects Joined the Group in 2007 Mining engineer with over 25 years' experience in mining operations and engineering for open pit and underground mines. Previous roles Project Director of Reko Diq

Director of Codelco's Chuquicamata underground mine project

Head of engineering for Codelco's Mansa Mina (now Ministro Hales) project Mauricio Larrain General Manager - Los Pelambres Joined the Group in 2017 Civil mining engineer and Master of Science (Mineral Economics) with 28 years' experience in mining. Previous roles General Manager at El Teniente

Operations Manager at El Teniente

Mine Planning Corporate Director at Codelco

Various positions at Codelco and Los Pelambres 100 Antofagasta plc Annual Report 2019 René Aguilar E P Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Patricio Enei E D P Andrónico Luksic L BD Vice President of Legal Vice President of Development Key to Committees OP Operating Performance Review Committee BD Business Development Committee Ethics Committee Disclosure Committee P Project Steering Committees Governance Corporate Joined the Group in 2017 Industrial psychologist with 20 years' experience in mining, including in sustainability, safety, human resources and corporate affairs. Previous roles Group Head of Safety at Anglo American plc, London

Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Codelco, Chile

Health and Safety Director at International Council on Mining and Metals "ICMM", London Joined the Group in 2014 Lawyer and MBA, with over 20 years' experience in mining, including roles at some of the largest international copper companies operating in Chile. Previous roles General Counsel at Codelco

Corporate Affairs Manager at Minera Escondida

Senior lawyer at BHP Billiton in Chile

Chief Legal Counsel at Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi

Lawyer at the Instituto de Normalización Previsional and in private practice Joined the Group in 2006 Business administrator with broad mining experience in sales, exploration, business development and general management. Previous roles Corporate Manager in the Mining division

Director, Antofagasta Minerals Toronto Office

Various positions at Banco de Chile Carlos Espinoza Leonardo Gonzalez General Manager - Centinela General Manager - Antucoya Joined the Group in 2010 Joined the Group in 2015 • Civil mining engineer and MBA, • Civil mining engineer and MBA, with 27 years of mining experience. with 24 years' experience in mining. Luis Sanchez General Manager - Zaldívar Joined the Group in 2016 • Civil metallurgical engineer and MBA, with 24 years' experience Katherina Jenny General Manager - FCAB (Transport division) Joined the Group in 2016 • Mining engineer and MBA, with Previous roles Planning and Development Manager at Centinela

Head of Mining Operations at Centinela

Operations Manager at Michilla

Planning positions at Minera Escondida and Minera Spence Previous roles General Manager at Zaldívar

Operations Manager at Zaldívar

Mining Superintendent at Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi in mining. Previous roles Operations Manager at Centinela

President of Pampa Norte (Spence and Cerro Colorado)

General Manager at Spence

Various roles at Escondida, Codelco and Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi 15 years' experience in mining. Previous roles