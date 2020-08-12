Antofagasta : Chilean regulator preps sweeping Atacama review as it abandons SQM legal battle

SANTIAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental regulator
has withdrawn from its legal battle to defend a compliance plan
by lithium miner SQM that it approved last year, according to a
filing seen by Reuters, a decision that could prove a major
setback as the miner seeks to ramp up output of the coveted
battery metal.
The Environmental Superintendent (SMA) also said it was
planning a new "comprehensive management plan" for the Atacama
salt flat in northern Chile where SQM and other companies mine
lithium and copper.
In 2019, the SMA gave its blessing to a $25 million
compliance plan drawn up by SQM after a multi-year investigation
had found the company had over-drawn lithium-rich brine from the
salt flat. But that decision was tossed out by a regional court
in December at the behest of local indigenous communities.
The SMA had been planning to take the battle to defend the
compliance plan to the country's Supreme Court, but said in the
filing that it had ultimately decided not to fight the lower
court's order.
"The (decision) to drop the appeal... comes as the SMA
begins to develop a comprehensive management plan for the
Atacama salt flat basin," the agency said.
It said that plan involved a series of actions aimed at the
"four principal companies that have projects in the salt flat."
The filing names SQM, SQM's lithium rival Albemarle
, Antofagasta's Zaldivar copper mine and BHP's
Escondida, the world's largest copper mine.
Those actions include enforcement and cross-referencing data
from the miners, in order to better understand their
environmental impact, the agency said, citing its recent
decision to charge Escondida with over-pumping water for 15
years.
The SMA also said it had required the four miners to provide
reports to facilitate real-time water monitoring on the flat.
SQM did not immediately reply to a request for comment on
the regulator's decision.
Water continues to be a major sticking point for the plans
of both SQM and Albemarle to boost output of lithium from the
salt flats of the Atacama, the world's driest desert. The region
supplies around one-quarter of the global supply of lithium, a
key ingredient in the batteries that power cellphones and
electric vehicles.
The lower court, in its December 2019 decision to scrap
SQM's compliance plan, noted the flat's "particular fragility"
and called for a water model to help ensure mining on the flat
was sustainable.
The SMA had initially rebuked those arguments, calling the
court's decision "unfounded." It accused judges of
cherry-picking information to favor its finding and "omitting...
evidence that had been pondered by the SMA."
In the latest filing, the SMA said it now believed it best
to abide by the court's decision and require SQM conduct a new
compliance plan.
The SMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on why it had changed its mind.
Soaring lithium demand has raised questions about whether
the region can support current and future levels of lithium
production along with the needs of sprawling nearby copper
mines, a booming tourism industry and indigenous communities.
