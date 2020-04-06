Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Antofagasta plc    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Antofagasta : Los Pelambres Expansion project will remain on care and...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:36am EDT

NEWS RELEASE, 6 APRIL 2020

LOS PELAMBRES EXPANSION PROJECT WILL REMAIN ON CARE

AND MAINTENANCE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Further to the announcement made of 2 April, Antofagasta Minerals SA today announced further details on the suspension of the Los Pelambres Expansion project, referred to in Chile as the INCO project. A translation of the announcement is as follows:

"ANTOFAGASTA MINERALS SUSPENDS INCO PROJECT CONTRACTING COMPANIES AGREEMENTS

  • This action, which will be periodically reviewed based on the evolution of the emergency, will in principle apply for an estimated maximum period of 120 days and, in most cases, does not imply the contract will be terminated. "This is a temporary suspension that has been taken as it is not possible to continue with the construction of the project as originally planned and is only for the duration of the emergency, as we hope to resume work as soon as possible," explained Francisco Walther, Vice President of Projects at Antofagasta Minerals.
  • In the next few days, the terms of this decision will be reviewed with each of the contracting companies, with the central aim to maintain a minimum monthly salary for each workers' of at least Ch$500,0001, in addition to what the worker is entitled to in accordance with the law. "We all must make an effort so that the cost of this crisis affects the project's workers as little as possible," said Walther.

Salamanca, April 4, 2020

As it is not possible to continue working normally as a result of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, Antofagasta Minerals has decided to temporarily suspend the contracts with most of the companies building the INCO project of Minera Los Pelambres.

This decision makes it possible to strengthen general hygiene and social isolation measures, thus protecting the health of both workers and communities.

The suspension, which in principle will have a maximum duration of up to 120 days, should in most cases not lead to the termination of the contracts. "We want to maintain a contractual relationship with most of the contractor companies with which we are working today, but we must accept that, given the current conditions, many cannot do the work for which they are contracted," explained Francisco Walther, Vice President of Projects at Antofagasta Minerals.

For this reason, instead of terminating contracts as other companies have done, the Company has proposed this course of action, which seeks to build solutions and tries to avoid such an outcome. "It is a temporary suspension for the duration of this emergency, as we hope to resume work as soon as possible, hopefully well before the end of the initially defined timeframe," Walther said.

The terms that will apply to contractor companies during this suspension period will be agreed in the coming days. However, each case will be reviewed individually, seeking to maintain, whenever possible, each workers' minimum monthly income equal to Ch$500,0001, and avoiding the

termination of their employment. Additionally, if legally applicable, this benefit would be in addition to any benefits that may eventually receive under the law.

"We must all try to reduce the cost of this crisis on the INCO project's contractor workers as much as possible. Therefore, we are contributing so that, whenever possible, workers from the INCO project are not left without an income in these difficult times," said Walther.

At los Pelambres the workforce reductions of its regular operations that have already been implemented2 are being maintained, with the aim of ensuring the necessary hygienic conditions to protect the health of those who work on site and in the communities. In each case, the company will agree the contractual conditions with each of the contract companies involved."

The original announcement by Antofagasta Minerals in Spanish can be found at www.aminerals.cl/comunicaciones/noticias/.

  1. This is the minimum wage set by Antofagasta Minerals on 1 January 2020 for all its on-site contractors and is approximately two-thirds higher than the national minimum wage.
  2. As previously announced on 20 March 2020 and 2 April 2020, workforce numbers at Los Pelambres have been reduced by approximately 50% with critical employees remaining at work to ensure production continues largely unaffected.

Investors - London

Media - London

Andrew Lindsay

alindsay@antofagasta.co.uk

Carole Cable

antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com

Telephone

+44 20 7808 0988

Telephone

+44 20 7404 5959

Andres Vergara

avergara@antofagasta.co.uk

Will Medvei

antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com

Telephone

+44 20 7808 0988

Telephone

+44 20 7404 5959

Media - Santiago

Pablo Orozco

porozco@aminerals.cl

Paola Raffo

praffo.van@aminerals.cl

Telephone

+56 2 2798 7000

2

Disclaimer

Antofagasta plc published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANTOFAGASTA PLC
02:36aANTOFAGASTA : Los Pelambres Expansion project will remain on care and...
PU
04/01ANTOFAGASTA : Centinela signs renewable power contract
PU
03/26Glencore closes some operations in four countries over coronavirus curbs
RE
03/22ANTOFAGASTA : BHP to exclude contractors at Chile copper mines for 15 days
RE
03/20ANTOFAGASTA : to slow expansion of copper mine in Chile on coronavirus
RE
03/20ANTOFAGASTA : Actions to reduce risk of infection
PU
03/18From using drones to stockpiling cyanide, miners keep digging amid pandemic
RE
03/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 claws back some ground as liquidity aids lift c..
RE
03/17Antofagasta to cut 2020 spending as coronavirus squeezes global economy
RE
03/17ANTOFAGASTA : 2019 Preliminary Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 934 M
EBIT 2019 1 419 M
Net income 2019 513 M
Debt 2019 682 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 9 267 M
Chart ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Antofagasta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,29  $
Last Close Price 9,40  $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Hernán Menares Vice President-Operations
Mauricio Ortiz Group Chief Financial Officer
Ramon F. Jara Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-17.41%9 488
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-0.56%4 983
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-53.53%3 485
VEDANTA LIMITED1.97%3 181
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.1.91%2 885
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.0.10%2 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group