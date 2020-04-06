Antofagasta : Los Pelambres Expansion project will remain on care and...

NEWS RELEASE, 6 APRIL 2020

LOS PELAMBRES EXPANSION PROJECT WILL REMAIN ON CARE

AND MAINTENANCE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Salamanca, April 4, 2020

As it is not possible to continue working normally as a result of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, Antofagasta Minerals has decided to temporarily suspend the contracts with most of the companies building the INCO project of Minera Los Pelambres.

This decision makes it possible to strengthen general hygiene and social isolation measures, thus protecting the health of both workers and communities.

The suspension, which in principle will have a maximum duration of up to 120 days, should in most cases not lead to the termination of the contracts. "We want to maintain a contractual relationship with most of the contractor companies with which we are working today, but we must accept that, given the current conditions, many cannot do the work for which they are contracted," explained Francisco Walther, Vice President of Projects at Antofagasta Minerals.

For this reason, instead of terminating contracts as other companies have done, the Company has proposed this course of action, which seeks to build solutions and tries to avoid such an outcome. "It is a temporary suspension for the duration of this emergency, as we hope to resume work as soon as possible, hopefully well before the end of the initially defined timeframe," Walther said.

The terms that will apply to contractor companies during this suspension period will be agreed in the coming days. However, each case will be reviewed individually, seeking to maintain, whenever possible, each workers' minimum monthly income equal to Ch$500,0001, and avoiding the