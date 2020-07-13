Antofagasta : Workers at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile vote to strike -union

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Antofagasta
Minerals' Centinela copper mine in Chile have voted in
favor of strike action after rejecting a pay offer, their union
chief told Reuters on Monday.
A total of 94.7% of members voted for a stoppage, which can
only be confirmed after a period of mandatory government-led
mediation that usually lasts between five and 10 days.
"The result reflects how poor the latest offer was from the
company," Celso Pardo, president of the union, told Reuters.
Pardo added that a possible stoppage could jeopardize the
operational continuity of the mine because most of the mine's
supervisors were unionized.
Since the arrival of the novel coronavirus in Chile in
early March, copper production has been minimally impacted by
sanitary restrictions imposed by the central government to
prevent its spread.
However, in recent weeks contagions in the industry have
increased steadily, with some deaths, prompting a revision of
shift patterns, suspension of construction projects and smelters
as tensions with unions rise.
Last week, members of the union representing workers at
Antofagasta's Zaldivar mine voted in favor of strike action
after rejecting a pay offer and vowed to strike from July 15,
pending government-led mediation.
Antofagasta said in a statement that the company hoped "to
reach an agreement through dialogue, considering the conditions
of Centinela mine's business and its projections."
Centinela produced 276,000 tonnes of copper last year.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing
by Dan Grebler)