ANTOFAGASTA PLC

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
News 
News

Antofagasta : Workers at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile vote to strike -union

07/13/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Antofagasta Minerals' Centinela copper mine in Chile have voted in favor of strike action after rejecting a pay offer, their union chief told Reuters on Monday.

A total of 94.7% of members voted for a stoppage, which can only be confirmed after a period of mandatory government-led mediation that usually lasts between five and 10 days.

"The result reflects how poor the latest offer was from the company," Celso Pardo, president of the union, told Reuters.

Pardo added that a possible stoppage could jeopardize the operational continuity of the mine because most of the mine's supervisors were unionized.

Since the arrival of the novel coronavirus in Chile in early March, copper production has been minimally impacted by sanitary restrictions imposed by the central government to prevent its spread.

However, in recent weeks contagions in the industry have increased steadily, with some deaths, prompting a revision of shift patterns, suspension of construction projects and smelters as tensions with unions rise.

Last week, members of the union representing workers at Antofagasta's Zaldivar mine voted in favor of strike action after rejecting a pay offer and vowed to strike from July 15, pending government-led mediation.

Antofagasta said in a statement that the company hoped "to reach an agreement through dialogue, considering the conditions of Centinela mine's business and its projections."

Centinela produced 276,000 tonnes of copper last year. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1.37% 1000.5 Delayed Quote.7.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 184 M - -
Net income 2020 262 M - -
Net Debt 2020 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 12 448 M 12 440 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 532
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Antofagasta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,91 $
Last Close Price 12,46 $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Hernán Menares Vice President-Operations
Mauricio Ortiz Group Chief Financial Officer
Ramon F. Jara Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA PLC7.66%12 303
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS2.13%6 796
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-4.85%6 376
VEDANTA LIMITED-26.27%5 436
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.6.72%5 165
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.11.05%3 348
