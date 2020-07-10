Workers at Antofagasta's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile vote to strike -union

(Adds further detail from statement, Antofagasta response,
context)
SANTIAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - Workers at Antofagasta
Minerals's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile have voted in favour of
strike action after rejecting a pay offer, the mine's union said
on Friday.
The union said in a statement that 99% of its members had
rejected a collective pay offer and a strike had been set for
July 15, pending government mediation.
The union said it "regretted" the need for a strike, when
the Chilean economy is in the doldrums and mining is among its
primary earners, but claimed Antofagasta Minerals was
attempting to strip workers' contracts of existing benefits in
the latest negotiations.
The company told Reuters in a statement it would seek
government-led mediation, adding: "We hope to reach an agreement
through dialogue, considering the conditions of Zaldivar mine's
business and its projections."
The union said the company was hiding behind a "non-existent
crisis in our industry."
Major copper miners operating in Chile have largely
maintained production despite economic shutdowns necessitated by
the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Chile in March.
However in recent weeks, as the virus has spread around the
country and thousands of mine workers have fallen ill, miners
have stepped up safety protocols, tightened shift patterns and
suspended construction projects, raising fears about an - as yet
unseen - impact on production.
The Zaldivar union said workers had risked their lives to
maintain production at pre-pandemic levels "with a high cost to
our health." Guillermo Esquivel, head of the Zaldívar union,
told Reuters by phone there had been "an important number" of
coronavirus cases confirmed among workers.
"We cannot accept the mine owners exploitation," it said in
its statement. "If the company does not recognize our
contribution and sacrifice, it will face an extensive strike
that will completely stop production."
Chile’s miners, plagued by falling ore grades, were already
looking to shave costs and boost efficiency before the pandemic
hit. It exacerbated issues by dampening demand from China, the
world’s largest copper consumer and the country first hit by the
virus.
Zaldivar, which is co-owned by Barrick Gold Corp,
accounts for around 2% of Chile's annual copper production.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing
Editing by Chris Reese, Sandra Maler and Diane Craft)