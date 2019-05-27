Anton Oilfield Services : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019 AND FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT
0
05/27/2019 | 09:54am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019 AND FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT
The board of directors (the "Board") of Anton Oilfield Services Group (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 27 May 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 April 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited
792,694,284
0
consolidated financial statements and the
(100%)
(0%)
reports of directors and auditors of the
Company for the year ended 31 December
2018.
2.
To approve grant of final dividends.
793,024,284
0
(100%)
(0%)
3.
To re-elect Mr. LUO Lin as an executive
670,408,122
122,616,162
director.
(84.538158%)
(15.461842%)
4.
To re-elect Mr. FAN Yonghong as an
732,736,284
60,288,000
executive director.
(92.397711%)
(7.602289%)
5.
To re-elect Mr. ZHANG Yongyi as an
631,750,515
161,273,769
independent non-executive director.
(79.663451%)
(20.336549%)
6.
To re-elect Mr. ZHU Xiaoping as an
740,472,622
52,551,662
independent non-executive director.
(93.373259%)
(6.626741%)
7.
To authorise the board of directors to fix the
793,024,284
0
remuneration of the directors.
(100%)
(0%)
- 1 -
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
8.
To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as
793,024,284
0
auditors and authorize the board of directors
(100%)
(0%)
to fix their remuneration.
9.
To grant a general mandate to the directors
478,494,626
314,529,658
to allot, issue and deal with additional shares
(60.337954%)
(39.662046%)
not exceeding 20% of the total number of
shares of the Company in issue as at the date
of passing this resolution.
10.
To grant a general mandate to the directors
793,024,284
0
to buy back shares not exceeding 10% of the
(100%)
(0%)
total number of shares of the Company in
issue as at the date of passing this resolution.
11.
To extend the authority granted to the
577,872,288
215,151,996
Directors pursuant to ordinary resolution no.
(72.869432%)
(27.130568%)
9. to issue shares by adding to the issued
share capital of the Company the number of
shares bought back under ordinary resolution
no. 10.
As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions numbered 1. to 11., the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 3,004,865,855 shares of HK$0.10 each. The total number of shares entitling shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM is 3,004,865,855 shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions. No Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
- 2 -
Final Dividend Payment
The proposal for the payment of final dividend of RMB0.01 per ordinary share to shareholders was approved at the AGM. The exchange rate adopted for conversion was the average middle exchange rate for Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as published by the People's Bank of China of the 5 business days prior to the AGM at which dividends were declared (i.e. 20 May 2019 to 24 May 2019) (RMB1=HK$1.1378). Accordingly, the amount of final dividend payable in Hong Kong dollars will be 0.0114 per share and is expected to be paid to the shareholders on or around 12 June 2019.
By order of the Board
Anton Oilfield Services Group
LUO Lin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 27 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LUO Lin, Mr. PI Zhifeng and Mr. FAN Yonghong; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. John William CHISHOLM and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Yongyi, Mr. ZHU Xiaoping, and Dato WEE Yiaw Hin.
Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 13:53:06 UTC