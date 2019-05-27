Log in
ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES (GROUP) LTD.

(3337)
Anton Oilfield Services : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019 AND FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT

05/27/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019 AND FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Anton Oilfield Services Group (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 27 May 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 April 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited

792,694,284

0

consolidated financial statements and the

(100%)

(0%)

reports of directors and auditors of the

Company for the year ended 31 December

2018.

2.

To approve grant of final dividends.

793,024,284

0

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-elect Mr. LUO Lin as an executive

670,408,122

122,616,162

director.

(84.538158%)

(15.461842%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. FAN Yonghong as an

732,736,284

60,288,000

executive director.

(92.397711%)

(7.602289%)

5.

To re-elect Mr. ZHANG Yongyi as an

631,750,515

161,273,769

independent non-executive director.

(79.663451%)

(20.336549%)

6.

To re-elect Mr. ZHU Xiaoping as an

740,472,622

52,551,662

independent non-executive director.

(93.373259%)

(6.626741%)

7.

To authorise the board of directors to fix the

793,024,284

0

remuneration of the directors.

(100%)

(0%)

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

8.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as

793,024,284

0

auditors and authorize the board of directors

(100%)

(0%)

to fix their remuneration.

9.

To grant a general mandate to the directors

478,494,626

314,529,658

to allot, issue and deal with additional shares

(60.337954%)

(39.662046%)

not exceeding 20% of the total number of

shares of the Company in issue as at the date

of passing this resolution.

10.

To grant a general mandate to the directors

793,024,284

0

to buy back shares not exceeding 10% of the

(100%)

(0%)

total number of shares of the Company in

issue as at the date of passing this resolution.

11.

To extend the authority granted to the

577,872,288

215,151,996

Directors pursuant to ordinary resolution no.

(72.869432%)

(27.130568%)

9. to issue shares by adding to the issued

share capital of the Company the number of

shares bought back under ordinary resolution

no. 10.

As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions numbered 1. to 11., the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 3,004,865,855 shares of HK$0.10 each. The total number of shares entitling shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM is 3,004,865,855 shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions. No Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

- 2 -

Final Dividend Payment

The proposal for the payment of final dividend of RMB0.01 per ordinary share to shareholders was approved at the AGM. The exchange rate adopted for conversion was the average middle exchange rate for Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as published by the People's Bank of China of the 5 business days prior to the AGM at which dividends were declared (i.e. 20 May 2019 to 24 May 2019) (RMB1=HK$1.1378). Accordingly, the amount of final dividend payable in Hong Kong dollars will be 0.0114 per share and is expected to be paid to the shareholders on or around 12 June 2019.

By order of the Board

Anton Oilfield Services Group

LUO Lin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LUO Lin, Mr. PI Zhifeng and Mr. FAN Yonghong; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. John William CHISHOLM and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Yongyi, Mr. ZHU Xiaoping, and Dato WEE Yiaw Hin.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 13:53:06 UTC
