Anton Oilfield Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - WINS TENDER FOR INTEGRATED OILFIELD MANAGEMENT SERVICE PROJECT IN CHAD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

WINS TENDER FOR

INTEGRATED OILFIELD MANAGEMENT SERVICE PROJECT

IN CHAD

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 11 September 2019, the Group has received a letter of award from its customer, stating that we have won the integrated oilfield management service project in the Chad market.

This announcement is made by Anton Oilfield Services Group (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, on 11 September 2019, the Group has received a letter of award from its customer, stating that we have won the integrated oilfield management service project in the Chad market. The Group will provide the customer with integrated oilfield management services including reservoir services, development planning, and operation and maintenance management of the oilfield. The term of services will be two years and three months. The amount of the project is approximately US$53.0 million. The Group will further negotiate with the customer in respect of relevant commercial terms based on the letter of award and promote the early signing of the formal contract.

The oilfield is located in the south of Chad, which is approximately 560 kilometres from its capital city of Ndjamena and is in the preliminary stage currently. Our customer is an international oil company. The Group competed with more than ten large international and domestic oilfield services companies and eventually won out in the light of its solid experience and leading comprehensive capabilities in large integrated field management services. This project is the first oversea oilfield project of our customer (as an operator), and the customer thus attaches great importance on the development and management of the oilfield. The Group will leverage its experience and systematic advantages in integrated field management projects to help its customer achieve the efficient development and smooth operation of the oilfield.