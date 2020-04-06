Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Anton Oilfield Services Group    3337   KYG039991024

ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP

(3337)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anton Oilfield Services : AICD water-control technology helps old horizontal well achieve cost reduction and efficiency increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:18pm EDT
Anton AICD water-control technology helps old horizontal well achieve cost reduction and efficiency increase
Recently, Anton AICD water control technology applied in an old horizontal well in Tarim oilfield with vertical depth of more than 5,000 meters. After two months 'production observation, the water content decreased by 35.2%, and the water control effect was remarkable.

Tarim Hudson oilfield is mostly horizontal Wells in the high water cut development stage. The Anton technical team conducted in-depth reservoir geological analysis of the old wells, combining factors such as the development of the interlayer, the spatial location of the horizontal well trajectory, and production dynamics, It is concluded that the AICD technology can help the block to solve the problem of high water cut caused by partial discharge of horizontal Wells, limit the production of high aquifer section, release the production of oil-bearing potential formation, and comprehensively improve the oil production of horizontal wells. At the same time, the combination of water control technology and sand control screen becomes a water control screen tool, which can control water, increase oil, and control sand, to solve a variety of problems in production wells.

After years of independent research and development, Anton AICD water control technology has been successfully applied to more than 50 Wells through deep integration with Anton reservoir geological technology. Water control has achieved remarkable results and has been widely recognized by clients. The application in the old well can effectively prolong the life of the well and release the potential production capacity. In the new well application, it can extend the time of low water content, reduce formation water output, reduce water treatment, and help customers achieve cost reduction and efficiency.

Disclaimer

Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GR
10:18pANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : AICD water-control technology helps old horizontal wel..
PU
03/23ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Announces Its 2019 Annual Results
PU
03/22ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Announcement of unaudited annual results for the year ..
PU
03/13ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Offer to purchase for cash of its outstanding 9.75% se..
PU
03/07ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Successfully Completes Partial Repurchase of its Outst..
PU
03/04ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Offer to purchase for cash of its outstanding 9.75% se..
PU
02/25OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH OF ITS OU : XS1719264324; Common Code: 171926432)
PU
01/21ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Dream Chasing 20 years, Anton Oilfield Services Group ..
BU
2019ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Adoption of restricted share award scheme
PU
2019ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Notice of issue and listing on the stock exchange of h..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 640 M
EBIT 2019 756 M
Net income 2019 329 M
Debt 2019 2 342 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 4,37x
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 1 485 M
Chart ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Anton Oilfield Services Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,71  CNY
Last Close Price 0,49  CNY
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Feng Pi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Hong Fan President, Executive Director & CTO
Lin Luo Chairman
Hong Jian Xu Financial Director & Controller
Yong Yi Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP-3.57%192
SCHLUMBERGER NV-64.45%18 726
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-59.42%6 864
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-68.90%6 027
DIALOG GROUP1.31%3 978
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-60.68%3 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group