ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP

(3337)
Anton Oilfield Services : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP - US$300 MILLION 7.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

12/02/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

US$300 MILLION 7.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

(the "Notes", Stock Code: 40077)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

Nomura Admiralty Harbour UBS

NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by Anton Oilfield Services Group by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering memorandum relating thereto dated 21 November 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the Notes is expected to become effective on 3 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP

LUO Lin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LUO Lin, Mr. PI Zhifeng and Mr. FAN Yonghong, the non-executive Director is Mr. John William CHISHOLM and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Yongyi, Mr. ZHU Xiaoping and Dato WEE Yiaw Hin.

Disclaimer

Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:19:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 643 M
EBIT 2019 774 M
Net income 2019 341 M
Debt 2019 2 256 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,66x
P/E ratio 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 2 025 M
Technical analysis trends ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,20  CNY
Last Close Price 0,67  CNY
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Feng Pi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Hong Fan President, Executive Director & CTO
Lin Luo Chairman
Hong Jian Xu Financial Director & Controller
Yong Yi Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP-2.60%288
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.33%50 115
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.03%18 425
BAKER HUGHES4.28%14 570
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-12.26%8 701
TECHNIPFMC-3.78%8 423
