Anton Oilfield Services : Successfully Completes Partial Repurchase of its Outstanding US$ Senior Notes Due 2020

03/07/2020 | 04:08pm EST

For Immediate Release

安東油田服務集團

Anton Oilfield Services Group

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

(Stock Code3337)

Anton Oilfield Services Group Successfully Completes Partial Repurchase of its

Outstanding US$ Senior Notes Due 2020

(5 March 2020, Hong Kong) Anton Oilfield Services Group("Anton Oilfield" or the "Group"; Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 3337), a leading independent oil and gas fields technical services provider in China, is pleased to announce that the Group has successfully completed its offer to repurchase part of its 9.75% senior notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes") with a total of US$102,737,000 in principal amount repurchased.

The 2020 Notes of the Group were issued with the outstanding principal amount of US$300,000,000. After comprehensive deliberation of the offer price and size, the Group set a maximum acceptance amount of US$100,000,000. As at 4:00 p.m. (London Time) on 4 March 2020 when the offer expired, a total of US$102,737,000 in principal amount of the 2020 Notes has been validly tendered by investors accepting the offer, which was slightly above the initial maximum amount. The Group has thus raised the cap to accept and repurchase all tendered notes in full. Before the offer, the Group has separately purchased an aggregate principal amount of US$4,000,000 of the 2020 Notes on the secondary market, which shall be cancelled alongside the repurchased notes by offer, following which US$193,263,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes will remain outstanding.

The Group has adopted a proactive debt management strategy. As at the end of 2019, one year before the maturity date of the 2020 Notes, the Group successfully issued US$300,000,000 7.50% senior notes due 2022, eliminated in advance potential liquidity risks from the 2020 Notes maturing; and as at the announcement of the offer, it was more than 9 months before the 2020 Notes due, and the early repurchase reduced financial costs by millions of dollars, effectively created shareholder value.

In the future, the Group will continue to take "cash flow" and "return on net assets" as its core operating objectives, continuously optimize capital efficiency and capital structure, and cross the industry cycle to achieve the Group's strategic goal of becoming a global-leading oilfield technical services company.

~ End ~

About Anton Oilfield Services Group

Anton Oilfield Services Group (Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 3337) is a leading independent integrated oilfield engineering and technical services provider. The Group's businesses are located in major oil and gas producing regions around the world, providing customers with a full range of products and technologies for oil and gas development, and is an innovative company featuring geological engineering, production increase, cost reduction and integration services. The Group is committed to the in-depth development of emerging markets for global oil and gas development, with operations in more than 30 countries and regions, including China, the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, forming a rapid response global services support system. The Group provides a full range of products and services in the oil and gas development process to meet the diverse needs of customers and help customers maximize the value of oil and gas assets. Anton's comprehensive range of products and services include: products and services throughout the oil and gas development process, professional resource services for oil and gas development, and various forms of integrated services. The Group has now become China's best private oilfield engineering technology partner and the best Chinese partner for the world. The Group's strategic goal is to become a global leading oilfield technical services company.

Disclaimer

Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 21:07:07 UTC
ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP0.00%290
SCHLUMBERGER NV-35.75%33 108
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-46.59%11 500
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-33.83%10 508
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-37.41%6 052
TECHNIPFMC PLC-41.23%5 636
