Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation    ANH

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION

(ANH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anworth Mortgage Asset : Announces Company Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 09:39pm EDT

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) (“Anworth”) announced today the following updates with respect to its operations through the close of business on March 20, 2020:

  • At this time, we are delaying the declaration of our quarterly common stock dividend that would typically be paid on April 29, 2020. We believe this decision is prudent, given the current market conditions, and is also in the best interest of our shareholders.
  • We estimate that our book value is down approximately 15% in the current quarter, through March 17, 2020. Over the last several days, markets in both Agency MBS and Non-Agency MBS have been increasingly volatile and illiquid, and we would estimate that our current book value would be significantly lower than our March 17, 2020 estimate if based upon valuations derived from the highly illiquid trading activity that we have recently observed.
  • Anworth has continued to roll over its repurchase agreement (“repo”) borrowings as needed. The repo markets continue to function, although with higher interest rates and more restrictive terms being requested by some Non-Agency MBS repo counterparties.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

We are an externally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”). We invest primarily in mortgage-backed securities that are either rated “investment grade” or are guaranteed by federally sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. We seek to generate income for distribution to our shareholders primarily based on the difference between the yield on our mortgage assets and the cost of our borrowings. We are managed by Anworth Management LLC (our “Manager”), pursuant to a management agreement. Our Manager is subject to the supervision and direction of our Board and is responsible for (i) the selection, purchase, and sale of our investment portfolio; (ii) our financing and hedging activities; and (iii) providing us with portfolio management, administrative, and other services and activities relating to our assets and operations as may be appropriate. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ANH.” Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a component of the Russell 2000® Index.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may, ” “will, ” “believe, ” “expect, ” “anticipate, ” “assume,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue, ” or other similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to, changes in interest rates; changes in the market value of our mortgage-backed securities; changes in the yield curve; the availability of mortgage-backed securities for purchase; increases in the prepayment rates on the mortgage loans securing our mortgage-backed securities; our ability to use borrowings to finance our assets and, if available, the terms of any financing; risks associated with investing in mortgage-related assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; implementation of or changes in government regulations affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain an exemption from the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; risks associated with our home rental business; and our Manager’s ability to manage our growth. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings discuss the most significant risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET COR
03/05ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/27ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02/27ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Announces Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
02/25ANWORTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/25ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/24ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
02/04ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Announces 2019 Dividend Tax Information
BU
2019ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holder..
AQ
2019ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Announces Increase to Series B Preferred Stock Conversi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58,9 M
EBIT 2020 46,0 M
Net income 2020 37,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 27,3%
P/E ratio 2020 3,53x
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,22x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,14x
Capitalization 131 M
Chart ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,38  $
Last Close Price 1,32  $
Spread / Highest target 317%
Spread / Average Target 231%
Spread / Lowest Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Emery McAdams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Jay Siegel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph Lloyd McAdams Director
Joe E. Davis Independent Director
Robert Craig Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION-61.93%133
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-9.06%92 569
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)-8.02%54 490
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION1.72%27 438
CYRUSONE INC.-26.41%5 537
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-49.50%4 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group