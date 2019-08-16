Log in
Any Biztonsagi Nyomda : Printing Company closed a good quarter

08/16/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

In the first half year of 2019 sales revenue of ANY Security Company is higher by 3%, while the net result is higher by 4% compared to last year's same period.

In the first half year of 2019 ANY Security Company reached sales revenue in the amount of HUF 16.1 billion, increased by HUF 453 million compared to the similar period of the previous year. Export sales revenue was HUF 5.8 billion, with an increase of HUF 345 million (6%), compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year, thus export ratio is 36%. EBITDA increased by HUF 75 million (5%) in comparison with the previous period, it amounted to HUF 1584 million. Net profit reached HUF 652 million, which means an increase of HUF 28 million (4%) compared to the first half of the previous year.

'Efficiency of the Printing Company cannot only be improved by increasing capacities, but also with electric solutions implemented into core activity deeper and deeper. Our efficiency program started several years ago is the evidence to this trend, which resulted in double net sales revenue and 80% higher net profit compared to 2013 with only 24% increase in headcount. Electric solutions are not only represented in the offer of the Printing Company through supplementary biometric and track and trace services for security and business products, but they are there also in production and logistics. In the recent period we were proud of a product which is quite traditional still it was considered to be unique worldwide. Colour graphic was printed on the cover page of one of the passports made for export sale, thus it is a successful milestone in the life of the Company again.'- commented Gábor Zsámboki, CEO of ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 21:21:01 UTC
