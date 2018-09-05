Any Biztonsagi Nyomda : Real estate investment for export growth

Based on the resolution of ANY Security Printing Company Plc's Board of Directors ANY Ingatlanhasznosító Ltd. signed a contract for building a new work hall. The goal of the HUF 1.6 billion investment is improving the export growth opportunities. Mainly passports, personal ID cards and other security documents will be produced on this area with more than three thousand square metres. The investment expectedly being finalised in 2020 will be part of the usual investment budget and will be financed by the own cash-flow of the Printing Company. Estimated time of return on the investment is seven years.

'This decision supports the dynamic of Printing House's development in long term and creates appropriate basis for sustaining growth. Based on our expectations the positive effects of this investment will be able to be measured in the results of the Company.' - commented Gábor Zsámboki, CEO of ANY Security Printing Company PLC