Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Takes First Steps in Process to Enter the Organic Gourmet Chocolate Business Space

PLACERVILLE, CA, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company is taking the first steps to launch an Organic Gourmet Chocolate product line. We have plans to roll out the complete product line in the near future. Our product line will also include CBD infused Chocolate products. ATM believes that our new Chocolate products will help to increase the sales and revenue of the company.

Rick Wilson stated, "We are very excited to continue to announce new products to our customers in 2019. With the continued release of additional products we expect to have a great year as we expand our online marketing and sales efforts for all of our CBD health products.”

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

To Purchase ATM CBD Health products please visit:

https://anythingcbdmeds.com/cbd-shop/ or Call 800-474-8996

Thank you to all of our Instagram followers. Expect to hit 8K soon.

Please follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expect," "anticipates," "plans," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements.

Anything Technologies Media, Inc. rick@anythingmediainc.com 800-474-8996