AO Smith : A. O. Smith Corporation Issues 2018 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report

10/18/2018 | 02:58am CEST

Milwaukee, Wis.-A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), today, announced the release of its 2018 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report, which documents the company's ongoing environmental, social and governance activities and performance. The inaugural report details the positive impact of A. O. Smith's energy-efficient products, as well as the company's commitment to its employees and communities in which it operates.

'A. O. Smith prides itself on being a good corporate citizen and a good place to work. It is those principles - combined with our values of achieving profitable growth, emphasizing innovation and preserving our good name - that have allowed us to grow and be successful as a company for 144 years,' said Kevin Wheeler, president and chief executive officer, A. O. Smith Corporation. 'We are pleased to have this opportunity to share what A. O. Smith has been doing in the areas of efficiency, conservation and sustainability, as we know that our efforts are making a real and positive impact on our planet.'

In the report, A. O. Smith documents achievements in four key areas of focus - creating innovative, customer-centric and efficient products; maintaining strong operational discipline; being a good place to work; and being a good corporate citizen. The report includes the following highlights:

  • Introduced state-of-the-art, app-based systems that give customers the instant ability to monitor and manage how their product is operating, which translates into operational cost savings, lower maintenance and reduced energy demand.
  • Developed and patented reverse osmosis technology that increases the output of fresh water from water treatment products by up to 200 percent.
  • Invested in capital improvement projects that have lessened the energy intensity and water use at A. O. Smith facilities.
  • Created an A. O. Smith Women's Resource Network to promote the development of female employees and their careers on a global basis.
  • In 2017 alone, partnered with and helped to support 183 organizations within A. O. Smith Foundation's primary focus areas of education, human services, arts and culture, and health.

Learn more about A. O. Smith's corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives in the A. O. Smith 2018 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report.

About A. O. Smith Corporation

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a leading manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

Disclaimer

A.O. Smith Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 00:57:07 UTC
