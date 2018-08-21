AO Smith : A. O. Smith Foundation awards over two dozen merit scholarships

Milwaukee, Wis. - The A. O. Smith Foundation today announced that it has awarded more than two dozen merit scholarships globally to support employees' children in their pursuit of higher education. Annual scholarship recipients are selected based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, work experience and honors. This year's winners include both U.S. based and international recipients.

U.S. based recipients include:

Lindsay Barham - Cookeville, TN; attending Tennessee Technological University;

DeAnna Barrett - Mountain City, TN; attending Carson Newman University;

Peyton Bone - Cunningham, TN; attending Austin Peay State University;

Courtney Glover - Camden, SC; attending Clemson University;

Jack Hawkins - Nashville, TN; attending Clemson University;

Tyler Iske - Murfreesboro, TN; attending East Tennessee State University;

Stephen Jacobs - Pegram, TN; attending West Virginia University;

Alison Keener - Morristown, TN; attending Union University;

Anna Klug - Johnson City, TN; attending East Tennessee State University;

Jenna Krakauer - Brookfield, WI; attending University of Wisconsin-Madison;

Sydney Leanhart - Prospect, KY; attending Western Kentucky University;

Morgan Matney - Bristol, TN; attending University of Tennessee: Knoxville;

Michael Memory - Menomonee Falls, WI; attending University of Minnesota- Twin Cities;

Sarah Moser - Spring Hill, TN; attending Brigham Young University-Idaho;

Bradly Vickers - Woodbury, TN; attending Tennessee Technological University; and

Ela Wickremasinghe - Antioch, TN; attending Lipscomb University.

International recipients include:

Daniela Robles Coraza - Juarez, Mexico; attending Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez;

Vivian Cruz - Juarez, Mexico; attending University of Texas at El Paso;

Sergio Juarez Romero - Juarez, Mexico; attending Instituto Technologico de Ciudad Juarez;

Alexis Segura Villa - Juarez, Mexico; attending Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez;

Saul Aguirre - Juarez, Mexico; attending Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez;

Simone van der Velden - Noord-Brabant, Netherland; attending Technische Universiteit Eindhoven;

Rachel van der Velden - Noord-Brabant, Netherland; attending Tilburg University;

Yi Shi - Shanghai, China; attending Chongqing Normal University;

Yang Hang - Nanjing, China; attending Nantong University;

Tong Tong - Nanjing, China; attending Communication University of China;

Xuwen Hang - Nanjing, China; attending Jiangsu University;

Yue Feng - Shanghai, China; attending Tongji University; and

Zheng Wang - Nanjing, China; attending Nanjing University of Technology.

Now in its 18th year, the A. O. Smith Annual Merit Scholarship program is open to the children of employees in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia and India. To be considered, the student must be a graduating high school senior or currently enrolled in an undergraduate college or vocational school degree program. Scholarships help cover a portion of the tuition costs at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational technical school of the student's choice.

Scholarships may be renewed for up to three additional years or until the recipient earns a bachelor's degree. The A. O. Smith Scholarship program is administered by Scholarship Management Services, a program of ScholarshipAmerica® of St. Peter, Minn.