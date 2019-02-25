AO Smith : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

UNITED STATES

February 25, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Preliminary Note:

This Amendment No. 2 to Schedule 13D (this "Amendment") is being filed by the Smith Family Voting Trust, a Wisconsin organized trust (the "Voting Trust"), with respect to its beneficial ownership of shares of Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of A. O. Smith Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("AOS"), including shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of Class A Common Stock, par value $5.00 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), of AOS held by the Voting Trust. This Amendment amends the Schedule 13D originally dated

April 23, 2009 and filed by the Voting Trust with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2009, as amended by Amendment No. 1, dated July 6, 2011 and filed by the Voting Trust with the SEC on July 13, 2011 (such original Schedule 13D, as previously amended and as further amended hereby, the "Schedule 13D").

This Amendment is being filed to report that on February 25, 2019, Mark D. Smith was appointed as a trustee of the Family Voting Trust, replacing Arthur O. Smith who had previously been a trustee of the Voting Trust.

All beneficial ownership share numbers reported in this Amendment have been adjusted to reflect a two-for-one stock split of the Common Stock and the Class A Common Stock effected by AOS on May 15, 2013 and a two-for-one stock split of the Common Stock and the Class A Common Stock effected by AOS on October 5, 2016.

Item 1.

Security and Issuer

This Schedule 13D relates to the Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share, of A. O. Smith Corporation, a Delaware corporation. The address of the principal executive office of AOS is 11270 West Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224.

Item 2. Identity and Background (a) This filing is made by the Voting Trust as described above in "Preliminary Note." The trustees of the Voting Trust are Bruce M. Smith, Mark D. Smith and Robert L. Smith (collectively, the "Trustees"). (b) The address of the Voting Trust (and each of the Trustees) is to the attention of Bruce M. Smith, in care of Smith Family Voting Trust, 11270 West Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224. (c) Bruce M. Smith was the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith Investment Company ("SICO") until the Merger described herein and was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smith Investment Company LLC until 2012 and the Chairman of Smith Investment Company LLC until 2016. Mark D. Smith is a product business manager for Strattec Security Corporation. Robert L. Smith is a professor emeritus at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. The Voting Trust was created by agreement as described herein. 3

(d) None of the Voting Trust, Bruce M. Smith, Mark D. Smith or Robert L. Smith has been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) during the last five years. (e) None of the Voting Trust, Bruce M. Smith, Mark D. Smith or Robert L. Smith has, during the last five years, been a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction and as a result of such proceeding was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violation with respect to such laws. (f) The Voting Trust was organized under Wisconsin law. Each of Bruce M. Smith, Mark D. Smith and Robert L. Smith is a citizen of the United States. Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration

On December 9, 2008, AOS and SICO executed an Agreement and Plan of Merger among them and certain subsidiaries (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which SICO would merge into a subsidiary of AOS (the "Merger") and, among other matters, each outstanding share of SICO common stock (other than shares owned by AOS, SICO or their respective subsidiaries) would be converted into the right to receive 14.376 shares of AOS Class A Common Stock and 2.778 shares of AOS Common Stock (each as adjusted for stock splits since the Merger). The aggregate number of AOS shares to be issued in the Merger represented a 1.5% discount to the aggregate number of AOS shares held by SICO. A copy of the Merger Agreement was attached as Exhibit 2.1 to AOS's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated December 9, 2008.

The Merger, and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, were consummated on April 22, 2009, as provided in the Merger Agreement. As further described in this Schedule 13D, certain members of the Smith family subsequently have entered into the Voting Trust, as contemplated by the Merger Agreement, by execution of the Voting Trust Agreement dated as of April 23, 2009 among the Trustees and the various signatories thereto (the "Voting Trust Agreement").

The Voting Trust acquired its shares through contributions in exchange for interests in the Voting Trust pursuant to the Voting Trust Agreement, as of April 23, 2009. The shares of Common Stock reported as beneficially owned by the Voting Trust were acquired in the Merger upon the conversion of SICO shares. These SICO shares, and the shares of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock owned by SICO prior to the Merger, were acquired over a number of years, including prior to the initial public offering of AOS and subsequently as a result of open market purchases and stock dividends. As previously noted, as a result of the Merger, the SICO shares were converted into shares of the Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

Item 4.

Purpose of Transaction

The Merger Agreement contemplated that certain members of the Smith family might form a voting trust to hold their shares of the Common Stock and the Class A Common Stock after the Merger; a form of the Voting Trust Agreement was attached as an exhibit to the Merger Agreement. The Voting Trust was designed so that the members of the Smith family who chose

to join it could work together to preserve their common interests in shares of AOS. It was also intended to provide a mechanism whereby participants in the Voting Trust could retain their aggregate ownership of Class A Common Stock by means of potential substitutions of Common Stock for Class A Common Stock in the event of a withdrawal from the Voting Trust, all as permitted by the Merger Agreement. Various descendants of Lloyd R. Smith and certain related parties were invited to deposit shares into the Voting Trust.

See Item 6 hereof for a further, more detailed discussion of the Voting Trust Agreement, a Stockholder Agreement executed by most of the participants in the Voting Trust and a Stipulation executed by the Voting Trust. Except as set forth in this Schedule 13D, the Voting Trust and the Trustees do not have any plans or proposals that relate to or would result in any of the actions specified in clauses (a) through (j) of the instructions to Item 4 of Schedule 13D.

Item 5.

Interest in Securities of the Issuer

The Voting Trust reports beneficially owning 26,926,847 shares of Common Stock, or 16.0% of that class of securities, as described below. As a result of the Merger, shares of the Common Stock and Class A Common Stock that were held indirectly through SICO became directly held by the shareholders of SICO, at the conversion ratio provided in the Merger Agreement; many of these shares were subsequently transferred into the Voting Trust. The percentages of classes herein are based on the number of shares of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock reported as outstanding by AOS on January 31, 2019.

Of the 26,926,847 shares of Common Stock reported as owned by the Voting Trust, 1,785,647 are shares of Common Stock and 25,141,200 shares represent shares of Common Stock that may be acquired upon the conversion, on a one-for-one basis, of Class A Common Stock into Common Stock. (Assuming no conversion, those shares represent 1.3% of the outstanding Common Stock and 96.5% of the outstanding Class A Common Stock.)

The number of shares of Common Stock reported as owned by the Voting Trust excludes certain shares of Common Stock, which are held by individuals or in various trusts that are participants in the Voting Trust, but which were not deposited into the Voting Trust.

The Voting Trust has sole voting power, exercised by a majority of the three Trustees, with respect to the shares in the Voting Trust. However, subject to the provisions of the Voting Trust Agreement, the underlying participants in the Voting Trust have the power to make decisions as to the disposition of their shares indirectly held through the Voting Trust. To the extent that any of the Trustees have sole or shared dispositive power as to any shares in the Voting Trust in other capacities, the Voting Trust is reporting dispositive power as to such shares.

Of the shares held in the Voting Trust, Bruce M. Smith has sole dispositive power as to 2,400 shares of Common Stock and 452,401 shares of Class A Common Stock held in a trust over which he has the sole power to revoke.

In addition to the shares beneficially held through the Voting Trust, Bruce M. Smith has deferred receipt of stock awards representing a total of 122,099 shares of Common Stock under the A. O. Smith Non-qualified Deferred Compensation Plan. AOS treats these deferred stock awards as restricted stock units. Shares held outside of the Voting Trust are not included in the shares reported in this Schedule 13D.

5