AO World : UK's AO World posts smaller loss on higher online demand amid lockdown

British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday posted a smaller annual loss on stronger demand since the lockdown in March, as stay-at-home orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic boosted online shopping.

AO, which sells washing machines, fridges, cookers, televisions and mobile phones, reported an operating loss of 3.8 million pounds ($4.77 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with a loss of 13 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)