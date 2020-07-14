Log in
AO World plc    AO.   GB00BJTNFH41

AO WORLD PLC

(AO.)
AO World : UK's AO World posts smaller loss on higher online demand amid lockdown

07/14/2020 | 02:38am EDT

British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday posted a smaller annual loss on stronger demand since the lockdown in March, as stay-at-home orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic boosted online shopping.

British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday posted a smaller annual loss on stronger demand since the lockdown in March, as stay-at-home orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic boosted online shopping.

AO, which sells washing machines, fridges, cookers, televisions and mobile phones, reported an operating loss of 3.8 million pounds ($4.77 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with a loss of 13 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

