AO World : earnings weighed down by Europe

06/04/2019 | 03:11am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World reported a smaller annual loss on Tuesday as a jump in UK earnings helped offset deeper losses in Europe.

The seller of washing machines, fridges, cookers and televisions reported an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 400,000 pounds for the year to March 31.

That was in line with guidance issued in April and smaller than its loss of 3.4 million pounds in 2017-18.

Core earnings in the UK improved 21% to 27.4 million pounds while losses in Europe increased to 31.3 million euros, reflecting less progress than expected on product margins and cost pressures from having to re-configure driver scheduling arrangements in Germany.

The group said it was working to address these issues.

AO, which trades in Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, said revenue rose 13.3% to 902.5 million pounds despite weak consumer confidence.

An industry survey on Tuesday showed British shoppers cut back on their spending last month by the most in more than 20 years, raising questions about how long consumers can keep on cushioning the economy from the impact of Brexit.

AO founder John Roberts, who was re-appointed chief executive in January, said he was "pleased with the progress" the retailer has made in the first few months of its new financial year.

Shares in AO, down 31% over the last year, closed Monday at 110 pence, valuing the business at 518 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

