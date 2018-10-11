AOKI : Signs Agreement as an Official Supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in the Category of “Business & Formal Wear”

Press Release

October 11, 2018

AOKI Holdings Inc.

AOKI Holdings Signs Agreement as an Official Supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in the Category of "Business & Formal Wear"

AOKI Holdings Inc. (Headquarters: Yokohama City; President and Representative Director: Akihiro Aoki) has signed an agreement with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) to support the Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Program as an Official Supporter in the "Business & Formal Wear" category.

"To contribute to society and be of use to people beyond business" - this has been the management philosophy of AOKI Holdings since its founding in 1958. As our business concept is "enriching peoples' lives" we want to encourage people working hard in every aspect of their lives to shine.

On this occasion, we will be doing our very best as a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter to contribute to athletes being even more active and to enhancing the moment when the lives of people will shine beautifully on the wonderful stage of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In addition, AOKI Inc., a group company, was appointed as an Official Partner of both the Japan Equestrian Federation and of the Japan Sailing Federation in 2018, and is actively engaged in popularizing and in supporting the development of the equestrian and sailing sports, which are included in the program of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

As part of this Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter (Business & Formal Wear) agreement, we hope to contribute to ensuring the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games by providing comfortable clothing for business and formal wear to people involved in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Overview of the Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter Agreement

Agreement Program Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Program Agreement Details Official Supporter: Business & Formal Wear The Partner will promote the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, support the Japan Olympic and Paralympic teams, and contribute to the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 by using official designations, trademarks and services. Agreement Period From date of agreement to December 31, 2020 Coverage Sponsored Games The Games of the XXXII Olympiad (Tokyo 2020) The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Japan Olympic and Paralympic Teams The Third Summer Youth Olympic Games (Buenos Aires 2018) The Third Winter Youth Olympic Games (Lausanne 2020) The Games of the XXXII Olympiad (Tokyo 2020) The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Territory Within Japan

About AOKI Holdings

Established in 1958, AOKI Holdings celebrates its 60th founding anniversary this year. Going forward, the company will continue to grow and evolve by providing variety of products and services under the business concept of "enriching peoples' lives." In the fashion industry, AOKI Holdings will continue to meet customer's needs and wants and enable them to take "delight in enjoying fashion."

Inquiries:

IR/PR Office, AOKI Holdings Inc.

24-1 Chigasakichuo, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama 224-8588 Japan Telephone: +81-45-941-1888