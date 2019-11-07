AOKI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020

Company name: AOKI Holdings Inc. Stock code: 8214 Representative: Akihiro Aoki, President Contact: Haruo Tamura, Executive Vice President Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: Scheduled date of payment of dividend: Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: November 7, 2019 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Six Months Ended September 30, 2019) [Japanese GAAP] Listings: TSE First Section URL: http://www.aoki-hd.co.jp/ Tel: +81-45-941-1388 November 8, 2019 December 4, 2019 Yes Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 7, 2019 at 14:15 (GMT +9). (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019 Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 82,795 (2.0) 377 (75.8) (496) - (988) - Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018 84,476 (2.0) 1,563 10.9 533 (44.5) (1,056) - Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019: (1,176) (-%) Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018: (974) (-%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019 Yen Yen (11.51) - Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018 (12.22) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Sep. 30, 2019 Million yen Million yen % 226,857 141,759 62.4 As of Mar. 31, 2019 232,056 145,671 62.7 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Sep. 30, 2019: 141,648 As of Mar. 31, 2019: 145,595 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY3/19 - 29.00 - 31.00 60.00 FY3/20 - 23.00 FY3/20 (forecasts) - 23.00 46.00 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None Breakdown of 2Q-end dividends for FY3/19: Ordinary dividends: 22.00 yen; Commemorative dividends: 7.00 yen Breakdown of Year-end dividends for FY3/19: Ordinary dividends: 23.00 yen; Commemorative dividends: 8.00 yen 3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income per share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 192,500 (1.3) 12,300 (8.8) 11,300 (5.0) 5,400 17.3 62.88 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: Yes The sales and ordinary profit forecasts have been revised. Please refer to "(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 for further information.

* Notes Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting-based estimates: None 4) Restatements: None (4) Number of shares outstanding (common shares) 1) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) at the end of the period As of Sep. 30, 2019: 90,649,504 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019: 90,649,504 shares 2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period As of Sep. 30, 2019: 4,829,270 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019: 4,724,330 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019: 85,926,755 shares Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018: 86,511,757 shares Note 1: The current quarterly summary report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts and other matters Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Forecasts and forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company at the time the materials were created. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual performance may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 of the attachments regarding preconditions or other related matters for the forecast shown above. Disclosure of the information meeting materials The Company plans to hold a financial results meeting for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, November 22, 2019. Materials to be distributed at this event will be available on the Company's website immediately thereafter.

AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Contents of Attachments Pages 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 6 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 6 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 8 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income 8 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 9 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 10 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 11 Going Concern Assumption 11 Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 11 Additional Information 11 Segment and Other Information 12 1

AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance (1) Explanation of Results of Operations In prior years, rent income of real estate and the rent cost of real estate were included in non-operating profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, and non-operating expenses. Beginning with the first quarter of the current fiscal year, rent income of real estate and the rent cost of real estate are instead included in sales and cost of sales. Comparisons and analysis using results of operations in the first half of the previous fiscal year are based on figures that have been restated to conform with this change. In the first half of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover slowly due to improvements in the labor market and personal income and other reasons. However, the economic outlook remains unclear, in part due to signs of an economic slowdown in some sectors, amid uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade friction and other global events. The AOKI Group implemented various measures in all business segments as explained below. Sales decreased 2.0% year-on-year to 82,795 million yen, operating profit decreased 75.8% to 377 million yen. There was an ordinary loss of 496 million yen compared with a profit of 533 million yen one year earlier. Loss attributable to owners of parent was 988 million yen compared with a loss of 1,056 million yen one year earlier. Operating results by segment are as follows. As AOKI revised its reportable segments in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, a comparative analysis of segment performance is presented based on the revised segments. Fashion Business AOKI continued to enlarge the lineups of men's and women's Cool Biz apparel, which features a variety of functions for comfort as summer heat becomes more intense year after year. There were also actions to increase sales of personal order suits, including the full-scale launch of a website for purchasing these suits. During the first half, six stores were opened, including two stores exclusively for Size MAX. During the same period, 49 stores were closed due to examinations of stores from the standpoints of profitability and AOKI's dominant areas. These closings include stores closed for relocation and conversions to a café complex or other business format. As a result, there were 523 AOKI stores at the end of the first half compared with 566 at the end of the previous fiscal year. ORIHICA increased its lineup of Cool Biz apparel and apparel using THE THIRD SUITS brand, adding new items for men and women. Functional products were another highlight of the first half, including original ORIHICA products like white shirts with a light-blocking fabric, shirts with a fabric that is resistant to soiling and stains, and 3-way (briefcase, shoulder bag, backpack) business bags. Following the closure of six stores in order to improve the efficiency of operations, ORIHICA had 125 stores at the end of the first half compared with 131 at the end of the previous fiscal year. First half sales in this segment decreased 4.6% from one year earlier to 42,580 million yen. Although sales benefited from a rush to make purchases prior to Japan's October 2019 consumption tax increase, existing store sales were slow mainly because of the ongoing shift in the types of business apparel people prefer and the negative impact of weather. The first half operating loss was 1,377 million yen compared with a 1,558 million yen loss one year earlier. Anniversaire and Bridal Business ANNIVERSAIRE INC., which operates guesthouse-style wedding and reception facilities, took many actions to attract more customers. One step was a major redesign of the website of every location in order to communicate more clearly the unique characteristics of these wedding and reception facilities. Another measure was the promotion at four locations of TREND COLLECTIONS in the Tokyo area, a stylish and glamorous wedding format that incorporates current trends in the wedding market as much as possible. Despite these actions, the number of weddings was lower than one year earlier mainly because of the smaller number of wedding and reception locations and changing market conditions. 2

AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Sales decreased 9.7% to 11,282 million yen and there was an operating loss of 34 million yen compared with a profit of 649 million yen one year earlier. Entertainment Business KAIKATSU CLUB, a chain of café complexes, completed renovations of 37 locations during the first half. Improvements include a reconfigured booth layout, the addition of karaoke rooms, no-smoking booths and showers, and other changes. In addition, cafés increased activities for meeting customers' needs, such as by holding a Hiyashimen (cold noodles) and Donburi (rice bowl dishes) Fair. This business has started a new format that combines a KAIKATSU CLUB with a FiT24 fitness center, which uses a self-service format and is open 24 hours. The new format has been performing well by enabling customers to utilize the services and equipment of both a café club and fitness center. In the COTE D'AZUR karaoke business, 12 locations were remodeled during the first half, including the installation of karaoke units with the latest technologies and expansion of space for children. In addition, a Summer Menu Fair was held through a collaboration with KAIKATSU CLUB, more locations added ice cream machines to their beverage bars, and other improvements were made in order to make existing locations more appealing. During the first half, 46 KAIKATSU CLUBs and 20 FiT24 fitness centers were opened, and one COTE D'AZUR was closed. This business segment had 564 locations at the end of the first half compared with 499 at the end of the previous fiscal year. Sales increased 5.7% to 28,327 million yen due to contributions from new facilities and strong existing-store sales. Operating profit decreased 26.5% to 1,427 million yen due to higher expenses related to new store openings. Real Estate Leasing Business Segment sales increased 12.3% to 1,727 million yen mainly because of an increase in the subleasing of closed properties in the fashion business and COTE D'AZUR karaoke business. Operating profit decreased 7.3% to 322 million yen due in part to an increase in subleasing expenses. Explanation of Financial Position 1) Balance sheet position

Assets Total assets at the end of the second quarter under review decreased 5,198 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 226,857 million yen due to seasonal factors. Current assets decreased 8,846 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. There was a decrease of 7,054 million yen in accounts receivable-trade due to seasonal factors. Fixed assets increased 3,647 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year as tangible fixed assets increased 3,935 million yen due to new store openings and other factors. Liabilities Current liabilities decreased 1,824 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Short-term borrowings increased 5,000 million yen, while there were decreases of 6,000 million yen in accounts payable-trade mainly due to seasonal factors and 1,423 million yen in other current liabilities including accounts payable-other.Long-term liabilities increased 537 million yen mainly due to an increase of 713 million yen in other long-term liabilities including lease obligations. Net assets Net assets decreased 3,911 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. There was a decrease of 3,652 million yen in retained earnings due to a loss attributable to owners of parent and dividend from surplus. 3

