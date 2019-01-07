Log in
AOKI HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
Aoki : Monthly Sales Information (December 2018)

01/07/2019 | 08:14pm EST

Fashion Business (AOKI and ORIHICA) Percentage Change FY3/19 compared to FY3/18

First half (April 1, 2018~September 30, 2018）

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep 1st half
■Fashion Business
Sales for Existing Stores(%) 97.8 93.1 99.4 95.1 101.2 104.7 98.0
Number of customers for Existing Stores(%) 94.4 90.1 97.9 96.9 101.5 104.5 96.6
Average sales per customer for Existing Stores(%) 103.6 103.3 101.6 98.2 99.7 100.2 101.4
Sales for All Stores(%) 96.5 91.4 97.9 93.5 99.5 103.4 96.4
Number of customers for All Stores(%) 92.7 88.1 95.9 94.4 99.3 102.3 94.5
Average sales per customer for All Stores(%) 104.1 103.8 102.1 99.0 100.2 101.0 102.1
Number of stores AOKI 574 573 573 572 572 571 571
Number of stores ORIHICA 139 137 137 137 136 136 136
Number of stores Total 713 710 710 709 708 707 707

Second half (October 1, 2018~March 31, 2019）

Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 2nd half Total
■Fashion Business
Sales for Existing Stores(%) 91.1 98.3 100.0 96.5 97.4
Number of customers for Existing Stores(%) 91.8 99.4 100.0 97.1 96.8
Average sales per customer for Existing Stores(%) 99.3 98.8 100.0 99.4 100.6
Sales for All Stores(%) 90.8 97.1 97.9 95.3 96.0
Number of customers for All Stores(%) 91.6 97.9 96.8 95.5 94.8
Average sales per customer for All Stores(%) 99.1 99.1 101.1 99.8 101.2
Number of stores AOKI 572 573 573 573 573
Number of stores ORIHICA 135 135 135 135 135
Number of stores Total 707 708 708 708 708

Disclaimer

AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 01:13:02 UTC
