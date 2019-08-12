Aoki : Notice of Decision to Acquire Tresury Shares

News Release Dated August 13, 2019

Company: AOKI Holdings Inc.

Representative: Akihiro Aoki, President

Stock code: 8214, TSE First Section

Contact: Haruo Tamura, Executive Vice President

Tel: +81-45-941-1388

Notice of Decision to Acquire Treasury Shares

The share acquisition is in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to

Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.

AOKI Holdings Inc. hereby serves notice that, at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 13, 2019, a solution was adopted that AOKI Holdings will acquire treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 which is applicable in lieu of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

1. Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares

AOKI Holdings will purchase treasury shares in order to adopt timely and flexible financial strategies in response to changes in the operating environment and to increase shareholder value.

2. Details of share acquisition (1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of AOKI Holdings (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 1 million shares (1.16% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares) (3) Total value of shares to be acquired: Up to 1.5 billion yen (4) Acquisition schedule: From August 27, 2019 to March 31, 2020 (5) Method of acquisition: Purchase on the Market