Aoki : Notice of Decision to Acquire Tresury Shares

News Release Dated August 13, 2019
Company: AOKI Holdings Inc.
Representative: Akihiro Aoki, President
Stock code: 8214, TSE First Section
Contact: Haruo Tamura, Executive Vice President
Tel: +81-45-941-1388
Notice of Decision to Acquire Treasury Shares
The share acquisition is in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to
Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.
AOKI Holdings Inc. hereby serves notice that, at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 13, 2019, a solution was adopted that AOKI Holdings will acquire treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 which is applicable in lieu of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.
1. Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares
AOKI Holdings will purchase treasury shares in order to adopt timely and flexible financial strategies in response to changes in the operating environment and to increase shareholder value.
|
2. Details of share acquisition
|
|
(1)
|
Type of shares to be acquired:
|
Common stock of AOKI Holdings
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares to be acquired:
|
Up to 1 million shares
|
|
|
(1.16% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury
|
|
|
shares)
|
(3)
|
Total value of shares to be acquired:
|
Up to 1.5 billion yen
|
(4) Acquisition schedule:
|
From August 27, 2019 to March 31, 2020
|
(5) Method of acquisition:
|
Purchase on the Market
|
Reference:
|
|
Treasury shares as of July 31, 2019
|
|
Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares):
|
86,007,656 shares
|
Number of treasury shares (as of the settlement date):
|
4,641,848 shares
Disclaimer
AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 01:26:03 UTC