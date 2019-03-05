Aon : Closes Down 7.84%, Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2009 -- Data Talk

Aon plc (AON) closed at $157.25, down $13.38 or 7.84%

-- Lowest close since Jan. 31, 2019, when it closed at $156.23

-- Largest percent decrease since May 1, 2009, when it fell 13.79%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Aon announced it is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal

-- Up 8.18% year-to-date

-- Down 9.08% from its all-time closing high of $172.96 on Feb. 13, 2019

-- Up 10.61% from 52 weeks ago (March 6, 2018), when it closed at $142.17

-- Down 9.08% from its 52-week closing high of $172.96 on Feb. 13, 2019

-- Up 16.49% from its 52-week closing low of $134.99 on June 27, 2018

-- Today's preliminary volume is 6.7 million shares; highest since May 4, 2012, when 6.8 million shares were traded

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet