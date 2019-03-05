Log in
Aon PLC    AON   GB00B5BT0K07

AON PLC

(AON)
My previous session
Aon : Closes Down 7.84%, Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2009 -- Data Talk

03/05/2019 | 04:45pm EST

Aon plc (AON) closed at $157.25, down $13.38 or 7.84%

-- Lowest close since Jan. 31, 2019, when it closed at $156.23

-- Largest percent decrease since May 1, 2009, when it fell 13.79%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Aon announced it is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal

-- Up 8.18% year-to-date

-- Down 9.08% from its all-time closing high of $172.96 on Feb. 13, 2019

-- Up 10.61% from 52 weeks ago (March 6, 2018), when it closed at $142.17

-- Down 9.08% from its 52-week closing high of $172.96 on Feb. 13, 2019

-- Up 16.49% from its 52-week closing low of $134.99 on June 27, 2018

-- Today's preliminary volume is 6.7 million shares; highest since May 4, 2012, when 6.8 million shares were traded

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 375 M
EBIT 2019 2 992 M
Net income 2019 1 780 M
Debt 2019 5 488 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 23,68
P/E ratio 2020 18,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,10x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 41 196 M
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 177 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike O'Connor Co-President
Eric Andersen Co-President
Lester B. Knight Non-Executive Chairman
John G. Bruno Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AON PLC17.38%41 196
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON13.95%22 278
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO8.98%14 784
BROWN & BROWN, INC.8.38%8 355
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.95%5 506
STEADFAST GROUP LTD16.73%1 768
