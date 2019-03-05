Log in
AON PLC

(AON)
Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson -- 2nd Update

03/05/2019

By Nicole Friedman

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement Tuesday.

Aon and Willis were the second- and third-biggest global insurance brokers by revenue in 2017, according to trade publication Business Insurance. A combined company could surpass top broker Marsh & McLennan Cos. by revenue.

Willis had a market capitalization of about $22 billion as of Monday's close, while Aon's was about $41 billion. Towers Watson & Co. and Willis Group Holdings PLC completed their $18 billion merger in 2016.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Aon was preparing a bid for Willis. Willis shares closed Tuesday up 5.2% to $182.04, while Aon fell 7.8% to $157.25.

Willis declined to comment.

Insurance brokerages, which help companies buy insurance and advise companies on risk management, are consolidating at a rapid rate following years of sluggish commercial-insurance pricing growth.

Deal activity among insurance brokerages hit a record high last year with 594 transactions worth a total of $8.1 billion, according to Deloitte.

Marsh & McLennan in September agreed to buy U.K. insurance brokerage Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC for $5.7 billion, one of the sector's biggest-ever deals.

Marsh said Monday that JLT agreed to sell its aerospace business to brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to avoid potential overlap.

If the Marsh-JLT deal raised regulatory concerns about overlap, an Aon-Willis deal would be likely to do the same, said Elyse Greenspan, analyst at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, in a note to clients. "We see regulatory issues being a big overhang," she said.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AON PLC -7.78% 157.3543 Delayed Quote.17.38%
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO 0.48% 80 Delayed Quote.8.98%
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP 0.00% 1910 Delayed Quote.0.95%
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES -1.36% 91.37 Delayed Quote.16.48%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON 5.25% 182.13 Delayed Quote.13.95%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON 5.96% 160 Delayed Quote.16.15%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 375 M
EBIT 2019 2 992 M
Net income 2019 1 780 M
Debt 2019 5 488 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 23,68
P/E ratio 2020 18,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,10x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 41 196 M
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 177 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike O'Connor Co-President
Eric Andersen Co-President
Lester B. Knight Non-Executive Chairman
John G. Bruno Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AON PLC17.38%41 196
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON13.95%22 278
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO8.98%14 784
BROWN & BROWN, INC.8.38%8 355
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.95%5 506
STEADFAST GROUP LTD16.73%1 768
