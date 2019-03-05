Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson -- 2nd Update

By Nicole Friedman

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement Tuesday.

Aon and Willis were the second- and third-biggest global insurance brokers by revenue in 2017, according to trade publication Business Insurance. A combined company could surpass top broker Marsh & McLennan Cos. by revenue.

Willis had a market capitalization of about $22 billion as of Monday's close, while Aon's was about $41 billion. Towers Watson & Co. and Willis Group Holdings PLC completed their $18 billion merger in 2016.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Aon was preparing a bid for Willis. Willis shares closed Tuesday up 5.2% to $182.04, while Aon fell 7.8% to $157.25.

Willis declined to comment.

Insurance brokerages, which help companies buy insurance and advise companies on risk management, are consolidating at a rapid rate following years of sluggish commercial-insurance pricing growth.

Deal activity among insurance brokerages hit a record high last year with 594 transactions worth a total of $8.1 billion, according to Deloitte.

Marsh & McLennan in September agreed to buy U.K. insurance brokerage Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC for $5.7 billion, one of the sector's biggest-ever deals.

Marsh said Monday that JLT agreed to sell its aerospace business to brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to avoid potential overlap.

If the Marsh-JLT deal raised regulatory concerns about overlap, an Aon-Willis deal would be likely to do the same, said Elyse Greenspan, analyst at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, in a note to clients. "We see regulatory issues being a big overhang," she said.

