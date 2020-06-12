Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aon Plc    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/12 10:40:10 am
182.045 USD   +0.77%
10:21aAON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
06/11Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
06/11AON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aon : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 10:21am EDT
TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Willis Towers Watson plc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.000304635 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                11(th) June 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                              Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  -------------------  ----------- 
                                        Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                5,562,002  4.32048% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)         N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                               N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  5,562,002  4.32048% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,000                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,006                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                18                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,690                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                25                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                             106,134                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  54                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  45                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 200                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  23                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  62                   185.75 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ---------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       12(th) June 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ---------------- 
Contact name                                              Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ---------------- 
Telephone number                                             020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ---------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ---------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AON PLC
10:21aAON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
06/11Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
06/11AON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc.
AQ
06/11AON : Form 8.3 - Aon plc
AQ
06/10Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
06/10AON : Research Details Volume of Representations and Warranties Insurance Claims
AQ
06/10AON : collaborates with The Climate Service to manage the financial impacts of a..
AQ
06/09Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
06/09UPDATE : Form 8.3 - Aon plc
AQ
06/08AON : Research Details Volume of Representations and Warranties Insurance Claims
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 903 M - -
Net income 2020 2 043 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 41 746 M 41 746 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 204,07 $
Last Close Price 180,65 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Andersen President
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John G. Bruno Chief Operating Officer
Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AON PLC-13.27%41 746
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-8.02%23 913
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-0.80%17 913
BROWN & BROWN, INC.2.94%11 518
EHEALTH, INC.11.78%2 751
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-4.02%1 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group